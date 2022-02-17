Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez: Burnley’s FPL options assessed for Double Gameweeks 26 and 27

Stevie of EyeTestFPL picks out the Burnley attacking Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that have caught his attention ahead of Double Gameweeks 26 and 27, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Burnley have a ‘double-double’ during Gameweeks 26 and 27, which makes their attacking assets worthy of consideration. Sean Dyche is known for a certain playing style and some of their forwards may be very suited to this mentality.

Wout Weghorst (£6.5m)

New signing Wout Weghorst is currently flagged after taking a knock on his knee against Liverpool in Gameweek 25 but, with Dyche providing a positive update on his fitness, he is a great option to consider for the next two Gameweeks.

Weghorst seems to have a knack at making runs through the channel. Jay Rodriguez apparently took up the wrong option by playing a more difficult pass to Maxwel Cornet in this above example but, if he played it to Weghorst, the big Dutchman could have easily been through on goal against Manchester United.

Having a good sense of positioning around the penalty area, Weghorst waited for Harry Maguire to peel away from him, eventually creating space in the wide channel.

We were also given a nice little surprise when discovering he had some flair in him, despite his lanky physique. When Weghorst was surrounded with two Manchester United midfielders, instead of panicking, he calmly sidestepped the two midfielders before playing a great reverse pass to assist Rodriguez’s goal.

This ability to navigate through tight spaces should serve him well inside the penalty area, which he will occupy most of the time.

Weghorst was known for his high expected goals (xG) numbers in the Bundesliga but he has long-range shooting in his locker, too. He managed to draw a fingertip save from David De Gea from well outside the box.

Dyche will be pleased to see his signing adapting quickly to a new league. Against Liverpool, as Thiago put pressure on him, Weghorst used his strength to hold off his opponent before unleashing another confident attempt from distance.

Instead of finding it difficult to settle in the Premier League, Weghorst seems to be enjoying its physical nature.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT