Sky Sports Fantasy players to target on the Overhaul

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy will be recording videos every week throughout the season and will each be writing monthly articles, so you will get the very best insight and advice on these pages.

This week, Luke looks at players to target on the Overhaul.

New to Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Read FFScout’s Official Sky Beginner’s Guide to get you started.

The Overhaul is upon us, with unlimited transfers allowed up until kick-off of Gameweek 26 on February 5.

Make sure to take advantage of this window as it’s the last time this season we will have the opportunity to ditch misfiring assets without the use of a precious transfer.

Here we give out a mix of essential and differential options to consider for your 11-man squad.

Nick Pope

6.9m / 1.6% owned

Where better to start than at the back.

Pope is currently owned by just 1.6% of the game but I can assure you that number will rise dramatically over the coming days. Whilst Burnley and Pope have been less than inspiring for much of the season and have a very tricky run of games in the immediacy, what they lack in quality they make up for in quantity: the Clarets have up to five games in hand on some teams, many not scheduled as of yet. That adds further benefit as were these fixtures to end up on a single match day, then you have arguably Burnley’s best asset ready in waiting to carry the armband and cover yourself from using transfers at late notice.

They also have a single match day right off the bat against Watford.

Aymeric Laporte

9.1m / 8.1% owned

You may be surprised to hear that Laporte is currently the third-highest scoring player in the entire game, sat on 160 points, yet finds himself in just 8.1% of teams. The most obvious reason for this is a lack of faith from Fantasy managers on his starting berth.

However, upon review, the Frenchman appears to have started every game he has been available for in 2021/22, with only injuries and suspensions preventing him from hitting the full quota. Man City’s clean sheet potential is obvious, and they currently sit comfortably top of the expected goals conceded (xGC) tables. The centre-back’s added appeal is his penchant for picking up bonus points: he is currently the best defender in the entire game for successful passes per 90 minutes (81.6).

If that wasn’t enough, he also looks a real threat from set-pieces and has already scored three times this season. In fact, the only real drawback seems to be the potential for Pep Guardiola to rest and rotate if/when City look to wrap up the title. However, the real risk here is probably not to go for him and of course, if things turn sour a transfer can be used in that situation.

Adam Webster

7m / 0.9% owned

A lovely ‘enabler’ and also a big differential. The Brighton centre-back has looked in great form since his return from injury and has formed a formidable partnership with Dan Burn at the back. Brighton continue to offer impressive defensive numbers, have games in hand and play a passing game that lends itself to Webster’s strengths. He currently averages 61.8 passes per 90 minutes and that puts him firmly in the frame for bonus points in most games. You can’t really ask for more at such a cheap price.

Jacob Ramsey

5.8m / 1.6% owned

Another potential gem at just 5.8m, Ramsey’s real appeal is of course what he allows you to do elsewhere with your budget, but he shouldn’t be outright dismissed as just making up the numbers.

The bright talent has three goals, one assist and three Man of the Match (MotM) awards in just 15 starts and he’s also more than capable of picking up the odd tackle bonus. Just having a player who starts at this price is often enough to be value but Ramsey certainly looks like he can offer us more.

Villa have a fantastic run of fixtures straight after the Overhaul and also a couple of games in hand over some teams. If you wish to spend that little bit more, then teammates Emiliano Buendia (7.9m) and Philippe Coutinho (8.4m) also appeal.

Kevin De Bruyne

11.5m / 12.8% owned

Since his return from injury against Leeds in Gameweek 18, the Belgian has started every Premier League game and averaged 8.4 points per appearance. With no other premium attacking option outside of Mohamed Salah offering anything like his potential, there is clear appeal.

De Bruyne is a rare breed in Sky, capable of every kind of bonus category in a single game to go with his attacking output. Whilst suitors will be wary of rotation, the playmaker may just be the secret weapon that Fantasy managers are looking for to help climb the ranks.

Armando Broja

6.6m / 0.6% owned

This kid seems to have the world at his feet, growing with every game and making himself key to the Saints’ attack. The Albanian starlet has amassed a stunning five goals and five MotM awards in just 10 starts. Coming in at a ludicrously cheap price for a forward, he looks a fantastic differential in a position where others have struggled all season.

Southampton have a nice run of fixtures from Gameweek 28 onwards and, to add to that, have a single match day in Gameweek 29 at home to Norwich. That game alone could be worth the plunge when coupled with the armband.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT