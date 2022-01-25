Pras and Sonaldo the latest additions to the Fantasy Football Scout team

Fantasy Football Scout has added another two names to their ever-growing team of global contributors: long-time member Pras and Sonaldo.





Viewers of our YouTube channel will likely be well aware of who the pair are, as they have been at the helm of a weekly Burning Questions series over the last month or so.

Their impressive levels of research and preparation for this video strand have made it a popular hit already, so we’re delighted to welcome the pair to the Scout squad as Pro Pundits going forwards.

The data-loving duo will be mostly continuing to work on our video content but there’ll be occasional articles from the pair, too.

Sonaldo and Pras will be back with a Burning Questions video over the international break but, if you haven’t seen it already, make sure you check out last week’s chat on Aston Villa assets below:

Our Pro Pundits are Fantasy Premier League players who boast a combination of impressive records, a good reputation in the community and who are happy to provide information that relates to their specific play styles, tactics and decisions. Each week, a selection of these players will write about any subject that they choose, offering a wide variety of topics written by seasoned Fantasy Football managers. Others will appear on Fantasy Football Scout videos.

