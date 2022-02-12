73
Team News February 12

Norwich v Man City team news: De Bruyne, Laporte and Cancelo all benched

73 Comments
Share

Norwich City v Manchester City brings the curtain down on Saturday’s Gameweek 25 action, with kick-off at Carrow Road at 17:30 GMT.

As anticipated, Pep Guardiola has made a number of changes to his starting XI with perhaps more than one eye on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

There are five alterations in all from the win over Brentford, with well-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne all benched.

Rodri and John Stones also make way as Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho come in.

One player who we thought might get a run-out tonight is Jack Grealish but the former Aston Villa man is not part of the matchday squad, with City confirming he is “unavailable”.

Initial journalist reports suggested Grealish could be out for a month but Guardiola said his midfielder could even be back in midweek – although did stress that further assessment would be required on what the City boss said was a recurrence of an issue the player struggled with at Villa in 2020/21.

Norwich make two changes from the side that drew with Crystal Palace in the week: Billy Gilmour and Josh Sargent come in for Adam Idah and Przemyslaw Placheta, which sees the Canaries move to a more defensive 4-3-3.

Norwich City XI: Gunn; Williams, Gibson, Hanley, Aarons; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica; Pukkio, Sargent.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Dowell, Placheta, Normann, Tzolis, Rowe, Giannouilis

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Ake, Dias, Walker; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Kayky, Delap, McAtee.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

73 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Oh I missed the meltdown and now I'm on the wrong article to find it. brb

    Open Controls
    1. Pulp Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Meltdown? Got a link?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/12/3pm-team-news-trossard-benched-maupay-and-lamptey-start/?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comments

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I checked and no epic meltdown, unfortunately. What's happened to this site! 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        9 mins ago

        So it turns out you can link comments on here....

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Check this one out https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24700945

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Attempt 2: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24700957

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Success!

              Open Controls
              1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  just now

                  Hahaha. I still don't know how to do it?!

                  Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Template rating check? Mine's 54%.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          79%

          Open Controls
        2. RedRo
            18 mins ago

            probably about 5%. I'm a bit of a maverick

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              Lmao

              Open Controls
          • Podge
            • 11 Years
            12 mins ago

            53%

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Yeah coutinho and moura seem to be your differentials

              Open Controls
              1. Podge
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Don’t even remember getting Moura. Must’ve been drunk.

                Open Controls
          • Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            82

            Open Controls
          • Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            80%

            Open Controls
        3. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1492546377481658380?s=20&t=wCkMU6EnVcPZDrZJjvfhCA

          Raph isn't injured. Subbed off at half time for playing badly

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Overrated player if ever I did see one

            Open Controls
        4. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Didn't even notice that Idah's benched. Interesting

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Yeah, Sargent straight in. Do you think he keeps the place?

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I don't follow Norwich closely enough to even guess, sadly

              Open Controls
          2. sandman58
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Not even on the bench

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Oh, true. Wow

              Open Controls
        5. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          started Foster over Pickford....the one time Everton keeps a clean sheet

          Open Controls
        6. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          Keep or sell Watkins, the mids are scoring not him?

          Open Controls
          1. Podge
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Get rid put the money in midfield

            Open Controls
        7. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Can't believe how bad Dennis/King are. Nice to own them and all the Brighton players owners gets points left right and centre.

          Open Controls
          1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 11 Years
            just now

            They are rubbish but even worse now under hodgson

            Open Controls
        8. sandman58
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Where's Adam Idah guys???

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Idahno

            Open Controls
          2. sandman58
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Lol....very good mate

            Open Controls
          3. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            I don't give Adam

            Open Controls
          4. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Replaced by Sargent. Unlucky, as he's played well

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              I don't get it

              Open Controls
            2. Hooky
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Idah not on bench. Must have a knock/covid

              Open Controls
        9. Inazuma X1
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Haha people still play this game...

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Almost forgot you existed

            Open Controls
        10. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Need a Foden haul to make up for 16 from 6 so far

          Open Controls
        11. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          How do you think Pep will sub on?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            If City well ahead cannot see Cancelo or KDB coming on- if chasing game in second half then perhaps…..but how likely is that!

            Open Controls
            1. Eh, just one more thing ...
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Early Norwich goal please.

              Open Controls
        12. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          For next week:

          A) Move DDG out for Pope
          B) Move Bruno out for Son (Have Kane also)

          Open Controls
        13. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Who would you move out Salah for?

          A KDB
          B Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Bruno

            Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Bruno. United are sh1te

            Open Controls
        14. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          Absolutely love the taste of GOOBERMAN's tears

          Open Controls
        15. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Rival has benched Coleman, praying AWB gets a run out in the next game but can’t see it

          Open Controls
        16. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Venlman (34)
          Webster ( 34)
          Maupay (32)

          How many Bonus Maupay gets? 1 or 2?

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
          2. Podge
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
          3. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            1 (I think?)

            Open Controls
          4. Old Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            If two male runners in an Olympic final dead-heated then they'd both get gold medals. Would the bloke behind them get a silver ...... no - he came third. Just saying ....

            Open Controls
          5. fusen
            • 10 Years
            just now

            https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/live/

            If more than one player gets 3 points then no player will get 2, it jumps straight to 1

            Open Controls
        17. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          these benchings make me sick

          Open Controls
        18. jay01
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          Anyone who bothered watching Watford game, who look better.. Dennis or King? Need to decide which I play next week

          Open Controls
          1. Hooky
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Sell both

            Open Controls
          2. House Frey Wedding Planner
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Both were poor. Dennis plays like he wants to get booked.

            Really want to move away from the Watford forwards ASAP

            Open Controls
          3. Mr. O'Connell
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Wouldn't lose any sleep over your choice. 4 point ceiling for both in the DGW. Dennis did hit the bar though.

            Open Controls
        19. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Is it worth a -4 to do DDG to Ramsdale if free hitting in 27 and not in gw30?

          Way I'm looking at it is that Arsenal have better fixtures up until gw32 and has 2 extra games over Utd (possibly more if one of their games is rescheduled to give Arsenal a double gameweek before gw32)

          I would think that Ramsdale will outscore DDG significantly to make the hot worthwhile

          Open Controls
        20. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            8 mins ago

            Predictions for this game?

            3-0; Mahrez 2 (one pen) and Sterling 1.

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              1-0. Cancelo comes on for the injured walker after 29 mins, and scores. KDB gets a one minute cameo with a YC.

              Open Controls
              1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  2 mins ago

                  Hahah ideal. Unsurprising given we seem to have the same team this week!

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    🙂

                    Open Controls
                • Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I really like this scenario. Chance it happens? 0.0127348333 recurring %

                  Open Controls
            2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              No Cancelo
              No KDB
              No Trossard

              Keane 1st sub

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Looking good!

                Open Controls
              2. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Tasty tasty tasty jam.

                Open Controls
            3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                3 mins ago

                Aw jeez. With only Diaz, I can already tell this is gonna be a long game....

                Open Controls
              • dlrowssoB
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                Dunno whether to give Dennis a one week reprieve or get rid for Weghorst

                Open Controls
              • The Tinkerman
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Exact money to do Bruno, Idah > Son, Weghorst.

                Very tempted to do it tonight

                Open Controls
              • The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Mount subbed after 31mins in CWC. Anyone watching? Injury?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.