322
Team News January 18

FPL team news: Gameweek 22 injury updates on Ronaldo, Rashford and Castagne

322 Comments
Share

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in a press conference summary ahead of the midweek matches that will complete Double Gameweek 22.

Featured this time are Manchester United, Brentford, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Captained by many, Cristiano Ronaldo missed Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa and many FPL managers nervously awaited the comments of Ralf Rangnick, ahead of their trip to Brentford. His update was promising, with a hint of caution.

“Cristiano and Marcus [Rashford] were training yesterday, so I suppose they will also be training today, but before the Villa game, I was also convinced that Cristiano would be available and in the end, he wasn’t. Right now I think both could be available”

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay will return from their one-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards, as Rangnick also provided good news on Paul Pogba – out since Gameweek 9 with a thigh injury.

“What I saw in training yesterday was very promising for the future and I’m very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks time after the international break.”

Harry Maguire and Phil Jones were unused substitutes at Villa Park and Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out due to illness. All three could play on Wednesday but Eric Bailly won’t, as he is still representing Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Son Heung-min remains unavailable until February because of a muscular injury, as are Eric Dier (muscle) and Cristian Romero (hamstring). However, Steven Bergwijn (calf) and Sergio Reguilon (muscle) have recovered and are ready to play.

LEICESTER CITY

The list of unavailable players for Brendan Rodgers’ side is huge. Higher-profile absences include Jamie Vardy – out with a hamstring problem until March – Ricardo Pereira (leg), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Jonny Evans (hamstring).

Rodgers has at least received positive news on a few recent problems:

“Timothy [Castagne] has had an operation so he is eight to nine weeks (out). He had an issue with his thigh and he needed to go and have an operation. The ones who were available for our last game – [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall, [Luke] Thomas, [Caglar] Soyuncu, [Patson] Daka, [James] Justin. Those guys are available and now they have been able to train more, which is good.”

However, there remains doubts over Boubakary Soumare (illness) and Ryan Bertrand (knee).

In addition to Wesley Fofana‘s (leg) long recovery, the Foxes have lost four players to AFCON duty – Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank says that everyone who was available for the weekend defeat at Liverpool is also available to face Manchester United. That means no new absentees on top of David Raya (knee), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (hamstring), Charlie Goode (hamstring) and Joshua Dasilva (hip), plus Frank Onyeka representing Nigeria on international duty.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

322 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    20k GW rank and into top 100k, unfortunately this is the high water mark and all down hill with no players tonight!

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    This top 10k FHer must now be really hoping Ronaldo doesn't feature to help mask the fact they decided to play Trossard and bench Bruno... 😮
    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1051383/event/22/

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      FHitters just unlucky.

      Open Controls
    2. Bruin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wow what a plonker Rodney. He is 5k in world and leaves £12 million first sub on bench

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Went on form.

        Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Trossard benching is strange.

    Owned him once in GW19 FH team. Luckily he scored, although only lasted 45 minutes. Now I think that I really got away with it.

    Open Controls
  4. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Trossard bench! :S

    Open Controls
  5. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Does anyone have team links for Joe and Greyhead ?

    Open Controls
    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Joe https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4505/event/22
      What is Greyhead's actual name? Andy something?

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Graham Head

        Open Controls
        1. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Are you sure? I watched a video where Joe introduced him as "Andy. AKA Greyhead..."

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            I was joking - sorry.

            Open Controls
        2. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Worked with a guy called Richard Head before and he was.

          Open Controls
      2. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        cheers

        found Greyheads team, his name is Grey Head on there also

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Is Joe not in the mods and cons league?
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/366/standings/c

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        He isn't for some reason, was there earlier this season thats normally how I found his team, but wasnt there or in a couple other FFS ones, not sure what that means

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/4342/history Greyhead

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Hope tonight's a good game with some points too.

    For most that will mean 0-0 or some well targeted goals!

    Open Controls
  7. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Why the hell would you bench your best player(s), Potter, ffs???

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Haha, ne ide ti ove godine :p

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        A ni prosle...

        Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Ma ono seronje misli da je Pep.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Mnogo utripovan lik.. Rotira stalno, ne igra igrace na prirodnim pozicijama, haos

        Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      He wont get that opportunity at Everton 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    The only Time I have ever owned Trossard was in blank gameweek last season on Free hit

    26 points as (c). Great memories

    I'm sure many in the same boat

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Same - against Newcastle wasn't it. I captained him that day.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Same. Was class when the whole game seemed to be on Kane as well.

      Was a couple of 0.1s off Bruno so plumped for Trossard instead. Could say things have a way of evening themselves out.

      Open Controls
  9. Tango74
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Seems FPL teams getting hacked more, lots of budget transfers in

    Open Controls
  10. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    So no chance of Leicester vs spurs postponement?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I bet Spurs postpone for farsical reasons

      Open Controls
  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Trossard captain fail

    Open Controls
    1. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      wait Trossard against tired legs might give you a point more.

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        69th minute appearance
        75th minute yellow
        0

        Open Controls
    2. james 101
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Just tell everyone your account was hacked

      Instant sympathy

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        As the prophecy foretold

        Open Controls
      • Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Oh dear misguided soul - just like me. Hopefully he'll be better than Dennis(c)

        Open Controls
    4. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Trossard benched! Ha! Gotta laugh haven't you. Lesson learned - DGW players are overrated if a SGW player like Harrison can grab a hatty in a single game

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Yeah, but you couldn’t call that

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          I know pal

          Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Lightning CAN actually strike twice too

        Open Controls
    5. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Ronaldo and trossard in for a hit went well, why do I even bother making moves

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        DCL and Gray in for a -8 last week, killing it with my moves

        Open Controls
    6. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Potter's just channeling his inner Harry Potter. He's trying to do miracles and wonders.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        So wait, who is how hermoine?

        (No idea how that’s spelled)

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          *who is his hermoine?

          Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          No idea here as well lol

          Open Controls
        3. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          No Idea but Duffy and Dunk are definitely Crabbe and Goyle

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Holding out for Luna Lovegood

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                45 mins ago

                Now that's a sweetie

                Open Controls
            • james 101
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
      2. Drumandbaines123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        What a pleasant surprise to see Alonso starting. Cue a hefty 1-pointer.

        Open Controls
      3. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Looks like it took a dgw for Brighton for everyone to remember that Potter is and has always been mr tinkerman....

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          It's like Pep roulette, but with shite players and a shite team.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            They're pretty good....

            Open Controls
      4. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        1 FT & 1.1m ITB

        DDG
        TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon
        Foden - Silva - Jota - Bowen
        Ronaldo - Watkins - Dennis

        Bachmann - Martinelli - White - Coufal

        A) Roll FT
        B) Martinelli > Raph (exact $)
        C) Other

        Open Controls
      5. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Potter doing the hackers an easy job, flooding unnecessary transfers into our teams...

        Open Controls
      6. MrJobby
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          I’ve never ever had successful Chips on FPL . Bench boost never works, few hits are a waste on double game weeks especially these days with squad rotation and games postponed , they are better used for blank game weeks when only
          Like 6 teams are playing . Triple captain is pure luck

          Open Controls
          1. Bruin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Agreed

            Open Controls
        • No Need
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Maupay owners. Relax. Dat guy will ping something after ten mins or so.

          Open Controls
        • Mmm sausages
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Wasn’t there some tube posting yesterday that he was told Leicester’s game tomorrow would be postponed because they didn’t have enough players? freddo I think it was. I think we can officially call B/S on that nonsense

          https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/leicester-city-spurs-press-conference-6509599.amp

          Open Controls
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Pleased that Alonso is playing although I'm a bit concerned he will be up against the speedy Lamptey. Can see another booking coming.

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            1 or 2?

            Open Controls
        • james 101
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Nice to hear Newcastle are making transfer moves

          Open Controls
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Trossard owners don't panic, he will find the inner ESR in him and score when subbed on.

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            We wish.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.