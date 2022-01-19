Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

Last week was a record-breaking week in the FFS Ignition tournament with 3,635 of you taking part – and it just keeps growing!



Before we start on our latest piece, congratulations to last week’s winner, KingMeng.

Ligue 1 expert Genesis is back this week for the second part of his article on building your Sorare team around key foundation players. Over to him…

Hello again everyone. I hope you had a good Gameweek last weekend? Thanks to the guys at Sorare Academy and Fantasy Football Scout for having me back!

As some of you may remember, last week I spoke about a critical element of my Sorare weekly teamsheet: the foundation player. This is a player who you can build the rest of your team around, who is consistently capable of scoring well across most, if not all elements of the matrix. But he is not just a 50-points-per-week player; he should have the ability to hit big scores without a goal or assist to their name.

For me, that guy is French wonderkid Aurelien Tchouameni. And to drive home that point, Tchouameni scored 90.9 overall, with no goal or assist but with a 55.9 all-around score last weekend!

In this piece, I will offer up three players who I think manage to knit together some or even most of Tchouameni’s key match day attributes. These individuals are all French or based in France, as that’s my area of interest. I am sure you will be able to dig up some amazing options in your own research.

Kouadio Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach

I’ve been watching this kid since he and Amine Adli were ripping it up in Ligue 2 for Toulouse. Now both are turning heads in the Bundesliga. But while Adli is staking his place in Leverkusen’s wild attack, Kone is a lone shining light in Monchengladbach’s chaotic season so far – and what a debut season he has been having.

He is both defensively sound and offensively threatening but where he really comes to life is his dribbling: he attempts 2.7 dribbles per 90 minutes, compared to Tchouameni’s 1.4. Added to this, he attempts on average 48 passes per 90, four of which are long balls, and has 11.5 touches per game in the final third of the pitch.

Enzo Le Fee – Lorient

Enzo Le Fee is playing for a struggling team. However, he is becoming pivotal to Lorient’s chances of survival. A number 10 who is now playing as a deep progressor, he is also the main set-piece taker for Lorient and is adept at both passing and dribbling.

Le Fee averages one shot per 90 minutes and 50 passes, of which 11 are long balls. He also averages 3.4 dribbles per game, with a near 50% success rate. Finally, he takes 18 final third touches per 90, a wonderful attacking platform for him to hit decisive actions.

Another factor is his underrated defensive contributions, which include an average of nearly three tackles per 90 attempted – not bad for a converted ’10’. He really does have the ability to be a foundational player. Check out his score against Angers a few weeks ago and again this weekend.

Youssouf Fofana – Monaco

The key point to remember here is that Aurelien Tchouameni will leave Monaco this summer. And while Monaco may dip into the market to find a replacement, I believe they already have their man.

Youssouf Fofana, signed at the same time as Tchouameni, has shifted from his defensive role and is now a more all-around player. Fofana hits 1.6 shots and around 57 passes per 90 minutes, while defensively he attempts 3.69 tackles per game; you would have to imagine that these stats likely improve were he to become the central figure in Monaco’s midfield. Finally, Fofana is in Monaco’s set-piece rotation for corners and direct free-kicks.

So there you go. You now have the tools to find your own foundations to build your team around. Don’t miss the 11am Friday deadline to put that knowledge to the test and enter your team on the Academy for free, with a chance to win a Sorare card.

