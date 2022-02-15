1036
Dugout Discussion February 15

Man Utd v Brighton team news: Rashford, Pogba and Lamptey benched, Varane ill

1,036 Comments
The final match of Double Gameweek 25 sees Manchester United play host to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo tonight, with the Portuguese pair both installed in Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI.

Elsewhere, there are three changes for the Red Devils from the side that drew 1-1 against Southampton on Saturday, with Victor Lindelof, Fred and Anthony Elanga coming in for Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Varane was initially named in the line-up, but has since had to pull out due to illness.

That means Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw continue in defence, ahead of goalkeeper David de Gea, who’s ownership currently sits at 15.2%.

Graham Potter, meanwhile makes three changes for Brighton, with Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard replacing Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Heaton

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella, Bissouma, Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Duffy, Caicedo, Ferguson

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,036 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    50k rank drop tonight

    Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Took a hit to get in Dunk. Taking a hit to lose Dunk. Don't think I'm playing this game right.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Nothing you can do about bad luck like that

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think I'm just a bit s*** tbh

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Dunk is good for bps and is a goal threat for a team that is generally good defensively, you can't account for something like that

          Open Controls
        2. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Your ger better

          Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        1 min ago

        I guess the decision wasn’t a slam Dunk

        I’ll be here all week

        Open Controls
      • Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sane choice, Brighton looked the better team by far until the ref ruined the game.

        Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Top 100k avg anyone?

      Open Controls
    4. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Bruno goal killed me. Plus the Dunk red.

      How many games is Dunk out for with that?

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Three. Straight red.

        Open Controls
        1. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Damn. Worthy of an appeal?

          Open Controls
        2. Art Vandelay
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Just one game, I think. 3 is for violent conduct.

          Open Controls
        3. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Dangerous play or tactical foul? Both are straight reds, only one of them is a 3 game ban

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not violent conduct.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            1 match ban

            Open Controls
      2. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        3

        Open Controls
    5. FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Was all set to jump from 85k to 60k until that incredibly annoying goal. This game!

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just glad I don't look at in game ranks anymore. There is only pain.

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Was desperate ... so happy with estimated 280K to 175K before that goal and now knocked back to 205K 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          When i seen Fernandes name as the goal scorer flash up on my flash score app I must admit my stomach sank.

          Open Controls
    6. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      That Bruno goal hurts, but in fairness he did lay it out for Ronaldo few times in 2nd half so he deserved some points.

      Dropped 600 places ish... we move.

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He deserved points but Ronaldo deserved to completely outscore him

        Open Controls
    7. Jeppe1234
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play 2 of: Mahrez (TOT), Edouard (CHE, wat), Weghorst (bha, TOT)

      Open Controls
    8. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ref should have blown for full time

      Open Controls
    9. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bruno hold or Sell?

      26 BB or TC?

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sell, you guys have squeezed all the jam out of him over the last few weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Ta

          Open Controls
      2. Gunneryank
          6 mins ago

          Sell, and TC the man you bring in for him.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Son, swapped KDB for Salah

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Who?!? I do have Salah, Bruno, Bowen and Jota.

            Open Controls
            1. Gunneryank
                1 min ago

                I meant Salah. Was being cheeky, since Bruno out usually means Salah in for many i suspect. Figured it was ubiquitous.

                Open Controls
          3. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'm selling, but will take the parting gift!

            Open Controls
          4. SAY MY NAME
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Hold

            leaning BB myself, but not sure...

            Open Controls
          5. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Sell for son

            Open Controls
          6. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd hold, Leeds and Watford up next.

            Open Controls
          7. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Allready sold for Salah.

            Open Controls
        • Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          A. Bruno and Reguilon to Salah and White
          B. Ronaldo Sissoko Reguilon to Broja Salah White

          Open Controls
          1. Gunneryank
              6 mins ago

              That's tough but i prefer B.

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Thanks, that's a -4

                Open Controls
                1. Gunneryank
                    just now

                    I have all 3, so i can endorse the hit!

                    Open Controls
            • No Need
              • 8 Years
              9 mins ago

              Bruno was right about Dunks red, take that yellow off him no justice…lol

              Open Controls
            • Pariße
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              89 pts, seems like Free hit was a good idea after all, slim pickings for 27 anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. Brehmeren
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Wp

                Open Controls
              2. Gunneryank
                  5 mins ago

                  Well done.

                  Open Controls
                • Shineonme
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  No FH or WC and till got 79 pts. Puts me in th 20,000

                  Open Controls
              3. J to the T
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Need Salah for next week

                A) Bruno and Regulion to Salah and White
                B) Silva and Ronaldo to Salah and Weghorst

                Open Controls
                1. EL tridente
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  B if Wieghorst is fit and then maybe Reguilon to Tierney?

                  Open Controls
                2. mox81
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A if FH27, B if not. How about Bruno and Ron to Salah and Kane?

                  Open Controls
                  1. J to the T
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Not got the money for Salah and Kane unless take a -8 and do Regulion to White to get funds

                    Open Controls
                3. Shineonme
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  TC Salah too

                  Open Controls
              4. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Bruno BPS due to creating five chances, two of them big chances. Ronaldo missed two big chances, hurting his BPS.

                Open Controls
                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks, was wondering how with a yc he even got any bonus let alone ahead of Ronaldo!

                  Open Controls
                2. Shineonme
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  True

                  Open Controls
              5. Uber Mo
                • 11 Years
                6 mins ago

                Can I get a free hit RMT please? I’m in a tight mini league race and I’m trying to catch a Solly March with the FH:
                Foster
                Trent Gabriel Saiss
                Salah (c) Son Saka Cornet
                Lacazette Jimi Kane
                (Fodder x 4)

                Open Controls
                1. Pariße
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I’d lose Lacazette to facilitate Ramsdale over Foster, all forwards are overpriced anyway

                  Open Controls
                2. Blunder fc
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Get jota or robertson. Both will outscore kane, jiminez and lacazette

                  Open Controls
                3. kempc23
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Not sure about Cornet, Saiss and LacOfThreat. Plus I would go 3 x Fodder, just in case!

                  Open Controls
              6. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Salah cappers mudded

                Open Controls
              7. GE
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Which players to get out and in here?
                (all the chips available)

                Ronaldo -> xxx
                xxx -> Salah
                And maybe a hit?

                (2FT, 4.4 itb)

                Ramsdale
                TAA/Cancelo/Dias/Reguilon
                Jota/Bowen/Maddison/Raphinha
                Ronaldo/Dennis

                Bench: Foster, Antonio, Dawson, Brownhill

                Open Controls
              8. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Webster CS + goal
                Bruno (c) goal

                This is a classic dgw for me. Needed a good week - been a rough year.

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Did you get triple digits then?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RogDog_jimmy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Nah I wish. 80(-4) - a 50k rise to 165k.

                    Benched Sa for Foster so that was 8 points lost on a dumb decision.
                    But KDB+Lowton > Bruno(c)+Webster was a wonderful transfer.

                    Open Controls
                2. mox81
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  That Bruno goal kept me in the cup vs rando who'd capped Sterling!

                  Open Controls
              9. MShalkz
                  5 mins ago

                  Bench one of Cancelo, Kilman, Davies, King and Dennis for this GW. Currently leaning towards Davies....

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pariße
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    One of King or Dennis

                    Open Controls
                  2. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Davies or one of King/Dennis

                    Open Controls
                • Gunneryank
                    5 mins ago

                    The fact that Bruno steals all 3 baps too...

                    Just chef's kiss. I officially do not deserve to be this lucky.

                    Respect to the Ron cappers who held firm. I wildcarded him out and he immediately sticks the knife in. I couldn't be that upset.

                    Open Controls
                  • Champions League Varane
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Couldn’t be happier as a United fan and a Ronaldo Dalot and Bruno Captainer. Question is I have to keep one of Bruno or Ronaldo.. who?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hooky
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Probably Ronaldo as the rest of the forward options are terrible. Plenty of choice in midfield.

                      Open Controls
                  • Snake Juice
                    • 5 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Thanks for the goals, but it's time to say goodbye to these United frauds.

                    Open Controls
                  • No Need
                    • 8 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    City B team for the second leg now, hold assets

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hooky
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Need to get some players back from injury first before being able to rest too many. Not many attacking options on the bench tonight.

                      Open Controls
                  • Mweene
                    • 8 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Can't remember ever feeling so relieved by a goal for FPL, feels like a turning point after so many bad GWs.

                    Open Controls
                  • Well you know, Triffic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Does Ronaldo start v Leeds with the Athletico game 3 days after?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Snake Juice
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Depends on Cavani's fitness

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        He's injured, so...

                        Open Controls
                    2. NateDog
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      A good question, especially since he's now played 2 games in 4 days

                      Open Controls
                  • Feed tha Sheep
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Selling Bruno and Ronaldo but I honestly think they will score big this weekend..United Leeds generally always a goal fest. (still not enough to warrant not getting salah in for DGW though)

                    Ps I’m not saying united are back just think they will score well this weekend

                    Open Controls
                  • MrJobby
                      1 min ago

                      Funny what the fpl does to you , I hate man United with a passion but with ddg and dalot in my team I’ve never wanted them to keep a clean sheet so much in my life . Increased my lead over rival in Ml by 22 points . I’ll take that

                      Open Controls
                    • jay01
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Gutted about the Bruno goal but i still have belief I can chase that gap of 46 from my rival! Alls i need to beat him to be happy this season

                      Open Controls
                    • mayorofjamcity
                        just now

                        Guess who just locked in a Trent-less, 4-5-1, BrojaAsTheOnlyStriker wildcard?

                        Open Controls
                      • JabbaWookiee
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Got my absolute jam with that Bruno last gasp goal but I'll gladly take it. 79 all out and finally broken into the top 100,000 going from 127k to 91k.

                        Cuppla hits incoming now to get Salah, Son & Broja for Bruno, Ronaldo & Martinelli. Onwards....

                        Open Controls

