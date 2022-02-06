What the FA Cup results and draw mean for FPL Gameweeks 27 and 30

We’re starting to get a better picture of the situation in Gameweeks 27 and 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after the latest FA Cup results and draw.

GAMEWEEK 30

Three scheduled Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Blank Gameweek 30: Arsenal v Aston Villa, Leicester City v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United.

As many as seven league matches could be postponed because of the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals, however, after the fifth-round draw kept apart many of the top-flight teams.

Gameweek 30 Match Current status Game will go ahead if… Wolves v Leeds Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Arsenal v Aston Villa Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Leicester v Brentford Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Man City v Brighton Possible blank Man City are beaten by Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round Newcastle v C Palace Possible blank Palace are beaten by Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round Norwich v Chelsea Possible blank Chelsea are beaten by Luton *and* Norwich are beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round Watford v Everton Possible blank Everton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round Burnley v Southampton Possible blank Southampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Spurs v West Ham Possible blank Spurs are beaten by Middlesbrough *and* West Ham are beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Liverpool v Man Utd Possible blank Liverpool are beaten by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round

*Covid/weather permitting

The full Blank Gameweek 30 picture will be known ahead of Gameweek 28.

GAMEWEEK 27

After the weekend’s cup results, a maximum of three matches could potentially be added to Gameweek 27 to make it a ‘double’ (or a ‘single’ for Leicester).

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will now definitely blank in Gameweek 27.

The list of outstanding fixtures that could fall here are:

Burnley v Leicester City

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Aston Villa v Burnley

Wolves v Watford

Only Leeds v Aston Villa of that foursome was scheduled to be televised (on Amazon), so it could be that this fixture is saved for a later date to avoid a clash with the FA Cup matches on TV.

The most urgent game that needs rescheduling is Burnley v Leicester, with the Foxes having four outstanding fixtures but otherwise having no free midweeks until Gameweek 33 *if* they continue to progress in Europe.

Leicester’s elimination does, at least, majorly lower the possibility of a Triple Gameweek for Brendan Rodgers’ side, as they should have enough free windows to fulfill their fixtures.

