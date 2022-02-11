368
Watchlist February 11

The FPL players on the Watchlist from Gameweeks 25-30

In our Watchlist series, we pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Unlike the Scout Picks, we’re not just focusing on the upcoming Gameweek with these articles.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks (and beyond in this case).

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has significantly climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope moves right to the top of the goalkeeper watchlist. Burnley have shown signs of their old defensive resilience and with back-to-back doubles in Gameweeks 26 and 27, he would be top of my shopping list if I needed a ‘keeper. He could have a blank in Gameweek 30 but the Double Gameweek 27 definitely helps those looking to save their Free Hit that week.

Robert Sanchez comes in second, ahead of David de Gea in third. Though both keepers have immediate doubles this week, the former has more outstanding fixtures to schedule down the line. Sanchez has a good schedule after the double, as well, whereas de Gea’s fixtures go a bit sour after 27.

Speaking of blanks, if you are looking to save your Free Hit in both Gameweeks 27 and 30, then Jose Sa is your man. Wolves have no blanks in the short term, a Double Gameweek 26 and play in Blank Gameweeks 27 and 30 as well.

Aaron Ramsdale is a great pick-up if you can afford to bench him in Gameweek 25 and plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 27. Like Burnley, Arsenal have a lot more fixtures that still need to be rescheduled. They also have a confirmed fixture in Blank Gameweek 30.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

There is no change in the top three as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte remain the top defenders to own. 

Andrew Robertson moves up a spot with his Double Gamewek 26 and he is the preferred third Liverpool option at the moment. 

It’s a bit trickier after that as Manchester United do have the double but their defensive form has been woeful. Diogo Dalot retains his spot as the defensive pick from the Red Devils with his low price allowing him to benched in later weeks. 

Marc Cucurella is the top defensive pick from Brighton for their double but with the departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle, there is a chance he is now fielded in a back three – which might limit his attacking potential. 

Kieran Tierney is a new entry with the Gunners’ Double Gameweek 26 looking particularly enticing for clean sheet potential. 

Matthew Lowton drops out with his starting spot uncertain, he is replaced by the reliable James Tarkowski.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah returns to the top of the midfielder watchlist and is a must-own ahead of Liverpool’s Double Gameweek 26.

Bruno Fernandes drops to second, although I think he’s the preferred Man Utd attacking option with assured minutes. Even after the double, the Red Devils play Leeds and Watford and have the Atletico Madrid Champions League tie sandwiched in between. Bruno is secure for that period, but the same cannot be said for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the lack of any doubles in the medium term, Kevin De Bruyne’s form is too good to ignore and he retains third spot.

If Diogo Jota did not have the double-header in Gameweek 26, he would have dropped much lower on this watchlist but the Portuguese should get minutes across Liverpool’s two games and has potential for a big score on his day.

Like De Bruyne, Jarrod Bowen is simply too good to ignore – but it is worth mentioning that after Gameweek 27, the Hammers’ schedule takes a turn for the worse. 

Philippe Coutinho is a big mover; despite not having any doubles currently scheduled, he can deliver a big score on his day – as he showed against Leeds.

Bukayo Saka is my Arsenal midfielder of choice after Gabriel Martinelli’s red card against Wolves, which rules him out of Arsenal’s first Double Gameweek 26 fixture against Brentford.  

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

It was a tricky call between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane for top spot. The latter has been posting staggering underlying numbers over the last few weeks and looks back to the Kane of old. However, the fact that Ronaldo was benched for Burnley makes me more confident of two starts in Double Gamewek 25. Beyond that though, it gets tricky with the Portuguese a rotation risk for the Leeds game, with Atletico in the Champions League midweek. Kane’s double isn’t great either, with a trip to Man City part of it. Ronaldo just pips it for now but the next iteration of this watchlist might see him drop significantly.

Neal Maupay is primarily included with the double and decent fixtures after but there is a dearth of quality amongst forwards, especially those who play twice.

Speaking of which, new signing Wout Weghorst has to be in with a shout with back-to-back doubles for Burnley. 

Palace do have some nice fixtures and a double but the forward spot looks prone to rotation with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard and Christian Benteke all options. 

Raul Jimenez comes into consideration despite his own poor form, with no blanks and a Double Gameweek 26.

368 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Recon mac allister starts the double games? He’s in all the predicted line ups

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think so but the fact he’s had covid is a slight worry. I might just get Ramsey and use cash elsewhere

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
        2 mins ago

        I’d expect maybe 1 sub appearance and then maybe a start

        Open Controls
      • TheTinman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        80-120mins total is my guess.

        Open Controls
    3. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Which one for final midfield spot on WC?

      A. Zaha (differential & DGW & good fix’s)
      B. Raphinha (DGW, great player but dip in form, plays 30)
      C. Coutinho (great form but doesn’t double & have Ramsey, plays 30)

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
      2. Jimjam
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        How does this WC look?

        Ramsdale (Foster)
        TAA, Cancelo, Laporte (Davies, Williams)
        Salah, Bruno, Coutinho, Bowen, Raphinha
        Maupay, Weghorst (Broja)

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
            1 min ago

            Looking great

            Open Controls
          • S.Kuqi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I'd would want second Arsenal player for dgw26. Maybe White over Davies.

            Open Controls
        2. The_FF_King
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Where’s the scout picks article?

          Open Controls
        3. Tmel
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Predicted points for this week?

          1) Foden
          2) KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            0
            0

            Open Controls
          2. RedRo
              2 mins ago

              3
              1

              Open Controls
            • Dusty Donut
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              5
              14

              Open Controls
          3. Hunting for points
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Start De Gea or Sanchez this GW? Also have Dalot and Ronaldo starting.

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Surely Dave

              Open Controls
          4. sentz05
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Just a thought …
            We’re all bringing in Bruno for a DGW but if we’re building for DGW26, then surely if we bring on any player who has a DGW26, bringing in Bruno is irrelevant. Thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thought: what?

              Open Controls
            2. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              You’ve got transfers though

              Open Controls
            3. Boss Hogg
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              As a 1 week punt he's worth a shot.

              Open Controls
            4. TheTinman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yes. I am wildcarding in 28 so transfers I'm still looking at fixtures for 25, 26 and 27.

              That's why I got Palace players in last week

              Open Controls
          5. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Am I going mad? Selling Ronnie for Broja and Bilva out for Salah...don't have any inclination to get Bruno. I feel MU are poor and I should not go with the hype of a DGW. - Starting and bench order correct?

            (No GK Ramsdale) -- Cancelo - TAA vc - Dalot
            KDB - Bowen - Jota - Raphina - Salah CPT
            Dennis - Antonio - Broja
            Gunnarson - Dennis - Diop - Sanchez

            Open Controls
            1. DandyDon
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Wouldn’t sell Ron this week! Hold this move for a week

              Open Controls
            2. All de Gea
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yes mad. Those moves are ideal for GW26 surely.

              Open Controls
          6. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Gray>Pogba worth a hit? I.e. does Pogba outscore King (who would be benched) by 4 points this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Boss Hogg
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Deffo

              Open Controls
            2. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              He probably will but do you want him long term? Might end up being a hit to get rid of him as well

              Open Controls
              1. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Yes, but I’ll keep him for Leeds surely

                Open Controls
          7. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Who to start

            A...king

            B....dennis

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
            2. RedRo
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
              • Boss Hogg
                • 12 Years
                just now

                b

                Open Controls
            3. Viper
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              A. Dennis (BRI) & Saka (BRE & WOL)

              B. Salah (bur) & Antonio (NEW) (-4)

              Which combo do you reckon scores more?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                  9 mins ago

                  I see Salah, I vote B

                  Open Controls
                • Boss Hogg
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Saka's games are next week though?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Viper
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    It's a shortened version of a transfer plan 🙂

                    Open Controls
                • All de Gea
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Looks about even if it wasnt for the -4. So A.

                  Open Controls
              2. Heiro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                Hi all,

                Would you keep Moura or move out for Coutinho.

                Moura has a DGW the following week.

                Have all chips

                Open Controls
              3. yousunkmybattleship
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                9 mins ago

                Kane & Moura -> KDB & Broja for a -4 or just hold the itchy finger?

                Open Controls
                1. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Don’t bring in KDB if you haven’t got Bruno or mo

                  Open Controls
                2. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Bringing in Kdb now feels risky

                  Open Controls
                3. RedRo
                    4 mins ago

                    I would absolutely not be bringing in KDB now

                    Open Controls
                4. dbeck
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  G2g?

                  Sanchez
                  Cucu Trent Laporte cancelo
                  James Bowen Salah bruno(c) jota
                  Broja

                  Pope weghorst idah tierney

                  Open Controls
                5. Pariße
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  This is a terrible DGW. United players are horrible and horribly overpriced.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    In your opinion.

                    None of us will be proved right until after the fact.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pariße
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yup. It just feels a shame to waste transfers, hits and players on two very heavily priced players, Ronaldo and Bruno.

                      Open Controls
                    2. RedRo
                        1 min ago

                        They’ve been horrible and overpriced for about 25 weeks now. I don’t think you can argue it’s his opinion and he needs to wait another week 😆

                        Open Controls
                    3. TheTinman
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      You are right. And basically no nailed players either.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Pat Bonner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Agreed but last dgw Bruno scored big so shows what can happen

                      Open Controls
                  2. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Can I get some opinions here please…?
                    2FT 2.5m itb
                    With no United attack, is it worth using a transfer to do Kdb to Bruno (c) with Salah (tc) in 26. Don’t feel it bringing Mo in this week captaining at Burnley.
                    Also want to do Foden to Coutinho vs new but maybe that can wait another week.
                    What to do with Keane, do I suck up his points rather than using defender transfer? Have Livra and White

                    DDG
                    Trent Cancelo Keane
                    Jota Foden Kdb Bowen Raphinha
                    Watkins Antonio
                    Steer Livra Dennis White

                    Open Controls
                    1. Heiro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Keane and KDB to United probably. Huge risk though. KDB could clean up or be rested.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pat Bonner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      I’d do KDB to Bruno (c) and then get salah next week. The 2ft I think it makes sense.

                      Keane is a tough one, maybe a move to Brighton defender makes sense this gw or save and get a dgw defender for 26

                      Open Controls
                  3. Going To Win This Year
                    • 4 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    I've dropped rank from top 50k to 150k. Some rough weeks, don't know what I'm doing anymore.

                    Son + Dennis to Maupay + Bruno

                    Can't afford Bruno otherwise

                    Open Controls
                    1. dbeck
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Maupay is more expensive than Dennis so this makes no sense

                      Open Controls
                  4. The_FF_King
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Madness to lose KDB just to get Ronaldo?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dusty Donut
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      Yes

                      Open Controls
                  5. jason_ni
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Losing kdb vs Norwich seems wrong, but some doubt on his minute, and Brunos dbl is tempting me.

                    Gw25 kdb to Bruno(c)
                    Gw26 Bruno and watkins to salah(tc)and weghorst for -4

                    A) yay
                    B) nay

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pat Bonner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      A

                      Open Controls
                  6. Ruinenlust
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Bruno (-4) or CR7?

                    Open Controls
                  7. DandyDon
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Foden and Antonio to
                    Bruno and Maupay worth a -4!?

                    Not exactly feeling it! Foden could easily haul against Norwich and whilst Antonio hasn’t scored in a while he is centre of an attacking team. Probably worth it for extra fixtures this week and will likely need another -4 next week

                    Open Controls
                    1. jason_ni
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      If you have bowen id be happy to lose Antonio, if not, then those moves could backfire!

                      Open Controls
                    2. dbeck
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Don’t get maupay, just get wout or broja

                      Open Controls
                    3. Forgetmeknot
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I’ve just done similar - Bilva, Watkins and Antonio to Salah, Maupay and Broja for -4

                      Open Controls
                  8. Heiro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Those with all chips in play.
                    Are you free hitting next week or TC?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Forgetmeknot
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      TC

                      Open Controls
                  9. nerd_is_the_werd
                    • 2 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Sterling about to drop this evening, which one looks best:

                    a) Sterling ---> Fernandes
                    b) Sterling + Firmino ---> Salah + 7.8 FWD (-4)
                    c) Sterling + Firmino ---> Ronaldo + Pogba (-4)
                    d) Johnson ---> Dalot (who would play instead of Coufal)

                    Open Controls
                    1. nerd_is_the_werd
                      • 2 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I'm not desparate to offload Firmino, what are the odds of him starting with Diaz, Salah and Jota in the team?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pat Bonner
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      A but not sure how you’ve ended up with firmino 🙂

                      Open Controls
                  10. Seven Season Wonder
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    ** CALLING ANY BURNLEY FANS OUT THERE**

                    Please I'd like to know their best backline

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rainer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Roberts, Tark, Mee, Taylor.

                      Open Controls
                    2. RedRo
                        just now

                        Good luck with finding a Burnley fan.

                        Open Controls
                    3. Atimis
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Can United really improve this week?
                      Can’t decide between (c) Salah and Ronaldo, Salah feels better tbh.

                      Open Controls
                    4. DIMITRIS
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Who has better chances of starting both games for Man Utd ?
                      A) Rashford
                      B) Sancho

                      Open Controls
                      1. Rainer
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Sancho seems to be getting better as he plays and Rashford is a just a bit meh for a while now.

                        I'd back Sancho, probably both.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Sergeant Slaughter
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Best guess…does Mahrez start?

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheTinman
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        No

                        Open Controls
                    6. Bobby
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      Is it OK to have no man u cover this week?

                      Open Controls

