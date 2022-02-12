91
Scoreboard February 12

Why Raphinha was subbed, Pep’s rotation reasons and ‘gung-ho’ Watford: FPL notes

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s Gameweek 25 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

1
INJURIES AND BANS

Antonio, Benrahma and Son among eye-catching FPL assets as De Bruyne returns 9

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) missed out on Manchester City’s win over Norwich City, with the club website only confirming that he was “unavailable”.

Initial journalist reports suggested Grealish might be out for a month but Guardiola said pre-match that his midfielder could even be back in midweek – although did stress that further assessment would be required on what the City boss said was a recurrence of an issue the player struggled with at Villa in 2020/21.

“He’s injured. A little bit what he had last season at Villa, less of course. Training after Brentford he wasn’t good, we make a test, he wasn’t ready today. Hopefully ready for Tuesday.” – Pep Guardiola on Jack Grealish

Marcelo Bielsa said he wasn’t sure about the severity of the injury that forced Stuart Dallas (£4.9m) out of Leeds’ defeat to Everton, meanwhile.

Edinson Cavani (£8.4m) wasn’t part of the Manchester United squad to face Southampton because of a groin injury, which may bode well for Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.5m) chances of starting on Tuesday, too.

“I decided to start with Cristiano today in the home game. Edi, unfortunately, had to pull out after training last night. It was some groin problems. He had treatment the whole night and the whole morning but, in the end, he just said he’s not available.” – Ralf Rangnick

You may have seen a red flag appear on Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) but that is not injury or ban-related: the Chelsea loanee is ineligible to face his parent club in the first half of Palace’s Double Gameweek 26.

FPL TALKING POINTS

RAPHINHA NOT INJURED… JUST POOR
FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Tuesday review, injury news and the things we learned

One player not included in the above injury round-up is Raphinha (£6.5m), whose half-time substitution led to concerns about the Brazilian’s fitness.

The good news is that he’s uninjured but for the second game running, the talismanic winger was well short of his usual best and for him to be deemed expendable at the interval showed just how poor he has been since returning from international duty with Brazil.

“I decided that [Daniel] James should take over his role on the right and Tyler [Roberts should take over] James’s role in the centre. No, he’s not injured.” – Marcelo Bielsa on Raphinha’s half-time substitution

There’s a Double Gameweek 26 coming up for Leeds so existing owners are probably unlikely to sell but any new Fantasy suitors may have been put off by Raphinha’s last two displays, not to mention the two fixtures – Manchester United and Liverpool – themselves being far from straightforward.

More eye-catching since the resumption in play has been Rodrigo (£6.2m), who almost followed up two assists in midweek with a goal at Goodison Park, twice hitting the woodwork. He has created six chances and had four shots in the last two Gameweeks.

THE UNITED EXODUS BEGINS

“Smithers, I’m beginning to think that Ralf Rangnick was not the brilliant tactician I thought he was.”

While the results of Manchester United’s Double Gameweek 25 fixtures probably wouldn’t have stopped sales anyway, the FPL exodus will only intensify as a result of the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

A lively game that saw United impress only in fits and starts, the end result was another set of underwhelming returns for their most-popular players: Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) failed to tap into an empty net as he again flattered to deceive, with he and Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) now blanking in seven of their nine appearances under Rangnick. That double-digit Gameweek 22 haul for the Portuguese schemer is now beginning to look like an anomaly.

A typically wobbly Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and the United defence conceded yet again, meanwhile, to leave them with just one shut-out in eight games.

Like a cuckolded partner trying to convince themselves that their unreliable, serial cheat lover is deserving of another chance, the Gameweek 26 clash with a leaky Leeds does look attractive on paper – but we also thought that about fixtures against Norwich, Burnley, Newcastle, Wolves and now Southampton, with little return on our outlay.

As for Saints, they’re a team on the up. A total of 16 goals have been scored in their last eight games (and it was a far from straightforward schedule) and their upcoming fixtures are excellent; if we were to get a Double Gameweek against Newcastle thrown in there, that would only add to the appeal of Armando Broja (£5.3m) and co.

“We have up front now two strikers who have fantastic quality and can score goals and the rest is working hard for them. We have a good balance, a good goalkeeper, everything is fantastic at the moment.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

GORDON’S ALIVE

Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) has garnered a lot of attention for his value-for-money performances of late but also quietly impressing in the budget midfielder pool is Anthony Gordon (£4.5m), who now has five attacking returns in as many starts and is performing at a level that the Liverpool Echo say makes him “undroppable”.

His goal against Leeds was massively lucky – a strike from Richarlison (£7.3m) that clipped his heels and went in – but he’s generally in the thick of things attacking-wise, registering 15 shots and 10 chances created in his last six appearances, and is on a share of set-piece duties. His assist on Saturday, indeed, was a corner that Michael Keane (£4.8m) headed in.

1

Above: Gordon’s total of five shots on Saturday was the joint-most of Gameweek 25 so far (above images from the Premium Members Area)

Everton have been Jekyll-and-Hyde since Lampard took charge, with two emphatic wins in league and cup sandwiched by a poor defeat to Newcastle.

Here Lampard set his troops up in a 4-4-2, with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) up top and Donny van de Beek (£5.7m)) operating as part of the central midfield two. The on-loan Dutchman almost had an assist when his deflected pass for Calvert-Lewin found its way to goalscorer Seamus Coleman (£4.9m), but zero shots and one key pass suggests he’s not going to be a budget FPL gem from the double-pivot.

STERLING HAT-TRICK AS PEP ROTATES HEAVILY

The expected rotation happened at Carrow Road on Saturday evening as Aymeric Laporte (£5.8m), Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m), Rodri (£5.5m) and John Stones (£5.2m) were all rested and left unused on the visitors’ bench ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Portugal on Tuesday.

“I have done all my career after playing three days ago and playing three days later, I don’t like to play the same players the same games. The players who pay I have full confidence.” – Pep Guardiola

Looking further ahead to try and anticipate when this mass rotation could happen again, Gameweek 29 might be one to watch as it falls after a Manchester derby and the return leg against Sporting Lisbon. However, the schedulers have been kind in putting the trip to Palace on a Monday night, five days after that second-leg round-of-16 Champions League tie (with thanks to Legomane for the below graphic):

Longer-term, of course, if the title is sewn up well in advance, then we’ll see rotation really ramp up as priorities shift to the cups – as happened last season.

As for the on-field events at Norwich, Raheem Sterling (£10.7m) missed a penalty and got booked but more than compensated with a hat-trick and an 18-point haul.

Sterling has now started 12 of City’s last 14 league matches, with his versatility allowing him to play on either flank or through the middle and giving him more routes into the starting XI.

Norwich have been much improved in 2022 but after a spirited start against the champions-elect, were comfortably swatted aside by City. Phil Foden (£8.0m), again playing through the middle, finally ended a mini-drought with his first attacking return of the calendar year but Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) blanked for the eighth time in nine matches.

WATFORD TOO ‘GUNG HO’…

Watford blanked for the third successive match under Roy Hodgson, which doesn’t bode well for the likes of Emmanuel Dennis (£6.2m) and Joshua King (£5.9m) for the Hornets’ upcoming Double Gameweek.

Surely the former Palace boss, who again started with four central midfielders across the middle of the park on Saturday, will turn to a more attacking shape in a bid to eke some goals out? Maybe not: the veteran head coach thought that he and his side were too “gung ho” in their attempts to peg Brighton back, with Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) and Joao Pedro (£5.4m) also thrown on.

“We had the [Dennis] shot that smashed off the crossbar, it didn’t produce the save from the goalkeeper, but that was very, very close to going in the goal. And secondly, if anything I would expect you to criticise us for being too gung ho by putting four out and out attackers on the field and playing with only two central midfielders. I would have thought that’s more of a valid criticism than saying we were too conservative.” – Roy Hodgson

Opponents Brighton, playing the first of two Double Gameweek 25 matches, were typically solid, with Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) only having to make one save. Neal Maupay (£6.5m) made it seven attacking returns in eight starts with a goal teed up by Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) but Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) didn’t get on the field, with perhaps his and Alexis Mac Allister’s (£5.3m) recent battle with Covid-19 in Graham Potter’s thoughts when naming the pair as substitutes.

PALACE’S POOR AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Crystal Palace have still only won one away match this season after drawing a blank at Brentford, a team who had previously kept only one clean sheet since Gameweek 5.

Scoring at less than a goal a game on their travels, the Eagles are fourth-bottom for minutes-per-xG on the road.

One of their Double Gameweek 26 matches is away (at a more defensively dogged Watford), while their home fixture in that round is against new world champions Chelsea.

Another reason to be wary of the Eagles’ attacking assets is the rotation risk up top, with another two changes made in west London on Saturday. Odsonne Edouard (£6.5m), the most-bought FPL player of Gameweek 24, was brought back into the side and did very little, while the in-form Michael Olise (£5.4m) made way on the right flank. Only Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) looks secure in attack, as a result.

“Do I really have to go into this decision as to why I chose this player over another one?

I don’t want to go into details but I make a decision and I think this is nothing to do with Michael’s performances in the games that he has played – I think he did quite really well.

In the other side, he started two games and I think I just wanted to bring some fresh legs because I knew how hard and difficult it would be and how hard the front players needed to work. With Jordan’s experience, it’s one of the reasons why I made that decision.” – Patrick Vieira on his decision to bench the in-form Michael Olise

  1. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Raph not injured but no Winter break not helping him.

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        11 mins ago

        Is he a sell ahead of DGW ?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Probably. A fully rested Raphinha agaibst United can do well, Liverpool tougher. If Bamford was back too would help him. But his form has dipped a good bit. Could be better doubler picks around his price.

          Open Controls
        2. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          If you own him. Hold. Fixture after DGW are good, don't forget he doesn't blank at GW 30 as well

          Open Controls
        3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Raphinha always looks knackered at the best of times. A hamstring injury waiting to happen in my opinion.

          Open Controls
        4. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Seems a luxury move. Can’t believe you have nothing more pressing to do than to remove raphinha before a dgw

          Open Controls
    2. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      What option do you prefer for DGW26?

      A Dennis
      B Tierney -4

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        No other options, no?

        Open Controls
        1. Henryyy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          I have Dennis and King, but WAT is awful

          Really want Tierney but that means benching Dennis or Digne

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'd sell King before Dennis. Neither great right now.

            Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Irons.

      Open Controls
    4. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Keane and KDB to Salah and White now?

      Have exact cash. Not bothered about the games in between

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Nice leaving present from Keane, eh?! 😀

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Outscoring my entire team from the bench until Dias added some respectability! Dennis first sub for KDB too

          Open Controls
    5. dshv
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Foden or Bowen out for salah?

      Open Controls
      1. TopBinFC
          4 mins ago

          Foden surely

          Open Controls
        • DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Foden

          Open Controls
        • Norco
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Owner of both... I'd probably pick Foden to be honest.

          Open Controls
        • tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Foden

          Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Man United's season summed up nicely with just two lines of the above article.
        'A lively game that saw United impress only in fits and starts

        'A typically wobbly Harry Maguire (£5.4m) and the United defence conceded yet again'

        --
        By the way -
        For those who did not see the game Shaw got slated by Hargreaves and Owen on BT for his positioning. As he did exactly the same thing in other matches. They even showed clips the only thing that changed was the colour of the jerseys. T

        his is Eoin Hargreaves and Michael Owen - two of the most banal, uncontroversial commentators you could find in football. Yet they basically demonstrated that Shaw has been awful since he was back in the side. Hargreaves did try and take the harm out of it by saying it is a pity because he is a good full back!

        Open Controls
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Ok. I just gonna sell all United players from my FPL team

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            just now

            I planned to sell two of them this week anyway. I am just glad I have a 'get out' planned from a while back.

            Open Controls
      3. Eric the King
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Unexpected 3 bonus for lamptey!

        Open Controls
        1. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          12 mins ago

          Damn Maupay missed it

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
            11 mins ago

            Just saw it too. Absolutely beautiful

            Open Controls
            1. Eric the King
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              Stuff of dreams

              Open Controls
          • Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Delighted!! Never noticed it had changed

            Open Controls
        3. fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          26 mins ago

          Just done early transfer for - 8

          Bruno, DCL, C Taylor out for
          Salah, Weghorst and Kilman.

          Open Controls
        4. PartyTime
            25 mins ago

            OMG Lamptey 3baps. Man broke into the bank & stole everything quietly

            Open Controls
          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Best premium for next few weeks alongside Salah

            A Bruno
            B KDB
            C Kane
            D Son

            Open Controls
            1. Henryyy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              C or D depends on your team structure

              Open Controls
            2. Deer-in-headlights
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              C due to lack of viable forward options.

              Open Controls
            3. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Think I’m going Kane alongside salah. Man U poor so I’m not interested in Bruno and KDB rotation and no doubles makes me lean to the spurs guys. I have ronaldo so makes sense for me to make the switch to Kane but think son maybe better value so depends on your team

              Open Controls
            4. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              Son

              Open Controls
            5. luk46
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Son

              Open Controls
          • TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            22 mins ago

            Last Man Standing Update (506 teams)

            Current safety score = 9 including autosubs
            Top score = 53
            LMS average = 16.05 (-0.83) = 15.22 pre autosubs

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            Open Controls
          • Norco
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            Anyone having issues being able to log in using the Firefox browser (Build 96.3.1) on Android?

            For me the "Log in" button is not able to be tapped. Does not register a tap, does not do anything.

            I've also tried making the page as "Desktop" mode and still nothing.

            Hitting "Return" on the keyboard also does nothing.

            Open Controls
            1. Norco
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              (Trying to log in to the FPL site that is)

              Open Controls
          • SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Sterling is the 3rd top goalscorer in the League, where did that come from!

            Open Controls
            1. fplgaruda
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Omg

              Open Controls
          • FCSB
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Question 1, Y or N?

            Ronaldo [lee] >> Kane [mci, bur] (-4)

            Question 2, Y or N?

            Martinelli [WOL] >> Olise / Odegaard / Ramsey (-4)

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
            1. King Kohli
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Yes to both, get Ramsey.

              Open Controls
          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Lamptey outscoring combined score of Bruno + DDG + Ronaldo + Dalot + Pogba 😎

            Open Controls
            1. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Beautiful!

              Open Controls
          • King Kohli
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            Having a terrible few weeks and starting to doubt my own judgement.How would you stop the rot with this squad? Willing to take a hit or three!

            DDG Sanchez
            TAA Cancelo Laporte Reguilon Lowton
            Bruno Son Jota Bowen Raphinha
            Antonio Dennis King
            2 FT 0.3 ITB. No WC, both FH, TC and BB left.

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Get Salah and TC26

              Open Controls
            2. Pat Bonner
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              13 mins ago

              Salah is obvious one. Bruno to him by downgrading Antonio to Weghorst? Can you afford that?

              Open Controls
              1. King Kohli
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yeah I can.
                I was actually considering this for a -8:
                Bruno > Salah
                Ddg > Ramsdale
                Lowton > White
                Antonio > Weghorst
                BB 26, FH 27

                Open Controls
                1. Pat Bonner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I was going to suggest getting ramsdale for a hit would be worth it. I think Arsenal have a very good chance of at least one clean sheet so like this -8

                  Open Controls
            3. FPLrookie2009
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Take less hits because ost of the hits don't pay off and causes alot of regret!!!

              Open Controls
          • Pieters 4 Wood
            • 1 Year
            17 mins ago

            De Gea (Ramsdale)
            Trent, Reguilon, Lamptey (Williams, White)
            Bruno (c), Ramsay, Gordon, Jota, Trossard
            Kane, Ronaldo (King)

            Disappointed with ManU and Trossard as usual, but Lamptey and Gordon helped out. With double gw though, still 10 players (including captain) to play and 34 points. Salah and Broja in for Ronaldo and Broja good shout for the next one? Salah going up now.

            Alternative is Mane+Weghorst dgw

            Chasing rather than protecting the lead. Let me know your thoughts. All chips available also, thinking Trent, Mane, Salah or Jota TC.

            Open Controls
            1. Pieters 4 Wood
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              In for Ronaldo and Trossard *

              Open Controls
            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Get Salah.

              Open Controls
          • v3n0m
              14 mins ago

              Sell for Salah:
              1) Maddison
              2) Foden
              Have KDB

              Open Controls
              1. RyanMK
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Maddison

                Open Controls
            • pundit of punts
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              Will be difficult to navigate GW 27 without a FH if we load up on Arsenal and Liverpool players for DGW 26

              What are people’s thoughts on this?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                11 mins ago

                Depends on the other 9+ players if they all start GW27.

                Open Controls
              2. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                Got 3 Pool and 1 Ars. Will probably navigate with one FT.

                Open Controls
                1. fplgaruda
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  3 mins ago

                  Not necessary if 1 player is a GK like Ramsdale

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I got White

                    Open Controls
              3. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                9 mins ago

                Average top 10k team has a single Arsenal player today
                If no FH, then I’d imagine most will stay at 3x LIV and 1x ARS

                Open Controls
              4. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 mins ago

                Ramsdale, TAA, Jota, Salah are enough for me

                Open Controls
              5. Radzio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                I won't FH27.

                Have Ramsdale + 3LIV + 3MU + Cornet and 1 more Burnley probably. Not ideal for 26 but should do in 27.

                Actually looking to WC28.

                Open Controls
              6. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                3 pool and 1 Arsenal so should be fine. A lot of cash on bench so fh should outscore me but hopefully not by much

                Open Controls
            • RyanMK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Looking to bring Salah back in for GW26. Have 2 FTs. Pick one:

              1. Jota, Ronaldo to Salah, Weghorst
              2. Bowen, Ronaldo to Salah, Weghorst
              3. KDB, Ronaldo to Salah, Kane

              Current mids: Saka, Ramsey, Jota, KDB, Bowen
              Current forwards: Antonio, Dennis, Ronaldo

              Open Controls
              1. Norco
                • 7 Years
                10 mins ago

                Probably 3.
                Surely you can't drop Jota and also Bowen still a good option.

                Open Controls
              2. Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                3

                Open Controls
            • Norco
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Does the below for a -4 seem like a lock?

              Bruno > Salah
              Antonio > Weghorst
              Ronaldo > Kane

              Open Controls
              1. Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
              2. RyanMK
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                I'd probably keep Antonio.

                Open Controls
                1. Norco
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Four goals and four assists in the last 21 games... He's had his chance

                  Open Controls
              3. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Doing Bruno and Antonio to Salah and Weghorst aswel. Good moves imo

                Open Controls
            • Radzio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              The best mid up to 6.6? He needs to play GW27 as I won't FH.
              Cornet? JWP?

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Raphinha? Not great fixtures but.

                Open Controls
                1. Radzio
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Not the best form recently, also Leeds are not looking too good now.

                  Open Controls
              2. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                Cornet ofc

                Open Controls
            • RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              Lost on the old thread - How’s this plan.
              Bruno + Foden > Salah + Saka (-4) gets me 8 dgw starters.

              Sá*
              TAA*, Tierney*, Cancelo
              Salah (TC)*, Jota*, Raphinha*, Saka*, Bowen
              Kane*, Watkins

              Foster*, Ait-Nouri*, Webster, Idah

              I’ll be thinking of another -4 for Ait-Nouri > White

              Open Controls
              1. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Very nice, using FH in 27?

                Open Controls
              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                FH27 I assume?

                Open Controls
              3. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Yep FH27

                A little gamble on Arsenal dgw28 too.

                Open Controls
              4. Radzio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                With FH27 it's a very good team for DGW26 and also for 28.

                Open Controls
            • Atimis
              • 5 Years
              9 mins ago

              DDG Ronaldo to Ramsdale Kane -4 sounds right?

              Been thinking also about Weghorst instead of Kane.

              Open Controls
            • Jet5605
              • 7 Years
              7 mins ago

              Best 6.4 mid going forward?

              A - Saka
              B - JWP

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Saka for me. I’m on FH27.

                Open Controls
              2. Radzio
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Saka if FH27, JWP or Cornet if needs to play 26 and 27

                Open Controls
            • FCSB
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Which GK to play:

              1. DDG (lee)
              2. Foster (avl, CRY)

              Open Controls
              1. Norco
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Foster. Prefer the 2x2pts than DDG 1x2pts

                Open Controls
              2. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                In Hodgson we trust!

                Open Controls
            • HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              So do we really need to buy back Salah today to avoid another price rise?
              FPL towers what is going on!

              Open Controls
              1. fplgaruda
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Did it already.
                Give it a miss today, for going with Bruno for this DGW

                Open Controls
            • Lucky Z
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Bruno + Gray => Salah + Ramsey for 2FTs is a no brainer?

              Open Controls

