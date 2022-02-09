FPL Burning Questions: When to Wildcard and is a Free Hit in Gameweek 30 worth it?

Sonaldo and Pras address some of the burning issues ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

The pair look at each Gameweek in detail from now up until the March international break, asking if a Free Hit in Gameweek 30 is worth it and when the optimum time is to play the second Wildcard.

You can view the video below or over on our YouTube page, with the timestamps for each section listed below the embed.

0:00 Waiting

0:46 Introduction/Topics

2:20 Fixture Ticker

9:16 GW 25 (Man Utd)

22:25 GW 26

36:10 GW 27

42:11 GW 28

48:05 GW 29

49:23 GW 26 TC Salah?

1:00:39 Is FH 30 worth it?

1:12:19 When to WC? 28, 31, 34?

1:17:45 Update Chip Chart

1:19:10 Tweet of the Week

1:21:14 Pras Bus Team

1:23:00 Sonaldo Bus Team

