691
Fixtures February 6

What the FA Cup results and draw mean for FPL Gameweeks 27 and 30

691 Comments
We’re starting to get a better picture of the situation in Gameweeks 27 and 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) after the latest FA Cup results and draw.

GAMEWEEK 30

Three scheduled Premier League fixtures will definitely go ahead in Blank Gameweek 30: Arsenal v Aston Villa, Leicester City v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United.

As many as seven league matches could be postponed because of the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals, however, after the fifth-round draw kept apart many of the top-flight teams.

Gameweek 30 MatchCurrent statusGame will go ahead if…
Wolves v LeedsGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Arsenal v Aston VillaGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Leicester v BrentfordGuaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30*
Man City v BrightonPossible blankMan City are beaten by Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round
Newcastle v C PalacePossible blankPalace are beaten by Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round
Norwich v ChelseaPossible blankChelsea are beaten by Luton *and* Norwich are beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round
Watford v EvertonPossible blankEverton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round
Burnley v SouthamptonPossible blankSouthampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round
Spurs v West HamPossible blankSpurs are beaten by Middlesbrough *and* West Ham are beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round
Liverpool v Man UtdPossible blankLiverpool are beaten by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round

*Covid/weather permitting

The full Blank Gameweek 30 picture will be known ahead of Gameweek 28.

GAMEWEEK 27

After the weekend’s cup results, a maximum of three matches could potentially be added to Gameweek 27 to make it a ‘double’ (or a ‘single’ for Leicester).

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will now definitely blank in Gameweek 27.

The list of outstanding fixtures that could fall here are:

  • Burnley v Leicester City
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa
  • Aston Villa v Burnley
  • Wolves v Watford

Only Leeds v Aston Villa of that foursome was scheduled to be televised (on Amazon), so it could be that this fixture is saved for a later date to avoid a clash with the FA Cup matches on TV.

The most urgent game that needs rescheduling is Burnley v Leicester, with the Foxes having four outstanding fixtures but otherwise having no free midweeks until Gameweek 33 *if* they continue to progress in Europe.

Leicester’s elimination does, at least, majorly lower the possibility of a Triple Gameweek for Brendan Rodgers’ side, as they should have enough free windows to fulfill their fixtures.

691 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Mahrez unlikely to start v Brentford?

    1. FCSB
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      i mean its hard to guess Pep, but if using the fact he started in the fa cup his chances may be slimmer than others

    2. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      Is that a question or a statement?

      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Question

    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      I think he starts man

    4. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      42 mins ago

      Gamble but one I’m willing to take at this point. Considering leaving him there as a set and forget for the rest of the season and if he plays he plays

  2. pmj174
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A) Watkins and Ramsey
      B) Edouard and Coutinho

      Have Kane as other fwd

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        51 mins ago

        B definitely

        1. pmj174
            10 mins ago

            Cheers. Means fodder as 3rd fwd instead of Broja for B but not sure a playing 3rd fwd is essential

            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              third playing forward is essential with the savage rotation and likely injuries that will happen with all these fixtures to be played.

      2. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        DDG
        TAA Cancelo Dawson
        Jota Foden Bilva Bowen Maddison
        Ronaldo King

        Foster Dennis Livramento Alonso

        1FT, 3.0itb

        Best option for this week with DGWs in mind:

        1. Maddison >> Martinelli (enabler for Bruno GW25 then Salah GW26)
        2. Bilva Maddison >> Fernandes Martinelli (-4)
        3. Save FT (and do 2. for GW25)

        It comes down to the better pick between Maddison (liv) and Martinelli (wol)...

        Thanks guys

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          1 mate

      3. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Asking a similar question to before, just give me a quickfire A or B please.

        A) Mahrez
        B) Laporte

        1. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          49 mins ago

          B perhaps less concern of rotation?!

        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          A but only short term. Wouldn't have either as longterm picks right now

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            I think I'll be looking to move out two City assets when GW26 hits

      4. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Bennerman gave me food for thought, heres another;

        A) Pogba + Mahrez
        B) Elanga + KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          a)

        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          35 mins ago

          I can not envisage any circumstance where I would have either of those combinations

          B because you simply shouldn’t have Pogba & Mahrez in your team

          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            Envisage it in this situation;

            Current WC;

            DDG - Steer
            TAA - Robertson - Cancelo - Laporte - Digne
            Fernandes - KDB - Bowen - Elanga - Ramsey
            Kane - Edouard - Richardson

            Enough ITB for Bruno > Salah

            1. Hotdogs for Tea
              • 6 Years
              23 mins ago

              still a no from me

              too much money on the bench every week, no Son.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                Not sure how you figure that out with a bench of Richardson, Elanga, Ramsey and Steer

      5. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I've been thinking of bringing Mahrez in over these whole 2 weeks and see a lot of others are doing the same, so I'm guessing it's inevitable he's going to be benched as it always seems to happen when his ownership creeps up

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          41 mins ago

          Haha. Ah man, hope not.

        2. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          At this stage I need to take the risk. If he doesn’t I’ll have to hope for an unlikely haul for ait nouri. Have Kdb as captain surely one plays

      6. GoonerByron
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Maddison -> KDB worth a -4 for 2 GWs before bringing Mane in for the DGW?

        Open Controls
        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          probably not

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          Yeah definitely

      7. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        57 mins ago

        Dalot in for dier (flagged) minus 4?

        Open Controls
        1. Max City
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          how about your bench?

          1. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Toney, rudiger, mount

            Might just do mount to moutinho
            Allows me to get salah next week

      8. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        42 mins ago

        Who to sell to get Edouard ??
        A- King
        B- Dennis due to price changes

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Dennis and then as soon as humanly possible king!!! Or vice versa makes no difference. I’m wildcarding just so I don’t have to look at them anymore

        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          A

      9. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        41 mins ago

        What's your transfer plan this week?

      10. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        4 consecutive 120 mins for Salah in a span of 12 days

        Surely he gets a rest vs Leicester no?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          He won't be training at all on Tuesday and Wednesday, he will probably want to start on Thursday as Salah doesn't like rest. I think he will come off the bench for final 25 minutes

          1. HurriKane
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Probably off the bench sounds about right

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Salah doesn’t do the bench. Rested.

      11. NorCal Villan
          25 mins ago

          I think Steve Cooper looks like a hybrid of mostly Mick Jones with a little Putin mixed in

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.