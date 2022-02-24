293
Ex-FPL champion Simon March’s Gameweek 27 team and Free Hit thoughts

Former Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Simon March joins Az on the eve of another deadline to look ahead to Gameweek 27.

Az and Simon, in for the unavailable Mark, reflect on how they got on in the Gameweek just gone (or about to go!) and how their teams are set up for Gameweek 27.

Simon also shares his thoughts on using the Free Hit chip in the upcoming Gameweek and whether there is enough upside to justify its deployment.

  1. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    With the doubts over Saints fullbacks now that Perraud is back, is anyone considering going with Forster over Pope on FH - with Mee and Tarko double up?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
        22 mins ago

        I’d be all over Mee/Tark double up regardless if I was on FH

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          ^This^

          Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Friends, please:

      Lloris, Foster
      Cancelo, Dias, Cash
      **Salah**, Foden, Bowen, Coutinho
      Jimi, Edouard

      **Saka, TAA, Robbo**

      1. Free hit (got two still)
      2. Robbo to Livra, Saka to Bernardo (- 4)
      3. WC

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Got to be a Free Hit for me

        Open Controls
    3. AnyoneButLiverpool
      • 2 Years
      49 mins ago

      Guys, I need some help please..

      Sanchez

      TAA Cancelo Dalot

      Bowen Coutinho Salah* Saka*

      Ronaldo Dennis Maupay

      Ramsdale TAA Rudiger Martinelli

      Would you take a hit to field 11 players or FH?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Ronny to Kane
        Martinelli to JWP

        Open Controls
        1. sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Getting JWP is a solid move

          Open Controls
      2. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        TAA twice is definitely a problem for you....
        Who would you sell?

        Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Multiple Mighty Midfield Moves

      GW-27 - 1.6 bank - (1-FT)
      deGea/(Foster)
      Cancelo(VC)/Ait Nouri/Laporte/(Trent/Robertson)
      KDB/Bowen/Ramsey/Gallager(Salah)
      Weghorst*(C)/Broja/Jiménez

      A - Gallager to JWP - 1.2 bank
      B - KDB to Son - 1.2 bank
      C - KDB + Gallager to Mahrez + Son - 0.2 bank (-4 hit)
      D - KDB + Gallager to JWP + Son - 2.4 bank (-4 hit)
      E - Bank that FT you silly puppy

      Open Controls
    5. Couch Potato
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Ronaldo > Kane (C) worth a -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Worth a left nut to get rid of Ronny

        Open Controls
    6. Eightball
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Foster
      Livramento Dawson Cancelo
      Foden Bowen Bruno Ramsey
      Antonio Weghorst (c) Broja

      Salah to:

      A)Son (-4)
      B) Sterling/KDB/Mahrez (-4)
      C) Dont take a hit

      WC28

      Open Controls

