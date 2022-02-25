49
Captain Sensible February 25

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 27?

49 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with another challenging captaincy decision as Gameweek 27 and its Friday-night deadline rolls around quickly.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are, of course, facing blanks due to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, while Burnley are the only club who play twice.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 27 xaptain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) leads the captain poll for Gameweek 27, pulling in the support of 36.36% ahead of Burnley’s double-header, which includes games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

That gives the towering Dutchman a gap of 18 percentage points over Harry Kane (£12.2m), who comes into this round with 18.04% of the vote.

This week’s top three is closed out by team-mate Son Heung-min (£10.8m), who, despite not finding the net in his last three league appearances, is still chipping in with assists and remains a constant threat.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Armando Broja (£5.4m), meanwhile, are the best of the rest this time around as Manchester United host a Watford side who conceded four against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, while Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton squad take on rock-bottom Norwich City.

WOUT WEGHORST

49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. niloh1
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    If you had to choose between foden and mahrez for this gameweek, who would you pick?

    
    1. trick9
        13 mins ago

        Mahrez.

        
      • gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mahrez

        
      • Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Foden

        
      • JoTAA
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mahrez

        
      • DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mahrez

        
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      DDG (Foster)
      Cancelo Coufal Dunk
      Bowen Foden Trossard (Salah Saka)
      Broja Weg Edouard

      1 FH remaining so not using this week. FT used. WC 28 I guess.

      1. Edouard + Salah > Kane + Son -8
      2. Edouard + Saka > Kane + Kulu -8
      3. Edouard + Salah > Kane + Bruno -8
      4. Salah + Saka > Son + Bruno -8
      5. Any of these for -12

      
      1. Redhulkster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I like 4

        
    3. unitednations
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Stuck on the last spot on FH and bench

      A: Mee with bench of Gilmour, Johnson, Amartey
      B: Roberts with bench of Elanga, Amartey, Tsimikas
      C: Tarkowski with bench of Gilmour, Johnson, Tsimikas

      
      1. Redhulkster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

        
    4. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      What a win for Arsenal last night.

      Long way to go, but top 4 should happen now.

      
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Think so too. And also a comeback from them after a while right? Must be very very encouraging for Arteta and co. Liverpool fan here but I’ll be very happy to see Arsenal finish in top 4

        
    5. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who's more likely to keep a clean sheet this GW between Leicester and Norwich?

      
      1. Ibralicious
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Or in other words, who should be 1st sub between Amartey and Williams? :/

        
      2. Redhulkster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Leicester

        
      3. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Let me guess...Amartey vs Williams?

        
        1. Wild Card this!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Neither

          
          1. Wild Card this!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            -4 and Burnley def

            
    6. Catona75
        13 mins ago

        Bruno and Broja or Sancho and JWP?

        
        1. JoTAA
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          BB

          
        2. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Bb

          
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think Broja+JWP will get more points than Bruno+Broja or Sancho+JWP.

          
      • POTATO
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Sánchez(AVL)
        Cancelo(eve) Laporte(eve) Coady(whu)
        B.Fernandes(WAT) Coutinho(bha) JWP(NOR) Bowen(WOL)
        Weghorst(cry LEI) Broja(NOR) Dennis(mun)

        Ramsdale TAA Tierney Salah 0FT

        a) Tierney > Mee (-4) for the dgw, which player to bench?
        b) stick, no hit and zero subs
        c) Sánchez > Pope (-4) for the double but still zero subs (Brighton have unspecified illness in squad)

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I like your team
          I would stick .
          But because m a risk taker and hits have paid off for me if prodded, I would do Sanchez to pope.
          Pope will likely pay the hit .

          
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            At least with c) I'll be rid of Potter vagueness. Why can't he just say who isn't available - we will know in a day or so anyway. He doesn't have to give reasons.

            
            1. Redhulkster
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Go for it

              
      • NateDog
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Still undecided between Kane and Weghorst. Been leaning Kane all week, but need to see if we get any further indication of the Conte situation at Spurs today

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Weghorst.
          Reasoning

          Spurs: inconsistent
          Burnley: fixtures + dgw

          
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Neither?

          
      • Lignja
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        On wc

        A. Kane, Bowen, Raphina
        B. Jimenez, Son, Bowen
        C. Jimenez, Son, Raphina

        Dubravka
        Cancelo, Digne, Coady, Livramento
        Coutinho, XXX, XXX
        XXX, Broja, Weghorst

        Sa, Salah, Taa, Saka

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          C for long run as bowens fixtures turn imo

          
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            You think Bowen's returns depend on fixtures? I was beginning to think he is fixture proof.

            
      • rnrd
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        One week punt:
        A- broja
        B- Son

        ?

        
        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Son easy

          Open Controls
        
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Son.

          
      • Bishopool
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        a) Weghorst x2
        b) Broja

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Weg

          
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Broja

          
      • Bishopool
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        a) Livra
        b) Mee x2

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Mee*2

          
      • rnrd
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Are some of you considering Bruno (C) this week?
        Son and Weghorst the other options but Bruno is a bps magnet, has great form and fixtures and there’s imo a chance he could be on pens with Cr7 bench a possibility

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Yes there is a chance but problem still remains inconsistency from utd as a team.

          
      • sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hello all.

        Silly to go Roberts instead of Mee? Need that 0.3 to afford Mahrez for Foden.

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not silly at all

          
      • Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        This is the most relevant question this week. Two standout options, and one who has a DGW. Will this be another Watford-like DGW striker (C) situation though?

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Na imo weghorst is probably miles above than both Watford strikers and he will actually convert.
          Burnley are in form. They may score less, but they get the results.

          
      • Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Anything worth changing in this fh draft?

        Forster
        Cancelo Mee tark
        Son Sterling Mahrez sancho jwp
        Kane Weg

        Mathews kwp amartey Allan

        
        1. Redhulkster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Pretty good 🙂

          
      • DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        just now

        With Kane Son Weghorst Cancelo Pope Mee/Tarkowsi there is an incredibly strong FH27 template formed, i think the FH is differential in itself. I can’t afford Bruno, my TV isn’t great so i’ll punt on Sancho.

        Pope
        Cancelo Tarkowski Walker-Peters
        Son Sancho Mahrez Sterling
        Broja Kane Weghorst

        Extremely template but happy with this. If i could afford Bruno, I’d probably have him to be honest.

        

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.