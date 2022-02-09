332
Video February 9

FPL Burning Questions: When to Wildcard and is a Free Hit in Gameweek 30 worth it?

332 Comments
Sonaldo and Pras address some of the burning issues ahead of the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

The pair look at each Gameweek in detail from now up until the March international break, asking if a Free Hit in Gameweek 30 is worth it and when the optimum time is to play the second Wildcard.

You can view the video below or over on our YouTube page, with the timestamps for each section listed below the embed.

332 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    I don't get the Weghorst love

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Apparently he's got a magnetic personality.

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Turned Maguire inside-out last night which is completely unheard of

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      0.3% ownership = love?
      He's basically cheap-ish and has lots of doubles upcoming.

      Open Controls
    4. Steerpike
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Good target man, works his socks off, and seems to have fitted right in.

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          just now

          Small sample size to conclude much of significance

          Open Controls
      2. JoeTweaks
          27 mins ago

          He's cheap,decent and has so many extra games in hand?

          Open Controls
        • Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          Very tall.

          Open Controls
        • Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Zero striker options really, edouard was a favourite this week to bring in. I like the look of him and think he’s prob best in price range

          Open Controls
        • Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          He has a lot of fixtures where he is expected to get at least double the points compared to othe r similarly priced assets.

          Open Controls
      3. MIGHTY JOE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        Sterling, Cancelo & Foden (C), lets feast!!!

        Open Controls
        1. zdrojo187
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Cancelo,Bilva,Watkins,Son(C)

          Open Controls
        2. putana
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          wanted to captain foden so badly, but chickened out and went salah

          Open Controls
        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Cancelo, Foden, KDB(C) for me

          Open Controls
      4. Nikolai Volkoff
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Sterling to haul tonight cos I took him out for Bruno for a hit.

        Open Controls
      5. Toby Lerone
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Edouard bad WC pick. Had mateta in my early draft too. Doh

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          He's started every game for weeks ; maybe a precautionary benching.

          Open Controls
          1. gmando2011
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            So many transferred him in!! Ticked a lot of boxes

            Open Controls
        2. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          47 mins ago

          Don’t believe anyone would ever consider Mateta. I call BS

          Open Controls
          1. Toby Lerone
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Its why it's called an early draft you melt

            Open Controls
            1. Slouch87
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Ignore. He's really not worth it.

              Open Controls
      6. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        48 mins ago

        Why does Bielsa still pretend he can’t speak English?

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          So he doesn't have to explain himself. Very smart.

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            40 mins ago

            Cowardly or smart?

            Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          He doesn't pretend it, he prefers to use a translator as he feels he may be taken the wrong way or may have comments misconstrued if he speaks in English

          Open Controls
      7. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Is there a watch-along tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          20 mins ago

          The lads from above average are doing a YouTube stream and having a few beers

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            18 mins ago

            Watching people watching a game. Madness 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Paulo67
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              Yea it’s the pub for me tonight

              Open Controls
            2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              Especially some Twitter bores

              Open Controls
      8. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Who's likely to take penalties for Burnley now? Rodriguez? Cornet? I'm sure I read Weghorst has a terrible record with them

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          Good point I don’t know but if I was taking a wild guess I’d say it might be cornet

          Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          I'd imagine Weghorst but you're right that his record isn't amazing, scored 12 out of 17 at Wolfsburg = 71% conversion rate (I think the average is something like 76%)

          Open Controls
      9. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        46 mins ago

        What games are everyone watching? Although I have Kane (c) and Son I’m watching Man City.

        Spurs are boring to watch.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Spurs have been a lot better to watch of late and Southampton will go at them, watching that and switching to Villa v Leeds after HT/FT

          Open Controls
        2. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          18 mins ago

          Yea same going to see if Mahrez gives me something to shout about

          Open Controls
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Cancelo, Foden and KDB (c) here so City!

          Open Controls
          1. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            same here

            Open Controls
      10. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        I cant see that Edouard is dropped. I think it is just a rest but surely an annoying one. He has so good g+a form (without having any obvious mistakes) that dropping would be a very odd choice.

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          But an obvious risk also for the future with Palace having a lot of fwd options but I seem him starting again next week.

          Open Controls
      11. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Norwich kick off with a Goal

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Palace subs to warm up?

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Pukki

          Open Controls
      12. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        After seeing the lineup I already regret Cancelo C over Foden.

        Open Controls
      13. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Idah got an assist again 🙂

        Open Controls
      14. have you seen cyan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        only irrelevant goals tonight

        Open Controls

