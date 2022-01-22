Everton v Aston Villa team news: Coutinho makes his first Villa start

Double Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this Saturday lunchtime, as Everton contest their first match following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

Duncan Ferguson takes temporary charge of the Toffees, as he did just over two years ago, and his starting XI has a familiar feel as he turns to (what is presumably) a 4-4-2 and pairs Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Richarlison up top.

This is the first time that Everton’s two forwards have made the same line-up since August.

Ferguson has made five changes in all, with Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Jonjoe Kenny and Mason Holgate all restored to the team.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon drop to the bench, while Vitaliy Mykolenko miss out altogether. Fellow summer signing Nathan Patterson is also absent from the matchday squad but Allan is back on the bench after illness.

The big news from the Villa camp is that Philippe Coutinho makes his first start for the club after scoring off the bench last weekend. The Brazilian replaces Danny Ings in the Villans’ front three.

John McGinn also returns from suspension as Morgan Sanson drops to the bench.

Lucas Digne starts against his former club, meanwhile.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Holgate, Mina, Godfrey, Doucoure, Gomes, Townsend Gray, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman, Gordon, Gbamin, Rondon, Dobbin, Onyango.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Targett, Sanson, Young, Ings, Hayden, Hause, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.

