Team News February 24

FPL Gameweek 27 team and injury news: Cornet latest as Brighton hit by “illness”

We’ve got injury updates from four Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday: Burnley‘s Sean Dyche, Southampton‘s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brighton and Hove Albion‘s Graham Potter and Norwich City’s Dean Smith.

A total of 11 top-flight bosses will face reporters on Friday, while Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage will combine his post-game duties after the Arsenal match with his Gameweek 27 media obligations tonight.

Leicester City aren’t in action until next Tuesday, meanwhile, so we’ll have to make do with what head coach Brendan Rodgers tells reporters before and after the UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Randers.

Among the managers talking to journalists tomorrow will be Roy Hodgson, who might be able to provide us with more information on the knock that Joshua King sustained and aggravated before and during the defeat to Crystal Palace.

BURNLEY

Charlie Taylor and Ashley Westwood are in line to return from injury and illness respectively ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace but Maxwel Cornet is a doubt, having missed the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur with a foot problem.

“Maxwel’s foot injury, touch and go, see how he is tomorrow, it’s not a really serious one but a bit sore still. Ash [Westwood] has cleared his protocols so is back in training today. Charlie [Taylor] will be back in and around the squad.” – Sean Dyche

Matej Vydra (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), with the former back on the grass with the physios but the latter set to be out for a significant period of time.

SOUTHAMPTON

Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Lyanco (hamstring) and Nathan Tella (groin) remain out ahead of the clash with Norwich City but Romain Perraud has recovered from Covid-19 and rejoined training, so Tino Livramento once again has competition for his place at full-back given that the in-form Kyle Walker-Peters can play on either flank.

“Romain [Perraud] is back after his Covid case so we only have Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy still out. The rest is training with the group. I have a big squad that I can select the best possible XI from.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) and Enock Mwepu (hamstring) will struggle to recover in time for Brighton’s clash with Aston Villa but Albion are otherwise injury-free heading into the weekend. Alas, the Seagulls are not illness-free, with Graham Potter refusing to name the players affected.

“Adam and Enock look like they may be struggling, we’ll see. A little bit of a setback for Adam. Enock, probably the weekend will come too soon for him. A bit of illness around but apart from that, pretty much everybody is back.

“It looks like we’ll miss Adam and Enock.

“We’ll see (if illness rules anyone out). In this day and age, sometimes the medical information of the players is one that I can’t really divulge on completely. There’s a bit of illness but nothing else to report.” – Graham Potter

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension.

LEICESTER CITY

Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) will miss the trip to Burnley, while Wesley Fofana (leg) won’t be considered for a playing return just yet despite a return to training.

James Justin (muscle) and Jamie Vardy (hamstring) could be back, however.

“Jamie’s probably seven to 10 days away from rejoining the squad. Jonny is still a number of weeks, Wesley is training but we need to manage him back. Timothy is a few weeks away, JJ in the next week or so.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking after the Gameweek 26 defeat to Wolves

Rodgers provided a further update on Harvey Barnes (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira and Fofana before Thursday’s trip to Denmark.

“Harvey trained yesterday. He wasn’t good for the weekend but he should be fine for [facing Randers]. Ricardo Pereira, we just need to assess and look at. The plan for him is obviously working well at the minute and we just have to be careful with him when we put him into those extra games during the week. We’ll finalise that today but the likelihood is that he won’t travel.

“We have to be careful with Wesley but we’ll manage that. He’s just joined training, so he’s not imminently close to playing. We’ll give him a few weeks training with the squad and then we’ll take it from there really.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking on Wednesday

NORWICH CITY

Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both out of the clash with Southampton, with the former indeed sidelined for the season.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) have all returned to training, however, to leave Dean Smith just two men down for Friday’s game.

  1. upforgrabs
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    A) Pope + KWP + Sancho
    or
    B) Forster + Roberts + Fernandes

    Open Controls
    1. fantasyfog
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Not even close

      Open Controls
      1. upforgrabs
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        In whose favour do you think? 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    G2G or Reg>Mee(-4)?

    Sanchez
    Lamptey Reguilion Cancelo
    Bowen Cout Ramsey Raph
    Kane Broja Jiminez

    ramadale* salah* taa* tierney*

    Open Controls
    1. GK
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        G2G

        Open Controls
    2. RADOAFC
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Starting 10 before 1 free transfer
      Sanchez
      Livra Cancelo Laporte
      Bowen Coutinho Foden
      Weghost King Antonio

      Guaita, Robbo, TAA, Salah, Saka.

      Probably have to take a -4 to get an average 11, would be Robbo and King out...no spurs

      Would you Free Hit!?

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Do you have both FHs intact? If so then I would play one now.

        Open Controls
        1. RADOAFC
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Ye both plus WC. Thanks mate

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            No probs - also looks like a team that could really benefit from WC in 28. We'll know the blanks in week 30 before then so would give you a good opportunity to reset your team for the final part of the season with a FH to use whenever (33/36/37)

            Open Controls
            1. RADOAFC
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Yeah that was my plan, to wc 28. Just needed a 2nd set of eyes on it! Nice one

              Open Controls
    3. HD7
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      FH:
      Didnt like Pope with Pieters and Livra so a lad gave me an idea about Forster with Burnley duo in defence.

      Anything else you would change?
      Captain?

      Forster
      Cancelo Mee Tark
      Mahrez Son Bruno Sterling
      Broja Weghorst Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Looks good imo!

        Open Controls
      2. GE
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Interesting, only issue is that Pope is Pope with save points and bonus potential

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Only got more than 1pt for saves once this season, GW2

          Open Controls
    4. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thoughts on this FH team? Bench too weak?

      Pope
      Cancelo - Mee - Livramento
      Bruno - Sterling - Son - Mahrez
      Kane - Weghorst - Broja

      (Foster - Elanga - Veltman - Tsimiskas)

      Open Controls
      1. MissouriMarten
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Almost identical to mine, except I've had to compromise and take Shaw ahead of Cancelo. Allows a slightly stronger bench, given Pep's propensity to tinker.

        Open Controls
      2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        It's a bit weak for me but with the obvious caveat that your front 7 is as good as it gets.

        But if Perraud kicks Livra out the team coupled with an unexpected Cancelo benching... then your defence is boned.

        Open Controls
      3. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Looks familiar, below!

        Open Controls
      4. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    5. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Who would you play from these 2 so I can put this team to bed!

      A Bowen
      B Broja
      C JWP
      D Zaha

      1 Tarks
      2 Mee
      3 Shaw

      Pope
      KWP Cancelo
      Sterling Mahrez Bruno Son
      Kane Weghorst

      Open Controls
      1. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        B2 probably safest, I also really like the look of JWP so C2 wold be my choice 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        B2

        Open Controls
      3. GK
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          B2

          Open Controls
      4. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Jota,Bowen >> Son,Ramsey-4?
        Gives me:-

        Cancelo, Dawson,Digne,Tarkowski
        Fernandes,Son,Ramsey
        Dennis,Weghorst,Broja

        Pickford,Salah, TAA,Odegaard 0.8m itb.

        Ramsey over Fraser?

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Looks good

          Open Controls
        2. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I'd sell Salah over Bowen then get him back

          Open Controls
      5. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        On a FH:

        A) Foden and Shaw
        B) Laporte and Sancho

        Already got Bruno, Cancelo and Mahrez from City/Utd

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
      6. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Thanks for the guys giving opinion on Raph, mostly advised to avoid him.

        Which one is better?
        A. Raph Broja
        B. JWP Rodrigo

        Please don't say JWP Broja 😛 too overload with SOU

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          A. Bringing in Raphinha with my FT this week

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 25 mins ago

            Nice one, ta!

            Open Controls
        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. fantasyfog
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Raph may be an issue, something going on there so wait for a week or two if you can, a pain if benched

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Noted ... any idea for option?

            Open Controls
            1. fantasyfog
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Rodrigo is a great option, probably makes B quite attractive, JWP on pens too, likes a free kick goal or assist

              Open Controls
              1. fantasyfog
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 14 mins ago

                Safer atm

                Open Controls
        4. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        5. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          I'd go with A
          Don't really know anything about Rodrigo

          Open Controls
      7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        FH team:

        Pope (Raya)
        KWP/Tarko/Cancelo (Livramento/Henry)
        Son/Sancho/Mahrez/Sterling (Elanga)
        Kane/Broja/Weghorst

        Not looking for feedback, just want the non FHers to feel jeliss 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Saw this article and thought of your Simpsons moniker, JJJJS...

          https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1496802334105501696

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            haha love it, maybe when the Arab cheque clears they can get Neymar Junior and whoever the hell Shabadoo is for the full set.

            Open Controls
      8. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Having a great week so far, but no confidence in what to do next.
        Have some ideas, but what would you do?
        1ft, 0.6itb
        Pope
        Cancelo Dalot
        Bruno Bowen Ramsey
        Weghorst Maupay Broja
        (Sanchez TAA VVD Tierney Saka Salah)

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Don’t fancy FH?

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Not planned on doing it, not even made a draft. Reckon it needs it?

            Open Controls
            1. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Probably not, take a cheeky hit

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Thinking Salah to Son. Maybe VVD to Coady for a hit?

                Open Controls
                1. THFC4LIFE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  What’s your plan for gw28? Will want Salah back

                  Open Controls
                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 34 mins ago

                    Bruno to Salah

                    Open Controls
      9. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Which 2 pool to have, alongside Salah obvs,
        A mane + Robbo
        B Jota + Robbo
        C VVD + Mane
        D Trent + mane
        E Trent + Jota

        And

        Kane or Kdb

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Trent and Robbo?

          Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Depending on fitness, B. But also depends on what you'd do with the extra money.
          Kane

          Open Controls
        3. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          E

          Open Controls
      10. Sarri-ball
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Do i freehit or stick (both left)

        Ddg
        Bednarek/dier/digne/cancelo
        Foden/jwp/ramsey/bowen
        Kane/dennis
        No bench

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Stick with that

          Open Controls
      11. fantasyfog
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        It's for a WC after the coming weeks (2fh's WC and TC in tact)

        WC would look something like

        Fodder Pope
        Cancelo Trent Silva* ....Lamptey Ait Nouri
        De Bruyne/Gordon Salah Mane/Jota Bowen Ramsey
        Broja Hwang Kane/Sargent

        Silva can be Robbo/VVD if Mane is Jota

        Open Controls
      12. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Would you WC or FH this team?

        DDG
        Cancelo Digne Livra
        Bruno Son Coutinho Bowen
        Antonio Weghorst King*
        Steele Saka TAA Tierney

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Your team is amazing for this week I would not use any chips. King > Broja or Weghorst then you're set

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Sorry you've got Weg

            Open Controls
          2. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Thankyou

            King to Broja for a hit? Already have Weg

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Yeah I would

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 28 mins ago

                Thanks, yeah i like Broja obviously lol

                Open Controls
        2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          No. Missing city attacker. But its fine I guess. King to broja or Jimenez.

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Can afford these transfers or both for hits.

            Saka to Mahrez
            King to Broja

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 26 mins ago

              King needs to go. Keep saka.

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Thank you

                Open Controls
        3. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          No salah?

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Selling Salah for Son which leaves loads in the bank for Bruno to Salah next week,

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Fine.

              Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Salah blank

            Open Controls
        4. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Team looks good mate don’t use any chips

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            No hits and start King
            One hit and sell King for Broja?

            Open Controls
            1. sulldaddy
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Sell King
              Im prob selling Dennis for Broja for a hit FWIW

              Open Controls
      13. Jerse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        To some extent it was team dependant, I have no idea that if you had the TC chip available for use in GW26, that so many "experts" wildcarded in GW26 which stopped them using the TC chip. Assuming you had at least one FH chip left, FH in 27 and simply wild card in GW28.

        Its not just hindsight and I had used my TC chip, but if we had all known what the double gameweek for Liverpool was, we would have all kept it for GW26, given Salah's form.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Have no idea what you are on about lol I used my TC on Salah and I'm devastated i made no ground up what so ever despite that massive haul, ridiculous.

          Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Todays game tells the story for GW26 WCers. GWs 28-30 are a bonus.

          Open Controls
      14. Luggy10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Can I have a few opinions please.
        Use FH or take a -8 to field 10 players this week to save both FHs for later DGws ?
        Team now..
        Foster.
        Cancelo Dier. ( + Livramento)
        Bowen Bruno.
        Jiminez Broja. ( + Weghorst ) -4

        Sell Jota to make 10 worth it ?
        8m to buy a midfielder but who ?

        Open Controls
        1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Not a week to take -8. I would FH.

          Open Controls
      15. Better Call Raul
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        How can I improve this FH team with 1.1m in the bank:

        Pope
        Cancelo-Roberts-Bednarek
        Bruno-Sterling-Son-JWP
        Kane-Weghorst-Broja

        Foster----Elanga-Amartey-3.7

        Open Controls
      16. Jimbo-Jones
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Think my FH28 outscores my current team more than my FH27 would.
        Would give me 3 premiums and 8 DGWers in 28, but probably 10 for 27.

        Would look at Dennis>Weghorst... unless confirmation of Dalot/Watkins out.
        2.6itb so plenty to play with.

        DDG
        Cancelo Dalot Digne
        Bruno Bowen DLuiz
        Broja Watkins Dennis*

        Can i scrape by without FH this week?

        Open Controls
      17. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        New Post

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/24/ex-fpl-champion-simon-marchs-gameweek-27-plans-and-free-hit-thoughts/

        Open Controls
      18. Dale Sartip-Zadeh
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          So Jamie Vardy could be back from injury soon

          Open Controls

