504
Podcast February 16

Scoutcast: FPL Double Gameweek dangers to watch out for

504 Comments
Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 26 and beyond.

Gameweek 26 sees eight teams, including Liverpool and Arsenal, play twice. This presents a golden opportunity for FPL managers to reap the benefits of deploying chips and investing heavily in teams that have multiple quality matches ahead.

But there are still dangers to navigate, according to Joe and Andy, who consider the pros and cons of a raft of strategies over the next five Gameweeks.

There’s Blank Gameweek 27 to tackle, when the Gunners and Jurgen Klopp’s troops miss out. This could prove frustrating for those who are considering loading up this time around – although these two teams’ absence that week could also provide an opportunity for those with a spare Free Hit chip, according to the Scoutcast hosts.

Further challenges arise in Gameweek 30, when it is possible that just six teams will take to the field. Could a chip once again help out? FPL managers will need to keep this Gameweek in mind when deciding what to do ahead of this weekend’s deadline.

Arsenal and Chelsea may well have two fixtures in a Gameweek over the next few weeks, as well. This presents additional issues to combat in the weeks ahead.

To help out, Joe and Andy consider the best assets for each of these pivotal Gameweeks and the chip strategies that look best placed to meet dangerous doubles and blanks head-on.

The ‘Goals Imminent’ table gets an airing and there’s a raft of regular features to consider, too, from the management of the show’s community team to captaincy and transfer plans.

Seb was once again absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back soon.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 16 February during the Manchester United v Brighton match, at the tail-end of Gameweek 25.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

504 Comments Post a Comment
  1. merin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    What Arsenal defender do you recommend, apart from Ramsdale? Tierney? Gabriel? White?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      This would be my ranking factoring in potential attacking returns, BPS and price:

      Tierney
      White
      Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. merin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  2. LSP
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Son or Saka? (for a -4)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Depends on how you plan to navigate BGW27

      Open Controls
    2. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  3. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    DDG Foster*
    TAA* Cancelo Dawson Alonso Livramento
    Bruno Son* Jota* Foden Bowen
    DCL Dennis* King*
    2ft 0.1 itb
    A) Bruno+Foden+Dawson to Salah+Saka+Tierney-4 ->FH27 and have 2xArsenal and Alonso ready for good fixtures after and DGW 28 likely. Also punt just 1 week on Burnley DGW.
    B) Bruno+DCL to Salah+Weghorst(if fit), maybe 1 defender in for a hit, try to survive GW27 without FH (but double Watford, Livramento and 3xLiverpool on bench

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  4. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ramsdale - DDG
    TAA - Tierney - Cancelo - Digne - Coufal
    Jota - Bruno - Bowen - Foden - Gray
    Watkins - Dennis - King

    Best option below? I have 2 FHs left...

    A) Bruno > Salah (FT) and don't FH27

    B) Bruno & Gray > Salah & Saka (-4) and FH27

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Option A already gives you 5 players blanking. I would consider the hit and use FH27. Arsenal could have a double in 28 or 29 and you'll have 3 players for BGW30

      Open Controls
      1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        It's worth considering that arsenal's 3 games to be rearranged are Chelsea , liverpool and spurs so I wouldn't expect many clean sheet points but there again they are not involved in European action. Just playing devils advocate. Good luck.

        Open Controls
    2. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    A Salah injury would make things very interesting

    Open Controls
    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Assume a clear injury would mean most making a straight swap to Mane… but TC decisions would certainly be less clear cut. Hopefully no injuries though!

      Open Controls
  6. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Our favourite Watford duo will haul this week

    Open Controls
    1. The bean
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      I hope so double Watford and Watkins doing my head in for a few weeks now.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Gomes and Deeney?

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sarr & Sissoko to light it up.

      Open Controls
  7. Fefguero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Bench regulion (dgw), Dennis (dgw) or Watkins (watford) in gw26?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Watkins.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Watkins - a lot of Villa fans think he could be benched

      Open Controls
    3. JonnyJonnyBoy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Regulion... City in one of the doubles is hardly a double at all.

      Open Controls
  8. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    With only one FH chip left, is bringing Arsenal in GW26 a good idea? In GW 27 I'd be forced to FH to field 11 men. If I don't bring more Arsenal in I would field 10 men in GW27 so wouldn't use FH just for that extra player.

    My current approach is to FH in 27, then WC after GW30 and tweak weekly towards whatever doubles remain at the end of season.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Which Arsenal players are you bringing in?

      Maybe just Saka and ride it out to FH in gw30.

      Open Controls
      1. artvandelay316
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Would get Saka, but already have Tierney. With both of them in GW 27 I'd be with 3 in defence (Livra one of them), 2 in midfield and 3 in attack. I will have one Burnley which could mitigate the situation a little with the extra fixtures. Could also get Pope in goal.

        Open Controls
    2. HM2
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      FH30 looks like it would be more valuable to you

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Quality over quantity. Even though you'll have 10 players for the blank, they may not be ideal fixtures. There is upside in FH27 to attack City, Burnley double, United etc

      Open Controls
  9. HM2
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Appreciate honest opinions!

    —————-Rams*———————
    ———-Dias - TAA* - Cancelo ————
    -Bruno - Bowen —Jota* —Son*———-
    —-—Watkins - King* - Dennis* ———

    Sanchez - Livra - Coufal - Martinelli

    a) Bruno, Dias > Salah, Tierney (-4)
    b) Bruno, Dias, Jota > Salah, Robbo, Saka (-8)

    (1.7m ITB, Free hitting in 27)

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      B no brainer imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A - not a fan of taking a hit to switch Liverpool players

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Fair point, In wouldn't ordinarily but i'm not all that convinced of Jota’s minutes going forward - especially if Liverpool progress in the champions league.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Then it seems you should go with your gut and do B

          Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Would you rather have

    KDB
    Son
    Bruno

    For the foreseeable?

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Son.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Son

      Open Controls
  11. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here? 0itb.

    --DDG
    --TAA--Robbo--Reguilon
    --Salah(TC)--Bowen--ESR--Ramsey--
    --Dennis--Edouard--CR7

    --Steel--Bilva--Cancelo--Dawson.

    a) Bilva to Saka,bench Ramsey.
    b) Reggi to Tierney.

    Thanks guys .

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      B needs doing.

      Silva scored a cracking goal yesterday and hit 2, like Ronaldo his drought may be over?

      Open Controls
    2. HM2
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      a and b. Don’t think reguillon starts both games and doubt Bilba is a valuable asset going forward.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Both moves look good

      Open Controls
  12. Aksekladden
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    RP, sorry

    A) Fabianski, Bruno to Ramsdale, Saka for -4
    B) Fabianski, Bruno, Gallagher to Ramsdale, Saka, Son for -8
    C) Fabianski, Watkins, Gallagher to Ramsdale, Broja, Saka for -8
    D) Fabianski to Ramsdale for free

    A,B,C means benching Ben Mee (bri, TOT)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      C gets rid of most deadwood.

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        My thinking too.

        So you dont think Son is essential?

        Open Controls
  13. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    New article;

    Learning from the great and the good

    Open Controls
  14. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    GTG guys? Would you play Foster who has a double gw or de gea? Ronaldo to Kane/Lacazette? (Have £1.2 itb) or upgrade Winks to Odegaard?

    de Gea
    TAA Cancelo Robertson White
    Salah(tc) Son Bowen Ramsey
    Ronaldo Maupay

    Foster Broja Winks Williams

    Appreciate any thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Id play Foster

      Open Controls
  15. Fit_to_drop
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Bottomed on prev page

    Bench Boosting this week:

    Sa*
    Taa* Ait N* Tierney*
    Salah*(c) Jota* Bowen Bruno
    Dennis* King*

    Foster* Broja Dunk Ramsey
    1FT. 5.2m ITB.

    A) Dunk to who? Tarko best?
    B) And Foster > Ramsdale for a -4 or just stick with Foster?

    FH'ing 27

    Open Controls
  16. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Sarr a good punt on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  17. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is Salah likely to rise again?

    Open Controls
  18. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Who scores more

    A)
    Ronaldo (lee, WAT)
    Tarkowski (bha, TOT, cpl, LEI)

    B)
    Kane (mci, bur, lee)
    Dennis (avl, CPL, mun)

    Open Controls
  19. bangers and M*A*S*H
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    Got 2 free transfers.

    Thinking of Sanchez out for Guaita/Foster/Meslier and Dalot out for White.

    Leaves me with:

    Ramsdale - DGW Gk
    White - Cancelo - TAA - Robbo - Digne
    Gordon - Salah - Son - Bowen - Raphinha
    Antonio - Watkins - Broja

    8 DGW players and the rest with pretty decent fixtures.

    So the question is TC on Salah or bench boost?

    Open Controls
  20. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    For a hit

    A DCL to Laca
    B trosaard to saka

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      depends are they starting or not

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Which one do you prefer though ? Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      DCL has mancity 27 so probably him

      Open Controls
  21. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Lamptey (BUR) starting XI worth take a hit for
    A) Coady
    B) White
    C) no hit

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      or maybe instead of Lamptey, B. Davies?

      Open Controls
      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Not too exciting, you're gambling -4 to gain 2 points in reality. Lamps should be a hold.

        Open Controls
  22. tim
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    FH this week? Should be all set for next week.

    Foster Ddg
    Cancelo Cash Rudiger Dalot Taa
    Kdb Foden Bruno Bowen Brownhill
    Dennis King Antonio

    Cheers lads!

    Open Controls
  23. dragen5
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Watkins --> Jiminez for -4 ?
    Villa with decent fixtures going forward but worried Ings will take away minutes from Watkins.

    Open Controls
  24. hogree
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Current team, still haven't got Bowen which is killing me a bit but don't know whether to just ignore it now

    De Gea
    Reguilon - Cancelo - TAA
    Moura - Coutinho - Jota - Salah
    Dennis - Lacazette - Watkins

    Steele - Digne - Dalot - Gallagher

    Won't be FHing next week.
    A. Watkins --> Jimenez
    B. Watkins and Gallagher --> Jimenez and Cornet (-4)
    C. Watkins and De Gea --> Jimenez and Sa (-4)

    Open Controls
  25. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Getting second thoughts whether it is actually worth a hit to get rid of Ronaldo ahead of Leeds match. The DGW alternatives doesn't exactly inspire confidence either, but for the savings

    Open Controls
  26. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    KDB back in the team this weekend?

    Open Controls
  27. vova
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick 2 moves:

    A) Dias to Robbo
    B) Bruno to Son
    C) DDG to Ramsdale

    Open Controls

