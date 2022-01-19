1410
Dugout Discussion January 19

Brentford v Man Utd and Leicester v Spurs team news: Ronaldo and Reguilon return

The final two matches of Double Gameweek 22 take place tonight, with Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur getting underway at 19:30 GMT and Brentford v Manchester United kicking off half an hour later.

The big team news comes from west London, where Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United XI after sitting out his side’s two recent meetings against Aston Villa in league and cup.

Scott McTominay is also back after a one-match ban, with Nemanja Matic dropping to the bench and Edinson Cavani missing out because of injury.

It’s an otherwise unchanged line-up, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial returning to the bench.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka miss out with a hamstring strain and illness respectively, while Jadon Sancho is unavailable due to a family bereavement.

Brentford give a debut to recent signing and £4.5m FPL goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, with Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos also recalled.

Alvaro Fernandez, Rico Henry, Kris Ajer and Shandon Baptiste are all benched.

In the other match tonight, Leicester welcome back a host of faces from injury and illness.

Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Thomas and Patson Daka all return to the starting XI, while defender James Justin is among the substitutes as he makes a matchday squad for the first time in 11 months.

Sergio Reguilon returns from injury for Spurs, with the wing-back, Hugo Lloris and Oliver Skipp the three changes from the EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea a week ago.

Pierluigi Gollini, Matt Doherty and Giovani Lo Celso make way, while Son Heung-min again misses out because of injury.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, McAteer, Barnes, Perez, Daley-Campbell, Soumare, Brunt.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Moura, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gil, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Fernandez, Henry, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Stevens, Baptiste.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Martial, Rashford.

  Firminoooo
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Total nightmare.

    Firminoooo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Woops… play up pompey or something.

  NateDog
    1 Year
    4 mins ago

    I've gone from planning Maddison + Alonso to KDB + Ait-Nouri to thinking I might just move Lloris to Sa and upgrade Allan. Really no idea what I'll be doing this week at all

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      7 Years
      just now

      Haha yep exact same situation. Nae clue...

  Finding Timo
    1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Is salah defo back GW24?

    Brehmeren
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      jay01
        7 Years
        just now

        Why not? Afcon finished by then no?

  jay01
    7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Has anyone got advice on a second half of the season comeback? My 50:50 decisions have cost me a lot, im now 100 points behind but not sure how to approsch the rest of the season

    camarozz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same here. Can't be arsed at this stage, 34k to 340k since I wc'd on November. Sick of it now tbh

  Stimps
    8 Years
    3 mins ago

    % chance of a Villa double this weekend?

    JONALDINHO
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d say it’s 60/40

    HMC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
11 Years
      • 11 Years
      just now

      10% imo
      PL want a proper winter break so don’t see any double until gw24

    DavidBadWillie
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Unlikely as they’d surely have to announce it by now.

  camarozz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
7 Years
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Me-FH (deGea + cr7 (c)

    Rival-used his free transfer for Bruno(Still has 2 FHs

    Rival number 2 - used his free transfer for Bruno (c)

    I rest my case.

    I'm shite at this game since WC in November

    jay01
      7 Years
      just now

      Lmao i feel you man, sameish situation, its mad how that one decision cost you dearly

  Superninteno Chalmers
    4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A nice round 100 points exactly.
    Sometimes it just goes your way

    JONALDINHO
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      just now

      94 here with no FH. Massive variance this week

  Atimis
    5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Time to start cleaning that mess, Ronaldo and Alonso out as soon as possible, also should do something about Gray and Martinelli.
    Anyone else with a deadwood in team?

    Qaiss
      6 Years
      just now

      How is Martinelli priced at 5.4m deadwood, because he blanked in 2 games? Burnley at home, ‘deadwood’

  fricky_
      2 mins ago

      Been looking to sell Antonio for the longest, but this Man U side is shocking at the back. Bowen and Antonio will be laughing

    Camzy
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Harry Kane saves my week. Small red and I stay in top 50K. Dust it off and we go again!

      Warby84
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        just now

        311k to 194k this week..

    Union_Jacks
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Funny old game, I should be revelling in a 46 point captain, but there I am only thinking about the miss

    Jonny HOW SON?
      7 Years
      1 min ago

      DDG, Guaita*
      TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon*, Rudiger*, Livra*
      Mount*, Jota, Bowen, Gallagher, Bernardo*
      CR7, King*, DCL*

      Time to WC right?
      Would definitely move on the players with stars, maybe even more.

      Union_Jacks
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Easy now, Bernardo and King don’t deserve *’s by their name just yet

    ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      First gw over a hundred this season. 113 all out. This after 92 points last week. I hope my season has turned at last. Good luck to all for the rest of this difficult season.

    La Roja
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
9 Years
      • 9 Years
      just now

      95 pts with no FH and 10 players

      I’ll take that and run

    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Fabio Borges rising up the ranks nicely, 98 all out and into the top 5k - just too good at this game!
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/380968/event/22

    Hits from the Bong
      3 Years
      just now

      Son to KDB for a hit?

