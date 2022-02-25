142
Spot the Differential February 25

Overlooked Armstrong can benefit from Southampton’s appealing fixture run

142 Comments
Share

Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Southampton, Burnley and Newcastle United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

STUART ARMSTRONG

  • FPL ownership: 0.2%
  • Price: £5.8m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: NOR | avl + NEW | WAT | bur | lee

Despite an injury-hit spell during the first half of the season, Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) has been one of Southampton’s top performers of late, with two goals in his last three appearances in all competitions.

The Scottish international was excellent against Everton in Gameweek 26, causing all sorts of problems for the Toffees’ defence with his direct running. He ended the match with a goal and two bonus points, which followed his opener in the FA Cup fourth round tie against Coventry City earlier this month.

Deployed in an advanced midfield role behind Che Adams (£6.9m) and Armando Broja (£5.4m) last time out, Armstrong was encouraged to drift infield in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2 formation, with his display earning praise from his manager after the match.

“A massive impact. He’s a very intelligent player on the ball, fantastic with his runs with the ball. The number 10 is a fantastic position for him. I love the way he takes the game in his hands sometimes and creates chances, scores goals. A very intelligent and fantastic player when he is fit.

I must say that he learned to balance it right. Some moments in the past, I think he was a little bit too quick in going behind. And now he has a good feeling when it’s necessary to speed up or when it’s necessary to step on the ball and to play it back. And this is a very good combination. He’s always involved in all the actions. I think this is showing you how important he is for our game.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl discussing Stuart Armstrong after Southampton’s 2-0 win over Everton in Gameweek 26

Southampton have lost just once in their last nine games and have recently claimed eight points from a possible 12 in a tough run against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Everton. Now, they take on the Premier League’s bottom club Norwich City on Friday, followed by an appealing run of matches which includes a double-header in Gameweek 28 against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

At his best, Armstrong is a real asset to Southampton, and could be a nice differential pick to capitalise on their appealing run.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.7m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: cry + LEI | CHE | bre | SOU | MCI

After being dropped for the defeat to Liverpool in Gameweek 25, Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) has raised his game upon his return to Burnley’s starting XI.

It’s fair to say the 22-year-old has struggled to live up to expectations in 2021/22, with only one assist all season.

However, his -2.59 expected goal involvement (xGI) delta suggests he has been a little unfortunate not to return more.

Despite this season’s dip in form, McNeil has once again been the Clarets’ main creative outlet, as he ranks top at Turf Moor for chances created, crosses, successful take-ons and passes received in the final-third, whilst his 30 goal attempts is another team-leading total.

Key to his appeal is this week’s opponents Crystal Palace and Leicester City, given that both sides have shipped goals aplenty from set plays this season, which could be good news for McNeil, who has a share of Burnley’s set-pieces and regularly puts the ball into the box from wide areas. In fact, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m), James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) have delivered more crosses than him all season.

McNeil has now produced excellent back-to-back displays against Brighton and Hove Albion and Spurs, and if he can carry on that form, could be a shrewd differential pick for those on the lookout for a new budget midfielder.

CHRIS WOOD

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £6.7m
  • GW27-31 fixtures: bre | BHA + sou | che + eve | CRY | tot

With just three Premier League goals all season, Chris Wood (£6.7m) may have underwhelmed, but is now about to embark on a kinder run of fixtures which includes back-to-back Double Gameweeks.

The New Zealand international has been a model of consistency in recent years, scoring at least 10 goals in each of his four top-flight campaigns at Burnley.

Now, despite failing to score in five appearances since joining Newcastle United, he has led the line well and played a vital role in the Magpies’ upturn in form, which has seen them secure important wins over Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa in their last four matches.

During that time, he leads the way amongst team-mates for shots in the box, with eight, which has included four headed attempts. That’s important, too, given that this weekend’s opponents Brentford rank bottom across the season for headed attempts conceded, with 71. Notably, Thomas Frank’s side have also conceded 20 goals in their last eight Premier League matches, which suggests the New Zealand international could get some joy in Gameweek 27.

Looking further ahead, successive Double Gameweeks follow, which includes games against Brighton and Hove Albion (h), Southampton (a), Chelsea (a) and Everton (a).

Newcastle appear to have moved up a gear in recent weeks, with more confidence on the ball, and given that Wood is the focal point of their attack, could be an effective differential pick for our frontlines.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Pretty template FH then? Suggestions on how to change it up, if at all?

    Pope
    Shaw, Mee, Cancelo
    Son, Mahrez, Bruno, JWP
    Broja, Kane, Weghorst
    (Gunn; Ramsey, Livra, Lamptey)

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have Sancho and Sterling in MF, you have Bruno and JWP - all else the same.

      My bench is Walker-Pieters, Ramsey, then a no show Tsimikas who is a nice enabler at 3.7 on FH.

      Open Controls
      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I considered all of them, except Tsimikas. Probably will tinker until the deadline.

        Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I know you can't have them all but happy with 2 city?
      also who you going captain?

      looks a strong team. I'm trying to go broja first sub with double city midfield. appreciate comment on previous page

      Open Controls
    3. LSP
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good

      I went with Sancho instead of Bruno and Sterling instead of JWP.

      Open Controls
  2. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Foden or Sancho for this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Yank Revolution
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sancho yo

      Open Controls
  3. Ragabolly
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Risers: Broja (5.5)

    Fallers: De Bruyne (11.9)

    Open Controls
    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      So many FHs being played

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Cheers Ragabolly. Shipped DCL for Broja just in the nick of tome.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        and time

        Open Controls
    3. Junglist95
        37 mins ago

        Cheers Raga

        Open Controls
      • Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        De Bruyne was shown as fine on fpl stats, that is unexpected

        Open Controls
      • THE SHEEP HUNTER
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Chees Rags!
        Just lost a Satoshi. What happened? The Elite are dumping on Kev.
        Fakeout lines, FOMO back ASAP.
        Beech.

        Open Controls
      • waldo666
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Awesome! Cheers Ragabolly.

        Open Controls
    4. Junglist95
        53 mins ago

        Shall I be bold and get Wood over Broja?

        Already have Weghorst

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          36 mins ago

          The striker who can’t score for love nor money at the moment?

          Open Controls
          1. Junglist95
              13 mins ago

              Stats and fixtures say that's about to change

              Open Controls
              1. Twisted Saltergater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                12 mins ago

                maybe. Prefer ASM tho.

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    11 mins ago

                    Good point.

                    0.1 off ugh!!!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Twisted Saltergater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Always the way!

                      Open Controls
            • waldo666
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No.

              Open Controls
          2. noahzark22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            51 mins ago

            Maupay or Dennis out for Broja?

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Maupay

              Open Controls
            2. Junglist95
                just now

                Maupay. Even their double fixtures are awful. Fixtures are atrocious and I am a Lamptey owner
                May sell for Burnley/Newc did or someone else

                Open Controls
            3. RobinKerr1987
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              Thoughts on this lot after free-hitting?

              And keen to hear whether to go Shaw (better fixture but doubling with De Gea) versus Roberts (DGW)

              De Gea
              Cancelo, Mee, Livra, Shaw/Roberts
              KDB, Son, Ward-Prowse
              Weghorst (C), Ronaldo (VC), Kane

              Bench: Foster, Ramsay, Gilmour, Tsimikas

              Open Controls
              1. Junglist95
                  21 mins ago

                  Immensely strong imo and you even have a bench player or two

                  Open Controls
                  1. RobinKerr1987
                    • 9 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    Cheers, Junglist. Thoughts on the 4th defender conundrum?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Junglist95
                        just now

                        Robert's for me

                        Open Controls
                  2. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    19 mins ago

                    I get the feeling ronaldo is going to sit this one out

                    Open Controls
                • 420king
                  • 7 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Who starts at RB for West Ham now that Coufal is out? Fredricks or Johnson?

                  Open Controls
                • noahzark22
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Am I really bringing in TWO Southampton players this week?!

                  Open Controls
                  1. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    38 mins ago

                    Of course, I added a second one this week.

                    Open Controls
                    1. POTATO
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Though I'd prefer Son and Kane against Leeds, though you know, money...

                      Open Controls
                  2. klopptimusprime
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Armstrong or Broja?

                    Article getting me hyped

                    Open Controls
                    1. noahzark22
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      Jwp and Broja

                      Open Controls
                  3. THE SHEEP HUNTER
                    • 4 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Prowse_ He is exceptional.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bruno Commando
                      • 7 Years
                      1 min ago

                      JWP or Broja? You seem to speak really highly about JWP!

                      Open Controls
                • Sun Jihai
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Pretty template but:

                  Forster
                  Cancelo Mee X
                  Bruno Sancho Son Mahrez Foden
                  Kane Weghorst
                  Broja Amartey Tsimikas

                  Who for that 3rd defender slot:
                  A) Tark/Roberts - straightforward DGWer
                  B) KWP - target Norwich, seems more nailed than Livramento
                  C) Shaw - target Watford, a few assists recently
                  D) Reguilon - probably laughable but when he was playing he had very strong stats and everyone has Kane + Son on FH

                  Open Controls
                  1. RobinKerr1987
                    • 9 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    I'm in the same predicament for that defender spot...

                    For me, Roberts doubles up with Mee, and Shaw doubles up with De Gea. I think Shaw has the better chance of points, but Roberts gets a double bite of the pie.

                    But still can't decide haha

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hy liverpool
                    • 8 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    I like.. I think foden is going to be benched though.
                    I would be tempted to double up on burnley defenders so A

                    Open Controls
                  3. Cruyff's Eleven
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Leaning towards KWP - more nailed, better stats than Livra, plus higher ceiling over next 3 weeks than Burnley defenders.

                    Open Controls
                  4. niloh1
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Damn what is ur team value

                    Open Controls
                • MountainBeach
                  • 10 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Got 8 playing players with 1 FT. Should I free hit?

                  Sanchez
                  Cancelo Williams
                  Raph Bowen
                  Antonio Dennis Ronaldo

                  Thinking of doing Coufal to a player def or Saka to Coutinho if I don't free hit.

                  Open Controls
                  1. POTATO
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    Absolutely with that team

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hy liverpool
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Yes you should

                    Open Controls
                • HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Most likely selling Raph + Bowen on FH to bring in 2 from: Sterling kdb bruno sancho foden elanga

                  Best combo to spend up to 19.7m?
                  Going 5 man midfield, with Son JWP Mahrez locked in

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hy liverpool
                    • 8 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Bruno sancho

                    Open Controls
                    1. HMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      you think they'll wallop watford? hard to trust manu double but would help if ronaldo was out

                      Open Controls
                • MountainBeach
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  I can free hit one week, then WC the next right? Heard somewhere you can't free hit twice in a row. So, thought I'd confirm about the WC.

                  Open Controls
                  1. redsallstars
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    just now

                    Yes you can wildcard after FH for sure, cause I just done that myself. FH last week,WC this week

                    Open Controls
                    1. MountainBeach
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      thanks.

                      Open Controls
                • fish&chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Are we likely to get any injury update on Guaita, cornet and King today?

                  Open Controls
                • TheSteel
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Funny to see my GW captain drop in price

                  Open Controls
                • Hotdogs for Tea
                  • 6 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Hey DZ gtg ? Good luck everyone

                  Sanchez
                  Cancelo Mitchell Tarks
                  Foden Bowen Cornet Bruno
                  Kane Weghorst Antonio
                  Ramsdale Mounthino Coady TAA
                  -4

                  Open Controls
                • CoracAld2831
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  Team now:

                  Bachmann
                  Saiss-Cancelo-Manquillo-B.Williams
                  Foden(vc)-Bowen-Son(c)
                  Dennis-King-Jimenez

                  Ramsdale-Saka-Salah-TAA

                  1 FT
                  0,1m

                  Chips available: FH x 2, WC, BB

                  What to do?

                  1. Use a free hit
                  2. Save and do Jimenez, Manquillo -> Weghorst, Mee
                  3. WC?

                  Open Controls
                • niloh1
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Is mahrez more nailed then foden for this gameweek?

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.