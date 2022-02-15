Man Utd v Brighton team news: Rashford, Pogba and Lamptey benched, Varane ill

The final match of Double Gameweek 25 sees Manchester United play host to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

A lot of captaincy hopes will be pinned on Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo tonight, with the Portuguese pair both installed in Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI.

Elsewhere, there are three changes for the Red Devils from the side that drew 1-1 against Southampton on Saturday, with Victor Lindelof, Fred and Anthony Elanga coming in for Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

Varane was initially named in the line-up, but has since had to pull out due to illness.

That means Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw continue in defence, ahead of goalkeeper David de Gea, who’s ownership currently sits at 15.2%.

Graham Potter, meanwhile makes three changes for Brighton, with Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard replacing Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Heaton

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Cucurella, Bissouma, Gross, Mac Allister, Moder, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Duffy, Caicedo, Ferguson

