94
Sky Sports January 25

Sky Sports Fantasy players to target on the Overhaul

94 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports Fantasy Football this season – bringing you even more content on the popular, free-to-enter game.

Our resident experts Luke Williams and Niall Murphy will be recording videos every week throughout the season and will each be writing monthly articles, so you will get the very best insight and advice on these pages.

This week, Luke looks at players to target on the Overhaul. 

New to Sky Sports Fantasy Football? Read FFScout’s Official Sky Beginner’s Guide to get you started.

The Overhaul is upon us, with unlimited transfers allowed up until kick-off of Gameweek 26 on February 5.

Make sure to take advantage of this window as it’s the last time this season we will have the opportunity to ditch misfiring assets without the use of a precious transfer.

Here we give out a mix of essential and differential options to consider for your 11-man squad. 

Nick Pope

6.9m / 1.6% owned

Where better to start than at the back.

Pope is currently owned by just 1.6% of the game but I can assure you that number will rise dramatically over the coming days. Whilst Burnley and Pope have been less than inspiring for much of the season and have a very tricky run of games in the immediacy, what they lack in quality they make up for in quantity: the Clarets have up to five games in hand on some teams, many not scheduled as of yet. That adds further benefit as were these fixtures to end up on a single match day, then you have arguably Burnley’s best asset ready in waiting to carry the armband and cover yourself from using transfers at late notice.

They also have a single match day right off the bat against Watford. 

Aymeric Laporte

9.1m / 8.1% owned

You may be surprised to hear that Laporte is currently the third-highest scoring player in the entire game, sat on 160 points, yet finds himself in just 8.1% of teams. The most obvious reason for this is a lack of faith from Fantasy managers on his starting berth.

However, upon review, the Frenchman appears to have started every game he has been available for in 2021/22, with only injuries and suspensions preventing him from hitting the full quota. Man City’s clean sheet potential is obvious, and they currently sit comfortably top of the expected goals conceded (xGC) tables. The centre-back’s added appeal is his penchant for picking up bonus points: he is currently the best defender in the entire game for successful passes per 90 minutes (81.6).

If that wasn’t enough, he also looks a real threat from set-pieces and has already scored three times this season. In fact, the only real drawback seems to be the potential for Pep Guardiola to rest and rotate if/when City look to wrap up the title. However, the real risk here is probably not to go for him and of course, if things turn sour a transfer can be used in that situation. 

Adam Webster

7m / 0.9% owned

A lovely ‘enabler’ and also a big differential. The Brighton centre-back has looked in great form since his return from injury and has formed a formidable partnership with Dan Burn at the back. Brighton continue to offer impressive defensive numbers, have games in hand and play a passing game that lends itself to Webster’s strengths. He currently averages 61.8 passes per 90 minutes and that puts him firmly in the frame for bonus points in most games. You can’t really ask for more at such a cheap price. 

Jacob Ramsey

5.8m / 1.6% owned

Another potential gem at just 5.8m, Ramsey’s real appeal is of course what he allows you to do elsewhere with your budget, but he shouldn’t be outright dismissed as just making up the numbers.

The bright talent has three goals, one assist and three Man of the Match (MotM) awards in just 15 starts and he’s also more than capable of picking up the odd tackle bonus. Just having a player who starts at this price is often enough to be value but Ramsey certainly looks like he can offer us more.

Villa have a fantastic run of fixtures straight after the Overhaul and also a couple of games in hand over some teams. If you wish to spend that little bit more, then teammates Emiliano Buendia (7.9m) and Philippe Coutinho (8.4m) also appeal.

Kevin De Bruyne

11.5m / 12.8% owned

Since his return from injury against Leeds in Gameweek 18, the Belgian has started every Premier League game and averaged 8.4 points per appearance. With no other premium attacking option outside of Mohamed Salah offering anything like his potential, there is clear appeal.

De Bruyne is a rare breed in Sky, capable of every kind of bonus category in a single game to go with his attacking output. Whilst suitors will be wary of rotation, the playmaker may just be the secret weapon that Fantasy managers are looking for to help climb the ranks. 

Armando Broja

6.6m / 0.6% owned

This kid seems to have the world at his feet, growing with every game and making himself key to the Saints’ attack. The Albanian starlet has amassed a stunning five goals and five MotM awards in just 10 starts. Coming in at a ludicrously cheap price for a forward, he looks a fantastic differential in a position where others have struggled all season.

Southampton have a nice run of fixtures from Gameweek 28 onwards and, to add to that, have a single match day in Gameweek 29 at home to Norwich. That game alone could be worth the plunge when coupled with the armband.

 

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Play up everybody!

    Open Controls
    1. JoTAA
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Play up mate

      Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Hello there.

    Open Controls
    1. JoTAA
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Hello

      Open Controls
    2. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I got a letter in the post, addressed to the previous owner.

      Open Controls
    3. Predator
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hello handsome Rupert:)

      Open Controls
    4. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        just now

        Anyone play Baldur's Gate? I just had Imoen flashbacks....

        Open Controls
    5. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Morocco vs Malawi worth watching? Any experts about.

      Open Controls
    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      RP. I may have to WC this team as have no way of getting Salah back and have Steele, Reguilon, Keane, Livramento, Sissoko to sort out?

      DDG
      TAA Cancelo Reguilon
      KDB Jota Bilva Bowen
      Ronaldo Antonio King
      Steele Sissoko Keane Liv

      This would be my WC squad and I would BB in 25 if all stay fit?

      Guaita Dubravka
      TAA Cancelo Digne White Dalot
      Salah KDB Son Bowen Gallagher
      Edouard King Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        3-5-2 mostly I see.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          451
          King and Broja on the bench mostly

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        just don’t see how KdB is worth the price. It’s like Kane without penalties

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            But with some technical ability

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 49 mins ago

              Unfortunately no extra fpl points for that

              Open Controls
          • Meechoo115
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              And a much better team

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 48 mins ago

                True, though offsetting that is much more rotation

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  KDB when fully fit is as nailed as can be...just like Cancelo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 35 mins ago

                    With pens I’d be all over him, but without, and considering City get a lot of pens I just don’t see the worth

                    Open Controls
            • Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              I've had a lot of people say Foden over KDB to be fair but he's even more of a rotation risk.

              Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Hope they make the DGWs announcement tomorrow: https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1486011879617187841

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Any idea which team could double in 26 mate??

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              *teams

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  I think Liverpool for one

                  Open Controls
                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Happy days then mate!!! TAA, Salah and Jota

                    Open Controls
                • Little Red Lacazette
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  No I don't...hope we get to know tomorrow.

                  Open Controls
          2. The Train Driver
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            13 red cards in AFCON so far, 10 of them straight reds.

            Open Controls
            1. No Need
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              Dennis would of been right at home

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                One can only imagine that had he gone, many FPL cappers would have positive points this GW.

                Open Controls
              2. DA Minnion (Former great)
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Wanted to feel a part of it.

                Open Controls
              3. European Bob
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Sure would of

                Open Controls
          3. Meechoo115
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Famous last words but with Covid infections settling and Afcon over … postponements should largely be thing of past ?!?

              Open Controls
              1. syke63
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 hours, 17 mins ago

                Ice and snow on the way!

                Open Controls
                1. Meechoo115
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    Hopefully out of the way by Feb 5!

                    Open Controls
                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Hopefully, it may be just enough to restore my team, but going to wait another gameweek I think

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dusty Donut
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                    How come you deleted your team?

                    Open Controls
                    1. KAPTAIN KANE
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 51 mins ago

                      Doing rubbish and kept getting bummed by COVID, not to mention insanely bad luck.

                      I also went without Salah for far too long, my own error

                      Open Controls
                      1. NorCal Villan
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          Flipflopper!!!

                          Open Controls
                        • Dusty Donut
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Fair enough. If you can restore your team would you not be tempted to have some fun with it for the remainder of the season & try strategies those like myself aren't brave enough to try through fear of losing ground on rivals? Maybe pick a team of all low ownership players and go super differential each week on your captain picks? That's a pretty boring suggestion i guess but I'm sure you could come up with something more creative if you had a think about it 🙂

                          Open Controls
                3. Zenith UK
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Thoughts please?

                  DDG, Steele
                  Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, Keane*, Johnson*
                  De Bruyne, Jota*, Bernardo*, Bowen, Gray
                  Antonio, Dennis, Gelhardt

                  A) -12 ... Keane, Johnson, Jota, Bernardo > Laporte, Digne, Salah, Gallagher (play 5-4-1)
                  B) -4 ... Keane & Jota > Digne & Salah (play 4-4-2)
                  C) FT ... Jota > Salah (play 3-5-2)
                  D) Your suggestions

                  Open Controls
                  1. Meechoo115
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      Definitely not A! Wait for doubles announcements though. Out of those C for now

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zenith UK
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        A would definitely be my gun-slinger approach, but I'm up to 65K OR with all 5 chips intact so hoping for a top 10K finish

                        Open Controls
                  2. Meechoo115
                      2 hours, 3 mins ago

                      With most players likely to have doubles … wildcard soon shouldn’t be too risky right ? Especially if you have two free hits left

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        Should get away with a -4 if you have 2 FTs. I'm hoping to keep my chips for a while yet

                        Open Controls
                      2. Yes Ndidi
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        That was my thinking too.

                        Open Controls
                    • dhamphiir
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 49 mins ago

                      Breaking News:
                      Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as their new manager. He’s signed a deal until the end of the season.

                      https://twitter.com/watfordfc/status/1486051247463485447?s=21

                      Open Controls
                      1. syke63
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 26 mins ago

                        None of their last five managers have overseen a clean sheet in the Premier League.

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 5 Years
                          54 mins ago

                          What a stat

                          Open Controls
                      2. Better off with a pin and a…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        End of the season? A long-term appointment for Watford.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Hooky
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        That'll be the end of Dennis as an option then. Woy will be trying to grind out 0-0 draws and occasionally a 1-0 win.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Yes Ndidi
                          • 2 Years
                          1 hour, 2 mins ago

                          Come on, man. The Woy joke is dead in the water

                          Open Controls
                      4. Yes Ndidi
                        • 2 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Who do we think his successor is going to be?

                        Open Controls
                      5. keefyefc
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Do they the mean end of the winter season ?

                        Open Controls
                        1. NorCal Villan
                            59 mins ago

                            Does Watford have a “days since last manager” sign?

                            Open Controls
                      6. FourLokoLeipzig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        So if Mane is ruled out of the next game due to concussion, but Senegal and Egypt both make the last four, I wonder if that increases the chances of Salah starting from the bench vs Leicester

                        Open Controls
                        1. Yes Ndidi
                          • 2 Years
                          49 mins ago

                          Too many ifs there to worry about for the time being. Egypt have to get past Ivory Coast yet

                          Open Controls
                        2. FPL Brains
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          37 mins ago

                          Lol that's a stretch

                          Open Controls
                          1. FourLokoLeipzig
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Ha, maybe… not inconceivable though!

                            Open Controls
                      7. Super Saints
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        Is this WC team too good? Might be unfair on you all for me to go with it.

                        Guaita Dubravka
                        TAA Cancelo Digne White Dalot
                        Salah Son Jota Foden Bowen
                        Watkins Eduoard Broja

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Brains
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          How much ITB?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Super Saints
                            • 5 Years
                            43 mins ago

                            0 ITB

                            Could also downgrade Watkins and get Laporte for Dalot and keep DDG in goal?

                            Open Controls
                            1. FPL Brains
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              40 mins ago

                              Damn, I've got 2.2 ITB with that squad.

                              I do like parts of it, Eat My Goal makes some valid points, on other concern I'd express is if you could switch out White for someone else?

                              Open Controls
                              1. Super Saints
                                • 5 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                My TV is 105.2, yours must be insane or you've held all those players for ages.

                                White is essential to me as i've gone without Arsenal defence for too long and many of my rivals have been getting clean sheet after clean sheet, some of them with Tierney/Ramsdale and White!!!!

                                Open Controls
                                1. FPL Brains
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  I think 106.8 usable then some locked in players like TAA, Cancelo, Bowen etc

                                  Open Controls
                        2. Eat my goal!
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          Jota and Foden both have rotation risks and inconsistency

                          Watkins likely to share the line with Ings

                          Sa is the best keeper, don’t complicate things

                          Open Controls
                          1. Super Saints
                            • 5 Years
                            47 mins ago

                            Jota not so much if Mane out for a bit.
                            Foden of course but everyone has said KDB is not worth it.
                            Sa has Arsenal Tottenham Leicester West Ham?

                            Open Controls
                            1. FPL Brains
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              39 mins ago

                              I think I've seen one guy say KDB isn't worth it. That guy has also tanked his team then deleted it.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Super Saints
                                • 5 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                I've had loads of that comment mate, Kaptain Kane and these two a few minutes ago.

                                KDB to Foden and upgrade strikers

                                He is a great player but KDB will get rests once other Cup competitions resume.

                                Open Controls
                                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  There is also recency bias with KdB.
                                  A couple of blanks in a row and all of a sudden there will be many more who think he’s not worth it.

                                  Open Controls
                            2. Eat my goal!
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              38 mins ago

                              KDB is most definitely worth it - look at returns for the matches he has 60mins plus on

                              Injury aside pretty much mailed

                              Open Controls
                              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                So is Bilva, for what more than 4m less

                                Open Controls
                          2. Super Saints
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Jota has missed one game all season?

                            Open Controls
                        3. Zenith UK
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          58 mins ago

                          Not a fan of your GKs, Dalot, White, Jota or Foden

                          Open Controls
                          1. Super Saints
                            • 5 Years
                            56 mins ago

                            Fair enough on the keepers, will try and keep DDG and get Guehi over Dalot.
                            Liverpool double likely coming up!
                            Foden is pure quality when he plays and plenty of cover if he doesn't!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Zenith UK
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              22 mins ago

                              I get what you mean with Liverpool but Robbo over Jota for me personally.
                              8.0 for someone who's an if/when plays with one attacking return in the last six gameweeks just isn't worth it IMO.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Super Saints
                                • 5 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                Robbo makes future moves/structure more difficult and don't like double ups in defence, never works out for me but he's a great player.

                                He has missed one game all season and 8m for a Liverpool striker with a DGW seems cheap!

                                Open Controls
                              2. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Liverpool is simply not tight enough for my liking. Having Salah, KdB and Son with Robbo if needed is also almost unaffordable.

                                Open Controls
                      8. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                          40 mins ago

                          Considering the fact that there're almost nine million (n i n e m i l l i o n!!) players and how small the points margin is between places (during the course of this game week I vacillated between 300,000 and 450,000), what end-of-season rank will people be happy with?

                          I'm aiming for inside 250k.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            34 mins ago

                            I’m aiming to finish inside the top 100k but I’ll probably be happy with anything inside the top 300 considering I’ve only ever finished 1m and 500k in my first 2 seasons

                            To be honest I’m beginning to care less about rank

                            Open Controls
                            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                4 mins ago

                                Inside top 300k would be strong!

                                If not rank, what're you hoping to achieve?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Steve The Spud
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  3 mins ago

                                  I’m hoping to win various mini leagues I’m in

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Yer, same, tbh - I check the other teams more than my own haha especially during matches.

                                      Open Controls
                              • KAPTAIN KANE
                                • 5 Years
                                33 mins ago

                                Top 8m will do for me

                                Open Controls
                              • Super Saints
                                • 5 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                Top 100k is the new top 10k but I'll aim for top 50k.

                                Open Controls
                              • Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Top 10k is a success, top 100k acceptable / ok. Anything below is a failure. Well.. top 150k is only failure, below top 200k is a disaster.

                                Open Controls
                                1. FPL Brains
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  19 mins ago

                                  Inside Top 150k would be amazing for me this year.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      17 mins ago

                                      You can't be far away! I'm 200,000 place behind you, but only 30 or so points away.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. FPL Brains
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 10 Years
                                        just now

                                        Haha I'm culpable for making bad decisions mate.

                                        Open Controls
                                  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      18 mins ago

                                      Haha you set high standards.

                                      Top 10k would be glorious! Anything inside 150k also excellent, I feel. I did alright in my first-ever season then didn't really engage again until this year. Currently languishing at 466k. A catastrophe as you might label it 😉

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Sun Jihai
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    12 mins ago

                                    Top 50k is more realistic goal and top 20k would a really good outcome (where I'm at the moment but struggling to move forwards)

                                    Top 10k seems much harder in the past with the growing player base but more importantly the increased amount of information available

                                    The 'paradox of skill' seems to apply quite well to FPL:

                                    "The key is this idea called the paradox of skill. As people become better at an activity, the difference between the best and the average and the best and the worst becomes much narrower. As people become more skillful, luck becomes more important. That’s precisely what happens in the world of investing.

                                    The reason that luck is so important isn’t that investing skill isn’t relevant. It’s that skill is very high and consistent. That said, over longer periods, skill has a much better chance of shining through.

                                    In the short term you may experience good or bad luck [and that can overwhelm skill], but in the long term luck tends to even out and skill determines results."

                                    Open Controls
                                2. Steve The Spud
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  21 mins ago

                                  Does anyone else feel like fpl has ruined the enjoyment of following their team ?

                                  I never used to be a huge spurs fan but I’d watch every game that was on tv, go to games a few times a season, I have a big shirt collection and really want them to do well (spurs jokes aside)

                                  Now when they play im literally just hoping the players I don’t own don’t score, I’m actually half hoping they concede so the CS is busted - I really don’t want to feel like this at all and maybe I was never a ‘real fan’ in the first place

                                  Maybe someone here has a way to fix feeling like this obviously I need to care less about fpl or just triple up on spurs for the whole of next season so I can enjoy both 🙂

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Super Saints
                                    • 5 Years
                                    11 mins ago

                                    No because I support Southampton haha

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      8 mins ago

                                      Haha I get what you mean.

                                      But weirdly, fpl has got me back into football when my specific and general love of it died out. I used to be a huge Liverpool/football fan up until about 10 years ago then I sorted of drifted away from the again (all the off- and some of the on-field issues didn't help; also coincided with finding other sports).

                                      But fpl has got me back into football in a wider sense and I'm really enjoying watching more games than just the Liverpool match that week. Also starting to watch some Championship games to see who might be differentials for next year haha.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Steve The Spud
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        just now

                                        Yeah I’m a lot more into football now

                                        I honestly think going son/Kane and a defender at the start of the season and just locking them in my team unless injured or really awful might be a way to enjoy both fully even though my rank might suffer a bit 😀

                                        Open Controls
                                  3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Apols if this is covered elsewhere in Ts&Cs or the like, but are gravs for members only? Been about eight years since I was a member and cannae recall.

                                      Open Controls

                                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.