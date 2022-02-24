672
Scout Notes February 24

Burnley’s defence in superb form ahead of Double Gameweek 27

672 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Wednesday’s Double Gameweek 26 fixtures.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly's excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

Cornet and Smith Rowe 4

There weren’t too many injuries to round up from Wednesday, with Diego Llorente (£4.5m) reportedly absent from the Leeds team because of a hamstring problem and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) said to have picked up a thigh issue in Spurs’ defeat to Burnley.

Vicente Guaita (£4.6m) was absent from the Palace squad, meanwhile, after sustaining a knee injury on Saturday.

The main fitness-related headline was the absence of Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m), although Sean Dyche said after full-time on Wednesday that the Ivorian could be back for Gameweek 27.

FPL TALKING POINTS

Leeds’ defence the best advert for Spurs assets in Gameweek 27

Four days after producing one of the best performances from any Premier League side this season, Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a 1-0 loss to Burnley.

That result at the Etihad looks anomalous now, as it is sandwiched by four league defeats to Chelsea, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Clarets.

Chances were few and far between in Lancashire, although Son Heung-min (£10.8m) came within inches of an assist when first Harry Kane (£12.2m) nodded the Korean’s free-kick against the bar and then Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m), who again started behind the front two before moving to right wing-back, curled a shot from another Son pass just wide.

“The reality is this. That we lost four games of the last five. No one deserves this type of situation – the club, me, the payers and fans, but this is the reality.

“I came in to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I don’t know, I’m not so good to improve the situation.

“I’m too honest to close my eyes, you understand, and to continue to say ‘ok I want to finish the season in this way and ok my salary is good’.

“But I’m not this type of person. I have ambition, I’m a person who has ambition, I hate to lose and we lost, I repeat, four games in the last five games. And for me, I repeat, this is unacceptable.” – Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte’s remarkable post-match comments, some of which are above, don’t suggest a happy camp or that Spurs players are ‘must-buys’ ahead of Gameweek 27, when many managers are playing their Free Hit.

The one positive to cling onto is that it’s Leeds next, who have the division’s worst defence in 2021/22 and also on current form: they’ve shipped 36 goals in their last 11 matches alone.

Liverpool ran riot against the Whites, racking up six goals and spurning more chances besides: their xG of 4.44 was one of the highest of the season.

Raphinha (£6.5m), incidentally, turned in another below-par showing, despite returning to Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI.

Burnley in form ahead of Double Gameweek 27

Any FPL managers who went early on Burnley assets for their two Double Gameweeks have generally been handsomely rewarded so far, with four clean sheets and a Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) haul thrown in for good measure.

The hope for the rest of us, who belatedly come to the Clarets party ahead of Double Gameweek 27, is that their good form can carry on into the upcoming round of matches.

(above image from Soccerstats)

The goals aren’t flying in, it must be said: Sean Dyche’s side are the second-lowest scorers this season and even during this six-game purple patch against admittedly tough opposition, they are still scoring at a rate of less than one goal per match.

But in Crystal Palace and Leicester, they’ll at least be coming up against defences in not-too-brilliant shape, not to mention two backlines that have shipped goals aplenty from set plays in 2021/22.

Weghorst was excellent again against Spurs despite a blank and an expected goal involvement (xGI) of just 0.04, while Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) stands to benefit in terms of starts if Cornet is ruled out for any length of time. Rodriguez, in fact, has a better rate of xGI than Weghorst since the Dutchman’s arrival and had two big chances to his strike partner’s zero on Wednesday night.

The main focus has to be on the defence, however.

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has remarkably conceded just three goals in his last nine appearances, registering six clean sheets along the way. He hasn’t even been that overworked, ranking just joint-10th for saves made across his last half-dozen run-outs, which is a testament to the back four in front of him.

Ben Mee (£4.8m) jumped the gun on our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ inclusion with the match-winner against Spurs, topping the shot count at Turf Moor ahead of those meetings with the aerially suspect backlines of Palace and Leicester.

Connor Roberts (£4.5m) is a name worth mentioning for bargain-hunters, too, after registering three chances created and as many bonus points in Gameweek 26.

Wildcarders v Triple Captainers

A 6-0 win for Liverpool would usually be a Scout Notes headline but their players now take a backseat in Gameweek 27, so they temporarily move away from our thoughts.

The main Fantasy narrative last night was over Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.1m) latest haul, which took his overall Gameweek 26 score to a whopping 28 points.

It’s advantage to Triple Captainers, then, but big returns from fresh targets elsewhere – including double-digit scores for semi-popular Wildcard buys Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) – means that there’ll be very little in it by the time that Arsenal v Wolves comes to a head on Thursday:

It’ll be future Gameweeks, and not this one, that will properly determine just how successful each chip strategy is.

EDOUARD AND KING DISAPPEARING FROM VIEW

It was a dismal Double Gameweek 26 for owners of Josh King (£5.9m) and Odsonne Edouard (£6.6m), who failed to muster a return between them. King – who has just one attacking return in his last 12 appearances – was unceremoniously hooked after 50 minutes of Watford’s 4-1 home defeat on Wednesday, while Edouard was only on the pitch for a matter of seconds across Palace’s two matches.

Form and rotation risk respectively are good reasons to sell the pair, with only Watford’s forthcoming double-header in Gameweek 28 the smallest of incentives to keep hold of King.

The Norwegian failed to register a shot against the Eagles but Saturday’s goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) was prominent enough to maintain interest, spurning two big chances here.

Watford’s defensive blip after some promising displays at the back ought to be put in context: Palace scored four times but had an xG of just 0.71, only registering seven shots throughout.

Two-goal Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) was at his best and Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) delivered a fifth double-digit haul of the campaign but without a double in the upcoming matches, Palace assets will surely only come onto the FPL radar if they are dumped out of the FA Cup by Stoke next week and have a Gameweek 30 match going ahead.

  1. Fit_to_drop
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Defenders are

    Cancelo/AitN/VVD/TAA/Tierney

    A. Sell VVD or Tierney?
    B. Sign Mee/Tarko/Roberts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A. VVD. Arsenal have some doubles left to fit in and Tierney cheaper
      B. Mee. Looked a goal threat, don’t know if Lowton might challenge Roberts

      Open Controls
  2. boombaba
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I can field 10 after making FT.

    Would you sell Lowton for Roberts for -4?

    Got 4.5m available.

    Rest of bench is Liverpool/Arsenal which I don't want to sell.

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Might be worth the risk. But could also see Lowton getting one of the games possibly

      Open Controls
  3. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Okay, so I currently have enough to field 10 without taking a hit, to field 11 I'd have to take a -4 which I'm happy with, the question is.. who do I lose from this lot and for who? It would likely be for one week and then bring whichever player I lose back in. Seems a bit daft, but also don't think this warrants a FH?

    Bench is currently: Ramsdale - Saka - Salah Robbo

    DDG
    Cancelo - Ait Nouri - Dalot - Taa
    Son - Bowen - Coutinho
    Broja - Maupay - Weg

    Open Controls
  4. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    My plan was to sell Zaha to Ward Prowse for free this GW.

    Do I still do it even after his haul? Feels wrong but I think WP will do better in the next two GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Yeah, Zaha is the definition of mercurial. JWP's fixtures are great

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        30 mins ago

        Take the haul and run! Get JWP in.

        Open Controls
    3. Lignja
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wc team, bb gw28

      A. Kane, Bowen
      B. Son, Jimenez

      Dubravka
      Cancelo, Coady, Digne, Livramento
      Raphina, Coutinho, xxx
      Broja, Weghorst, xxx

      Sa, Salah, Taa, Saka

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Dont you feel meh putting so much faith in Burnley Leeds Spurs Wolves or Villa in your team... even if they have DGws

        Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Just watching last night's highlights and man, I thought Leeds gave Maguire a lot of room for his header at the weekend but VVD's was an utter joke. He literally strolled towards the ball and not a single player followed him or was near. It's actually embarrassing to watch it and to think a team in the top division can do that when defending a corner

      Open Controls
    5. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ronaldo rested in weekend game? If I dont FH I need to think if I prio him out.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Probably worth a hit for Kane regardless

        Open Controls
        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Probably so. However, if without FH, Ronaldo would not be my prio out if he was likely to play. I can do that move without a hit but my team has 5 LIV+ARS and Edouard etc so issues everywhere for this week. Also issues partly for upcoming weeks.

          Open Controls
      2. boombaba
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think he plays. Cavani and Greenwood out.

        Rashford is terrible in his normal position and even worse up top. Who else is there?

        Open Controls
    6. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Anyone think that the FA will do everything they can to make Chelsea lose the cup final?

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I'd be extremely concerned about developments in Roman Abramovich's home country if I was a Chelsea fan.

        Open Controls
      2. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Oh, the Russia thing.

          Open Controls
        2. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Abramovich's being Russian I guess.

          Open Controls
          1. Alan The Llama
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            As far as I know, he's an Israeli citizen now.

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              50 mins ago

              Still calls of him being stripped of the owner of Chelsea all over the net.

              https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10547277/Take-Chelsea-Abramovich-Bombshell-documents-accuse-billionaire-links-corruption.html

              Open Controls
              1. Alan The Llama
                • 12 Years
                48 mins ago

                I'll politely decline clicking on a link for the Daily Mail. Thanks anyway.

                Open Controls
                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  Evening Stand link below. There are dozens of similar articles that can be found via News Now Chelsea.

                  https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/roman-abramovich-chris-bryant-house-of-commons-home-office-boris-johnson-b984453.html

                  Open Controls
                  1. DavidBadWillie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Evening standard another Tory tag nobody should read.

                    I’d love it if Abramovic sold Chelsea and they went back to being a small unsuccessful club again.

                    Open Controls
    7. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Non FH team - which defender 5.1m or below would you have? Current defence below and looking to get Gabriel out:

      TAA - Cancelo - Gabriel - Lamptey - Livra

      Open Controls
      1. redsallstars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Saiss or coady, they got great double gameweek coming up

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          10 mins ago

          Why Gabreil out?

          Can you move Lamptey out to Coady/Saiss

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            10 players playing if I keep Gabriel. If I get Gabriel out then 11 players

            Open Controls
      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I have 2 x FH … is it worth FH this week or scrape the below team out? Thanks.

        Sanchez
        Laporte Cancelo Digne
        Son Bowen Raphinha Cornet
        Weghorst Watkins Edouard

        Bench: Ramsdale Salah TAA Tierney

        Watkins, edouard and Cornet all injury/rotation risks ..

        Open Controls
      4. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Rank these guys in order of who you think does best, to who you think does worst.
        1) Foden
        2) Bruno
        3) Sterling
        4) Sancho
        5) Mahrez

        Open Controls
        1. niaz1982
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          In this dilemma myself, have got Bruno, just debating on Mahrez / Foden / Sancho, i've got a feeling about Mahrez though

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          53241

          Open Controls
        3. Mozumbus
            5 mins ago

            51324

            Open Controls
        4. niaz1982
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Current team

          Sanchez
          TAA Digne Cancelo Livramento
          KDB Jota* Bowen Fernandes
          Antonio Edouard

          Subs: Foster, Luiz, Cucurella, Dennis

          Going to probably WC28 but for this week should I:

          A. Jota & Eduoard > Weghorst & Brownhill
          B. Jota & Edouard > Weghorst & Mahrez [fancy him to start but will need to watch pressers]
          C. Jota & Edouard > another choice [feel free to suggest]

          Open Controls
        5. merin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          On FH. Anything you would change?

          Pope
          Cancelo Mee KWP
          Son Mahrez Sterling Bruno
          Kane Weghorst(c) Broja

          (Foster Livra DLuiz Amartey)

          0.2 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            34 mins ago

            Only captaincy. GTG

            Open Controls
            1. merin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              33 mins ago

              Who would you put the armband on? Kane?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Son/Mahrez. Not sure I quite trust Weghorst enough for captaincy yet

                Open Controls
            2. Mozumbus
                32 mins ago

                Why? (C)

                Open Controls
          2. Napster03
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I need to choose 2 from these 4 (money not a problem):

            KdB - Mahrez - Sterling - Son

            Which 2? And which captain?

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Im bringing in Mahrez (C) this week.

              Open Controls
            2. Nedvěd11
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              If money not a problem pick 3 😛

              Open Controls
              1. Napster03
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Money is not, hits are

                Open Controls
            3. Mozumbus
                7 mins ago

                I'm on Mahrez and Son

                Open Controls
            4. West Hammered
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              FH or not?

              DDG
              Cancelo Lamptey
              Bruno Maddison Bowen Gray* (*Maybe Injured)
              King Dennis Jiminez

              Blanks Salah Tierney VVD TAA

              If I don't FH will likely take -8 Salah VVD & King to Son, Mee/Livramento, Broja. Weghorst

              Open Controls
              1. Mozumbus
                  9 mins ago

                  Definitely yes especially if you have both mainly because of no Burnett l Burnley

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mozumbus
                      8 mins ago

                      Typos regretted
                      *Mainly because of no Burnley

                      Open Controls
                  2. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 mins ago

                    If you have 2 FH (& arent WCing in 28), just FH then rather than do a -8 that'll need reversing the next week

                    Open Controls
                • Rassi
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Cornet "touch and go"

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    Shocker

                    Open Controls
                • NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  58 mins ago

                  https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1496841479645536256

                  Perraud confirmed back, Livramento and KWP at risk of rotation again

                  Also Graham Potter has said Webster and Mwepu are doubts, and there is also illness "around the squad"

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pompel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Webster doubt might just tip me towards FH

                    Open Controls
                  2. Danstoke82
                    • 7 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Personally think Perraud will be benched again. KWP at most risk for a rest if anything but he and Livramento have been worked very well v Everton

                    Open Controls
                • BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    55 mins ago

                    So, I know Salah TC worked out, but I was bloody stressed. Two pens vs a good shot stopper and an assist to an out-of-position centre back with a dinked finish... Not clear-cut opportunities by any means. Imagine if he'd missed one or both those pens....

                    Open Controls
                    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                        21 mins ago

                        Mind you, banging penalties, tho.

                        Open Controls
                      • Bobby Digital
                        • 4 Years
                        1 min ago

                        This risk made me go Forster over Livra.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Answer to Nate ^^

                          Open Controls
                    2. Bobby_Baggio
                      • 10 Years
                      54 mins ago

                      No need to FH right? I have 2 FH still to use. Thinking King + Gabriel > Weghorst + Wolves Def.

                      DDG
                      Livra - Cancelo - Lamptey
                      Foden - Bowen - Son
                      King - Broja - Antonio

                      (Foster) - Salah - Saka - TAA - Gabriel

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 3 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Looks good moves

                        Open Controls
                      2. Sgt. Slaughter
                        • 5 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Not tempted by Pope?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby_Baggio
                          • 10 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          If not using my FH it doesn't make sense to change a playing GK. On a FH he would be in for sure

                          Open Controls
                          1. Sgt. Slaughter
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            DDG > Pope for a hit made sense last DGW.

                            Open Controls
                    3. Bucket Man
                      • 3 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Get by with this for a -4

                      Sanchez
                      Cancelo, Kilman, Dalot, Mee
                      Son, Rapha, Bowen
                      Watkins, Weghorst, Broja

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bobby_Baggio
                        • 10 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yep good team

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bucket Man
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Thanks

                          Open Controls
                    4. Kodap
                      • 4 Years
                      41 mins ago

                      Hey guys, so I currently have enough to field 10 without taking a hit, to field 11 I'd have to take a -4 which I'm happy with, the question is.. who do I lose from this lot and for who? It would likely be for one week and then bring whichever player I lose back in. Seems a bit daft, but also don't think this warrants a FH?

                      Bench is currently: Ramsdale - Saka - Salah Robbo

                      DDG
                      Cancelo - Ait Nouri - Dalot - Taa
                      Son - Bowen - Coutinho
                      Broja - Maupay - Weg

                      Open Controls
                      1. Danstoke82
                        • 7 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Nah hold FH how much do you have left ITB?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Kodap
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I've got 1.5m in the bank, so I would like to get a full 11 out, just who do I take out?

                          Salah > City mid for one week, then back to Salah?

                          or Saka > JWP and back to Saka after?

                          Open Controls
                    5. NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      From -4 to -12.. but allow me to get this mid/attack

                      Son Bruno Mahrez JWP
                      Weghorst Jimmy Wood

                      Lovely isn't it?

                      Open Controls
                    6. Alan The Llama
                      • 12 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      New Post

                      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/24/the-scout-squads-best-fpl-players-for-gameweek-27/

                      Open Controls
                    7. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      Watching Tenet and very confused...

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        3 mins ago

                        Haha thats Chris Nolan for you

                        Open Controls
                    8. Vjm6891
                      • 1 Year
                      15 mins ago

                      Martinez or Sanchez
                      Cancelo / Dias / Coufal / Ati Nouri
                      Foden / Pogba / Bowen / Zaha
                      Antonio / Ronaldo

                      King the only outfield sub. I still have Jota

                      I'm nearly certainly going to wildcard for GW28 as I need double players etc. However for a 1 week punt do I?

                      Jota > JWP
                      King > Weghorst
                      COufal > Burnley defender

                      Or 2 or 3 of those? Only 1 FT.

                      I did want to get Pope in, but as I have a playing GK I think that is a waste.

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.