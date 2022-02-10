393
Fixtures February 10

Burnley to have an FPL Double Gameweek 27 against Palace and Leicester

Burnley will have a Double Gameweek 27 after their previously postponed home match against Leicester City was rearranged for Tuesday 1 March.

It’s not a Double Gameweek for Leicester, however: the Foxes had been due to blank because their scheduled weekend match against Chelsea was postponed due to the clash with the EFL Cup final.

The Clarets’ other Double Gameweek 27 fixture is against Crystal Palace away.

Sean Dyche’s side also ‘double’ in Gameweek 26 against Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester have three fixtures still be rearranged after today’s news, while Burnley have two.

INITIAL REACTION

As soon as Leicester were eliminated from the FA Cup on Sunday, this fixture always looked likely to be placed within Gameweek 27 as there currently are a limited number of free windows in which the Foxes can fulfil their four outstanding league matches.

This could, of course, change if Brendan Rodgers’ side are knocked out of Europe.

For the Foxes, developments over the last few days mean that they now have a fixture in Blank Gameweeks 27 and 30 when they could so easily have had none:

It’s Burnley where the initial attention lies from an FPL perspective, however.

The Clarets have ‘doubles’ in Gameweeks 26 and 27 and they stand a reasonable chance of their Gameweek 30 fixture going ahead; that would happen in Southampton are knocked out of the FA Cup by West Ham in round five but we won’t know that until the midweek before Gameweek 28.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS 26 and 27: BEST BURNLEY BUYS?

Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) are probably the stand-out targets at either end of the field.

After a shaky start to the campaign, Burnley’s backline has tightened up a tad. Pope’s own personal form has improved significantly too and he’s conceded just two goals in his last six Premier League appearances, averaging 6.7 points per match in the process.

The England goalkeeper’s expected goals prevented (xGP) tally has been a commendable +2.80 in his last half-dozen starts; before that, it was a league-worst -6.30 in 2021/22.

Burnley’s style of play – low pass completion among defenders, few goals scored at the other end – also works to Pope’s advantage on the Bonus Points System.

As for Weghorst, who we analysed in a recent Scout Report, he turned in a promising display against Manchester United on Tuesday and claimed his first attacking return as a Clarets player.

Man Utd’s defence, Gray and Cornet’s injuries, Bowen’s form: The FPL lessons from Gameweek 24 5

A lack of service for the Dutchman was one of our main concerns but Dyche turned to a more attacking set-up in Gameweek 24, moving ‘second striker’ Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) out wide and introducing another forward in the shape of Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) – something he did in the closing stages of the Gameweek 23 clash with Watford after a dour stalemate.

Five shots, four of them in the box, in two appearances is a decent start, even if we can’t quite expect the volume of goals he scored in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

Cornet’s fitness is the main downside to the goal-hungry Ivorian: the knock/cramp that forced him off against United was his fourth injury-related FPL ‘flag’ of the season and he has completed 90 minutes just once.

No-one else stands out in a goal-shy midfield but there are cheaper alternatives to Pope in the form of set-piece threats James Tarkowski (£4.9m) and Ben Mee (£4.8m). If Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) was still sidelined, then a cut-price Erik Pieters (£4.2m) would offer a real budget-friendly route into the Burnley backline, if not much in the way of attacking menace.

None of the Double Gameweek 26 and 27 fixtures really scream ‘clean sheet potential’, however, save perhaps Brighton away.

FPL DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 27 FIXTURE OVERVIEW

  • Double Gameweek: Burnley
  • Blank Gameweek: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool
  • Single Gameweek: All other 16 Premier League sides

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK LATEST

FPL Gameweek 10 round-up: Saturday review, injury news and the things we learned 15
  • Gameweek 24: A Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Brighton, no doubles.
  • Gameweek 25: A Double Gameweek for Man Utd and Brighton, a Blank Gameweek for Chelsea and Arsenal.
  • Gameweek 26: A Double Gameweek for Arsenal, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Spurs, Watford and Wolves.
  • Gameweek 27: A Double Gameweek for Burnley. Three sides, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, will have their weekend matches postponed because of the EFL Cup final, however.
  • Gameweek 28: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League).
  • Gameweek 29: A possible Double Gameweek for anyone bar Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham, Chelsea, Leicester (if they are still in the Conference League) and Norwich (if Leicester are still in the Conference League)
  • Gameweek 30: No chance of a Double Gameweek and a near-certain chance of it being a Blank Gameweek, as it will clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals. Aston Villa v Arsenal, Wolves v Leeds and Leicester v Brentford are the only fixtures that so far will definitely go ahead.
  • Gameweek 33: A free midweek does allow for a Double Gameweek, although the weekend games do clash with the FA Cup semi-finals, too.
  • Gameweek 36: A free midweek allows for a Double Gameweek. This is likely to be the biggest Double Gameweek of the season.

There is also a chance of there being other small Double Gameweeks in Gameweeks 31, 32, 34, 35 and 37, with the results of cup competitions home and abroad likely to dictate that.

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Rangnick's appointment could see Sancho become powerful FPL differential 2
  • Arsenal, Everton, Leicester (3)
  • Aston Villa, Burnley, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs (2)
  • Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, Wolves (1)
  • Brentford, Crystal Palace, Man City, Man Utd, West Ham (0)

The above figures are based on outstanding matches from Gameweek 28 onwards and include games in coming weeks that we know will need to be reorganised (e.g. Arsenal’s fixtures in Gameweeks 25 and 27).

393 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Esalman
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    .2 short of King to Werghost argh

    1. dark91
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Weghorst*
      This should sort those 0.2 for you:D

  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    That's a poor Leicester team.

    1. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      It feels ok to have Trent as cap when i see that Leicester set up. Tielemans and Vardy out is good and Barnes too often poses problems for is in the past.

  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Salah(c) punt, failed miserably...
    Oh well.

    1. Esalman
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Might come on still.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yeah, nothing like a magic 1 pointer.
        I knew the risk just fancied a punt so can't really be sour about it, the only thing is this game is probably for cool headed not dreamers.

        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          If he gets like 20 minutes he wont get 1 points. If he gets 25, which i think is quite likely given Diaz wont last 90, anf he prob want to save Jota or Firmino too, and if he gets 25 minutes, even 20 i can guarantee you will get 4 points minimum. Alas, 8 then with cap.

    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I’d prefer that and potential for second half goals to my latest Foden let down..

    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Same

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Mo has come on before and scored double figures.

    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Never forget Crystal Palace

      1. Union_Jacks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Or Stoke away in his first season (13 points)

    6. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Remember last year when he came in against Crystal Palace for 20 mins and had two goals and an assist!! Salah doesn’t need a full game 20 mins on Leicester tired legs he could do a lot of damage

  4. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    As per my season. The Salah (c) gamble doesn't pay off.

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Keep some faith, Salah can do more in 10 minutes then players who start like Antonio and Foden

  5. Salan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hope Jota HT tonight before I move him out.

  6. Fintroy
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Non Salah Owners Rejoice !!!!

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      For now.

    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Keep going…

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Not yet, last season he jumped out of the bench and struck a hattrick (I think) against Palace

  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    People considering WC, which 3rd LIV asset are you going for? Robbo/VVD/Jota?

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not on WC but if I was I’d go Salah, Trent, Robbo

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        This

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      VVD for me. Good points per game ratio and decent for bonus, could nick an assist or goal too. Robbo is probably best but with a CL game before and EFL final after I'm wary of a benching

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Makes sense. My draft is in progress...

        DDG Pope
        TAA Cancelo Laporte White Coady
        Salah Jota Bruno Bowen Ramsey
        Maupay Weghorst Broja

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Looks very nice, you set on TCing Salah in DGW26? A BB could work out well with that team

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            I find that it is most optimal to BB soon as one uses WC. Planning on having a good bench for BB takes away some of my focus on first 11 if I wait too long. Maybe use it now and forget. Just hope TC Mo doesn't hurt too bad right?

            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Yeah, I mean look at it this way, if your whole bench will be full of SGW players then it won't really matter whether you use it in a DGW or not will it? What will only matter will be the fixtures so if you don't love them you could well just keep it. I never liked the idea of focusing a WC for BB as I can see too much going wrong with that, but I also think me leaving Bowen (v NEW), Ramsey (v Watford) and Broja (v EVE) on the bench could be a huge waste so I'm going for it.

  8. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Think the wildcard is going to have to come out....
    Lowton
    Johnson
    Ait-Nouri
    🙁

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Was considering Ait Nouri myself but was more worried about Jonny than Marcal. Thankfully avoided that one

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Wanted Salah back and literally couldn't afford anyone else.
        Gutted but maybe the push I needed

    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yea wildcarded this week and took in Ait nouri and Edouard and both benched after a lot of game time up to now. Ah well may move them on now at some stage

  9. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    If FH in 27, would you do Bowen > Martinelli for a hit in 26?

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      No

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Not for me, Bowen is a long term keep.

      Not other mid to sell?

    3. vova
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      nah, Bowen great long term pick

      Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      even for free i'd keep Bowen, so definitely not for a hit

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Martinelli the only person I actually want to score tonight despite owning 2 other players !

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      I have TAA, Tierney and Sa (as well as Salah), I'd much rather nobody scores!

    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’m with you there. Love to see him lock down that spot with a couple of goals tonight. Only problem is I reckon he will share game time with ESM

  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    C'mon White, grab your first goal of the season!

    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      This

  12. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Badly need a wolves goal today

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Would not be ideal owning White and Ramsdale. Fancy and hope for a 0-0

  13. sandman58
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Damn you Ait Nouri
    Raging

  14. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is Courtinio a must have or is Ramsey good Villa cover?

    Got Digne & Watkins & think Watkins needs to go with new format?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I've been toying with it myself and have gone for Ramsey. Really it'll probably be worthwhile having both (especially with how cheap Ramsey is and Villa having 2 doubles to be arranged), but one should do for now I'd say and Ramsey had been looking good even before Coutinho arrived

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Cheers

  15. SAY MY NAME
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    TAA captain, maybe the only time i've ever captained a defender, apart from Duffy of course 😀 hopefully a better outcome tonight, maybe i should have left the armband on Bowen, but while there's 90 mins to play there's always hope!

    1. Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      I have TAA captain as well, had it on Bowen initially but i thought what the hell, cant get any worse than it has been or?

      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        any kind of return would do at this point, good luck to both of us 🙂

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Good luck! Did it twice this season with TAA and worked out well, even in a low scoring game he hoovers up baps and against this team he could well haul

      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        cheers, even a clean sheet or assist would make a huge difference to my week score, so hoping for a goal, 3 assists, and 3 baps 😀

    3. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Good luck it’s a good call. See what Leicester team comes out tonight. If it’s the team from last weekend rogers will be collecting his p45 by the weekend

      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        cheers, got salah and jota too!

  16. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Whos ur GW25 captain?

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bruno

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bruno

    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Bruno

    4. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Dont have any United going with a punt of Mahrez with de bruyne as vice. Just hoping he might outscore Bruno. Neither will probably play but saving the transfer to bring salah back for 26

  17. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    So Ait Nouri benched should owners be worried? Thought he had established himself as first choice?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'd be particularly worried as he's been benched for Marcal and not Jonny. I know Jonny has been out for a elwhile but once he's back fit you have 3 players vying for that spot.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Boooger, he was a nice bench player to have

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          It's unlucky, a few weeks ago I was torn on whether to bring in Sa or him, in the end I went with Sa but since then it looked like he had become first choice and he rose in price yesterday or the day before so a lot must have thought that

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Ait Nouri/Marcal/Saiss/Jonny, none are nailed and will take minutes off each other.

      If you want a safe pick it's Semedo. Kilman is safer. Coady is super safe. And then Sa for anyone who likes to wear the entire box of condoms at the same time.

      1. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Actually good about with kilman. He seems like he could be more nailed than RAN

      2. TopBinFC
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Saiss is nailed for sure

          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Yeah Kilman-Saiss-Coady has been the go to CB pairing since the start of the season

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        May as well pay a bit more for a more nailed Wolves Def now. Didn't think Jonny would be back in the team for a while but he's in the squad already.

    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Does anyone know how Gallagher played yesterday?

      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Should have scored off fk

        1. Union_Jacks
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Can you ever ‘should have scored’ off a fk though?

      2. TopBinFC
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Not great, palace have lots of attacking options fit again so he is more defensive

      3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Feel for anyone who kept hold of Salah throughout AFCON

        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I don’t 😛

        2. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          been a rubbish decision mate,constantly watching a boring egypt hoping they would get knocked out ,only to see them win 2 shootouts ,hope for a bit of luck by cappy tonight ,maybe damage off the bench .but its been mighty frustrating...

        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          I don't mind personally, he looked at one stage like he'd drop to 12.5 or even lower and suddenly he's 12.8 now, plus with the doubles it's a bit awkward for some to get him in just yet, so there's still a chance he can make a difference for us before it's back to everyone having him

          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            Good point, plus I think it's too early to be proclaiming victory just yet...

        4. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          In fairness it's gone pretty much as was expected so assume they're fine. Salah probs come off the bench today, good chance against tired/rubbish legs!

      4. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        GW 26 would you bench boost below or TC Salah?

        Sanchez (BUR H)
        Watkins/ Digne (WAT H)
        Livramento (EVE A)

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          TC Salah, Southampton haven't kept a clean sheet for 12 games and I don't trust Villa defensively

        2. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Tough call maybe tc if you still have your wild card. I wildcarded into this week and cancello broja Bowen and foster for bb. But now not sure I can with Edouard benched and ait nouri who were doublers in the team. So might be tc also. I wanted to go against the tc as I think he’ll be heavily tc and was hoping the bb would cover it.

      5. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Is Veltman nailed from Brighton?

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          First choice but not necessarily nailed

        2. Man Chest Hair United
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Would seem to be especially with Burn leaving

      6. TopBinFC
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Time to get rid of RAN already?

        • DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Thanks to all the casuals who made Salah's price go up for a benching

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            This

          2. Devos
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              You're welcome

          3. Devos
              2 hours, 58 mins ago

              I brought in and capped Salah.
              BUT I have VC Bowen who can bring in 11 extra points. So hopefully Mo doesn't come on at all or ends up in double digits as a sub. Let's pray!

              1. TopBinFC
                  1 hour, 58 mins ago

                  He'll get a run I'd imagine

                • keefyefc
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 57 mins ago

                  I'm hoping Salah gets double digits 1 for playing plus 1 for anyone who captained him !

              2. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 56 mins ago

                How's this wildcard look?
                DDG Ramsdale
                TAA VVD cancelo laporte dunk
                Salah Bruno Bowen Martinelli Ramsey
                Weghorst maupay broja

                1. Paulo67
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 49 mins ago

                  Pretty good to be fair you seem to have the doubles covered also. Might move Bruno to son in 26 that your plan?

                2. Baron Penguin (FKA Hadebayo…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 48 mins ago

                  I do favour double City double Pool defence. Costly but there's no point just owning TAA and Cancelo if you want to rise the ranks. I am sorely tempted to WC. Didn't have it in mind but I have an itchy finger all of a sudden!

                3. Man Chest Hair United
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Can you go Roberson and veltman over VVD and Dunk?

                  1. Man Chest Hair United
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Could also do Sanchez over DDG and save coin

              3. Revival
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 53 mins ago

                FH in GW27 ideal as won't have any Burnley for GW28 when they play Chelsea then.

              4. Prinzhorn
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Who out for Fernandes in GW 25

                Son or Jota ?

                1. THFC4LIFE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 1 min ago

                  Wouldn’t take either out for Bruno

                  1. Prinzhorn
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Even with the double coming up?

              5. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                Dilemma owning ESr - worth -4 to get rid of although can only afford up to 6.5?

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.