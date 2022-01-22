77
Dugout Discussion January 22

Everton v Aston Villa team news: Coutinho makes his first Villa start

77 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Saturday lunchtime, as Everton contest their first match following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

Duncan Ferguson takes temporary charge of the Toffees, as he did just over two years ago, and his starting XI has a familiar feel as he turns to (what is presumably) a 4-4-2 and pairs Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Richarlison up top.

This is the first time that Everton’s two forwards have made the same line-up since August.

Ferguson has made five changes in all, with Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate all restored to the team.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon drop to the bench, while Vitaliy Mykolenko miss out altogether. Fellow summer signing Nathan Patterson is also absent from the matchday squad but Allan is back on the bench after illness.

The big news from the Villa camp is that Philippe Coutinho makes his first start for the club after scoring off the bench last weekend. The Brazilian replaces Danny Ings in the Villans’ front three.

John McGinn also returns from suspension as Morgan Sanson drops to the bench.

Lucas Digne starts against his former club, meanwhile.

TOP 10K: MOST-OWNED PLAYERS IN THIS FIXTURE
GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Gordon, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Onyango.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Targett, Sanson, Young, Ings, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.

77 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Play up DCL and all that

    Open Controls
  2. Gubby-Allen
      40 mins ago

      Is there any column for captaincy points over a season, without adding them up manually.?

      Even better would be a league table without the captains double points included.

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Chat to the Ragaman

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        This does it for an individual team: https://www.premierfantasytools.com/fpl-captain-picks-analyzer/

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            just now

            Thank you each of you.

            Open Controls
      3. james 101
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Nice to see Big Dunc getting a shot

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Should just stick with him instead of giving these ‘merry-go-round’ managers the gig….

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Couldn’t do worse

            And could be inspirational

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah. I think it could be a bit like OGS

              And then when the motivation runs out, they should have found a manager they're willing to work with on a long-term project (like Arteta), rather than glory hunting

              Weirdly enough, this could end up being Big Dunc himself

              Open Controls
              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Agreed

                Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          He did say himself that he was not experienced enough “yet” but would like to permanently take it in the future.

          Open Controls
      4. Mario Balofail
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        I hope Philippe smashes few goals...fingers crossed

        Open Controls
      5. Pep Roulette
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        Chances of Villa getting DGW24? I want to do Ramsey to Salah!

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          I’m getting Salah anyway this week

          One week of Salah is better than two of most mortals

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Roulette
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            I will either sell Ramsey or Bernardo for Salah! Depending on DGW & how they perform this week!

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              Think I’d lose B mate

              Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          There is no DGW24. GW24 is a midweek round, sandwiched between and FA Cup weekend and the GW25 weekend

          There'll be DGWs 25 and 26 though, wrapped around European fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            *an FA Cup weekend, dammit

            Open Controls
        3. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Why sell Ramsey?

          Open Controls
      6. Atletico Junior
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        38 mins ago

        Went Dennis + Bruno over Ramsey and Ronaldo… still think it was the right call, but ramsey at 4.6M just seems too good. Best enabler

        Open Controls
      7. Jafooli
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        More articles than the Lisbon Treaty, 2007….

        Open Controls
      8. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Watkinssssssss go on lad

        Open Controls
      9. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Really want to git rid of Ronaldo, despite seeing his good fixtures ahead.

        Is he not the best captain for DGW 25 (SOU, BRI) with two decent home games? Here we go again....

        Open Controls
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 mins ago

          Rather salah

          Open Controls
        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yup 🙂

          Happy to hold until GW27. I just won't cap him unless he's the best option in a DGW

          Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Salah (BUR)
          KDB (NOR)

          Open Controls
          1. Salan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Both are away games.

            Open Controls
      10. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        30 mins ago

        High scoring game

        Open Controls
      11. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Let's go Watkins!

        Open Controls
        1. Gooner97
          • 8 Years
          just now

          score some faking gauls

          Open Controls
      12. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        yess back up to 0 points for the gw

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Phew!

          Open Controls
      13. fachada
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        is Dennis suspended for the BUR game or the suspension is only counting for the gw 24?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Burnley game

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Suspended for BUR, back next GW hence no red flag.

          Open Controls
        3. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          if ur honest with urself how do you think it works ?

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Not sure why this is confusing people

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              I feel that way about a lot of things in life

              Open Controls
            2. fachada
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              because the BUR game is an earlier gameweek

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                But you miss the “next” game with suspension. Try not to overthink it. If Watford have another 10 cancellations, it’s their “next” pl game he misses

                Open Controls
        4. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Misses the next game

          Open Controls
        5. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I've seen enough Internet for one day after seeing this question, stupid really gives me headache

          Open Controls
      14. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I have definitely learned my lesson in the argument of captaining/owning a dgw player from an average/poor side compared to a sgw premium player, not falling into that trap again however tempting it is. Need to be strong 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          I say this every time lol then I sold Kane for Dennis C

          Open Controls
          1. james 101
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            To be fair, Kane has been a waste of money this season

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yeah, I was thinking of Salah funds. Just I would have had Kdb C and Robertson and Laporte in my side with my 2ft’s had the dgw not been announced…

              Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Same here. Need to follow my own advice.

          I had Armband on Jota too, until they announced Watford DGW.

          Serves me right.

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Same here with Foden, all week. I was even tempted to captain Foden after it got announced but didn’t and went King. I was even telling people on here that Watford are wack and captaining City/Arsenal players is a better idea lol

            Open Controls
      15. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        C'mon Doucoure!

        Open Controls
      16. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sold Pickford this week. Guaranteed CS

        Open Controls
      17. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gray - do something

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Pass to Doucoure!

          Open Controls
      18. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Ramsey is only 20. He will be superb by 26

        Open Controls
        1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Jack Wilshere ? Delle Alli ?

          Open Controls
          1. Moonlight Marv'
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            No, he said Ramsey.

            Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I hope it doesn’t go that way for him.

            Open Controls
            1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Same here but football can be rather unpredictable and the road to success is never guaranteed

              Open Controls
              1. Moonlight Marv'
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Despite my snarky comment above I totally agree. Jack Rodwell, David Bentley, happens to so many.

                Open Controls
      19. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Buendia wild greedy

        Open Controls
      20. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Beundia has not been the Jack replacement they thought he would be?

        Open Controls
        1. Dr Van Nostrand
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Don't think anyone thought he would replace him. They replaced him with Ings, Bailey and Buendia. All been poor but not as poor as Jack himself this year

          Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Buendia is playing much better recently.

          Open Controls
      21. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Come on Dominic!

        Open Controls
      22. keefyefc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm trying hard not to be sexist here but
        Does anyone else find the BT Sports co-comentator Lucy Ward's accent & voice very irritating ?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes it's annoying and has nothing to do with sexism

          Open Controls
          1. keefyefc
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          No sound on my BT ultimate live excellent no commentary 🙂

          Open Controls
        3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Up there with mcmanaman

          Open Controls
      23. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        What the hell is going on with Salah on fpl stats, was on -150, then went to -61, then up to -86 and now back down to -68, doing my head in, need that price drop

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Who knows if he's locked or not and if they are tampering with it.

          Open Controls
      24. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        So Keane's on my bench and Big Dunc's bench.

        We move.

        Open Controls
      25. Hamish Bruce
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can anyone offer help/advice or has experience of coming back from a team hack?

        Was 23k, but now 8.9m with -2500pts.

        Have tried tweeting, emailing Official FPL, but getting silence.

        Words can’t express how numb and demoralising this situation is. 13 seasons of playing this game, managing leagues etc but think I’m done.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Ask FFS to assist in getting in touch with FPL, maybe they can show some support to members?

          Open Controls
        2. Thanos
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Oh damn. I feel for you.
          🙁

          Open Controls
      26. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Poor from doucoure

        Open Controls
      27. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I might need my glasses here. Everton seems to be defending

        Open Controls
      28. Dammit_182
          just now

          Not banking on my Matty cash cleanie today….

          Open Controls

