207
Pro Pundit Teams January 19

How live rank update tools can affect how we play FPL

207 Comments
Share
Ex-FPL winner Simon March: How to avoid getting carried away with your GW1 picks

Everyone loves live Fantasy Premier League (FPL) rank updates, don’t they? I probably spend more time on a certain LiveFPL site than I do with my family. Sometimes I reflexively start typing its name into my browser for no real reason. I’ve considered starting a support group, it’s gotten pretty serious.

While live rank updates are not necessarily a new thing, it’s only fairly recently that they’ve entered the broader FPL consciousness. But has the ability to see how an event on the football pitch affects your FPL rank in almost real-time changed the way we approach the game? This article will look at how the relatively new phenomenon of live rank updates might influence how we play and enjoy the game and what impulses we might need to better manage when engaging with them.

They Make FPL Feel Like a Live Sport

I’ll kick off with the biggest positive I see to live rank updates which is that they make experiencing a Gameweek feel more like you’re watching a live match and, in my opinion, it becomes more engaging as a result. In many ways, their effect resembles the final day of the season where every event might affect who wins the league, qualifies for Europe, stays up or gets relegated. A last-minute goal from one of your players is usually exciting but it’s arguably even more exciting when you can see it turn a red arrow green or push you above a mini-league rival. There’s no doubt in my mind that the mainstream emergence of live rank updates has added a whole new dimension to how we can experience FPL.

Those who were playing FPL in the 2011/12 season though, might remember having to wait until the Monday afternoon after the last round of matches had been played to see what their final rank was and whether they’d won their mini-leagues. While this did, I suppose, add some extra dramatic tension to the proceedings, it was far from ideal and serves to illustrate the stark difference between then and now.

In those days FPL was a lot less transparent and itemizable. If your player scored points it was obviously a good thing and you still had a reasonable idea of whether or not that player was a differential so you could estimate how good a thing it was. But there was also some distance between the event and its effects. Nowadays, if a player scores you can see almost immediately how it affected your rank, whether that be for better or for worse.

Laws, Sausages… and FPL

Famed 19th-century German statesman Otto von Bismarck was once quoted as saying, “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made” – and the same could probably be said for FPL ranks. Being able to see which specific players influence your rank and the exact extent to which they do it is potentially useful strategically, but not necessarily something you want to have to process moment to moment, especially when it’s bad news. Stress and excitement are often two sides of the same coin and, sometimes, it’s better for your mental wellbeing to get the news, good or bad, in one big dose rather than have it drip-fed to you.

I think the most obvious solution here is to actively manage your usage. For reasons explained above, I love cranking up the live update tools when there are a lot of matches going on or, more specifically, when I have a lot of players playing – but I also think it’s good advice to consider leaving these tools alone if there are matches on in which you don’t have any players playing or the biggest threat to your rank is in action. These are the instances where it is far, far better for your mood and overall mental wellbeing to just rip the plaster off at full-time rather than peel it off slowly over 90 minutes. In fact, why are you even watching these matches, have you never heard of a garden centre?

How We Value Players

The influence of live rank updates likely extends well beyond the excitement/stress dichotomy and may well influence the way we play the game itself. For example, if you get used to seeing your rank decline on Sundays, you might start assigning greater value to the players who the live rank tools indicate are causing this. You might even start valuing over players who play more regularly on a Saturday, even if other factors might not support this evaluation.

Because who plays on a Sunday isn’t entirely random but is, rather, dictated by factors such as which teams are playing in Europe, you now have a systemic basis for inefficiently valuing players and, while that sounds really nerdy, FPL is ultimately all about using your budget as efficiently as possible. After all, the person who uses it the most efficiently over a season will invariably win the whole thing.

The rational perspective would be to care only about whether, collectively, your players achieved a red or a green arrow at the end of the Gameweek. Whether they went from a green to a red or a bigger green to a smaller green between Saturday and Sunday is ultimately irrelevant. However, because we can see that certain players or certain teams seem to affect our ranks one way or the other on a Sunday, we might convince ourselves that we need to cover them, potentially at the expense of better options.

The microscopic perspective that we gain from live score updates might not just influence which teams we focus on but how many players we look for from each team. If two players from a particular club aren’t positively pushing the needle for your rank due to high effective ownership, you might think that three players are the solution. This isn’t necessarily wrong, but it is a conclusion that is far easier to come to if you are watching how your rank is adjusting in real-time. As above, you also run the risk of artificially inflating the value of certain players over others. Points are points, ultimately, so it shouldn’t matter in the long term whether they came from a third Spurs player today or a solitary Crystal Palace player yesterday.

Back when ranks were updated only after the Gameweek had ended, it was less important which players were responsible for which part of the green or red arrow. Points were king and a rank change was largely indivisible. Now, however, rank changes can be monitored, in-play, moment to moment and minutely deconstructed as a result. This could offer a strategic advantage for those who can observe these factors rationally and in context but, as discussed here, it also opens us up to the influence of various biases that can lead us in the wrong direction.

Conclusion

Live rank updates have added many new dimensions to the game of FPL and, while some of these serve to enhance the experience of playing it, others provide new challenges to the veracity of our decision-making. 

Depending on how you use them, live rank updates can add more excitement or more stress, they can help you make better strategic decisions, or they can trigger irrational biases. The key words, of course, are ‘depending on how you use them’. The information these tools provide can influence your enjoyment of the game and the decisions you make in relation to it, so it’s important to bear this in mind when deciding when to access them and to acknowledge the potential biases their use can amplify when it comes to making your FPL decisions.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Never felt luckier than this gw. Not because of points (50 with Regs and Dalot to play) but because decided to go against my stupid gut who told me to play my 1st FH. Even rolled my ft in the end...

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      Playing my FH would’ve cost me over 30 pts plus the actual FH itself which you could say is worth 20 pts. That’s 50 pts saved. Massive

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yup. But I don't think that many people used their FH this GW right?

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          In the top 10k 5.63 % played their FH1 and 1.74 played FH2. So 7.37 % in total. Not an insignificant number.

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Sometimes doing nothing at all is the best move in FPL. I've found more often than not when I've done that this season things have turned out fairly well, and when they don't then you at least have that extra transfer to use to try to fix things

      Open Controls
    3. Useless
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      I thought Regulion was out of tonight's game?

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Then I should get Silva's tasty 3 pointer from the bench.

        Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wish I'd rolled (and started Cancelo) rather than buying Trossard. When in doubt, do nothing. And there were so many doubts.

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thought on this WC chaps?

    Sa
    TAA, Cancelo, Robertson, Digne
    KDB, Fernandes, Raphinha, Bowen
    Watkins, Dennis

    (Foster, Ramsey, Broja, Lowton)

    2.6M ITB for Fernandes -> Salah and Raphinha -> Foden.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      42 mins ago

      No dcl?

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        40 mins ago

        No, I don't think so - not yet anyways. Want to see how they do under Big Dunc in the interim and also without Digne feeding him crosses. Wonder if El Ghazi could potentially also be on pens? If he does start firing I can probably get him in for Dennis in a couple of weeks.

        Open Controls
    2. Devos
        36 mins ago

        Really nice team!
        The triple up on AVL might be an overkill though. I would swap Digne for Ait Nouri or Watkins for DCL.

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          34 mins ago

          Cheers. It almost certainly will turn out to be overkill and end up in disaster - exciting though 🙂 looking at the players in isolation, Ramsey and Digne are looking incredible value and I think Watkins deserves a spot. Obviously a risk with the triple up, and hopefully we'll get DGW confirmation pre-deadline....

          Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Will Salah drop once more before GW24?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Would be nice.

        Open Controls
    4. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Sam Luckhurst tweeted last night : "Anthony Martial is travelling with the #mufc squad to Brentford. Ronaldo also in squad" which might perhaps suggest Ronaldo did not travel with the squad

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        * that he was in the squad but might have travelled by other means

        Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        A lot of emphasis is being put on if and how Ronnie travelled. Surely as he's confirmed to be in the squad, he's 'there'?

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          41 mins ago

          Unless there’s a late injury setback or something

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            39 mins ago

            That's always possible, but there's not been any indication or even any rumours of that, has there?

            Open Controls
        2. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          38 mins ago

          its mainly because The Sun and Daily Mail are saying he didnt travel to London.

          Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        not sure how you would come to that conclusion.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          41 mins ago

          because he said Martial is travelling with the squad. Why didnt he say that Martial and Ronaldo travelled with the squad

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            39 mins ago

            Because there is another story regards Martial (apparently refusing to be in a previous squad). You seem to want him to have put "Anthony Martial is travelling with the #mufc squad to Brentford. Ronaldo has also travelled with the squad".

            I read it as "Anthony Martial is travelling with the #mufc squad to Brentford. Ronaldo is also in the squad (that has travelled)".

            Open Controls
            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              37 mins ago

              Yeah, I dont agree. you're basically doing what you're accusing me of doing but seeing it differently lol

              Open Controls
              1. No Professionals
                • 4 Years
                34 mins ago

                Martial has travelled with THE SQUAD (capitalising for emphasis rather than shouting).

                This means THE SQUAD has travelled.

                Ronaldo is also in THE SQUAD.

                the squad is the same thing in both sentences.

                Open Controls
                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Its strange to say Ronaldo is with the squad in a separate sentence instead of saying both Martial and Ronaldo travelled with the squad. Your reason about a separate story with Martial doesnt warrant Sam mentioning him travelling with the squad in a separate sentence because he hasnt gone into any details

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 4 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Ronaldo not travelling with squad would be a story and would have been more explicit.

                    Just my opinion on how it would be written.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Ephurion
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Not at all imo.
                    Martial with squad = his personal issue-whatever has been resolved.
                    Ronaldo with squad = injury update.

                    Makes sense to separate them.

                    Open Controls
      4. Rains of Castamere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        People keep saying he could have gone direct after being in Switzerland but it makes no sense. The FIFA ceremony was Monday night, he was back by Tuesday AM as Rangnick said he would be looking at him in training on Tuesday afternoon. I can't imagine Ronaldo would be jetting off again on Tuesday night somewhere the day before a game!

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          We shall see. I didnt think anything of Sams tweet last night but seeing daily mail and S*n say he didnt travel to London has me seeing this tweet differently. Maybe I'm overreading into it

          Open Controls
      5. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        All This if/then reminds me of studying at the Universety and the truth tables. That was fun.

        Still remember.. if A than B, no A no B.. and so on. 🙂

        Open Controls
    5. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      another difficult week to plan...

      De Gea
      Trent Cancelo Reguilon
      Bruno Jota Bernardo Bowen Maddison
      Watkins King

      Steele Antonio Keane Livramento
      1.7m 1ft

      DGW potentially changes transfers and captaincy (although Leeds games must be vulnerable with all of their injuries).

      Based on what we know now, I am thinking:
      A) Bruno to KDB(c)
      B) Bruno & Keane to KDB(c) and Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        Tricky one - A looks good. B looks good if Villa DGW confirmed (will we find out before deadline...?)

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          35 mins ago

          B is probably a decent move long term anyway so may be an option regardless.

          Captaincy will be wide open unless a double is announced.

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yes, agreed. A lot of people have used both FHs, a lot using WCs (myself included) or a lot of hits, so I wouldn't be too worried about a -4 if you're happy with it long-term.

            Open Controls
      2. royals forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        21 mins ago

        I would do B in all honesty

        Open Controls
      3. Tinmen
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Definitely see about Villa doubles.
        Could even keep Bruno another week!

        Are you happy keeping hold of Bernardo ?

        Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      To be honest, not caring so much about live ranks during a gameweek has been one of the best decisions I've made regarding FPL.

      It's no longer about what results I get and more about enjoying the decision making process. That is what 'playing FPL' is about to me. Once the deadline passes, there's nothing you can do anyway. So just sit back and enjoy the football.

      I'm not thinking about if Ronaldo starts and who I get off my bench. It's now about who do I want to transfer in for GW23 and what's my plan going forward?

      It's a life lesson too that you should not worry about things you cannot control.

      Open Controls
      1. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        42 mins ago

        Completely agree. What's done is done once the deadline has passed. Still enjoy LiveFPL to inform future decisions as things like ownership are informative to selection, captain etc and LiveFPL provides a really clear perspective.

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        Who is worrying? Watching the rises and falls on live rank as goals go in, cleanies are lost and cards are issued greatly enhances the live match experience for me and many others.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          I mean that's great for you. But I don't really get much out of the live rank thing knowing that it's in flux.

          I check livefpl at the start of the week to see EO% which interests me as well as look at mini league rivals. And then at the end of the week to see how much I've gone up/down.

          The in-between part doesn't appeal much to me.

          Open Controls
      3. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        it's a bit like saying, don't watch your team play football and suffer the highs and lows. You can't control the outcome, just check the result after.

        Might work for some people.

        Open Controls
      4. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        You're not even thinking about if your captain is playing and who you get off the bench is a strange one? You clearly invest a lot of time in the game so I can't believe you've not looked at various permutations on if he does/doesn't play. I have Ronaldo (c) and Bruno (vc) with Raphina first on bench so I know I gain 20pts straight away if Ronaldo is out

        Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      I'll be honest, I never check live rank or use any of those tools. I think they can be useful, but personally I don't see the point in checking my current rank before the GW has ended, especially if it's in the middle of a period where matches are going on. Can only take a minute for clean sheets to be wiped out or for players to get a yc and have bonus pts knocked off, or for players that you really don't want to see picking up points going from blanking to a huge haul. I feel like spending all day keeping an eye on matches and points is far more than enough, watching your rank bounce all over the place just feels like it would be setting most up for annoyance and disappointment.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Guess we'll have to agree to disagree 😉

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah I'm with you. But I understand why some people enjoy it.

        Open Controls
      3. Reacher
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Same here, I never check live rank, I don't see the point as what will be will be etc

        Open Controls
    8. AARON-1
        41 mins ago

        I thought I'd get my calculator out and add up all the attacking returns from Alonso since he came in to replace Chilwell.

        2

        Didn't need the calculator after all...
        Here's a calculation, however:

        11 games + 2 assists + 34pts + magnet for yellow cards = not very good

        Open Controls
        1. Fit_to_drop
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          You could carry out the exact same calculation since bringing Watkins in on the basis of "improved fixtures". What a waste of a striker slot that is. And people are still promoting him. Id go Coutinho/Ramsey and that's plenty from Villa.

          Open Controls
          1. AARON-1
              just now

              Indeed. Watkins has 5 league goals this season not 15.

              Open Controls
        2. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          This has been one of my worst gameweeks ever playing fpl.........stupidly misreading the Ronaldo situation led me to take a -8 and veer from the perfectly good captain options I already had (Kane, Cancelo TAA)......or a -4 for Bruno(c).......which I wavered on until the very end.....ended up also getting Dennis as part of the -8 and made him VC!

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            I too looked at Brunos profile before deadline date last week and it read like a binary code for a computer program (1,0,1,0) so i passed on him though i could see the logic of the 2 fixtures he had. I'm exaggerating of course, but there wasnt much to go on...

            Open Controls
        3. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          26 mins ago

          Hi

          In your opinion who is the best 9.5m ST to have for the next few GWs for this front 8

          Jota Bernardo Saka Bowen Mbuemo

          Ronaldo Dennis xxxxxxxx

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. Fit_to_drop
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            Daka is a good punt if he plays and scores tonight as Vardy will be out and Rogers has to give him a run at some point. Leftfield yes, but so many strikers have been misfiring this season, not much choice out there.

            Open Controls
          2. JBG
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Watkins imo, but only if Villa gets DGW.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Could also drop the 3th strike and upgrade Mbuemo or Saka.

              Open Controls
              1. The Mighty Hippo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                That's what I'd do for sure. You can inject 5M into that midfield and get a better return of points.

                Open Controls
          3. vova
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            Watkins is the popular choice

            Open Controls
          4. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Not many options! DCL or Watkins or Gray

            Open Controls
        4. Ragabolly
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Hi all 🙂 Just wanted to say that I appreciate all points of view regarding live ranks, gains and losses and EO. Completely understand some not wanting to check their rank in real time.

          I would argue that it's not meaningless to monitor real time effects as it can give an understanding of risk/reward of owning/not owning certain players which is an integral part of the game. Also to many it's an exciting part of the live gameweek that makes them feel involved in the match that's taking place, at least that's what I personally was looking for when I started this project.

          Also understand the frustration of having a player in your team whose points don't help your rank, but it's always a part of a game that has captaincy.

          At the end of the day, I am glad that LiveFPL assisted even a little in pushing the boundary of understanding the mechanics of how the game works, and you can use it (or not use it) in any way you want 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Keep up the good work mate

            Open Controls
          2. Rains of Castamere
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Legend.

            Open Controls
          3. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            The website is brilliant and I'd say it adds a different dimension to the game now from where it was a few years ago

            Open Controls
          4. Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It is by far the best FPL related site.

            Open Controls
        5. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          Why use an image of Anchelotti? turncoat manager who disrespected Everton and English football.

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            Because he was in our image library holding a phone.

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 mins ago

              I saw a Ronaldo image from 2008 used the other day too. Come on guys pay for some new images.

              Open Controls
              1. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                You seem to get upset quite easily

                Open Controls
                1. DavidBadWillie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  You seem to comment a lot on my posts too. We agreed you'd not bother anymore.

                  #obsessed.

                  Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Ah come on, that tongue-out squint is kinda funny even (or especially?) if you dont like him

            Open Controls
        6. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Did Wolves think they was signing Coutinho? Lol

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            no

            Open Controls
        7. winchester
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          good day lads. have 1ft and 4.5m itb. What moves should be done, at deadline? cheers!

          ddg
          taa - cancelo - reguilon
          bernardo - jota - bowen - bruno
          antonio - watkins - dennis

          (foster - saka - keane - livra)

          a) bernardo -> foden?
          b) keane -> digne?
          something else?

          Open Controls
        8. GoonerGirl
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          My team:
          De Gea
          TAA Cancelo Cash Dawson Livra
          Gray Bowen Jota BSilva Son
          Ronaldo Dennis Antonio

          Thoughts on:

          Son>KDB
          Gray>Ramsey -4 or will Ramsey be dropped because of Coutinho?

          Open Controls
        9. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Time to play my WC?

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8EAxHFhBteY

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I always forget how random and weird youtube really is, until I watch these kind of videos.
            Mostly cause I live in my own "youtube bubble" with my gaming videos, FPL videos and sports videos.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.