Site Features January 25

Pras and Sonaldo the latest additions to the Fantasy Football Scout team

Fantasy Football Scout has added another two names to their ever-growing team of global contributors: long-time member Pras and Sonaldo.

Viewers of our YouTube channel will likely be well aware of who the pair are, as they have been at the helm of a weekly Burning Questions series over the last month or so.

Their impressive levels of research and preparation for this video strand have made it a popular hit already, so we’re delighted to welcome the pair to the Scout squad as Pro Pundits going forwards.

The data-loving duo will be mostly continuing to work on our video content but there’ll be occasional articles from the pair, too.

Sonaldo and Pras will be back with a Burning Questions video over the international break but, if you haven’t seen it already, make sure you check out last week’s chat on Aston Villa assets below:

Our Pro Pundits are Fantasy Premier League players who boast a combination of impressive records, a good reputation in the community and who are happy to provide information that relates to their specific play styles, tactics and decisions.

Each week, a selection of these players will write about any subject that they choose, offering a wide variety of topics written by seasoned Fantasy Football managers. Others will appear on Fantasy Football Scout videos.

  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    As a non salah owner I would like Egypt to destroy ivory coast. Btw what date it is?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Surely you could have Googled that.

    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      It's Wednesday

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Egypt's going out

    4. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Theres alot of Non Salah owners now, but everyone with sense will get him in asap when back.

      • the Penman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        As a non Salah owner I want Egypt to lose, so I can become a Salah owner for GW24 with confidence he’ll be ready.

    5. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Which 3 non premium strikers would you pick at the moment?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Tough man.

        I'd say Edouard, Broja and ASM but there are many who can find a good argument for Watkins/Antonio.

        1. tommo-uk-
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I’m thinking your first 2 and then Watkins simply because of the Villa fixtures.

          ASM could be huge for the Toon in the battle for safety.

      2. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Watkins, Broja, Idah

        1. tommo-uk-
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Idah over Pukki?

          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Cheaper so the money can go into midfield.

          2. Stimps
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Cheap enable for Salah, KDB, Son. Would be benched

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Same situation here. It really doesn't matter what is the name of the sole striker who gets 2 pts almost every week.

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Broja, Idah, Pedro... But only because of money.

      4. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Watkins, Edouard, Broja

      5. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Dennis, Broja, Edouard. I think Dennis has dipped but Hodgson might get him back on track. He definitely needs him on form.

        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Watkins Antonio Broja.

          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            2 hours ago

            Watkins flatters to deceive for now and I still have him! 7 blanks in his last 10 games. Not much better than Broja but for too much more.

            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              Watkins was more to do with possible DGW and downgrading Kane to free up funds.
              Only player id consider is Edouard over Antonio but i think most are hit and miss tbh.

              1. GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                Edouard's starting to hit form now that Benteke's gerting less gametime. A Celtic supporter tells me Edouard is a class act, has no doubts he'll be a top PL striker.

                1. Red Red Robins
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  Yeah im tempted, but used my tfr to bring in Robertson and potential -4 to get Salah in
                  Edouard could do well against Norwich, but im reeeaaally hoping Antonio against Watford and Watkins against Leeds pays off

                  Predicting who will do better out of Antonio, Watkins and Edouard could be annoying and i really dont want to get into the habit of switching each week haha

      6. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I like Broja, Edouard & Idah.

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Is Edouard nailed?

          1. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yeah preferred over Benteke and Mateta as number 9.

      7. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Got Watkins, Edouard, Broja on WC last week. Playing 451 mostly

        1. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          You had no Watford attackers last week? Bold play. Looks like it'll pay off!

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Indeed! I can be quite stubborn. I'm sure it'll get me into trouble some other time but for now I'm delighted to have a Watford free team

      8. Vertigo
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Wood, Watkins

    6. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hi All!!
      Does this need a WC (Got 2 FTs)??

      DDG/Ramsdale
      TAA, Cancelo, Dalot, Alonso, Bavies
      Salah, Jota, Foden, Gallagher, Gray
      Antonio, Watkins, Dennis

      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Hell no, and 2FTs to top it off too

        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Any suggestions? Was thinking maybe Alonso to Laporte & Gray to Ramsey?

          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Zero money ITB btw

          2. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Ive got Gray and keeping for Newcastle
            I got rid of Alonso last week and should have done it way sooner. Alonso to Laporte a good shout tbh

            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 54 mins ago

              0.1 short unfortunately. Need both transfers to work. Or maybe just Laporte to Digne instead..

              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Alonso to Digne id do, saves you a tfr too, id keep Gray for Newcastle

                1. BrockLanders
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Cheers

    7. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      *Alonso to Digne*

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Easy peasy

      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Should've done it last week :/

    8. DALEDOBACK
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Hi all,

      Thoughts on this wildcard draft please?

      Ramsdale, Sanchez

      TAA, Cancelo, Ait/Nouri, Webster, Tsimikas,

      Salah, KDB, Bowen, Ramsey, Martinelli

      Kane, Broja, Edouard

      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Looks good. Solid 9/10

      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Pretty good. I'd probably downgrade KdB to Foden/Mahrez and use the funds to upgrade Tsimikas and Martinelli.

        1. Pegboy
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks good. I might prefer options below, but close.

          KDB, Martinelli, Kane, Tsimikas > Son, Foden, cheap striker, Robertson

      3. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah, defense over attack this season

    9. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      1.1m ITB & 2FTs

      DDG
      TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon
      Foden - Jota - Silva - Bowen
      Watkins - Dennis - Ronaldo

      Bachmann - Coufal - White - Martinelli

      Which sets of transfers do you prefer over the next few weeks to get Salah back in the squad?

      A) Ronaldo + Martinelli + Jota + Silva > Edouard + Salah + Son + Ramsey

      B) Ronaldo + Silave + Martinelli > Edouard + Salah + Maddison/Coutinho

      With either of these options, I'm not sure what transfer to do this week.

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        B

    10. LT10
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Do you think Dalot will keep his place in the Man U back line?

      Any Man U fans have any insights?

      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24660457

        Rains of Castamere thought he looked good in person vs WestHam

        1. LT10
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Thank you. Very helpful.

    11. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Is Salah needed for this team? Would like to keep Bruno and I don't like taking hits...

      a. Alonso -> Digne
      b. Alonso + Bruno -> Lowton + Salah
      c. Alonso + Jota + DCL -> Digne + Salah + Richardson for - 4

      Martínez
      TAA, Tierney, Cancelo
      Bruno, Jota, Maddison, Bowen, Raphinha
      Dennis, DCL

      Sanchez, Antonio, Alonso, Lamptey
      2 free transfers, 0.5 million in the bank

    12. Hint
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      On a WC:

      A) Laporte, Son, Eduoard
      B) Robbo, Foden, Watkins

      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        A

      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        A

      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Somewhat tough but I agree with A

      4. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        A looks nice

    13. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Can anyone tell me why there are no (well almost no) games this weekend?

      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Winter break here. Int Break in South America.

    14. evilfish
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Who to lose in a hit to get Salah back, Jota or Foden? Other transfer is Antonio > Eduard.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jota

      2. warhawk123
          2 mins ago

          Foden, obviously.

      3. BIGREDDOG
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Anyone else in denial that there's no games til 9 Feb? I'm messing with wildcard drafts for no reason whatsoever.

      4. Chip strategy thoughts
        Camzy
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Chip/strategy thoughts for the end of the season

        Assuming you have all chips remaining, the most logical chip usage for the run-in imo is:
        FH27, FH30, WC35, BB36

        It uses each of the chips most optimally but that's only if you have a strong squad that can navigate until WC35. A lot of us are quite far from our ideal teams which could make an earlier WC much better.

        FH27 is optional depending on how many Liverpool, Leicester, Chelsea, Arsenal players you have in your squad. The best approach to that is to only have 2 Liverpool players and bench them that week while keeping MUN and MCY players if you want to save your FH. I'm leaning against that though especially if Liverpool get a rumored DGW in 26. You'll want 3 of them for that week which makes FH27 much more appealing.

        The other thought I have is around Man United assets. Assuming the Rangnick slip is true, that means United double in GW25. That also means that once United have played that DGW they will have no more games in hand. It's a perfect opportunity to ship them immediately in GW26 WC or GW28 when their good fixtures run out. WC'ing them out is the fastest way to ship them and without taking hits.

        If Spurs double in 26, that makes WC26 very appealing. You would lose DDG, Ronaldo, Fernandes, Dalot on a WC to attack Spurs players who are similar price point while FH'ing the United guys back in for their WAT fixture in GW27.

        WC in 28 is also quite nice because we should get a clearer view of the remaining doubles and it's the end of United's good fixture run so a great time to move on someone like DDG. We still plan to FH30 but we can have an eye on the GW33-36 doubles and keep a flexible squad with the goal to BB36 or even earlier if the doubles hit nicely.

        Personally, I think GW28 is when I think I'd look to WC if I can keep up and put out a competitive team for the next few weeks. 26 if the doubles swing is favorable from United > Spurs. Of course if your team is still hanging in there and doing well, I'd look to hold WC until GW35 but I can't see that happening tbh. There are too many doubles to attack and it'll cost us too many hits. With good planning, we can bench players like Maddison, Webster, Martinelli, with lots of games in hand and pull them out whenever we need them. Will take some clever planning but that's what it's all about!

        1. P-h-o-e-n-i-x
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          If someone is able to navigate GW27 through FTs, and follow the other steps of using FH in 30, WC in 35, BB in 36, then when do you think is the next logical opportunity to use the 2nd Free Hit chip?

        2. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Assuming United do double in 25, are you planning to go without Salah until after that? I can get him in for free this GW, but would mean losing Bruno who I'd likely want for that double.

          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not really. But I'm lucky I don't really have that problem since I can afford Salah + Ronaldo.

      5. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        For those doing their WC, planning on keeping Jota?

        1. BIGREDDOG
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I wouldn't keep

        2. Black Knights
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Think i might be ditching, but only once the DGWs in 25 and 26 are clearer.

        3. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          9 mins ago

          Gone Robertson and TAA, will get Salah once back

      6. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Is getting hodgson as manager the biggest sign post of a lack of ambition ever......

        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          Probably has more to do with finding anyone else who would want the job.

          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Or finding someone they havent already sacked

