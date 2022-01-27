FPL Daily: Foster set for Double Gameweek 23 return

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

FOSTER BACK IN TRAINING

Ben Foster (£4.1m) returned to training at Watford on Thursday, after ending his spell in self-isolation.

The budget FPL goalkeeper missed the Hornets’ first Double Gameweek 23 fixture against Norwich City after testing positive for coronavirus but is in line to make the matchday squad against Burnley in the second part of their double-header a week on Saturday.

It remains to be seen, of course, who new manager Roy Hodgson favours as his first-choice shot-stopper, with Daniel Bachmann (£4.3m) also in the mix.

But the veteran manager does have previous with Foster, who was Hodgson’s number one at West Bromwich Albion in their sole season together at the Hawthorns.

JAMES SET FOR GAMEWEEK 26 COMEBACK

By the time Chelsea next play a league match in Gameweek 26, we should have Reece James (£6.2m) back available for selection.

The England international’s FPL price looks set to fall at least once during the international break and potentially further before February 19 comes around, with the Blues blanking in three of the next four Gameweeks.

It’s Chelsea’s ticker-topping run from Gameweek 28 onwards where James will really re-emerge onto the FPL radar, although anyone planning on playing their Free Hit in Gameweek 27 might want to consider the Chelsea defender in Gameweek 26.

The Athletic report that James is on course to return to Chelsea’s first-team squad in time for the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

James has been out for a month with a hamstring injury and began doing individual drills last week, with the aim of rejoining training with his teammates in under a fortnight.

While the FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle may come too soon, we should see James in Club World Cup action before we assess his match-readiness and form ahead of Gameweek 26.

VIRTUAL FPL

🚨 New Free Mini-game Now Live 🚨 https://t.co/orbzc5QKmc



We present the new concept of FPL mini-games! You can now test your FPL skills by picking one-week squads, restricted by some criteria.



Initial tournament running in 4 rounds this week, winner gets a custom shirt 👕 pic.twitter.com/anUe2d9Vyf — LiveFPL (@LiveFPLnet) January 27, 2022

Like yourselves, we’re a big fan of the LiveFPL site run by friend of Fantasy Football Scout, Ragabolly.

The brains behind those live rank updates and all that top 10k data stepped in two summers ago when Covid stopped play, launching a Virtual FPL game to help us get our Fantasy fix.

Now, he’s done something similar to help while away those winter break hours.

Ragabolly has announced a new, challenge-based game that launches on Sunday and ends next Friday, which you can read more about on our sister site, Fantasy Football Community.

