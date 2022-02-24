FPL Gameweek 27 team and injury news: Cornet latest as Brighton hit by “illness”

We’ve got injury updates from four Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday: Burnley‘s Sean Dyche, Southampton‘s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brighton and Hove Albion‘s Graham Potter and Norwich City’s Dean Smith.

A total of 11 top-flight bosses will face reporters on Friday, while Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage will combine his post-game duties after the Arsenal match with his Gameweek 27 media obligations tonight.

Leicester City aren’t in action until next Tuesday, meanwhile, so we’ll have to make do with what head coach Brendan Rodgers tells reporters before and after the UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Randers.

Among the managers talking to journalists tomorrow will be Roy Hodgson, who might be able to provide us with more information on the knock that Joshua King sustained and aggravated before and during the defeat to Crystal Palace.

BURNLEY

Charlie Taylor and Ashley Westwood are in line to return from injury and illness respectively ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace but Maxwel Cornet is a doubt, having missed the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur with a foot problem.

“Maxwel’s foot injury, touch and go, see how he is tomorrow, it’s not a really serious one but a bit sore still. Ash [Westwood] has cleared his protocols so is back in training today. Charlie [Taylor] will be back in and around the squad.” – Sean Dyche

Matej Vydra (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), with the former back on the grass with the physios but the latter set to be out for a significant period of time.

SOUTHAMPTON

Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Lyanco (hamstring) and Nathan Tella (groin) remain out ahead of the clash with Norwich City but Romain Perraud has recovered from Covid-19 and rejoined training, so Tino Livramento once again has competition for his place at full-back given that the in-form Kyle Walker-Peters can play on either flank.

“Romain [Perraud] is back after his Covid case so we only have Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Alex McCarthy still out. The rest is training with the group. I have a big squad that I can select the best possible XI from.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) and Enock Mwepu (hamstring) will struggle to recover in time for Brighton’s clash with Aston Villa but Albion are otherwise injury-free heading into the weekend. Alas, the Seagulls are not illness-free, with Graham Potter refusing to name the players affected.

“Adam and Enock look like they may be struggling, we’ll see. A little bit of a setback for Adam. Enock, probably the weekend will come too soon for him. A bit of illness around but apart from that, pretty much everybody is back. “It looks like we’ll miss Adam and Enock. “We’ll see (if illness rules anyone out). In this day and age, sometimes the medical information of the players is one that I can’t really divulge on completely. There’s a bit of illness but nothing else to report.” – Graham Potter

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension.

LEICESTER CITY

Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) will miss the trip to Burnley, while Wesley Fofana (leg) won’t be considered for a playing return just yet despite a return to training.

James Justin (muscle) and Jamie Vardy (hamstring) could be back, however.

“Jamie’s probably seven to 10 days away from rejoining the squad. Jonny is still a number of weeks, Wesley is training but we need to manage him back. Timothy is a few weeks away, JJ in the next week or so.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking after the Gameweek 26 defeat to Wolves

Rodgers provided a further update on Harvey Barnes (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira and Fofana before Thursday’s trip to Denmark.

“Harvey trained yesterday. He wasn’t good for the weekend but he should be fine for [facing Randers]. Ricardo Pereira, we just need to assess and look at. The plan for him is obviously working well at the minute and we just have to be careful with him when we put him into those extra games during the week. We’ll finalise that today but the likelihood is that he won’t travel. “We have to be careful with Wesley but we’ll manage that. He’s just joined training, so he’s not imminently close to playing. We’ll give him a few weeks training with the squad and then we’ll take it from there really.” – Brendan Rodgers, speaking on Wednesday

NORWICH CITY

Adam Idah (ankle/knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) are both out of the clash with Southampton, with the former indeed sidelined for the season.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Tim Krul (shoulder) and Jacob Sorensen (knee) have all returned to training, however, to leave Dean Smith just two men down for Friday’s game.

For other help and advice, from our weekly Scout Picks to captaincy, head to our complete Gameweek 27 guide here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT