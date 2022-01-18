FPL team news: Gameweek 22 injury updates on Ronaldo, Rashford and Castagne

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in a press conference summary ahead of the midweek matches that will complete Double Gameweek 22.

Featured this time are Manchester United, Brentford, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Captained by many, Cristiano Ronaldo missed Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa and many FPL managers nervously awaited the comments of Ralf Rangnick, ahead of their trip to Brentford. His update was promising, with a hint of caution.

“Cristiano and Marcus [Rashford] were training yesterday, so I suppose they will also be training today, but before the Villa game, I was also convinced that Cristiano would be available and in the end, he wasn’t. Right now I think both could be available”

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay will return from their one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards, as Rangnick also provided good news on Paul Pogba – out since Gameweek 9 with a thigh injury.

“What I saw in training yesterday was very promising for the future and I’m very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks time after the international break.”

Harry Maguire and Phil Jones were unused substitutes at Villa Park and Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out due to illness. All three could play on Wednesday but Eric Bailly won’t, as he is still representing Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min remains unavailable until February because of a muscular injury, as are Eric Dier (muscle) and Cristian Romero (hamstring). However, Steven Bergwijn (calf) and Sergio Reguilon (muscle) have recovered and are ready to play.

LEICESTER CITY

The list of unavailable players for Brendan Rodgers’ side is huge. Higher-profile absences include Jamie Vardy – out with a hamstring problem until March – Ricardo Pereira (leg), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Jonny Evans (hamstring).

Rodgers has at least received positive news on a few recent problems:

“Timothy [Castagne] has had an operation so he is eight to nine weeks (out). He had an issue with his thigh and he needed to go and have an operation. The ones who were available for our last game – [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall, [Luke] Thomas, [Caglar] Soyuncu, [Patson] Daka, [James] Justin. Those guys are available and now they have been able to train more, which is good.”

However, there remains doubts over Boubakary Soumare (illness) and Ryan Bertrand (knee).

In addition to Wesley Fofana‘s (leg) long recovery, the Foxes have lost four players to AFCON duty – Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says that everyone who was available for the weekend defeat at Liverpool is also available to face Manchester United. That means no new absentees on top of David Raya (knee), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (hamstring), Charlie Goode (hamstring) and Joshua Dasilva (hip), plus Frank Onyeka representing Nigeria on international duty.

