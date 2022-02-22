88
FPL February 22

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 27 Free Hit

Most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be heavily affected by the lack of Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea assets in Gameweek 27 as a result of the clash with the League Cup final. On the other hand, Burnley play twice, after their Gameweek 22 clash with Leicester City was rearranged for Tuesday 1st March.

As a result of the awkward nature of this round of matches, almost 40% of Fantasy Football Scout users who responded in our poll have said they are planning to activate a Free Hit.

We’ve produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best FPL options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit this week or even just free transfers.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

WOUT WEGHORST

كيف تخطط لـ الدوبل جيم ويك في الجولة 26؟ 6

The most-bought player of Gameweek 27 so far, Burnley’s new signing Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) brought a goal and assist to their impressive 3-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion. He was already on the radar of many members of the FPL community upon arrival, having netted 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga matches and 31 in 60 during his time at AZ Alkmaar.

The 6ft 6in Weghorst is a like-for-like Chris Wood (£6.7m) replacement – some would say upgrade – and seems to have quickly adapted to English football. His popularity is boosted by Burnley’s sheer number of fixtures, as well as the underwhelming landscape of FPL forwards right now. The Dutch international not only plays twice in this Gameweek, opponents Crystal Palace and Leicester have each kept just one clean sheet from their last six and seven matches respectively. The two sides are also notoriously bad for defending set plays, which should interest Weghorst given his aerial prowess.

One thing worth mentioning, however, is that the expected goal involvement (xGI) stats suggest Weghorst overachieved against the Seagulls, more than any other player at the weekend. His expected tally of 0.09 goal contributions means he outdid that by 1.91.

What can FPL managers expect from £6.5m forward Wout Weghorst?

HARRY KANE

The dramatic ending to Tottenham’s 3-2 win at Manchester City came from, of course, Harry Kane (£12.2m) – the man heavily linked with a move to the Etihad all summer. Now on seven league goals for this campaign, the match reminded us of his fantastic partnership with Son Heung-min (£10.7m). Their 36 goal combinations now equal the all-time Premier League record set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

FPL managers hope this can reinvigorate Kane, as it is only the third time he has exceeded six points in a match this season. 15 of his 21 starts have resulted in a maximum of two points but he is showing signs of improvement under Antonio Conte.

His average position on the pitch has gradually moved up in recent weeks – typically, his most defensive average coincided with Saturday evening’s season-high score of 13.

Yet his recent statistics are completely different to what came before. Between Gameweeks 3 (his first start) and 17, a total of 31 shots ranked 18th and an xGI of 4.74 was bettered by 29 others. Since Gameweek 18, he is number one for both, with 42 shots and 8.21 xGI.

Add this to being up against a Leeds United defence that have conceded ten goals in their last three matches and those utilising a Free Hit may not want to overlook such FPL pedigree.

ARMANDO BROJA

Southampton’s home form, Broja’s goals and Brentford’s defence: FPL Double Gameweek 21 notes 4

Southampton striker Armando Broja (£5.4m), on loan from Chelsea, certainly passes the eye test when on the pitch. Yet the main benefit he brings FPL managers is being a goal-scoring striker at a price so low that he enables squad depth, formation flexibility and a potential Bench Boost.

Gameweek 27 puts the Saints at home to last-placed Norwich City who, although they have improved under the guidance of Dean Smith, have been unable to build upon two successive January wins.

The main concern over Broja was once game-time: of Southampton’s 2,250 minutes of action, the 20-year-old has played just 1,220 of them (54.2%). But he’s now much more of a fixture in the starting XI than he was, making the line-up in 10 of the last 11 games. His average of 5.1 points per start is also near the top among FPL forwards.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned

The Manchester United forward has already dropped once in price in recent days, having just blanked for the fifth time in his last six starts. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has shown a willingness to occasionally rest Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m), which isn’t good enough for a premium FPL forward.

Yet facing Watford at home is still worth a Free Hit consideration, despite the Hornets’ improved defence keeping their second clean sheet in four matches on Saturday. There may be concerns that this fixture falls between a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and a Manchester derby but there is a free week between Watford and the latter.

Ronaldo is the third highest-scoring FPL forward so far, only beaten by Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) for both goal attempts and shots inside the box. Even over his last six appearances, he comes joint-fourth for attempts and has played fewer minutes than the three above him.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Raphinha and Bamford both deliver returns as Saint-Maximin steals the Newcastle show

There aren’t many other forwards to choose from this Gameweek, taking into account the three teams not appearing and those who either don’t use an FPL striker or have too much rotation. Crystal Palace regularly switch around, taking away some Odsonne Edouard‘s (£6.6m) appeal and Aston Villa demoted Ollie Watkins (£7.6m) to the bench in Gameweek 26.

Both Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) and Ivan Toney (£6.5m) scored in their earlier meetings with Southampton and Newcastle United, as did Raul Jimenez (£7.5m). The Wolverhampton Wanderers man is a very popular pick amongst those FPL managers considering a Wildcard, as their fixture run is about to improve. Opponents West Ham have also kept only three clean sheets in their last 17 matches, all against sides in the bottom three.

If Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.9m) returns from a slight knock, he has a strong chance of repeating his ten-point haul from Newcastle’s Gameweek 12 clash with Brentford. Eddie Howe’s side are unbeaten in over two months and will see this as a must-win match.

Elsewhere, Everton’s and Watford’s strikers won’t be backed against both Manchester sides, whilst Michail Antonio (£7.7m) has never scored a Premier League against Wolves in six attempts – and has found the net on just two occasions in his last 17 appearances in the current campaign.

  1. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you FH this team or save it for Later? Only Have 1FH remaining
    1FT 0.4 ITB

    DDG
    Cancelo Dalot Dawson Livra
    Son Bowen D.Luiz
    (C) Weghorst Dennis King

    Ramsdale Salah Mane TAA

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      You'll go from 11 players playing to 11 players playing right?

      Open Controls
      1. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Then no, don't use it.

          Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      No City or United mid can be painful but you have full XI, tough call

      Open Controls
      1. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking about Mane to a City or United mid with my FT?

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Are you gonna WC28 or keeping it for later?

          Open Controls
    3. Boz
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Tough. I think it depends if you will need to FH30 or play your WC before

      Open Controls
    4. tisza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      No. Team isn't ideal but you've probably got the main captaincy choice already and 11 players + 1ft. Can maybe just move one of the Watford strikers to Broja to cover another popular FH player. Or if you haven't any money tied up in Mane - hokey-cokey him to Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. melvinmbabazi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    5. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      I would never FH that with just one FH remaining.

      Open Controls
    6. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hold the FH. You got 11. Probably take a red arrow but worth it down the line

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Hello! As it stands, would it be a good team for GW28 for -8, maybe even BB?

    Ramsdale/Foster
    TAA/Cancelo/VVD/Laporte/(Wolves def)
    Salah/Raph/Saka/Martinelli/Ramsey
    CR7/Dennis/Broja

    Open Controls
  3. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Not seeing much Edouard and DCL anymore

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Can' wait to get rid of Edouard

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Same

        Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Still got Edouard - hopefully he plays against Watford - FT waiting to happen!

      Open Controls
  4. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Apparently Kane is injured (Ben Dinnery on twitter).
    Bloody hell.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Done well not to activate my FH yet not sure I will if he's not fit.

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Your FH team relies on Kane being fit?

        I've got 3 x Ars + 3 x Pool so no option for me. It's getting played with or without Kane in it!

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes actually he was my captain of choice. I could do Salah and laca to son (c) and weggy for a hit and play with 10. Haven't decided yet though.

          Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Oh gawd - you're kidding me!

      Not that big a deal, as there are plenty of options to replace him. But with so much freed up, then I think it's back to the FH drawing board for me.

      Open Controls
    3. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Are you basing that just of this tweet "Kane possible injury"

      I mean, he got a good shove to the back, but seemed fine. Lets just wait to hear what Conte has to say, I'd say there is more chance of him starting than not.

      Open Controls
    4. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      As an Arsenal fan but Kane owner I don't mind this news.

      Open Controls
    5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saw his tweet he was quoting some others tweet saying he was limping which we all saw after he got that knock on his back.

      Open Controls
    6. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

      Not according to his website.

      Open Controls
  5. thegaffer82
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    I think my FH team is going to be as ballsy one with a totally rubbish bench and a reliance on Pep roulette not screwing me over - which with the way the games fall for City probably won't be as risky as usual - but still risky.

    ...............Pope - (3.9)
    Cancelo - Mee - Livramento - (Veltman - 3.7)
    Sterling - Son - Foden - Bruno - (Gilmour)
    ....Weggy(c) - Kane - Broja

    How's she looking chaps? (try not to focus on the bench too much!)

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I agree with having a weak bench on FH. Not sure sure about your captain surely you ve learned your lesson with dennis 😉 team looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Haha - have I learned my lesson from Dennis (who I did actually captain) - No I bloody well have not. I'm going balls deep on DGWers as always! 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      It is basically almost every FH team. The differences to my team for example are just Bruno --> Sancho, Foden --> Mahrez, Livramento --> Bednarek.

      In other words, looking good!

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers Rassi.
        I do want Mahrez over Foden. But cash is an issue

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah, that is why I currently have Sancho instead of Bruno. Not even close to 100 % certainty it will remain so.

          Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      The fact you can afford the template FH team is good enough. Mahrez instead of Foden is the one difference but it's so minor.

      Open Controls
  6. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Guys no idea what to do, help me out of this. Would you fh this team? I have 2FH, bb,wc left.

    Sanchez foster
    Cancelo lamptey dalot white * taa*
    Bowen raphinha gray* saka* salah*
    Kane Antonio king

    1ft 1.4itb

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      You might get away without playing it there, but you are a bit in no-man's land with that team. It's okay, but not great for GW27

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah in the middle of a sea kind of territory. I can use fh and wc 28. And save bb and fh after gw30.

        Open Controls
    2. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think if you are planning on WC in GW28 then you should hold the FH. Just take a hit to get some popular assets like Salah ==> Son, GK ==> Pope and maybe King/Antonio ==> Weggy. Feel like FH would be a waste when you can sort out the entire squad next week

      Open Controls
  7. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Do you think this team is in need of a GW28 Wildcard? (Have WC, 2FH & BB)

    DDG - Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - Cash - RAN - Livra
    Salah - Jota - Bowen - Saka - Raphinha
    Kane - Jimenez - Broja

    I feel like I have the most important players so not sure if its worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Absolutely not. You have most of the key players that were included on peoples WC this week.

      Open Controls
  8. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Would you on FH:

    A. Laporte Mahrez Sterling
    B. Cancelo Foden Mahrez/Sterling

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      B fo sho!

      Open Controls
    2. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    39 mins ago

    Hi Chaps,

    I have 9 starters with 2 burnley so 11 with their DGW.

    Would you do Zaha > Ward Prowse for free? Norwich and juicy DGW next GW for Ward Prowse.

    Was going to do Salah > Bruno 27 the Bruno Salah 28 but feels like a waste of two transfers

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Wouldn’t hesitate doing Zaha to JWP for free

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Cheers. Think I may well do that

        Open Controls
  10. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Ignoring price, on FH

    A) JWP
    B) Broja

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. TopBinFC
        30 mins ago

        Both

        Open Controls
      • Pops15
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Bizarrely I’m between saving a FT and FHing - whatcha reckon?

      A) Save FT, navigate 28/29 with 3-4 transfers, FH30 and WC/BB after
      B) FH27 and head in sand for 30

      Ddg
      Cancelo, Dawson, Lamptey
      Bruno(c), Bowen, BROWNHILL
      Antonio, Dennis, King

      Ramsdale, Trent, Vvd, Salah, Saka
      Bank 0.0m, 1FT

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Antonio, DDG to Pope, Weghorst (c) for a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          DDG and Antonio have decent fixtures this week though…surely I’d lose a non starter this week to get 11 out if taking a hit?

          Open Controls
      2. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        FH

        Check FFS point projections for
        Kane, Weghorst, Son, Mahrez, Sterling, Pope, Broja/JWP > Antonio, King, Dennis, Bowen, Brownhill, DDG

        Open Controls
    4. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Anything worth a transfer? (1FT, 2.1m ITB) Think I’d like to hold and use 2FT next week to replace Burnley lads with Wolves players.

      Sanchez
      Mee, Cancelo, Mitchell, Digne
      Coutinho, Son (V), Cornet
      Weghorst (C), Maupay, Broja

      Ramsdale, Salah, Saka, TAA

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        I only have one FH and saving it for 30

        Open Controls
        1. Reacher
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Good team Tinkerman, have you used your second wildcard to plan in advance for 28?

          Open Controls
      2. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I’d save if you have the luxury of doing so

        Open Controls
    5. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      How was it not flagged earlier but Kane was " limping heavily" after Saturdays game, according to Alasdair Gold

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        I do think he will be fine. Ben Dinnery tweeting today based on an article from 2 days ago

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Flagged in FPL? If so, nothing mentioned officially from Spurs/Conte

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not flagged but Ben Dinnery has just quoted Alasdairs tweet saying Kane could be a doubt.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yup I seen that. Just questioning your OP when you mentioned the flagged part.

            Open Controls
      3. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        That's just his normal running speed

        Open Controls
    6. El_Gigante
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      1FT and 2 Free Hit chips left.. would you FH for GW27? Leaning towards no.

      Sanchez
      Dalot, Cancelo, Amartey, Keane
      Foden, Bowen, Son
      Broja, Edouard, Weghorst (c)

      Ramsdale, Salah, TAA, Jota

      Maybe Keane > Southampton / Wolves defender and Jota > Coutinho?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Only thing missing is United attacker compared to FH template. It is on the border though as you have players like Edouard (risk of not starting), Amartey (poor defensively) and Keane (poor defensively).

        Depends when you plan to WC. You could take hits to extend your team post GW30 or use FH27 then WC28

        Open Controls
      2. Reacher
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No need to FH IMO, are you planning on WC 28?

        Open Controls
    7. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      I can field 10 this week, but not an overly strong 10.. I have both FH's left, would it be better to use one this week and save another for a blank later in the season?

      DDG
      Taa - Cancelo - Dalot - Ait Nouri
      Son - Bowen - Coutinho
      Broja - Eduoard - Maupay

      Ramsdale - Salah - Robbo - Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Edouard is a risk of not starting and maybe Ait Nouri could be rotated. If not willing to remove player that is blanking then consider the FH

        Open Controls
        1. Kodap
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah I know, I am worried about them not getting minutes, think FH might be the best option to then re-assess in GW28.

          Open Controls
    8. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Have I got the bench order correct for below FH team?

      Pope

      Mee | Cancelo | Shaw

      Sancho | Son | Sterling | Mahrez

      Broja | Weghorst | Kane

      BENCH: Matthews / Livramento / Ramsey / Cucurella

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably yes

        Open Controls
    9. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Laporte vs Walker this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Laporte could get rotated this GW after a poor game last weekend.

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I would say Dias at bigger risk as he was the worse

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            That is true. Pep could swing the axe and play Ake left side of CB as he does tend to prefer left footer on that side.

            Open Controls
      2. PartyTime
          2 mins ago

          Laporte

          Open Controls
      3. PartyTime
          11 mins ago

          Adams or Weghorst on FH?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Got to risk it on the doubler. Adams doesn't tend to get more than 1 return.

            Open Controls
          2. Moxon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Weghorst for me

            Open Controls
          3. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            tough, Weghorst probably

            Open Controls
          4. PartyTime
              just now

              Thanks lads

              Open Controls
          5. Henryyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Who do you think will get the most points in GW27?

            A Sancho Laporte
            B Sterling Bednarek

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Tough one. Assuming all start then A edges it

              Open Controls
            2. XABI 15
              • 6 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          6. D.Glynn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Non FHers or WC who are the main transfer targets for the next 3 gw. I'll fh in 30.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Soton, Wolves, Villa

              Open Controls
          7. Matt Sk
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Will there be any blank gws this season? I mean with few matches, 5 or something like in the seasons before, need to know when to use my free hit. Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              GW30 and 33

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/15/fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

              Open Controls
          8. The Charlotte Hornet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            *A warning for those planning to free hit this week*

            Make sure you check team's fixture over gameweek 27/28/29. For example, I only have 7 players for gameweek 27 before transfers so you think it would be obvious to Free Hit. However, I went through the fixtures for my team as a whole from gameweek 27-29 and it turns out if I use the free hit in the double (28) then over those three weeks my team play a total of 62 fixtures instead of 53 fixtures by free hitting in 27.

            I know it goes against natural instincts to have less than 11 starting players in GW 27, but having 11 players playing 2 games each in 28 or 29 (Which depends on your team makeup) actually has higher upside.

            Open Controls

