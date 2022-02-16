Scoutcast: FPL Double Gameweek dangers to watch out for

Joe and Andy help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Double Gameweek 26 and beyond.

Gameweek 26 sees eight teams, including Liverpool and Arsenal, play twice. This presents a golden opportunity for FPL managers to reap the benefits of deploying chips and investing heavily in teams that have multiple quality matches ahead.

But there are still dangers to navigate, according to Joe and Andy, who consider the pros and cons of a raft of strategies over the next five Gameweeks.

There’s Blank Gameweek 27 to tackle, when the Gunners and Jurgen Klopp’s troops miss out. This could prove frustrating for those who are considering loading up this time around – although these two teams’ absence that week could also provide an opportunity for those with a spare Free Hit chip, according to the Scoutcast hosts.

Further challenges arise in Gameweek 30, when it is possible that just six teams will take to the field. Could a chip once again help out? FPL managers will need to keep this Gameweek in mind when deciding what to do ahead of this weekend’s deadline.

Arsenal and Chelsea may well have two fixtures in a Gameweek over the next few weeks, as well. This presents additional issues to combat in the weeks ahead.

To help out, Joe and Andy consider the best assets for each of these pivotal Gameweeks and the chip strategies that look best placed to meet dangerous doubles and blanks head-on.

The ‘Goals Imminent’ table gets an airing and there’s a raft of regular features to consider, too, from the management of the show’s community team to captaincy and transfer plans.

Seb was once again absent from this latest episode due to family commitments but should be back soon.

This week’s live show took place on Tuesday 16 February during the Manchester United v Brighton match, at the tail-end of Gameweek 25.

