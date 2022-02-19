944
Dugout Discussion February 19

3pm team news: No Alexander-Arnold or Robertson in Liverpool XI

944 Comments
Share

There are six Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 3pm this afternoon and there is huge interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, as five teams with two Double Gameweek 26 fixtures are in action:

  • Arsenal v Brentford
  • Aston Villa v Watford
  • Brighton v Burnley
  • Crystal Palace v Chelsea
  • Liverpool v Norwich
  • Southampton v Everton

The big team news from Anfield is that Mohamed Salah starts in a three-man attack against Norwich but there is no Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson in the Liverpool line-up, with the former absent altogether and the latter among the substitutes.

The Liverpool Echo report that Alexander-Arnold is merely being rested, so he could come back into the reckoning against Leeds in midweek.

The omission of the two full-backs is among seven changes that Jurgen Klopp has made to the side that won at Inter Milan in midweek. Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are fresh additions to the back four, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in for Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott in an all-new midfield.

The injured Diogo Jota is replaced by Luis Diaz up top, with Roberto Firmino also absent due to a muscle problem.

Opponents Norwich make just one change to the side beaten 4-0 by Manchester City, with Mathias Normann coming in for Pierre Lees-Melou.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made just a solitary change from the win at Wolves, with Emile Smith Rowe recalled to replace the suspended Gabriel Martinelli. Takehiro Tomiyasu is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Thomas Frank has also made one team tweak: Josh Dasilva gets his first start of the season as Vitaly Janelt drops to the bench. Christian Eriksen and Ivan Toney aren’t involved.

Burnley’s teamsheet shows three changes, with both James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood absent because of Covid-19 and Jay Rodriguez benched. In come Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Jack Cork. Wout Weghorst is passed fit to start.

Brighton’s Graham Potter has gone one better than his opposite number, with Tariq Lamptey, Shane Duffy, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck in for Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.

There’s only one change at St Mary’s for Southampton’s clash with an unchanged Everton, as Tino Livramento comes in for Romain Perraud.

Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur and Michael Olise replace Conor Gallagher, Joel Ward, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard for Palace’s match against Chelsea, who also make four changes to the side that won the Club World Cup last Saturday.

Christian Pulisic, Malang Sarr, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech come in with Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic and the injured Mason Mount dropping out.

Danny Ings in for Ollie Watkins is Steven Gerrard’s only alteration at Villa Park, with Roy Hodgson bringing Ismaila Sarr and Imran Louza in for Juraj Kucka and Edo Kayembe.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Hutchinson.

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.

Subs: Ghoddos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Buendia, Ings, Coutinho.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Watkins, Young, Hause, Bailey, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sarr, Louza, Sissoko, Cleverley, King, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Hernández, Kayembe.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Duffy, Cucurella; Bissouma, Moder, Mac Allister, Lallana; Maupay, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Trossard, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Burnley XI: Pope, Pieters, Mee, Collins, Roberts; Lennon, Cork, Brownhill. McNeil; Cornet, Weghorst.

Subs: Hennessey, Waller, Lowton, Barnes, Stephens, Rodriguez, Bardsley, Long, Thomas

Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, J Ayew, Olise, Zaha.

Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Eze, Hughes, Mateta, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly, Adaramola.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Pulisic, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Kante, Jorginho, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Vale, Werner

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Keita, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Matip.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konaté, Thiago, Milner, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Elliott

Norwich XI: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Gilmour, Normann, Rashica, Williams, Pukki, McLean, Sargent.

Subs: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Dowell, Rowe.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Livramento, S Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Broja, Adams.

Subs: Caballero, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Gordon, Allan, van de Beek, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Mykolenko, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

944 Comments Post a Comment
  1. 824545201
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Allison assist

    Open Controls
  2. beric
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Mane + Salah huzzah

    Open Controls
  3. Utopsis
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Lol salah has crashed fpl

    Open Controls
  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Allison what a pass.
    Salah, so composed.

    Open Controls
  5. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    The Salah goal literally doesn’t help surely? Every man and his dog has triple captained him haha

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Apart from all the wildcarders

      Open Controls
      1. jason_ni
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This. My ml leader wc, ill take all mo can give me.

        Actually might have passed him with that goal

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Well in my ML a couple TC'd Trent so...

      Open Controls
    3. Spab
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yep. That's the first goal I've had from a TC in 4 seasons and it makes no difference at all.

      Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah BAPs magnet.

    Open Controls
  7. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    OMGGGGGGGGG

    DREAMLAND

    SALAH (TC) + MANE + WEGHORST

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Fair play

      Open Controls
    2. borat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Huge rank rise that

      Open Controls
    3. AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Well done!

      Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Damn son - smashed it

      Open Controls
  8. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Allison with the loooong helper

    Open Controls
  9. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Lol, does the FPL site always go down when Salah scores?

    Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    https://twitter.com/WFTV16/status/1495071521001250822?t=dEMIi4KgTu0P4WgBpr1ROg&s=19

    Mane with a lovely finish there

    Open Controls
  11. hullcityfan
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    24 point goal from Salah

    Open Controls
  12. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Salah has broken the FPL website.

    Open Controls
  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    LiveFPL busted!

    Open Controls
  14. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    just now

    FPL site broken.

    Open Controls
  15. Forza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Gunn also TC'd Salah then.

    Open Controls
  16. dadoune30
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Goal Lennon

    Open Controls
  17. HaveYassineChikhaoui
    • 1 Year
    just now

    That Salah goal alone has pushed me up 35% in rank LOL. Keep going lad.

    Open Controls
  18. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Salah's goal

    https://twitter.com/WFTV16/status/1495072069934993414?t=D8oggResQP-M_avUyyBZQQ&s=19

    Open Controls
  19. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I properly broke Coutinho

    Confirmed the Villa clean sheet by benching Digne too

    Open Controls
  20. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Wow

    3 nil Burnley

    Open Controls
  21. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Burnley free scoring

    Open Controls
  22. No Need
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Gutted about Guita real punch in the stomach

    Open Controls
  23. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Can Burnley fook off already?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.