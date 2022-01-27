105
News January 27

FPL Daily: Foster set for Double Gameweek 23 return

105 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a weekday series that serves non-Premier League matchdays and days when we don’t bring you a team news/press conference round-up.

FOSTER BACK IN TRAINING

Is £4.0m FPL goalkeeper Foster the new Watford number one? 3

Ben Foster (£4.1m) returned to training at Watford on Thursday, after ending his spell in self-isolation.

The budget FPL goalkeeper missed the Hornets’ first Double Gameweek 23 fixture against Norwich City after testing positive for coronavirus but is in line to make the matchday squad against Burnley in the second part of their double-header a week on Saturday.

It remains to be seen, of course, who new manager Roy Hodgson favours as his first-choice shot-stopper, with Daniel Bachmann (£4.3m) also in the mix.

But the veteran manager does have previous with Foster, who was Hodgson’s number one at West Bromwich Albion in their sole season together at the Hawthorns.

READ MORE: Our Scout Report on Roy Hodgson

JAMES SET FOR GAMEWEEK 26 COMEBACK

By the time Chelsea next play a league match in Gameweek 26, we should have Reece James (£6.2m) back available for selection.

The England international’s FPL price looks set to fall at least once during the international break and potentially further before February 19 comes around, with the Blues blanking in three of the next four Gameweeks.

It’s Chelsea’s ticker-topping run from Gameweek 28 onwards where James will really re-emerge onto the FPL radar, although anyone planning on playing their Free Hit in Gameweek 27 might want to consider the Chelsea defender in Gameweek 26.

The Athletic report that James is on course to return to Chelsea’s first-team squad in time for the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

James has been out for a month with a hamstring injury and began doing individual drills last week, with the aim of rejoining training with his teammates in under a fortnight.

While the FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle may come too soon, we should see James in Club World Cup action before we assess his match-readiness and form ahead of Gameweek 26.

VIRTUAL FPL

Like yourselves, we’re a big fan of the LiveFPL site run by friend of Fantasy Football Scout, Ragabolly.

The brains behind those live rank updates and all that top 10k data stepped in two summers ago when Covid stopped play, launching a Virtual FPL game to help us get our Fantasy fix.

Now, he’s done something similar to help while away those winter break hours.

Ragabolly has announced a new, challenge-based game that launches on Sunday and ends next Friday, which you can read more about on our sister site, Fantasy Football Community.

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

105 Comments
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Very tempted for WC-ing yet feeling the team is ok to roll. What would you do?

    Ramsdale (Lloris)
    TAA Robertson Cancelo Dalot (Lamptey)
    Jota Foden Bowen [C] Raphinha Martinelli
    Ronaldo Antonio (Dennis)

    A. WC
    B. Martinelli > Ramsey
    C. Ronaldo Jota > Watkins Salah [C] -4
    D. GTG

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      C or D

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Ta!

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      What would you wc to?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Good question: Lloris (release fund), Ronaldo out, Salah in, Martinelli out, Lamptey & Keane perhaps Dalot out, Digne in, Dennis out ... still at random thoughts

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          A lot of people say that 28 is the best week due to the fixture swing but mount and James aren’t probably raphina aren’t going to take much getting

          I’m on my WC - in which I shipped Dalot, jota, foden, Dennis and a couple of others

          I’d be tempted if I were you

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 17 mins ago

            Why ship dalot ? Double in 25 and just had a good 9 pointer ?

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Switched Sa and Dalot for ait and ddg

              Will bench ait in favour of robbo Taa cancelo & Digne

              Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            How's your WC looking?

            I'm tempted on something like the below. Unsure why the Wolves defenders are so popular with those fixtures?

            DDG
            TAA Cancelo Digne White
            Salah KDB Son Bowen Gallagher
            Pukki
            Dubravka King Guehi Broja

            Open Controls
            1. Lindelol
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              No love for edoard or broja?

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Broja on the bench.
                Don't think I would triple up on Palace but yeah Edouard is a good shout

                Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Could just roll FT. How would A. look?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Still working it out see above few hints

        Open Controls
    4. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      What / who is making you WC?

      Open Controls
    5. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Not much point wildcarding if Salah isn't going to be back foe next gameweek

      Open Controls
      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Could use KDB as a placeholder and captain him

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Have KDB already, planning transfers always goes badly

          Open Controls
          1. Sickboy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Fair point

            Open Controls
  2. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Play up Foster!

    Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    1.
    Gw24 ronaldo maddison -> salah broja 2ft
    Gw25 son -> bruno 1ft

    2.
    Gw24 livra to williams/ait nouri (not waste ft)
    Gw25 son reguilon -> bruno lamptey

    Ddg foster
    Cancelo trent cash reguil livra
    Bowen foden maddison jota son
    Ronaldo king watkins

    Open Controls
    1. AD2110
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  4. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    The article title is a bit off a Micky take, seeing as nobody will have a keeper playing twice if he starts.

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Foster and Fabianski here so I I’d love a start!

      Open Controls
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Pope owners will.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        All 0.14% of them

        Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Rival have ramsdale on bench so foster must start

      Open Controls
  5. SKENG
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    What to do with this team? Got 1 FT, 0.4 itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Tierney
    Son Bowen Foden Jota
    Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

    Foster Williams Mbeumo Alonso

    With United's DGW25 in mind... thinking Alonso > Dalot this week (or Save FT if Son looks fit to play) to give me enough in bank to do Son > Bruno for DGW25.

    Open Controls
  6. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Callum Chambers to Villa.

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      not very inspiring but then I guess its hard to find any sort of calibre player willing to challenge Kort for 3rd choice CB

      5 days to find a CDM now

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not sure whether we will now. Bentancur rumours have gone quiet and they are now opening new contract discussions with Luiz.

        Open Controls
        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          I'm still fairly confident on that front actually, feels like Juve trying to get Vlahovic over the line before rasing some funds to pay for him

          Open Controls
      2. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Chambers can play in that position

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Arsenal selling all the deadwood but not buying anyone.

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        they're trying to thin the squad to get more postponements

        Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Nearly 8 years at the club, no idea how he managed to stay that long.

      Open Controls
      1. Pariße
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        He was injured a lot, one big ligament injury as well if I recall correctly. He had good periods of quality but could never break into the CB pairing and he’s not an ideal RB because of his physique. A solid crosser though.

        Open Controls
  7. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Anyone else still doing Bruno -> Salah if he’s confirmed to play GW24 regardless of United double? Salah far and away clear captaincy option this week. With the likes of Thiago, Elliot, Firmino back after the break I think Salah can reach a new level. Nothings really changed with Bruno since before the DGW. No pens, Ronaldo hogging all goal threat, Bruno forced to drop into deep and wide areas. Stats haven’t really improved. People being tricked by pts

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Kdb is the best option

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      would depend when he gets back from AFCON, surely a risk he starts on bench if only lands a day or two before? if they beat Morocco on Sunday then he will be back late at best

      Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Tbf I don’t agree with the consensus that Leicester are whipping boys. They’ve been ravaged by injuries,yes, but they’re spoken about as if they’re Watford/Norwich

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Indeed - the reverse fixture was 1-0 to Leicester

        Open Controls
  8. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Next GW I have Son and Kane.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Should I sell Son for Bruno if he has a double?

      Open Controls
      1. The Last Rolo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        No need now, I'd come back in GW25.

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm considering something similar.

      Gotta wait on Sons fitness status though.

      Open Controls
  9. Mufc202020
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    What are everyone’s thoughts on Chambers game time this season for Villa? Surely can’t be starting ahead of Cash, Mings, Konsa? Expecting to be a bench warmer and a few cup games?

    Open Controls
    1. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Yeah, utility backup for the distant future

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Squad goals

          Open Controls
    2. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      DDG (Bachmann)
      Coady TAA Cancelo (Livra*, James*)
      Bernardo Jota Bowen Maddison (Gray)
      Dennis Kane Watkins

      Where do I go with 2 FT?

      Really want to bring all of Salah, KDB and possibly Bruno for 25.
      Equally think Kane will probably match 2 of them at worst over the next 2 GWs.

      Open Controls
    3. Minty1337
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I want to replace Bernardo and king. Any suggestions who with?

      2ft, 0.1m itb

      My team -
      Foster - Sanchez
      Cancelo - Trent - Cash - Reguilon - White
      Bernardo - fernandes - Jota - martinelli - bowen
      Ronaldo - king - Watkins

      Open Controls
    4. bangers and M*A*S*H
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      on a wildcard. which duo to go for;

      a) Coady and Jota
      b) Robertson and Gallagher

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B easy

          Open Controls
      2. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        B without a doubt

        Open Controls
    5. JJO
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      How to find yourself in those h2h leagues on the righr?

      Open Controls
      1. JJO
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I did it, never mind

        Open Controls
    6. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      South America saw the flurry of red cards in AFCoN and went "Hold my beer"

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Alison red now wow

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Not anymore

          Open Controls
        2. KarlosTheJackal
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Downgraded to just a yellow

          Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      3 red cards in Ecuador v Brasil all at different times after only 26 mins!

      Open Controls
    8. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1486794356845654024?s=20

      I like the Villa board

      Open Controls
    9. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Coutinho sub injury or tactical?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        "Not sure if Coutinho picked up a knock there, will try to confirm shortly"

        https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17448884/ecuador-vs-brazil-live-score-red-card-stream-tv-world-cup/

        Checking other sources...

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          A defender came on for him after a defender got sent off, so would make sense if it was tactical.

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Emerson red card on 20 mins. Alves subbed in for Coutinho after 33 mins.

            Open Controls
    10. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Arsenal need a defender, a midfielder and a striker.

      What do they do? Sign a Goalkeeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Idiots

        Open Controls
        1. C-Dawgg
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          36 mins ago

          It's important to have brand consistency

          Open Controls
        2. NorCal Villan
            34 mins ago

            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-0LT9zR52Vk

            Open Controls
      2. KP - FPL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Who is best to sell for Salah?

        A) Raphinha

        B) Trossard

        Open Controls
        1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          B unless get a double soon

          Open Controls
      3. FortunesAlwaysHiding
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Hi guys, is Forster nailed on for Saints or will McCarthy take his place on his return?

        Open Controls
        1. Jaws
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Ralph Made it clear that McCarthy is their number one, but I’m worried (since he’s my 2nd GK) about the duration of his injury.

          Open Controls
      4. KP - FPL
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Is there likely to be anymore doubles in GW25?

        I’m strongly considering the Free Hit chip as I really don’t want to buy Ronaldo again for my actual squad

        Open Controls
      5. Muzzy87
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Not regular FPL but hoping for some advice…
        Iheanacho or Cornet - both are strikers and no appearance points. Both available and can bid for one of them.
        Thanks in advance!

        Open Controls
        1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Cornet

          Open Controls
      6. Junglist95
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Probably been asked a few times but is Chambers straight into that Villa team?

          Good signing for them? FPL noteworthy?

          Open Controls
          1. FortunesAlwaysHiding
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            Competition for Cash, but I don't see any reason why he would replace him.

            Open Controls
            1. Ruth_NZ
              • 7 Years
              just now

              More like cover for Cash and also cover at CB. Gerrard is assembling quite a squad there.

              Open Controls
          2. NorCal Villan
              31 mins ago

              FPL noteworthy: I say no way

              Open Controls
          3. Pariße
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Do we have any solid striker options for the second part of the season?

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                42 mins ago

                Cormoran Strike

                Open Controls
              • Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                I think Kane is still a good choice, but the cost might prevent better options in midfield

                Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              I can’t squeeze Bruno & salah into my team without taking -8, is that crazy?

              Open Controls
              1. RichRover
                • 9 Years
                20 mins ago

                As always, depends on the rest of your team

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  5 mins ago

                  Good point although looking at it means losing Ron (DGW), cancello or Trent so probably not worth it

                  Open Controls
                  1. RichRover
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    No, not worth it

                    Open Controls
            3. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Liverpool got 3 games in 6 inc inter game so surely risk salah be benched / minutes managed v Leicester and/or Burnley ?

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Salah is essential as it gets for Liverpool tbh.

                Open Controls
              2. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Nope

                Open Controls
            4. Shark Team
              • 4 Years
              39 mins ago

              First time visiting London for 5 days, how about staying in Soho? Is it good or bad ? Thanks

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                29 mins ago

                Yeah its pretty good, night life is gonna be a bit wild if that's your thing.

                Recommend Regent Street around the corner if you want something more chilled.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Make sure you hit up Simmons Bar on Oxford Street .

                  Open Controls
                  1. Shark Team
                    • 4 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Oh alright! Thanks a lot mate

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Brains
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      No worries, shout if you want any other tips etc

                      Open Controls
            5. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              37 mins ago

              3rd red card, Allison didn't escape the second time.

              Open Controls
              1. Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                don't often see a match in which both teams' keepers are sent off

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Ref overturned it for the second time.

                  Allison must have given him his weekly Liverpool salary.

                  Open Controls
              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                VAR rescind that?

                What happened to Coutinho?

                Open Controls
            6. Henryyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              Best United def to get for their DGW?

              I have Ramdsale and Sanchez so no room for DDG

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                Dalot

                Open Controls
              2. Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                Do you really want one, though?

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    4 mins ago

                    That is the question, indeed!

                    I don’t

                    Open Controls
              3. Flynny
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                Hi...does this sound like a reasonable plan for someone with all chips left? Thanks

                Fh27 and 30 blanks

                Wildcard after 30 to set up for the big dgws and a bb

                Thanks

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.