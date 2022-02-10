213
Scoreboard February 10

Coutinho’s form and fitness, bargain Broja and Edouard benched: FPL notes

213 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wednesday’s Gameweek 24 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURY NEWS: LATEST ON COUTINHO, BUENDIA, TONEY AND MORE

Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m) and Emiliano Buendia (£6.2m) were both substituted with apparent fitness problems in Aston Villa’s six-goal thriller against Leeds but Steven Gerrard reported relatively good news after full-time.

 “He’s received a bang so it’s a knock and it’s an impact injury. He’s obviously very sore at the moment but, if he’s telling the truth, I’d rather have an impact bang rather than a muscle situation so I’m hoping it’s going to be days rather than weeks and, hopefully, we can get him ready for the weekend.

“He was obviously struggling with it. He wanted to carry on and I admire that but it was clear that we had to make a change. We’ll try and get him ready for the weekend.” – Steven Gerrard on Emiliano Buendia

“It was just a bit of tiredness. He had a bit of cramp in a few areas. As I say, we’re still working on his physical condition. We’re still trying to improve that. He’s getting better and better, and stronger. That was just precaution with cramp. He was running out of energy. He gave a lot to the game like a lot of the players did.

“There’s no issues and I’m sure, with a couple of days of recovery, he’ll be OK for the weekend as well.” – Steven Gerrard on Philippe Coutinho

Mateusz Klich (£5.2m) of Leeds was withdrawn shortly after requiring medical treatment of his own, while Villa’s Ezri Konsa (£4.9m) was sent off for the second time this season and will now serve a two-match ban.

Ivan Toney (£6.6m) and Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) missed out on Brentford’s defeat to Manchester City with calf and abdominal problems respectively, with Thomas Frank saying that the former faced a “race against time” to be fit for Saturday’s clash against Southampton.

The Saints opted not to risk Valentino Livramento (£4.3m) for their superb 3-2 win over Spurs, while Nathan Redmond (£5.9m) was an absentee after sustaining an ankle injury in training on Tuesday. Armando Broja (£5.2m) shrugged off a knee problem to feature, however, also recovering from a blow to the neck during the game in north London.

GAMEWEEK 24 TALKING POINTS

EDOUARD: NOT NAILED

Having started seven league matches in a row and banked as many attacking returns in the process, Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m) was reduced to a 10-minute appearance off the bench against Norwich on Wednesday.

Perhaps we got complacent with Edouard’s recent run in the starting XI as Patrick Vieira hasn’t had all of Edouard, Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m), Jordan Ayew (£5.8m), Michael Olise (£5.4m), Eberechi Eze (£5.9m), Christian Benteke (£6.1m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) available for some time, but that was the case at Carrow Road as Zaha, Mateta and the in-form Olise got the nod in attack.

Zaha seems to be the securest route into the Palace frontline ahead of Double Gameweek 26, having started 17 of the 18 matches (94.4%) that he has been available for this season (his only benching coming on his return from illness), as opposed to the 70% that Edouard has managed.

The Ivorian curled home a superb strike against the Canaries but then went on to miss a penalty.

Opponents Norwich, meanwhile, have now conceded just two goals in their last four matches against Premier League sides, so may present Manchester City and Liverpool with a bit more resistance in Gameweeks 25 and 26 than we’ve come to expect.

PEP TO ROTATE AGAINST NORWICH?

Most of Manchester City’s starting XI against Brentford was predictable last night but, Pep being Pep, he did spring one surprise by putting John Stones (£5.2m) at right-back, despite having Kyle Walker (£5.4m) – who is suspended in Europe, remember – available for selection.

“He played against Leeds in that position and was brilliant.

“Today he was more than brilliant.  Today he was the most important player that we had. In the final third Joao was brilliant too, but John played really well, against Leeds playing to the back four and today, with three, he was perfect. 

“He can play in both positions. He convinced me. He pays attention, he is so clever, strong in the air and his build-up is brilliant, how he commits and drives with the ball. He was really good.” – Pep Guardiola on John Stones

Next, the Citizens face Norwich City – but that comes three days before a last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon, so there is the significant potential for managed minutes or even breathers for one or two key players. Stones, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) and Phil Foden (£8.0m) have already started twice this week (although the midfielders were substituted in at least one of those games), so Guardiola will attempt to strike his usual balancing act between maintaining player rhythm at Carrow Road and keeping legs fresh for Portugal.

MAHREZ ON PENS AND ON FORM

It’s now three blanks and a no-show for Foden this calendar year, while Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) has failed to return a goal or assist in seven of his last eight appearances.

There are two City midfielders in excellent form, however, in the shape of Mahrez and De Bruyne.

The Belgian is averaging 8.25 points per game over his last eight matches, while Mahrez has five goals and three assists in five starts.

De Bruyne and Mahrez are first and second respectively among City players for both goal attempts and chances created in their last six matches, with the Algerian, who we are perhaps more used to seeing wider and lurking outside the area, also interestingly top for shots in the box in that period.

Mahrez also has penalty-taking duties in his locker, converting another effort from 12 yards last night.

“He has the personality and special quality, no fear, he takes it, it doesn’t matter if previous actions are not good – he is a huge competitor.

“It was other players (who choose the taker) – I never push players to take responsibility, but you know, Riyad is a guarantee because he is so clever. He can shoot both sides and effectively strong to the corners.” – Pep Guardiola on Riyad Mahrez’s penalty-taking ability

Cancelo’s remarkable total of six goal attempts against Brentford, meanwhile, was the highest of any player in Gameweek 25 so far.

RAPHINHA TOILS AS COUTINHO, RAMSEY AND JAMES HAUL

“One of his poorest nights” was how Leeds reporter Beren Cross described Raphinha‘s (£6.5m) performance in the 3-3 draw at Villa Park, with the Brazilian off the boil. Such is FPL, he and Ollie Watkins (£7.7m) somehow emerged from the six-goal thriller with blanks.

There were three double-digit hauls in the game, however, with Daniel James (£6.0m) – again stationed ‘out of position’ up top for the Whites – grabbing two goals for the visitors.

Since first moving infield in Gameweek 9 (not always in a striking position, it must be said), he is ranked joint-eighth among midfielders for goal attempts. His brace doubled his goal tally for the season, so let’s not get carried away just yet.

Permission to get carried away with Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) is granted, however, particularly with some decent fixtures still to come, two of which are to be slotted into a Double Gameweek, and a guaranteed match in Blank Gameweek 30.

Coutinho was in scintillating form against Leeds, playing a part in all three of Villa’s goals, while the budget Ramsey has now delivered four goals and an assist in his last six outings. The Brazilian has effectively created all three of the goals that Ramsey has scored in the last three Gameweeks (the youngster returning the compliment against Manchester United), and something to watch is Coutinho’s dropping into deeper pockets, allowing Ramsey to bomb on in advance.

It has to be said that Ramsey has scored three goals from just four shots since Coutinho joined, an unsustainable conversion rate, but he’s unquestionably now the cream of the crop among sub-£5.0m midfielders.

“It was vintage Philippe Coutinho. He seems happy, we have given the stage to go and enjoy his football again. His vision and his awareness, if you don’t love watching that you should stop watching football.” – Steven Gerrard

“It won’t be too long before the whole country is watching him. I know the level of the England players and he is right up there let me tell you. It is only a matter of time in my opinion. He is getting stronger and better every game. People are going to be watching.” – Steven Gerrard on Jacob Ramsey

BARGAIN BROJA

Southampton’s fixtures are about to turn very good indeed, perhaps even as soon as Gameweek 25 given that Manchester United have conceded to the likes of Burnley, Newcastle, Brentford and Wolves in recent weeks.

The Saints’ ticker-topping stretch will also feature a Double Gameweek involving Newcastle United somewhere along the line, so Armando Broja (£5.2m) ought to be high on our watchlists.

The Chelsea loanee has eight attacking returns in just 11 starts this season and he could have easily added to his goal against Spurs on Wednesday, wasting two excellent chances in north London.

The Saints in general are in excellent goalscoring form, having found the back of the net on 15 occasions from Gameweek 17 onwards – only Manchester City have scored more in that time. It should be pointed out that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops have faced Spurs (twice), City, West Ham and Wolves during that run, so it hasn’t exactly been a cakewalk.

Going more under the radar is Mr Dependable, James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m). Eight attacking returns have arrived in his last seven appearances and while he is overachieving spectacularly based on ‘expected goals involvement’ (xGI), he is third among Premier League players for chances created in that time.

Above: Ward-Prowse is top for xGI overachievement (+5.66) from Gameweek 17 onwards but it should be said that his free-kick expertise means that he will convert more low-quality shooting opportunities than most players.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

213 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do I need to WC this team?

    Sá, Steer
    Digne, TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Livramento
    JWP, Foden, Bowen, Jota, Raphinha
    Antonio, Kane, Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      1FT 3.7m ITB

      Guaita
      TAA Cancelo Dawson
      Jota Foden Bruno (C) Raph Bowen
      Antonio Watkins

      Foster - King Livra White

      Want Salah and Son in for 26, need to shave some cash off to make this happen:

      A) Foden > Son (downgrade Antonio/Dawson next week to fund Bruno > Salah -4)
      B) Foden + Dawson > Son + Webster/Veltman (-4) (Salah for free next week)
      C) Dawson > Webster/Veltman (Bruno + Foden > Salah + Son next week -4)

      Brighton defender the best pick if I'm playing them in 25 and 27 (benched 26)?

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Good lord, big posting fail sorry. How much cash are you working with?

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          2.0 ITB

          Open Controls
    2. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I don't think so.

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      What is your FH situation? With 2 you can take hits to get dgw players and save your WC. Another possibility is to attack Ars dgw players in for hits and WC out of that.

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1 FT, 4.5 ITB.

    DDG*
    TAA, Robertson, Cancelo, Laporte
    KDB, Jota, Raphinha, Bowen, Ramsey
    Watkins

    (Foster, Dennis, Digne, Broja)

    A) KDB -> Fernandes (C). GW26 - Jota -> Salah (TC) (and likely Raphinha -> Saka)
    B) Jota -> Fernandes (C). GW26 - KDB -> Salah (TC) (and likely Raphinha -> Saka)
    C) Something Else

    KDB has (nor) but presumably a bench-risk, Jota has (bur) and gives a little coverage for no Salah. I'm definitely getting in Fernandes (c) for this week regardless.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
  3. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Cheers 20 LEGEND…

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Reply fail to 20 LEGEND 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    1FT 3.7m ITB

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo Dawson
    Jota Foden Bruno (C) Raph Bowen
    Antonio Watkins

    Foster - King Livra White

    Want Salah and Son in for 26, need to shave some cash off to make this happen:

    A) Foden > Son (downgrade Antonio/Dawson next week to fund Bruno > Salah -4)
    B) Foden + Dawson > Son + Webster/Veltman (-4) (Salah for free next week)
    C) Dawson > Webster/Veltman (Bruno + Foden > Salah + Son next week -4)

    Brighton defender the best pick if I'm playing them in 25 and 27 (benched 26)?

    Open Controls
  5. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Looks like I'll be going without Man U attack. Who would you captain out of these?

    A Salah
    B KDB
    C TAA
    D Cancelo
    E DDG

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A or E

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
  6. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is Kilman nailed on??

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Again, no he aint

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Yes, he hasn't missed a league game all season

      Open Controls
      1. 2OLEgend
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Because Boly has been out injured. He supposed to be back very soon

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          According to Ben Dinnery injury table, he isn't due back until March

          https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

          Open Controls
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not sure what happens when Boly is back, although as they have been so good defensively dropping Kilman might be a bit harsh.

      Open Controls
    4. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Think so for now, but don’t see the appeal over Ait Nouri?

      Open Controls
  7. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    2FT & 0.7 ITB

    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Reguilon
    Foden - Jota - Bowen - Silva
    Ronaldo - Watkins - Edouard

    Bachmann - Coufal - White - Martinelli

    Will be doing Ronaldo + Silva > Broja + Salah for GW26. What to do with the FT this week?

    A) Coufal > Ain Nouri
    B) Bachmann > Foster
    C) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Ait Nouri move

      Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Move coufal.

      Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Having a fairly poor season and bit making huge progress.

    Currently no DGW25 player. What would you suggest? Foster to Sanchez is the only move that come to mind. Maybe Dawson to Dalot.

    TC GW26 and leaning towards FH2 GW27

    1FT 2.3ITB
    Foster
    Cancelo TAA Digne
    Jota Bowen Foden Raphinha Salah
    Watkins Antonio
    (Ramsdale King Dawson Livramento)

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I agree with the Foster -> Sanchez move. You will need a better GK than Foster for Ramsdales blanks

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yeah need to weigh up Sanchez v Foster:
        Sanchez - GW25 wat(A) & mun (A) + GW27 AVL (H)
        Foster - GW25 BHA(H) + GW27 mun (A) + 4 points (cost of FT)

        Open Controls
        1. 2OLEgend
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Watford has 1 cleen sheet all season though

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Yes and that's when Roy Hodgson took over.

            Open Controls
    2. sulldaddy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Foster to Sanchez yes
      Id consider King to Maupay for 25

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Not keen on the FWD move.

        Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Wouldn’t do that move. You’ll only use Sanchez in two games so not worth tying up an extra 0.5 for the rest of the season, especially now Watford are trying to defend properly

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah just need to make sure I'm FHing in 27 then I don't need to make the GK move to cover Ramsdale blank

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Actually ignore that. Foster has a fixure in 27

          Open Controls
  9. 2OLEgend
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this?

    DDG
    Robbo, TAA, Cancelo, Digne
    Son, KDB, Bowen, Foden
    Watkins, Edouard
    (Foster, Broja, Martinelli, Tierney)

    A) KDB -> Bruno
    B) Foden -> Pogba
    C) Save

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Probably the Bruno move for captaincy

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Foden to JWP?

      Open Controls
  10. winchester
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Hey lads, have 1ft and 0.9m itb. no need to WC? what should be done here? KDB or Bruno -> Salah(tc) for gw26

    ddg
    taa cancelo reguilon
    bruno(c) kdb bowen jota
    watkins edouard dennis

    (foster keane livra saka)

    a) keane -> digne/dalot/webster
    b) kdb -> son/coutinho?
    c) save

    Open Controls
  11. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Are there any other viable DGW26 defenders other than Ait Nouri ?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Tierney but you probably already know that they blank in GW27.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Looking at budget defender, unless opting for Broja over Weghorst

        Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      From Wolves or in general?

      Open Controls
    3. Sturridge Wars
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski , Mitchell, Anderson , Sanchez, Coady

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        answer is no then 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Pieters at least has the price in his favour!

          Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      TAA, Robbo, Tierney, Guehi

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Forgot to write max £4.4m 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Slim pickings that has a double in 26 and 4.4m. Only other def is Ayling

          Open Controls
  12. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    considering moving my hits forward so i can have salah this week and not having money idle in the bank. considering i will take the hit regardless i see no point in delaying it. that being said, strangely all points prediction websites (including RMT here) are predicting the following 8 point hit to outscore my conservative approach in GW 25

    A. conservative approach - no hit - salah king ait nouri ronaldo (c)
    B. 8 point hit - fernandes (c) bernardo veltman ronaldo

    obviously B is just for one week with an 8 point hit and i will move towards salah in 26 regardless but strangely B is outscoring A by 8 or more points in most predictions but just doesnt sit right for me to take 8 points to bring in utd and brighton players just for one week and hope it pays off. thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      just to clarify A is also a -8 but means FT in GW26, whereas B is a -8 in 25 and -8 in 26

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thought of using WC?

        Open Controls
  13. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    For GW 26 alone who would you rather have regardless of price

    A Kane ( City Burnley)
    B Laca (Bre Wolves)

    Open Controls
    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      kane

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Ask that question after the Arsenal game tonight. It also depends how you will use the extra cash if you go with Laca

      Open Controls
  14. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Question regarding selling price:

    Livramento's selling price for me is now 4.2. His buying price is 4.3 but he should drop tonight. Does that mean that his selling price will be 4.1 or it will stay at 4.2?

    Open Controls
    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      4.1

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sounds like selling price is the same as purchase price so Selling price will stay at 4.2 if he drops.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        It could also be 4.1 so it depends on what the purchase price was.

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      4.1

      Open Controls
    4. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      It depends on what you paid for him. If you paid 4.2m or more, then sp will remain at 4.2m. If you paid less, then it will drop to 4.1m

      Open Controls
  15. Wild Rover
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Either Bruno or KDB to Salah gw26.

    This week:

    A) Gray to Pogba
    or
    B) Save and get an extra Gooner for gw26?

    Open Controls
    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      probably B since it also gives you a week of data

      Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Thanks all, just realised that B would give me 5 blankers for gw27, so would need hits or FH, so leaning towards A now.

      Open Controls
  16. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Sure it's been asked before but I'm unsure:

    Ramsey or Coutinho? On WC and can afford either while maintaining the rest of my plan / setup. Brought Ramsey in last night before his rise in case I decide him. Benefit I suppose is of course the big difference in price but Coutinho is Coutinho and looking like he's enjoying his football.

    Open Controls
    1. SMOOTH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      probably both. ramsey can always be benched

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Long-term I definitely think I'll go down that route but for now it can only be one as I'm attacking DGW26

        Open Controls
        1. SMOOTH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          obv if money no object then coutinho is the better playing playing further up

          Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Why bench Ramsey at all - if his form/fixtures is good enough play him. Ramsey is like Lampard 2.0 the finisher of chances. Coutinho more the creator in chief.

        Open Controls
    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Both could be worth a look if playing 5 in midfield, especially with doubles coming and Watkins not looking like returning as a forward.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Depends what you can do with the extra cash if you go with Ramsey

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Honestly I don't have any current plans but i know it would be helpful in going for possibly a Chelsea def / mid around GW28 or so

        Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      We still don't know when Villa double right?

      Open Controls
    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      In your case I would pick Ramsey use the cash elsewhere if needed. Ramsey has the potential to do great fpl wise because of Coutinho enjoying his football - think of it that way.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cheers, you may be right. Definitely gives me more flexibility and it's not like I can't jump on Coutinho in a couple of weeks (providing he hasn't skyrocketed in price).

        Open Controls
    6. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Thanks for all the input guys, I may stick with Ramsey for now but lots to think about.

      Open Controls
  17. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Hows this looking for 25? I’ll probably play WC if needed in 28.

    DDG
    Trent Veltman Cancelo
    Salah(c) Jota Maddi Bowen Ramsey
    Kane Antonio
    Ramsdale Dawson Dennis Tierney

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Is that team with hits?

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Nope, rolled one last week so could get Salah in for nothing this week. Means losing Foden though but I’m cool with that.

        Open Controls
        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Are you planning to FH in 27 as I see you have 3 Arsenal and 3 Pool.

          Team is fairly similar to mine.

          Open Controls
          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Just the 2 arsenal. I dont actually like their attack against the teams in the double, happy to take a double defence.

            I’ve run over FH27 and I’m not too keen on the fixtures outside of the players I already have. I may take a hit or 2 (one player to move on at that point could be Jota) for have myself covered but ultimately think I can save the FH for 30 or even 33. We should have more info on 30/33 by 28 deadline which is why I may play my WC then to build with a view for the blanks.

            Open Controls
  18. Maluco Max
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Weghorst or Dennis for DGW26?

      Open Controls
    • trick9
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Looking for a budget striker. Max 5.9m. Already have Broja and Dennis. Who would you go for?

        A) Pukki
        B) King
        C) Hwang
        D) Sargent/Idah
        E) Other, who?

        I have a good bench so i can rotate 2 strikers on the bench if i want. None of the options look great but that's propably why they cost what they cost. Pukki seems nailed but he's streaky. I don't like the idea of having both King and Dennis. Hwang i don't really like that much either because i'm not sure if he's even going to bring me those 2 points when Neto comes back.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours ago

          Idah for me

          Open Controls
        2. Goonerly
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Maybe JRod?

          Open Controls
      • Flynny
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Hi....if you had ronaldo and wanted to bring in a mid this week would you....

        A...get Bruno (c). Use a transfer in 26 to replace with salah

        B....just get salah now and captain ronaldo in dgw25

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          B although I suspect I’ll be in the minority with that view

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            I'm 50 50

            Open Controls
        2. LarryDuff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          A easily

          Open Controls
        3. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Considering a -8 but think it will make or break my season as its risky. :
        Kane, KDB, Lennon & Emerson Royal > Ronaldo, Salah, Son, White.

        Would you do it? Bearing in mind the double this week and then next week.

        Gives me the below team going forward:

        DDG
        Dalot / Cancelo / TAA
        Jota / Salah / Son / Bowen / Ramsey
        Ronaldo / Dennis

        Bachmann / Broja / Williams / White

        Open Controls
      • internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Which Sger in gw25, can compete with Bruno for the armband?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          City mid, Cancelo, Bowen or Salah

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Thanks. Bowen is probably the only one I feel 100% certain will start. Im trying to weigh up whether I need to get Bruno

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I wouldn't say you "need" him. He does have a good record v Brighton and Southampton can be open but MU are dreadful currently, I'm literally only getting him as I'm on WC, had no plans at all to get him or any MU asset until I made that choice

              Open Controls
      • Apwilkin
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Antonio and Foden to Broja and Bruno (C) for -4?

        Anybody considering Sancho or rashford for the double?

        Open Controls
        1. LarryDuff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          nah just do those transfers. Rashford worth a punt if chasing

          Open Controls
      • Goonerly
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Do I need one more Man.U. player or am I good to go here?

        DDG (VC)
        TAA - Laporte - Cancelo - Cash
        KdB (C) - Bowen - Jota - Zaha
        Watkins - DCL

        Bench: Ramsey - King - Ait Nouri

        1 FT 2.5 ITB

        Open Controls
      • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        In my head gw24 is now over nothing I can do about it now. I have my plans done for gw25 -gw27 etc.

        I wildcarded gw24. But it is something 'Sonaldo' (Andy) said on the podcast that made me think. A wildcard loses its effectiveness after about 4 weeks.
        In my case that coincides with g28 where Chelsea have a lovely run of fixtures.
        So in order to resolve that issue I plan to save a transfer in gw27 (if I can which is counter intuitive given there are blanks that gameweek - but I think I will be OK).
        And the plan is to simply ditch my remaining two Man United players at that stage -as the fixtures turn for the worst for Man United.
        So the plan is
        De Gea OUT Mendy IN
        VVD OUT Azpilicueta IN
        --
        My alternate back up plan (always have to have one in fpl IMO)
        De Gea OUT Pope IN (gw29)
        VVD OUT Rudiger IN (gw28)
        -
        I expect either Burnley or Chelsea to do well defensively from gw 28/29 onwards. What with doubles and something to play for etc.

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Are you sure Azpi will play? James should be back by then and Azpi dropped out of the team for a fair while when he remained fit earlier in the season

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 6 mins ago

            Yeah that is the worry another alternative is to go for Alonso/James and get Pope. I did consider getting Thiago Silva. But realise that his minutes were as a result of necessity because of injuries elsewhere.

            Open Controls
      • Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        DDG / Sanchez
        TAA / Robertson / Cancelo / Laporte / Veltman
        KDB / Son / Raphinha / Bowen / Ramsey
        Watkins / Edouard / Maupey

        Planning to BB this 15. Is KDB to Bruno worth a transfer? Is he really a bench risk this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Apwilkin
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Strong lot for a BB. I figure KDB is a bench risk with a 3 day turnaround and them facing Norwich.

          Open Controls
          1. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            May go the Bruno route. Would love KDB vs Norwich, but not just a cameo or no-show on bench boost.

            No doubt whatever decision I make will be the wrong one.

            Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Are we likely to have better DGW than GW26??

        Have a few wildcards left on Fanteam and wondering when to strike.

        Open Controls
        1. LarryDuff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          it'll probably be the biggest i tink. other smaller dgws bar one maybe

          Open Controls
      • Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Players Im moving on this or next week, Alonso, Gray for sure and maybe DCL and Bruno after double.
        A) Alonso+ Gray to Dalot(Ait Nouri, max 4,5) + Son ->Then Bruno to Salah next week
        B) Alonso+Gray+DCL to defender max 5,0 Salah and Weghorst for a hit.
        So its basically between going for Son now for free and Salah next week or Salah straight in for a hit+extra DGW player 26.
        Can get Salah for free but would then have to lose Bowen, Foden and be stuck with Gray which I dont like.

        Open Controls
      • LarryDuff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Eriksen from gw 27 has lovely fixtures. Think he'll be match ready by then?

        Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        When are people thinking about using WC? My strategy is Tc salah DGW26 & FT BGW27. Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. LarryDuff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          used this week. 65 with three to go

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Good score

            Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.