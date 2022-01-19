268
SoRare January 19

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Last week was a record-breaking week in the FFS Ignition tournament with 3,635 of you taking part – and it just keeps growing!

Before we start on our latest piece, congratulations to last week’s winner, KingMeng.

Ligue 1 expert Genesis is back this week for the second part of his article on building your Sorare team around key foundation players. Over to him…

Hello again everyone. I hope you had a good Gameweek last weekend? Thanks to the guys at Sorare Academy and Fantasy Football Scout for having me back! 

As some of you may remember, last week I spoke about a critical element of my Sorare weekly teamsheet: the foundation player. This is a player who you can build the rest of your team around, who is consistently capable of scoring well across most, if not all elements of the matrix. But he is not just a 50-points-per-week player; he should have the ability to hit big scores without a goal or assist to their name.

For me, that guy is French wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni. And to drive home that point, Tchouameni scored 90.9 overall, with no goal or assist but with a 55.9 all-around score last weekend!

In this piece, I will offer up three players who I think manage to knit together some or even most of Tchouameni’s key match day attributes. These individuals are all French or based in France, as that’s my area of interest. I am sure you will be able to dig up some amazing options in your own research.

Kouadio Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach 

I’ve been watching this kid since he and Amine Adli were ripping it up in Ligue 2 for Toulouse. Now both are turning heads in the Bundesliga. But while Adli is staking his place in Leverkusen’s wild attack, Kone is a lone shining light in Monchengladbach’s chaotic season so far – and what a debut season he has been having.

He is both defensively sound and offensively threatening but where he really comes to life is his dribbling: he attempts 2.7 dribbles per 90 minutes, compared to Tchouameni’s 1.4. Added to this, he attempts on average 48 passes per 90, four of which are long balls, and has 11.5 touches per game in the final third of the pitch. 

Enzo Le Fee – Lorient

Enzo Le Fee is playing for a struggling team. However, he is becoming pivotal to Lorient’s chances of survival.  A number 10 who is now playing as a deep progressor, he is also the main set-piece taker for Lorient and is adept at both passing and dribbling. 

Le Fee averages one shot per 90 minutes and 50 passes, of which 11 are long balls. He also averages 3.4 dribbles per game, with a near 50% success rate.  Finally, he takes 18 final third touches per 90, a wonderful attacking platform for him to hit decisive actions.

Another factor is his underrated defensive contributions, which include an average of nearly three tackles per 90 attempted – not bad for a converted ’10’. He really does have the ability to be a foundational player. Check out his score against Angers a few weeks ago and again this weekend. 

Youssouf Fofana – Monaco

The key point to remember here is that Aurelien Tchouameni will leave Monaco this summer. And while Monaco may dip into the market to find a replacement, I believe they already have their man. 

Youssouf Fofana, signed at the same time as Tchouameni, has shifted from his defensive role and is now a more all-around player. Fofana hits 1.6 shots and around 57 passes per 90 minutes, while defensively he attempts 3.69 tackles per game; you would have to imagine that these stats likely improve were he to become the central figure in Monaco’s midfield. Finally, Fofana is in Monaco’s set-piece rotation for corners and direct free-kicks.

So there you go. You now have the tools to find your own foundations to build your team around. Don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline to put that knowledge to the test and enter your team on the Academy for free, with a chance to win a Sorare card.

  1. AC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    No news on Ronaldo though apparently Elanga starts again tonight

    https://mobile.twitter.com/United_Webby

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Imagine signing Sancho for £73 mill and he loses his place to a nobody.

      Open Controls
      1. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        The Bundesliga stars have sucked lately in EPL

        Havertz, Werner, Sancho, Pulisic (Injury mostly), Haller

        Does not make Haaland seem like such a slam dunk prospect.

        Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Make of it what you will, all depends what you want to believe, some saying Ronaldo didn't travel with squad so he is out, he didn't travel with the squad that is true and there is obviously no other way to get there lol!! Doh

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If he was in Spain, he'd probably try to find a nearby airport he could go to instead of going back to Manchester.

      Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    1 FT & 1.1m ITB

    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon
    Foden - Silva - Jota - Bowen
    Ronaldo - Watkins - Dennis

    Bachmann - Martinelli - White - Coufal

    A) Roll FT
    B) Martinelli > Raph (exact $)
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. Meechoo115
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I’d play Martinelli over Silva

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Also white surely over Reg!?

            Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Not sure why it matters whether Ronaldo starts or not nothing we can do about it now.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          It has been crazy, making me laugh all day

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          We don’t have a life and anything to do though

          Open Controls
          1. Meechoo115
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
          2. AC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Far too level headed, thinking about things you cannot influence is underrated

            Open Controls
          3. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Because we'll get more fantasy football points if he does....

            Open Controls
          4. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            Who says there's nothing you can do?

            Open Controls
        3. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Harry Kane. Goal and assist please mate.

          Open Controls
          1. putana
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            maybe by march

            Open Controls
        4. Meechoo115
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            VC Alonso but Cancelo on bench. Assume im better off with Ronaldo no show right ? Especially as most other Ronaldo caps have Watford vC and not much on bench

            Open Controls
          • Danno - Emre Canada
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            I’m at a pub next to the ground and I haven’t seen Ronaldo but who cares, cmonnnnn you Bees.

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Can imagine atmosphere will be rocking. Enjoy

                Open Controls
                1. Danno - Emre Canada
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  Thanks mate. Hope so. I captained Ronaldo though haha. Cmon Bryan a brace please and no posts

                  Open Controls
                  1. Meechoo115
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Lol I had him for ten weeks. Had him on bench for the two weeks he returned. Bad memories of him !!

                      Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                VCs trembling for next couple of hours or so?

                Open Controls
                1. Make Arrows Green Again
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Doubt Dennis cares very much about my FPL team, unless he too captained Ronaldo.

                  Open Controls
                2. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  I'm chilling with Trent captain

                  Open Controls
                  1. Meechoo115
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      Nice. I only had balls once to captain Trent and it was the effing Leicester game

                      Open Controls
                  2. DavidBadWillie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    57 mins ago

                    Who’s the most vc captain? Know any stats?

                    Dennis?
                    Kane?
                    Bruno?

                    Open Controls
                3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Sweating with Ronaldo(c), Reg and Keane(-2) first sub. Could be a 10 man dgw with a -8

                  Open Controls
                  1. Kodap
                    • 4 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Not quite as bad but Dennis (vc) here, Coufal first sub with all rivals Captaining Bruno, uh oh.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Meechoo115
                      19 mins ago

                      I have Ronaldo c. Bruno and DDG with a -8 and Cancelo first sub. Sweating for a no show !

                      Open Controls
                    • Super Saints
                      • 5 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      You are utterly screwed mate. I have Ronaldo(C), Mount(VC) and Reguilon with Keane first sub and Sissoko second sub!

                      Open Controls
                    • Super Saints
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Which means Ronaldo and Reguilon will get me -1 points this week ha so strange that when Reguilon got injured when I brought him in he said to keep him, one of the unluckiest transfers in history.

                      Open Controls
                    • Ask Yourself
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Exact same situation here mate we lots of love we can do this x

                      Open Controls
                  3. JONALDINHO
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 16 mins ago

                    Not owning Ronaldo do I want him in the squad or not? Could be lots of vc pts

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Doubt it. Only those with Bruno tbh

                        Open Controls
                      • Kodap
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        I would say you probably want him to get a 15/20 minute cameo with a 1 pointer, lots appear to have Cancelo/Gallagher points on the bench. As an owner I want him to score/get any form of return otherwise my vice is Dennis and the appeal of Bruno later becomes a lot higher, most of my rivals have capped Bruno where as I went Cr7.

                        Open Controls
                      • Old Man
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Wife gets Gallaher, daughter gets Bruno. Me? Tossard (c) (spelling deliberate)

                        Open Controls
                      • Mr. O'Connell
                        • 9 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        You want him to play. Even if he starts he's getting 2 points max.

                        Open Controls
                    2. RedRo
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        Ronaldo, if you read this mate - I can give you a lift to the game if you need one

                        Open Controls
                        1. Kodap
                          • 4 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          hahahahahha same

                          Open Controls
                        2. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Just had him on the blower, he is busy in London

                          Open Controls
                      • AC/DC AFC
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        I've been busy working and trying to keep abreast of any transfer activities in 10 Downing Street.

                        So other than usual jitters on team selection, are both games going ahead okay today?

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Mentaculus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          14 mins ago

                          Intriguing... that where you usually work?
                          Havent heard any rumours of cancellation, just speculation on Ronaldo & Reguilon

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Nah, but I did actually 24 years ago!

                            Open Controls
                      • DeadStar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Been at work all day and I’m so confused. Did Ronaldo travel or not?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                          • 10 Years
                          45 mins ago

                          Lol likewise I have no idea and gonna wait and see. It seems nobody actually knows

                          Open Controls
                        2. Kodap
                          • 4 Years
                          44 mins ago

                          Understanding I believe is that he has travelled, but separately to the rest of the squad? If that makes sense.. although no one actually knows!

                          Open Controls
                        3. Corgzzzz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          43 mins ago

                          Definitely maybe

                          Open Controls
                        4. ZimZalabim
                          • 5 Years
                          34 mins ago

                          He may or may not have done the thing you wanted or didn't want.

                          Hope this helps.

                          Open Controls
                        5. DeadStar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          Cheers all 🙂

                          Open Controls
                      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Imagine Ronaldo starting. This place erupting. United conceding in the first 10. Ronaldo getting super frustrated and getting a red immediately post that.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dynamic Duos
                          • 8 Years
                          23 mins ago

                          When I use my imagination it is for good creative stuff, but each to their own

                          Open Controls
                        2. Qaiss
                          • 6 Years
                          20 mins ago

                          A Ronaldo brace, followed by Brentford coming back to win 3-2, with the stadium erupting and then singing Hey Jude after the game. Ronaldo almost in tears with his hands by his hips, Rangnick perplexed after a Maguire blunder. Morale down the drain.

                          Too much to ask?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            Anyone getting perplexed after a Maguire blunder is not possible.

                            Open Controls
                      • Zalk
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        "...but one man not seen amongst the rest of the squad was Cristiano Ronaldo."
                        - The Sun

                        Open Controls
                        1. Echoes
                          • 1 Year
                          52 mins ago

                          The sun obviously can't see Ronaldo from so far away, tbh

                          Open Controls
                          1. NorCal Villan
                              14 mins ago

                              The sun never sweats

                              Open Controls
                        2. TheDragon
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                          I don’t care if Ronaldo starts or isn’t in the squad…. Just don’t be on the bench and get a 1 point cameo!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour ago

                            And yet the 1 pointer is what I'm dreaming of

                            Open Controls
                            1. TheDragon
                              • 3 Years
                              59 mins ago

                              I actually think the 1 point cameo is the likeliest scenario unfortunately

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mr. O'Connell
                                • 9 Years
                                57 mins ago

                                I think it's the only scenario

                                Open Controls
                              2. Pompel
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                56 mins ago

                                As I have Keane coming off the bench, I'll happiky take the 1x2 points

                                Open Controls
                                1. Zim0
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  55 mins ago

                                  Yes Pompel yes!

                                  Open Controls
                          2. fedolefan
                            • 7 Years
                            55 mins ago

                            I really doubt his ego allows him to get on the field for like 10 mins when winning? He starts or gets 30-35 minimum I feel.

                            Open Controls
                        3. 03farmboy
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Best mount replacements?
                          I already have raphina, Bowden, saka

                          Open Controls
                          1. putana
                            • 3 Years
                            59 mins ago

                            kdb

                            Open Controls
                          2. No Kane No Gain
                            • 3 Years
                            58 mins ago

                            Raph or coutinho but wait for double confirmation

                            Open Controls
                            1. No Kane No Gain
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Sorry just saw Raph. Coutinho!

                              Open Controls
                          3. BrockLanders
                            • 6 Years
                            54 mins ago

                            Foden??

                            Open Controls
                          4. JONALDINHO
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            53 mins ago

                            Foden

                            Open Controls
                          5. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            50 mins ago

                            Maddison, Foden, Coutinho

                            Open Controls
                        4. putana
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          ronaldo has 4 npg in the last 4 months.

                          warra player !!!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            57 mins ago

                            He's turning 37 in 2 weeks. Well past his prime playing in a mediocre team. What exactly do u expect from him?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Zim0
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              56 mins ago

                              He's also scored quite a few in the champions league. Dont discount that now.

                              Open Controls
                            2. JONALDINHO
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              53 mins ago

                              A few months ago people were hyping him up as “essential” and that he’d score more goals than Salah…

                              Open Controls
                              1. Zim0
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                49 mins ago

                                Well they were obviously running away with the hype. Probably would have at Man City tbf.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                                • 5 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                95% of them would have been United fans.

                                Open Controls
                              3. ToffeePot
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                44 mins ago

                                was never gonna happen
                                as fit as he is, age catches up with everyone

                                Open Controls
                            3. putana
                              • 3 Years
                              49 mins ago

                              not to be priced at 12.5 when actually an 8.0 player

                              Open Controls
                              1. Zim0
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                I don't think it was up to him

                                Open Controls
                            4. TopBinFC
                                34 mins ago

                                At his price tag I would expect alot more!

                                Open Controls
                            5. Mr. O'Connell
                              • 9 Years
                              49 mins ago

                              Had him since week 4 and it's been a disaster. The only good thing I can say about owning him is watching others rip up their teams to get him in every now and again.

                              Open Controls
                          2. BrockLanders
                            • 6 Years
                            58 mins ago

                            I'd pay decent money for an early red card for Ronaldo..

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
                              • 7 Years
                              32 mins ago

                              You can pay Xhaka for a yellow

                              Open Controls
                              1. TheDragon
                                • 3 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                I wasnt clear whether Xhaka or the referee would be the one under suspicion given how he got the card

                                Open Controls
                                1. Baines on Toast...
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Surely it's the ref. No way would a player need the money.

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Mariner wasn't it? He's supposed to be the ref for the Man U game tonight.

                                  Open Controls
                            2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              26 mins ago

                              I’ll chip in and make that money more than decent …

                              Open Controls
                            3. Camino Aleatorio
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              18 mins ago

                              Ronaldo would take a Red to leave the Manchester United clown show and never look back. But that's probably the only thing he could want.

                              Open Controls
                          3. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            50 mins ago

                            People talking about Ronaldo starting or not when the real question is Reguilon.

                            If he's fit and doesn't play - woof.
                            If he plays and looks good then great.

                            (I don't want him to play as Cancelo comes off my bench - OR I want him to play and get 11 points....one of the two).

                            Open Controls
                            1. FourLokoLeipzig
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              1 min ago

                              He just need’s to beat Gallagher’s 9 for me. Annoying this was the first week in a while I didn’t need a bench

                              Open Controls
                          4. Random Name
                            • 6 Years
                            49 mins ago

                            Also investigate Xhaka getting 10 yellow cards for 3 seasons in a row between 2018-2020. I always thought he was beyond dumb and now i realise noone's that stupid - he's been fixing games for years

                            Open Controls
                            1. putana
                              • 3 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              I would not be surprised if it is a lot more common. So many times i see players doing such dumb things that it couldnt be anything other than shady betting

                              Open Controls
                            2. La Roja
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if this is legit

                              Open Controls
                          5. putana
                            • 3 Years
                            48 mins ago

                            still have salah, but thinking of getting in kdb as a i already have foden.

                            decent punt?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Zalk
                              • 10 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              I'm looking to do Bilva -> De Bruyne, unless a DGW is anounced.

                              Open Controls
                            2. BrockLanders
                              • 6 Years
                              11 mins ago

                              Not sure I'd double up

                              Open Controls
                            3. AARON-1
                                10 mins ago

                                I'm not sure I would describe Kevin De Bruyne as a 'punt'. He's a great player. The only risky aspect is whether or not he'll be rested, but maybe that's what you mean by punt.
                                You'll want Salah back again for GW24 so I assume your plan is Salah ---> KDB----->Salah. Some would consider that hop on-hop off a waste of a transfer but it could bring in a shed load of points.

                                Open Controls
                              • Tonyawesome69
                                • 3 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                I like the double up over the next 3 but it's a risk to go without Salah IF he is back in 24. Have a plan to get Salah back if doing that move

                                Open Controls
                              • La Roja
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                1 min ago

                                Kdb is a punt? Blimey

                                Open Controls
                                1. putana
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  i meant as a placeholder for salah. also risky as have foden

                                  Open Controls
                            4. TopBinFC
                                42 mins ago

                                Please Toney... a nice parting gift tonight

                                Open Controls
                              • Mr. O'Connell
                                • 9 Years
                                38 mins ago

                                Need a Ben Davies 45 pointer to scrape a green arrow. With stats like this, anything is possible:

                                https://twitter.com/DonfabioFC/status/1483491694825857029?t=24gzwixdtkdrUTcNMxdUjg&s=19

                                Open Controls
                                1. unclesbasement
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  lol..alphonso davies

                                  Open Controls
                              • NateDog
                                • 1 Year
                                27 mins ago

                                https://mobile.twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1483859505892966405

                                Leicester team:
                                Schmeichel, Albrighton, Choudhury, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Lookman, Daka

                                Bench: Justin, Barnes, Ayoze, Daley-Campbell, Soumaré, McAteer, Brunt, Jakupović, Ward

                                James Justin in the squad is great to see

                                Open Controls
                                1. La Roja
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Barnes on bench, interesting

                                  Open Controls

