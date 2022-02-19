1502
Rate My Team February 19

FPL points projections for Double Gameweek 26: Salah and others’ predicted scores

If you haven’t seen already, our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for Double Gameweek 26 were updated for the final time in the wake of Friday’s press conferences.

Liverpool and Arsenal players unsurprisingly dominate, with Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) leading the charge on 16.3 ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) on 12.6.

Son Heung-min (£10.7m) narrowly leads teammate Harry Kane (£12.2m), meanwhile.

Subscribers can see the players heading the points projections tables for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next six in the images below but you can get the full picture by clicking here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

GAMEWEEK 26: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

  manwanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which duo scores most points this week?

    a) Son + Laca
    b) Saka + Kane

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A better imho.

      Open Controls
    Shteve
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  Jdpz
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    a) Foden to Saka
    b) Watkins to Weghorst

    Open Controls
    ExpressoMySonny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    youzef
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Play foden

      Open Controls
    Shteve
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  ExpressoMySonny
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Start sterling or Antontio?

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterlo

      Open Controls
    FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Antling

      Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ster

      Open Controls
  Super John McGinn-
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit? If so who drops to the bench?

    Foster
    TAA (VC), Cancelo, Ait Nori
    Salah (TC), Bruno, Foden, Bowen
    Jimenez, Antonio, Dennis

    De Gea, Coufal, Martinelli, Livramento

    0 FT 0.9 ITB

    A) Foster > Ramsdale
    B) Martinelli > Cornet
    C) Antonio > Lacazette
    D) Nothing/Other

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Help please?

    A. Robertson
    B. VVD

    Concerned of Robertson rotation, also on a Wildcard.

    Open Controls
    The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I would choses Robertson.

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      B. Robby may get rested. I may be slaying a dragon too btw.

      Open Controls
    Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do you think Martinelli will be back into the first team after his suspension?

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I hope not cuz I got ESR

      Open Controls
    DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yes I would of thought so.

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He'd have to you'd think.

      Open Controls
  youzef
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Play Martinelli
    B) Bench Martinelli and play Antonio
    C) Bench Martinelli and do Antonio to Jimenez for - 4

    Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
    Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  Fantasy furball
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Help appreciated. ESR or Saka (to replace Jota)?

    Open Controls
    Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka. Is ESR even nailed?

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Saka

      Open Controls
  Monya Meow Meow
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench which one?

    A) Digne
    B) Dennis
    C) Saiss
    D) Watkins

    Open Controls
    The Frenchie
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
    Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
    Shteve
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Watkins as he might be benched himself

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shitkins

      Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    0FT 0ITB 1FH - WC - BB Available

    GUAITA
    TAA WHITE Cancelo
    SALAH (TC) RAPH Bruno Foden Bowen
    KING WEGHORST

    Foster - Watkins Dawson Livra

    Take a -4 for Bruno/Foden out or GTG?

    Open Controls
  Green_street
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Start which one of the below four this GW pls:

    a) Smith-Rowe (DGW v Brentford & Wolves home)
    b) Kyle Walker (Vs Spurs home)
    c) Ollie Watkins (Vs Wat home)
    d) Neil Maupay (Vs Bur home)

    Open Controls
    Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A for Sure

      Open Controls
      Green_street
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks Il Capitano and Optimusblack

        Open Controls
  Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    DDG (Bach)
    Robbo Cancelo TAA (Livra, Amartey)
    Salah Saka Foden Bowen (Maddi)
    Weghorst King Dennis

    0FT, £2.6ITB

    Already on -8. Would you take -12 for Tierney/White?

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      No this good

      Open Controls
      Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Giving the fact I will only have 3 playing defenders without ARS I'm considering FH

        Open Controls
    Green_street
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foster
    TAA(V) Tarkowski Cancelo
    Salah(TC) Son Saka Bowen Foden
    Dennis King
    DDG DCL Dawson Livramento
    On -4, plan is to FH28 and take it from there, maybe WC29. GTG or more hits?

    Open Controls
  Totti
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    One to choose beside salah and trent

    A) robertson
    B) mane
    C) VVD

    Need your replies guys

    Open Controls
    Bleh
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I went A

      Open Controls
    It's gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I went b. But I was drunk doing it.

      Open Controls
    Green_street
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Robbo

      Open Controls
      Totti
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Isn't he due a rest?

        Open Controls
  It's gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A) Dennis (avl CRY)
    B) Cancelo (TOT)

    Open Controls
    Bleh
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    Pops15
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B, ride the double gameweek fever

      Open Controls
  Bleh
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Looking to FH27 and WC28.
    Is DDG > Ramsdale (-4) worth it for this week only?

    Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  LLoris
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    On a WC Jimi Broja and who
FH in 27
    FH in 27

    Open Controls
    CostaCoffee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Laca?

      Open Controls
  DF Team
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    On BB.

    Livramento worth -4 to anyone?

    Pedri to:
    Weghorst, Edouard or Broja?

    Open Controls
  Lh909
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Morning all, who to start?

    A) Dennis
    B) Broja
    C) Antonio

    TIA

    Open Controls
  Werner Bros
    • 6 Years
    just now

    A: GTG

    or any of these moves for a -4 hit

    B: KDB > Son
    C: Antonio > Jimi/Weghorst

    DDG
    TAA White Reg
    (TC)Salah KDB Bowen Ramsey
    Laca Dennis Antonio

    Bachmann Cancelo Lamptey McArthur

    0FT 0.1ITB

    Open Controls

