The FPL players on the Watchlist from Gameweeks 25-30

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks (and beyond in this case).

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope moves right to the top of the goalkeeper watchlist. Burnley have shown signs of their old defensive resilience and with back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 26 and 27, he would be top of my shopping list if I needed a ‘keeper. He could have a blank in Gameweek 30 but the Double Gameweek 27 definitely helps those looking to save their Free Hit that week.

Robert Sanchez comes in second, ahead of David de Gea in third. Though both keepers have immediate doubles this week, the former has more outstanding fixtures to schedule down the line. Sanchez has a good schedule after the double, as well, whereas de Gea’s fixtures go a bit sour after 27.

Speaking of blanks, if you are looking to save your Free Hit in both Gameweeks 27 and 30, then Jose Sa is your man. Wolves have no blanks in the short term, a Double Gameweek 26 and play in Blank Gameweeks 27 and 30 as well.

Aaron Ramsdale is a great pick-up if you can afford to bench him in Gameweek 25 and plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 27. Like Burnley, Arsenal have a lot more fixtures that still need to be rescheduled. They also have a confirmed fixture in Blank Gameweek 30.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

There is no change in the top three as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte remain the top defenders to own.

Andrew Robertson moves up a spot with his Double Gamewek 26 and he is the preferred third Liverpool option at the moment.

It’s a bit trickier after that as Manchester United do have the double but their defensive form has been woeful. Diogo Dalot retains his spot as the defensive pick from the Red Devils with his low price allowing him to benched in later weeks.

Marc Cucurella is the top defensive pick from Brighton for their double but with the departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle, there is a chance he is now fielded in a back three – which might limit his attacking potential.

Kieran Tierney is a new entry with the Gunners’ Double Gameweek 26 looking particularly enticing for clean sheet potential.

Matthew Lowton drops out with his starting spot uncertain, he is replaced by the reliable James Tarkowski.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah returns to the top of the midfielder watchlist and is a must-own ahead of Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 26.

Bruno Fernandes drops to second, although I think he’s the preferred Man Utd attacking option with assured minutes. Even after the double, the Red Devils play Leeds and Watford and have the Atletico Madrid Champions League tie sandwiched in between. Bruno is secure for that period, but the same cannot be said for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the lack of any doubles in the medium term, Kevin De Bruyne’s form is too good to ignore and he retains third spot.

If Diogo Jota did not have the double-header in Gameweek 26, he would have dropped much lower on this watchlist but the Portuguese should get minutes across Liverpool’s two games and has potential for a big score on his day.

Like De Bruyne, Jarrod Bowen is simply too good to ignore – but it is worth mentioning that after Gameweek 27, the Hammers’ schedule takes a turn for the worse.

Philippe Coutinho is a big mover; despite not having any doubles currently scheduled, he can deliver a big score on his day – as he showed against Leeds.

Bukayo Saka is my Arsenal midfielder of choice after Gabriel Martinelli’s red card against Wolves, which rules him out of Arsenal’s first Double Gameweek 26 fixture against Brentford.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

It was a tricky call between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane for top spot. The latter has been posting staggering underlying numbers over the last few weeks and looks back to the Kane of old. However, the fact that Ronaldo was benched for Burnley makes me more confident of two starts in Double Gamewek 25. Beyond that though, it gets tricky with the Portuguese a rotation risk for the Leeds game, with Atletico in the Champions League midweek. Kane’s double isn’t great either, with a trip to Man City part of it. Ronaldo just pips it for now but the next iteration of this watchlist might see him drop significantly.

Neal Maupay is primarily included with the double and decent fixtures after but there is a dearth of quality amongst forwards, especially those who play twice.

Speaking of which, new signing Wout Weghorst has to be in with a shout with back-to-back doubles for Burnley.

Palace do have some nice fixtures and a double but the forward spot looks prone to rotation with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke all options.

Raul Jimenez comes into consideration despite his own poor form, with no blanks and a Double Gameweek 26.

