Norwich v Man City team news: De Bruyne, Laporte and Cancelo all benched

Norwich City v Manchester City brings the curtain down on Saturday’s Gameweek 25 action, with kick-off at Carrow Road at 17:30 GMT.

As anticipated, Pep Guardiola has made a number of changes to his starting XI with perhaps more than one eye on Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting Lisbon.

There are five alterations in all from the win over Brentford, with well-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne all benched.

Rodri and John Stones also make way as Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho come in.

One player who we thought might get a run-out tonight is Jack Grealish but the former Aston Villa man is not part of the matchday squad, with City confirming he is “unavailable”.

Initial journalist reports suggested Grealish could be out for a month but Guardiola said his midfielder could even be back in midweek – although did stress that further assessment would be required on what the City boss said was a recurrence of an issue the player struggled with at Villa in 2020/21.

Norwich make two changes from the side that drew with Crystal Palace in the week: Billy Gilmour and Josh Sargent come in for Adam Idah and Przemyslaw Placheta, which sees the Canaries move to a more defensive 4-3-3.

Norwich City XI: Gunn; Williams, Gibson, Hanley, Aarons; Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica; Pukkio, Sargent.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Dowell, Placheta, Normann, Tzolis, Rowe, Giannouilis

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Ake, Dias, Walker; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Silva, Sterling.

Subs: Carson, Stones, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Cancelo, Kayky, Delap, McAtee.

