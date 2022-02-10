232
Scouting The Doubles February 10

The best Brighton players for FPL Double Gameweek 25

232 Comments
As if you hadn’t heard already, Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United will both have a Double Gameweek 25 after their previously postponed Premier League clash was rescheduled for mid-February.

In this first instalment of a two-part Scouting the Doubles, we look at the pick of the Seagulls’ players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) and weigh up the pros and cons of investment in the south coast club.

All stats in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where there is currently a free trial.

BUYING BRIGHTON PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE PROS

DECENT FIXTURES DURING AND AFTER THE DOUBLE GAMEWEEK

As is the case with United, buying Brighton players needn’t be seen as a one-week-only punt.

You’ll get at least three decent fixtures after Double Gameweek 25, with the possibility of a fourth if the outstanding home match against Tottenham Hotspur is accommodated in Double Gameweek 28.

As for their Double Gameweek 25 opponents, Watford have kept only one clean sheet all season and Manchester United have laboured to one shut-out in seven matches, conceding to the likes of Burnley, Wolves and Newcastle along the way. David de Gea (£5.3m) has been the busiest goalkeeper in the division over that spell, to provide further encouragement to Brighton’s attacking assets.

And despite their offensive qualities, the Hornets only scored four goals in Claudio Ranieri’s final six matches in charge and none in Roy Hodgson’s first two fixtures at the helm.

IN GOOD FORM

After going three months without a win up until Boxing Day, Albion have won two and drawn four of their last six league matches.

The performances have particularly caught the eye, as well, with Graham Potter’s troops outplaying Chelsea twice home and away and dominating Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

The Seagulls came back to draw against Leicester in Gameweek 23, too, finishing the game strongly to such an extent that their hosts were left hanging on for a point.

STRONG UNDERLYING NUMBERS…

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2021/22.

A respectable if unremarkable 13th for Opta’s expected goals (xG) in 2021/22, Albion really come into their own at the other end of the pitch: the Seagulls have a lower expected goals conceded (xGC) tally than all bar the top three.

Over the last six matches, Potter’s troops are similarly 10th and fourth respectively for xG and xGC.

Brighton are also an impressive fifth for the fewest actual goals conceded this season. Only once, against Manchester City, have they conceded more than two goals in a single game.

BUYING BRIGHTON PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25: THE CONS

…AND AN INABILITY TO CONVERT UNDERLYING NUMBERS INTO FPL RETURNS

“Underlying numbers, schmunderlying schmumbers”, we hear you say. The xG-lovers’ favourite team in 2020/21, Brighton made a habit out of posting great figures for everything but FPL attacking returns and clean sheets.

According to Opta, Potter’s side conceded 10.14 more and scored 11.46 fewer goals than they ought to have last season – unsurprisingly, both of those figures were among the division’s worst in terms of underachievement.

It’s not quite been the same ridiculous story this time around, with their totals for xGC (23.70) and actual goals conceded (23) more or less the same.

Still, the nearly-men of Albion have got an annoying habit of conceding exactly one goal in a match, doing so in 11 of their 22 Premier League fixtures to deprive FPL managers of more clean sheets than the six they have.

Above: Teams sorted by expected goals delta (xG delta) in 2021/22. xG delta is the difference between xG and actual goals scored.

At the other end of the pitch, it’s a continuation of a theme from 2020/21 in which Albion haven’t been able to turn their dominance into more goals.

Only Norwich and Burnley have a worse shots-to-goals conversion rate than Brighton (8.2%) this season.

ROTATION RISK

When Potter first arrived at Brighton, he had a bit of a reputation for tinkering – some would say too much – with his starting XI. The rotation has died down a bit since then but the ballet-loving boss is still capable of making surprise team selection calls, especially in periods of fixture congestion and with a full squad at his disposal.

Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Neal Maupay (£6.5m) saw bench duty in Double Gameweek 22 as the return to fitness of Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) allowed Potter an opportunity to make alterations up top.

Maupay also had three successive benchings in Gameweeks 10-12, with Trossard playing as a false nine.

Why Duffy was benched and Foden’s fine form: FPL notes from Brighton v Man City 2

Mainly, though, we refer to Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) in this section.

The right-back returned from a lengthy hamstring injury as a substitute in Gameweek 8 but is still having his minutes managed three months on, seeing bench duty in three of the last four matches.

In neither of Brighton’s two previous instances of playing three games in seven days has Lamptey started all three fixtures.

“There is still a little bit of managing his minutes. And after Chelsea (last Tuesday), a high-intensity game, stretching the backline a lot, we needed a big effort to go again.

“Sometimes we try to see is it the start of the game or the back end. We chose this time for the back end and I thought he had a good impact coming on.” – Brighton coach Bjorn Hamberg, speaking after Gameweek 23

After a winter littered with players unavailable due to injury, illness or international duty, Potter should have a nearly fully fit squad to choose from for Albion’s three Gameweek 25/26 fixtures, which are separated by just a week.

MAIN FPL TARGETS

232 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tomsk
    • 1 Year
    12 days, 23 hours ago

    Is Tsimikas’s £3.7 price the lowest any player ever been in fpl history?

    Open Controls
    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      12 days, 23 hours ago

      One Robbo injury away from having a 70% ownership

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 days, 23 hours ago

      Think so

      Do remember the good old days of Greenwood being a 4.3m forward in the 2019-20 season and averaging 6.1 points per game in the last 8 GWs!

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 days, 23 hours ago

        What was Kane's starting price in his breakout season? 5m?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 days, 23 hours ago

          Yep think so
          Mahrez and Vardy incredible prices originally too!

          Open Controls
        2. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 days, 22 hours ago

          4.5 if I remember right.

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            Just checked. It was 5.0

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              12 days, 22 hours ago

              Not doubting you but I am so sure 4.5. opposite to recentcy bias maybe? (smile) Can't spell excuse me

              Open Controls
        3. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 days, 22 hours ago

          4.5 actually

          Open Controls
    3. Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      12 days, 22 hours ago

      Remember Sterling being cheap as in his break through season at Liverpool

      Open Controls
    4. TKC07
      • 2 Years
      12 days, 2 hours ago

      Targett was also 3.7 in 15-16 season (looking at FPL history section to his name)

      Open Controls
  2. V-
    • 8 Years
    12 days, 23 hours ago

    Happy Friday Happy payday
    Could I get your thoughts on my W/C team plz

    DDG
    TAA Laporte Cancelo Robbo
    De Bruyne Jota Gallagher Bowen
    Edouard Ronnie

    Foster/Veltman/Ramsey/Broja

    Open Controls
    1. V-
      • 8 Years
      12 days, 23 hours ago

      De Bruyne will be Salah when available from afcon.

      Open Controls
      1. Meechoo115
          12 days, 22 hours ago

          You can’t get salah with the three Liverpool

          Open Controls
          1. V-
            • 8 Years
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            I know Jota>Foden/Mahrez

            Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 days, 22 hours ago

        Happy pay day indeed!

        Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      12 days, 23 hours ago

      Bruno to Bruno worth a ft?

      Open Controls
      1. Aadii
        • 8 Years
        12 days, 23 hours ago

        Bruno to Bruno worth even -16 and FH.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            12 days, 19 hours ago

            Neither are worth it

            Open Controls
      2. winchester
        • 1 Year
        12 days, 23 hours ago

        Hey lads, early, have 2ft and 4,5m itb. what would the moves be here? cheers!

        ddg
        taa - cancelo - reguilon
        bernardo - jota - bowen - bruno - saka
        watkins - antonio

        (foster - dennis - keane - livra)

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            Reg Bruno to someone plus salah?

            Open Controls
          • FlamingMoe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 days, 12 hours ago

            Reg to Digne, Jota to Salah is an option

            Open Controls
        2. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          12 days, 23 hours ago

          Thoughts on Kyle Walker as a City defensive option?

          Talksport just mentioned his 3 match ban in the CL - surely good for his chances of starting their PL games for the next few?

          Open Controls
          1. Jambot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            Pep tho

            Open Controls
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            Interesting, didn't know about that. Sounds like it's worth a pop. I've been tempted by Laporte if I do decide to WC but I knew realistically I might only hold him for 2-3 games with the CL around the corner, this might be a better option and that bit cheaper

            Open Controls
            1. Crazy Train
              • 10 Years
              12 days, 21 hours ago

              Yes thinking similar, and the 0.3 comes in handy

              Open Controls
          3. Tomsk
            • 1 Year
            12 days, 22 hours ago

            That’s interesting. Not so good for Cancelo with regards to rotation around champions league games.

            Open Controls
          4. Meechoo115
              12 days, 22 hours ago

              Good point. He isn’t returning strong attacking wise atm but imagine there is still some threat there

              Open Controls
            • Meechoo115
                12 days, 22 hours ago

                Part of it also depends on how firm city grip of league is around march

                Open Controls
            • Worsle90
              • 5 Years
              12 days, 23 hours ago

              Would appreciate any comments on my team:

              De Gea
              Cancelo - Dias - TAA - White
              Salah - Son - Coutinho - Saka
              Antonio - Dennis

              Bachmann - Wood - Martinelli - Livramento

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  12 days, 22 hours ago

                  Excellent though captain for DGW25?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Worsle90
                    • 5 Years
                    12 days, 22 hours ago

                    Is it just Man Utd and Brighton with two fixtures?

                    Open Controls
                    1. sulldaddy
                      • 11 Years
                      12 days, 21 hours ago

                      Yup

                      Open Controls
              2. Meechoo115
                  12 days, 23 hours ago

                  I have Ronaldo Bruno and DDG. Taking one of the heavyweights out for salah is probably worth it right? Especially if Liverpool double in 26

                  Open Controls
                  1. Cojones of Destiny
                    • 3 Years
                    12 days, 22 hours ago

                    yes

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        12 days, 22 hours ago

                        Thanks. Bruno the more straightforward switch so probably do that

                        Open Controls
                    2. CAVEAT KING
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      12 days, 22 hours ago

                      Whatever I do I will be wrong for sure.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Little Red Lacazette
                      • 5 Years
                      12 days, 22 hours ago

                      Taking one out for Salah is worth it when he becomes available. But I wouldn't exactly call them heavyweights...

                      Open Controls
                  2. Meechoo115
                      12 days, 22 hours ago

                      If Liverpool sign Diaz does it make Robbo > Jota

                      Open Controls
                      1. Top Mark.S
                        • 4 Years
                        12 days, 22 hours ago

                        Yes

                        Open Controls
                    • Bertonian
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      12 days, 22 hours ago

                      If Liverpool get Diaz who’s place will this threaten the most?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Top Mark.S
                        • 4 Years
                        12 days, 22 hours ago

                        Mane

                        Open Controls
                        1. Meechoo115
                            12 days, 22 hours ago

                            I would say it also impacts Jota and Firmino. Though suspect Diaz is bench for most of this season

                            Open Controls
                            1. Top Mark.S
                              • 4 Years
                              12 days, 22 hours ago

                              He plays in manes position.

                              Jota plays there as well but has been more central with Bobby out.

                              I think it's Diaz jota Salah with mane and Bobby rotating in but Diaz won't start straight away as he needs to learn the system.

                              I am selling jota for the blank as it creates doubt and I guess that's the bottom line

                              Open Controls
                        2. JONALDINHO
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          12 days, 22 hours ago

                          Salah will be nailed on the right of the 3. Firmino and Jota will rotate up front depending on opponent. Jota against low blocks, Firmino against more attacking sides. Left will be Mane and Diaz will eventually take his place but needs to settle in first

                          Open Controls
                          1. Top Mark.S
                            • 4 Years
                            12 days, 22 hours ago

                            Agree

                            Open Controls
                          2. avfc82
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 12 Years
                            12 days, 21 hours ago

                            Nicely summed up, totally agree with that.

                            Open Controls
                          3. bench boost for every gamew…
                            • 4 Years
                            12 days, 20 hours ago

                            No, its Jota vs attacking sides and Firmino vs low blocks. Jota is ineffective if the spaces are small, while Firmino with hos cleverness and neat passes is good when there is tight spaces.
                            Diaz position is mainly left side but he is two-footed so can play right as well, and also as a striker. Jota was not regarded as a striker when he came but thats he became.
                            I think as people already said that he will be eased in slowly.

                            Open Controls
                        3. Bushwhacker
                          • 2 Years
                          12 days, 21 hours ago

                          Wouldn't expect much from him this season at all. They were signing him in the summer and it got pulled up to ensure he joined. . . it'll take until next season for him to learn Klopp's system so I wouldn't expect more than sub cameo's.

                          Open Controls
                        4. bso
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          12 days, 21 hours ago

                          Which Diaz is this?

                          Open Controls
                      2. DavidBadWillie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        12 days, 22 hours ago

                        As an Arsenal fan this has got to be one of the worst transfer windows.

                        Selling loads of squad players for nothing and not buying any in. 4 Strikers at the club and none are wanted or have contracts beyond the summer.

                        No ambition, no chance of top 4.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Meechoo115
                            12 days, 22 hours ago

                            Agreed. Chased Vlahovic for no reason.

                            Open Controls
                          • outernational
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            12 days, 21 hours ago

                            Almost as bad as being a Spurs fan.

                            Open Controls
                          • Bushwhacker
                            • 2 Years
                            12 days, 21 hours ago

                            Rock and a hard place. Need to get rid of hanger on's like Auba to clear some space and money ; yet they aren't an attractive destination for any top player who would all rather wait until Summer anyway.

                            Open Controls
                          • RedRo
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              Try being a Utd fan mate. At least your owners sometimes spend some money. I’ve no idea how we can be expected to compete

                              Open Controls
                              1. DavidBadWillie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                12 days, 20 hours ago

                                You serious? United have spent more than any other team since Fergie left.

                                Highest wage bill in Europe. About 15 players that cost £30m +

                                You’ve just spent it badly.

                                Open Controls
                          • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                            • 11 Years
                            12 days, 22 hours ago

                            Depends who was available

                            No point in spending just for the sake of it. Mikel is looking for a certain player and characteristic and one is their desire to accept the project

                            Currently not many big name players will want that. Not until arsenal can prove they can get into the champions league. It’s too much of a risk in January

                            So the other options are likely to be one’s which aren’t up to the quality or just don’t fit the characteristics Mikel is looking for

                            For that reason I’m fine. Fans need to accept spending money just because they can (Pepe) isn’t the answer

                            Open Controls
                            1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 11 Years
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              Reply fail to above

                              Open Controls
                            2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                              • 11 Years
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              Also agents will use the transfer window to drive up the price or to secure new contracts for players

                              The press need something to write about. I can guarantee you half the players arsenal are linked with, arsenal have never been in contact or considered.

                              I’d take anything you read on twitter with a pinch of salt. If you read that you would think the club is in for half of the players in Europe and have failed to secure any signings. Most fans have their own agenda they are trying to push

                              Open Controls
                            3. CAVEAT KING
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              A similar subject matter. Maybe tomorrow for interested people to name the "feast or famine" transfer picks going forward.
                              My number 1 would be Elanga.

                              Open Controls
                          • Gazwaz80
                            • 2 Years
                            12 days, 21 hours ago

                            So many options for the captaincy in 24…

                            Open Controls
                            1. CAVEAT KING
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              That is good isn't it.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Little Red Lacazette
                                • 5 Years
                                12 days, 20 hours ago

                                Nah, I got used to being lazy with Salah :). Now I have to think, lol.

                                Open Controls
                                1. CAVEAT KING
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  You have a point mate. (smile)

                                  Open Controls
                          • HuttonDressedasLahm
                            • 12 Years
                            12 days, 21 hours ago

                            VDB potentially going to Palace.
                            That’ll ruin Gallagher surely?

                            Open Controls
                            1. RedRo
                                12 days, 21 hours ago

                                Probably ruins Palace generally

                                Open Controls
                              • Ruth_NZ
                                • 7 Years
                                12 days, 20 hours ago

                                Not necessarily, Viera will probably play vdB and Gallagher as #8s with Kouyaté holding. It may well help Gallagher actually.

                                Open Controls
                                1. bench boost for every gamew…
                                  • 4 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  Vdb's trademark from Ajax was his good timing of late runs into the box, and its the only thing can do, isnt that the same thing Gallagher does? If Vieira can teach them to time those runs so one stays back when the other runs then you are right. If they get that partnership right then ut would be very difficult to defend against.

                                  Open Controls
                              • DavidBadWillie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                12 days, 20 hours ago

                                He’s been left in the trash at United like Juan Mata.

                                Open Controls
                            2. Athletico Underachieving
                              • 1 Year
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              Ramsdale
                              TAA, Cancelo, Coufal, Bavies
                              Bernardo, Jota, Raph, Bowen, Salah
                              Antonio

                              Sanchez, Dennis, King, Livra
                              1FT. 4.8 ITB.

                              Appreciate it’s early, but how does Dennis and Raph - Broja and Bruno -4 look?

                              Open Controls
                            3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              12 days, 21 hours ago

                              Evening all!! Early thoughts on my best captain option????

                              A- Kane
                              B- Bowen
                              C- Bruno
                              D- Cancelo

                              Cheers everyone!!

                              Open Controls
                              1. 'the world iz mine…
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  c

                                  Open Controls
                                • CAVEAT KING
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  GW24 D

                                  Open Controls
                                • Little Red Lacazette
                                  • 5 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  D. Highest potential points ceiling for me gw24.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 4 Years
                                    12 days, 20 hours ago

                                    Cheers everyone!! Was on Kane captain with Bowen VC, seriously reconsidering that now after hearing your opinions!! Thankyou

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. fantasyfog
                                      • 6 Years
                                      12 days, 19 hours ago

                                      Kane hatrick incoming

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. NorCal Villan
                                        12 days, 19 hours ago

                                        Do you always change your mind that easily? 😎

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 4 Years
                                          12 days, 17 hours ago

                                          Not usually mate haha, over 3 hours he now past and the armband is still on Kane!!!

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 4 Years
                                            12 days, 17 hours ago

                                            *has now past

                                            Open Controls
                                • Lindelol
                                  • 3 Years
                                  12 days, 21 hours ago

                                  Bruno set to undergo medical with Newcastle. First good signing for Newcastle.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. bench boost for every gamew…
                                    • 4 Years
                                    12 days, 20 hours ago

                                    Is he not good, Wood?

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. bench boost for every gamew…
                                    • 4 Years
                                    12 days, 20 hours ago

                                    And his name was trappier..

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. bench boost for every gamew…
                                    • 4 Years
                                    12 days, 20 hours ago

                                    Bruno G from now on, to avoid confusion.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Little Red Lacazette
                                      • 5 Years
                                      12 days, 20 hours ago

                                      Gruno?

                                      Open Controls
                                • THE SHEEP HUNTER
                                  • 4 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  Brighton players to get for dg/w.
                                  ............... Nah!_ You're alreet mate.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                                    • 12 Years
                                    12 days, 20 hours ago

                                    I agree I just think there are better options elsewhere. Unless you are starting Sanchez. I am on Wildcard and thinking of selling Sanchez.

                                    Open Controls
                                • Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                                  • 12 Years
                                  12 days, 20 hours ago

                                  I did this wildcard.
                                  De Gea (Sanchez)

                                  TAA - Cancelo -Dalot - Digne (Tierney)
                                  --
                                  Fernandes - KDB - Foden - Bowen (Ramsey)

                                  --
                                  Antonio - Watkins (Broja)
                                  --

                                  1.4itb for some Egyptian fella plays in Liverpool
                                  --

                                  But then I was thinking Dalot unlikely to start both doubles and was tempted by Varane IN Dalot OUT.

                                  And saving cash by going:
                                  Varane IN Dalot OUT
                                  Foster IN Sanchez OUT
                                  Richarlison IN Antonio OUT

                                  I was just thinking that Richarlison seems to be being ignored one of the few Everton players with a bit of spark/form.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Eat my goal!
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    12 days, 19 hours ago

                                    Don’t double on utd defence

                                    Don’t get Tierney as a wc pick

                                    Foden is too inconsistent and Watkins isn’t a great pick with Ings lurking on the bench

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. DavvaMC
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      12 days, 19 hours ago

                                      Tierney is a good pick but need to take into account BGWs

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Eat my goal!
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        12 days, 19 hours ago

                                        Exactly and the games to be rescheduled are awful

                                        I’m ditching on my wc

                                        Open Controls
                                • AC/DC AFC
                                  • 6 Years
                                  12 days, 19 hours ago

                                  https://fploptimized.com

                                  Just enter Team ID, no password or username.

                                  Open Controls

                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.