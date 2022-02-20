63
Scout Notes February 20

Leeds’ leaky defence, Sancho’s form, Barnes injury latest: FPL notes

63 Comments
Share

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s Double Gameweek 26 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) was left out of Leicester City’s squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday through injury.

The winger was expected to start, after producing three assists in his last four Premier League appearances, but manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed in his post-match interview that he had a tight hamstring.

“He was due to play, but felt a bit of stiffness in there (hamstring). It was too much of a risk really. With a few days to rest, he should be back for Thursday.” – Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers also provided a positive update on Jamie Vardy (£10.3m), who has been missing since the end of December.

“Jamie (Vardy) will be back in seven to 10 days.” – Brendan Rodgers

Elsewhere, Robin Koch (£4.3m) was involved in a first-half collision against Manchester United. Despite initially being allowed to continue, he was then later replaced by Junior Firpo (£4.7m) after 31 minutes.

Pedro Neto (£6.4m), meanwhile, has not featured since April 2021, when he suffered a major knee injury in a Premier League match at Fulham, but made his long-awaited return as a substitute in Double Gameweek 26.

The talented winger will surely be eased back in gently, but could perhaps be a useful addition further down the line.

“He can bring good things for us. He’s a special player. It’s a long time without playing and we need to give him minutes like this to give him confidence. We know what he can do for us, and now it’s teamwork. Every time to keep going.

We have Pedro (Neto), we have Hwang, we have Trincao, we have Podence, one more time he scored a goal, and it’s about going with solid things with solid performances, every time, with the chance to win points and grow up as a team.” – Bruno Lage

FPL TALKING POINTS

LEEDS’ DEFENCE WOBBLES AGAIN

Having shipped another four goals at Elland Road on Sunday, Leeds United have now conceded a whopping 30 in their last 10 Premier League outings.

Across the season, only Norwich City have allowed more than their 50, with their last clean sheet arriving all the way back in November against Crystal Palace.

It could well get worse, too, with Liverpool still to come in Double Gameweek 26 on Wednesday, followed by a vibrant Tottenham Hotspur outfit in Gameweek 27.

For those on a Free Hit, an attacking double-up of Son Heung-min (£10.7m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m) will surely now be under consideration, given how open the Whites have been of late.

“We have to defend better. We are missing Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch was substituted and we could not count on Pascal (Struijk) in midfield because he went back into defence. Not being able to come with the three defensive midfielders we have, there is a weakness in the recovery of the ball.” – Marcelo Bielsa

“It is impossible not to be worried. We have conceded 50 goals. Do you think I cannot be worried? How can I not feel responsible?” – Marcelo Bielsa on Leeds’ league position

RAPHINHA DROPPED

The idea of Raphinha (£6.5m) missing a game of this magnitude would have been unthinkable a while back, but after some indifferent form which led to him being hooked at half-time against Everton last weekend, Marcelo Bielsa went a step further in Double Gameweek 26 and dropped his star man.

However, his half-time introduction worked a treat, as he netted Leeds’ equaliser from a Daniel James (£6.0m) cross, his first goal this side of Christmas.

Now, he will surely return to the starting XI against Liverpool on Wednesday, before he embarks on a kinder run of fixtures, which sees the Whites take on Leicester City and Aston Villa in a Gameweek 28 double-header, followed by Norwich City at home.

As for James, he has now produced three goals and an assist in his last six Premier League appearances, although FPL managers will understandably have reservations about investing in a player who so often flatters to deceive, despite those good fixtures.

IN-FORM SANCHO

Following today’s win at Elland Road, Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches.

They certainly didn’t have it all their own way on Sunday, but were inspired by the excellent Jadon Sancho (£8.9m), who registered a pair of assists, maximum bonus, and in turn, his first ever double-digit FPL haul.

As a result, it’s now three attacking returns in his last three starts for the England winger, as he enters the conversation for those activating their Free Hit chip in Gameweek 27, when United take on Watford at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire (£5.4m) opened the scoring in the first-half, ending United’s unwanted record of being the only club in the Premier League not to have scored from a corner this season.

In fact, it was the first goal that the Reds have scored from a Premier League corner since April 2021, when they overcame Burnley 3-1.

“I’m embarrassed by the stat (nearly 140 corners without a goal). I’m a big part of that set-play routine but as a team we’ve been nowhere near good enough. If we scored more from set pieces we’d be higher up the table.” – Harry Maguire on Man Utd finally scoring from a corner

WOLVES DENIED CLEAN SHEET IN DGW26 OPENER

Ademola Lookman’s (£6.0m) first-half equaliser denied Wolves their 10th clean sheet of the season in their Double Gameweek 26 opener.

Surprisingly, they often looked vulnerable at the back against Leicester City, allowing the visitors 17 shots on goal, which Bruno Lage touched on after the game.

“I think we had that consistency. Today we didn’t. They created a lot of problems. Against these teams, they have quality players, who can find spaces between the lines, they created a lot of problems and we were there, but not as strong as we usually are.” – Bruno Lage on his side’s lack of defensive stability

However, there are still some excellent fixtures ahead, including another double-header in Gameweek 28, followed by a guaranteed fixture against Leeds in Gameweek 30.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Gonna be a wild amount of similar FH teams this GW. Plenty of differentials if you're able to field 11 instead of FH

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      True, but unfortunately my differentials will be an underperforming Digne & Ramsey, King/Dennis & Fernandes against an improved Watford defense 😛

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Idk if there's gonna be so many FHs being activated as you say tbh...

      Open Controls
    3. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      All the FH I've seen are very similar.
      Seems a few WCing too, potentially setting up for a good BB in 28.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don't see a good BB being set up by WCing in 27

        Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    WC. Plenty of good options for both this week and the dgw's:

    Pope Foster
    Kilman Livra Cancelo TAA Targett
    Salah Son Coutinho Bowen Saka
    Broja Jiminez Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks good Just missing Harry 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Archer
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Maguire?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          Him also

          Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Out of 10? 🙂

    Pope
    Cancelo Laporte KWP
    Bruno Son Mahrez Bowen
    Kane(C) Weg Broja
    (Foster, Mee, Burn, Allan)

    Open Controls
    1. Yank United
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I personally like the look of 2 city mids instead of 2 city defenders. 2 city mids is more of a differential compared to non free hitters. If you are free hitting, I like to try to get the high upside people that non free hitters have no real way of getting without tearing apart their team (city mids in this case)

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not keen on Bowen v Wolves otherwise good so 7/10. Could you find a way to get Sancho or double City attack and move Laporte to another defender- would play Mee in double or Tarkowski if declared fit

      Open Controls
  4. Yank United
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    FH draft. Too weak in defense?

    Forster
    Dias Mee Pieters
    Sterling Son Mahrez Bruno Cout
    Kane Weghorst
    Bench: Livra and fodder

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Why Cout?

      Maybe JWP & upgrade def..

      Open Controls
  5. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sorry, put this on last post but doubt it’ll be read

    Best mid under 4.9 (Not Ramsay)

    Switching to 4-3-3 and looking at Lennon for a punt or is Gordon/Dedoncker maybe a better option?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      There's not many great players under 4.9m. Other than Ramsey, Gordon (EVE) is by far the best shout. It's just a shame he plays for Everton.

      Open Controls
      1. Babit1967
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yeah, it’s to fund another move Martinelli to 4.9 below but whomever it is will be sub every week but will play this week, that’s why I’m maybe thinking Lennon with the doubler

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Last 6 Gameweeks: Gordon vs. Ramsey
        Goals: 3 vs. 3
        Shots: 14 vs. 8
        Assists: 1 vs. 1
        Chances Created: 10 vs. 2
        Corners: 15 vs. 0
        Starts: 5 vs. 6

        Open Controls
  6. gmando2011
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Initial FH team below...whose at risk?? Too city heavy?

    Pope
    Laporte, cancelo, digne
    Kdb, Fernandes, son, JWp, cornet
    Kane, Weghorst

    Open Controls
    1. Yank United
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      As stated above, I think double city mids is the better option to make up more ground on non free hit teams. Most have 1 city defender and most have no city mids with no way of getting a city mid. On FH, I like the upside and differential-ness of 2 city mids.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        This.

        Open Controls
      2. gmando2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Great shout tbf - appreciate you repeating

        Open Controls
  7. Sterling Archer
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Much point in delaying a wild card till 28 or could it played this week?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'd avoid using it in 27, as long-term you'll want Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal players, all of whom don't play this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        I agree. Not certain about Che assets and who to get though. Alonso?

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I've pondered this for a long, long time. Probably months

          And I've realised it's James only. I considered a double-up with Rudiger, but there's quite simply no space, due to full-backs like TAA, Cancelo, Tierney and Ait-Nouri already being in place

          Too much rotation in midfield. Lukaku isn't being fed. Not getting Mendy over Sa

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Alonso rotates

            Open Controls
    2. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Can be a positive, sets up for bench boost in 28 or 29

      Open Controls
    3. Patron
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah I wouldn’t play it this week. 28 better looking to me, if not, I don’t know what is the ideal time after that in terms of using it with BB…

      Open Controls
  8. ZimZalabim
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ive got 2 FHs in hand and am planning to use one in 27 but just want to share my current team which will have 10 players to see if anyone thinks I should hold off on free hitting

    Foster
    Cancelo, Dalot, Williams, Saiss
    Raph, Bowen
    Watkins, Jimi, Dennis

    SO FH this or try to get through and save the FH ?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah and Watkins to Son and Kane? Then Salah back somehow.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Are you happy to get that team back with only one ft?

        Open Controls
    2. AC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would free hit it. Get in Kane, a city mid and Broja

      Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    How is this FH team? (Bowen ahead of Broja)

    Pope
    Pieters Cancelo Livramento
    Son Mahrez Foden Bowen Bruno
    Kane Weghorst

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Strong. Most FHs will be close to this

      Open Controls
    2. Yank United
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Similar to mine. I think our thought process is similar.

      Pope+Cancelo+Livra+Foden
      Vs
      Forster+Dias+Mee+Sterling

      Forster
      Dias Mee Pieters
      Sterling Son Mahrez Bruno Cout
      Kane Weghorst
      Bench: Livra and fodder

      Open Controls
  10. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any good? KDB could become Sterling and upgrade my defence?

    Pope
    Livra Pieters Dalot
    Son Bruno KDB Mahrez
    Kane Wag Broja

    Foster Dougls Luiz Williams Johnson

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Would downgrade KdB to Sterling and bring in City defender

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Is it downgrade from fpl point of view?

        Open Controls
        1. TeddiPonza
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Due to nailedness I would say yes, but at least cash wise

          Open Controls
  11. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to replace Shaw with?

    Pope
    Laporte Shaw* Mee
    Bruno Son Mahrez Foden JW-P
    Kane Weghorst
    ¦ Schar Williams Gelhardt

    FH, 0 ITB

    Open Controls
  12. PascalCygan
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’ve been thinking of WC28 for a few weeks, if not months, and one of the early reasons was Chelsea’s nice run of fixtures (and two outstanding rearrangements).

    Other circumstances have pushed me closer to WC28 to the point where I’m almost certain of doing it.

    Which Chelsea assets are people considering? I was a long-time Rudiger owner earlier this season, which was good. He seems one of the most nailed. Anyone else? James? Attackers?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Alonso?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Good shout with Chilwell out. I lost ground on this week’s wildcarders but feel like getting on Chelsea early could be one way of stealing a march

        Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hopefully the fixture swing leads to good things for us, but as a Chelsea fan we have been slogging our way through games for the last couple of months - it hasn't not been pretty.

      Defense is the best place to go (James, Rudgier), but we have not been as solid as we previously were. Our attack has been really poor and Ziyech has kinda been carrying us for the last month. Even he can get rotated.

      There might be some improvement, but even I don't know who I'd trust to get -consistent- returns from Chelsea at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers, good stuff. I feel like one defender would be the way to go to start with - but there are so many good defensive options out there 28 onwards even that could be tricky

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I think I just echoed your comment in an earlier above, before reading this. Well said

        Just James for me, on current evidence. Too many reliable assets elsewhere in FPL

        I'll even be going without Bowen and Son at some point, which terrifies me. Definitely not skipping those for rotation risks

        Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      James (attacking threat)
      Rudiger (nailedness)
      Mount (nailedness and takes set pieces)

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Those are probably the top three, with Alonso maybe not far off

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Isn't Mount still injured?
        Alonso is probably a never-again for me!
        They seem to be good at winning 1/2-0 so would focus more on Rudiger. they spread the points too much imo

        Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Looking at Chelsea, Rudiger, or Thiago Silva if you need to save are the ones at the back for me. The keeper even an option if you want a premium one, another is Ederson.

      There is a lot of rotation or tinkering further forward, so it is difficult. Mount was nailed last season, now lees so, and also injured now. Zyiech is interesting, but also one who is not nailed.

      Right now, I think Rudiger only, but they have very good fixtures and will score, so I am keeping an eye open for that second player, an attacking midfielder probably.

      Open Controls
  13. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Foster (rams)
    Dalot cancelo digne (taa vvd)
    Ramsey cornet kdb bowen (salah)
    Edouard antonio denis

    Which?

    A) edouard antonio -4 to broja wood/weghorst
    B) antonio/edouard cornet -4 to broja kulsevski
    C) other

    Open Controls
  14. dshv
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gw27

    De gea
    Cancelo reguilon ait nouri cash
    Son bowen Jwp
    King watkins jimenez

    1. G2g
    2.(-4) and tell me what to change
    3. FH.

    Open Controls
  15. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is Ait-Nouri injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not imo. He was fine when he was subbed off at least.

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wait and see. He hobbled off when he was subbed.

      Open Controls
    3. Sterling Archer
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nothing serious, just took a few big tackles during the game, could potentially start from the bench next game

      Open Controls
  16. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    For those who have 2 FHs left (and possibly a WC too0, the chip strategy isn't obvious. Can make a case for:

    - FH GW28 because the teams who double are mostly teams you don't want to load up on players on. You aren't picking multiple players from Leeds, Watford, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Southampton in your medium term squad. Even if Chelsea vs Arsenal is rescheduled it isn't the most appealing fixture for either.
    - FH GW30 because that could be a large blank GW due to FA Cup fixtures with only 6/8 teams playing (and not all good teams)
    - FH GW33 because that could be a blank GW due to FA Cup fixtures
    - FH GW36 because that could be a large double GW for rescheduled fixtures

    There is also the question of Leicester who have three fixtures to be rescheduled but are still in European competition.

    Open Controls
    1. Justin Credibles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have two FH's left and think I will use one in GW 28, really unsure on the other.

      Thinking wildcard in GW35 with BB in GW36 too.

      Open Controls
  17. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Rough/Smooth so far this week?

    Wife transferred in ESR & Weghorst, but TC'd Trent. Could still pay off of course, but she'd be on 97 if she'd TC'd Salah.

    I benched 23 points (mainly Livra + Dawson). Hope Salah TC justifies not BBing.
    Disappointing from Bowen, Coutinho, Maddison, Cancelo, (also Tierney so far).

    Open Controls
  18. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    So GW27 looking ugly. Whats the play here?

    Foster
    Keane Cancelo Johnson*
    Bowen Foden Bruno
    Weghorst King Broja

    Ramsdale ESR Salah Robbo TAA

    1 FT, 1.4 ITB. Wildcard and one FH intact.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      It doesn't look that ugly IMO as most will have a Liverpool triple up they will bench. I would look at Johnson to a Burnley defender with your FT and ESR to Ward-Prowse for a -4.

      Open Controls
  19. Justin Credibles
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Thoughts on current team and suggestion around Jota replacement?

    DDG Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Digne Coufal Livra
    Salah Bowen Coutinho Jota Maddison
    Kane Dennis Weghorst

    Long term plan is to replace Dennis with Broja, Coufal with Saiss. These moves will leave me with 0.1 ITB.

    Really don't know what to do with Jota and also want Maddison out long term, but see Jota as the immediate issue to fix.

    Still have x2 free hits, wildcard and BB in tact.

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Jota, Jota is back soon and I have injured myself, so he will play.

      Open Controls
      1. Justin Credibles
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What makes you think he's back soon? Doesn't appear to be much info on his return

        Open Controls
  20. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have just 1 FH chip and BB left.

    Use last FH GW27 or save for another week ? I can field 11 this week with my 1 free transfer.

    No spurs or City mids is my worry.

    Thoughts?
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Justin Credibles
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Save for another week if you can field 11 would be my initial thoughts, depends on the team you are fielding though I guess

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.