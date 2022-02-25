FPL team news: Live Gameweek 27 injury updates

We continue our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 27 press conferences, with headline injury updates from all Premier League managers whose teams are in action this weekend.

Our Thursday round-up brought updates from Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Norwich City and Southampton.

MANCHESTER CITY

Almost a full squad for Pep Guardiola now that Jack Grealish (shin) and Gabriel Jesus (knock) have been pictured back in training. Cole Palmer (muscle) is still unavailable.

“They [Grealish and Jesus] are ready. So important for us, definitely.”

MANCHESTER UNITED

In the other half of Manchester, the Red Devils will be without Edinson Cavani (groin) and Scott McTominay (illness) for the meeting with Watford.

“[Cavani] hasn’t been training with us so he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game and the same is true with Scotty [McTominay]. He is still ill, he hasn’t been training with us.” – Ralf Rangnick

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe says a late call will be made on forward Allan Saint-Maximin, who missed the draw at West Ham United and has since been in Monaco for specialised treatment. There could be a return for Javier Manquillo (ankle) but fellow right-back Kieran Trippier (foot) remains out for a spell, just like Callum Wilson (calf) and Matt Ritchie (knee).

“We’re going to make a late call on him – he’s been away getting intensive treatment. We said when he suffered the injury, it wouldn’t be long-term so we’re keeping our fingers crossed on him.” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin

EVERTON

There is a chance that Demarai Gray (hip) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin) will be involved against Manchester City but Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ben Godfrey (hamstring) is still on the sidelines alongside Yerry Mina (thigh), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh).

“Ben Godfrey won’t be back, he’s still a couple of weeks away. Doucoure and Gray are both training with us now and in the squad. It’s whether they start is an issue for me. Doucoure has been out for five weeks now. With Demarai, we have to make sure that coming into a game of this type of physical output that’s needed to get the performance and potential result, it’s a big ask.” – Frank Lampard

ASTON VILLA

It’s quiet on the injury front for Steven Gerrard, with just Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) hurt. He is able to welcome Ezri Konsa back from suspension.

“They’ve been upbeat, trained well and prepared well. We want to try and change our form tomorrow.”

LEEDS UNITED

Although Diego Llorente (hamstring) and Robin Koch (head) are now available for Marcelo Bielsa, it sounds like Patrick Bamford (foot), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) remain injured for several weeks. Young defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde (knee) is also out.

“There’s not a fixed date [for Phillips, Cooper and Bamford]. The prediction that they were going to be available early March, how they are right now, doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case.”

WATFORD

There are no fresh concerns for Watford, with Josh King training after his early midweek withdrawal. Joao Pedro (calf) and Juraj Kucka (abdominal) are back in contention after missing recent matches but Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) and Peter Etebo (thigh) are not.

CRYSTAL PALACE

It’s also quiet at Selhurst Park, where Vicente Guaita is seemingly available again after the knee issue which brought his half-time departure against Chelsea. Joel Ward (groin) joins Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) on the sidelines.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank has announced that Christian Eriksen will play some minutes against Newcastle tomorrow, playing his first match since collapsing on the pitch for Denmark last summer. Ivan Toney (calf) and Mathias Jensen (dead leg) are also available, while Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (hamstring) stepped up his recovery by playing in a behind-closed-doors game on Monday.

“Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch tomorrow. It’s a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family.”

