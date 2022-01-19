Brentford v Man Utd and Leicester v Spurs team news: Ronaldo and Reguilon return

The final two matches of Double Gameweek 22 take place tonight, with Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur getting underway at 19:30 GMT and Brentford v Manchester United kicking off half an hour later.

The big team news comes from west London, where Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United XI after sitting out his side’s two recent meetings against Aston Villa in league and cup.

Scott McTominay is also back after a one-match ban, with Nemanja Matic dropping to the bench and Edinson Cavani missing out because of injury.

It’s an otherwise unchanged line-up, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial returning to the bench.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka miss out with a hamstring strain and illness respectively, while Jadon Sancho is unavailable due to a family bereavement.

Brentford give a debut to recent signing and £4.5m FPL goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, with Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos also recalled.

Alvaro Fernandez, Rico Henry, Kris Ajer and Shandon Baptiste are all benched.

MATCHDAY LIVE WATCHALONG

In the other match tonight, Leicester welcome back a host of faces from injury and illness.

Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and Patson Daka all return to the starting XI, while defender James Justin is among the substitutes as he makes a matchday squad for the first time in 11 months.

Sergio Reguilon returns from injury for Spurs, with the wing-back, Hugo Lloris and Oliver Skipp the three changes from the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea a week ago.

Pierluigi Gollini, Matt Doherty and Giovani Lo Celso make way, while Son Heung-min again misses out because of injury.

GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, McAteer, Barnes, Perez, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, Brunt.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gil, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Fernandez, Henry, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Stevens, Baptiste.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Martial, Rashford.

