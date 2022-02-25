Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 27?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with another challenging captaincy decision as Gameweek 27 and its Friday-night deadline rolls around quickly.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are, of course, facing blanks due to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, while Burnley are the only club who play twice.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 27 xaptain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) leads the captain poll for Gameweek 27, pulling in the support of 36.36% ahead of Burnley’s double-header, which includes games against Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

That gives the towering Dutchman a gap of 18 percentage points over Harry Kane (£12.2m), who comes into this round with 18.04% of the vote.

This week’s top three is closed out by team-mate Son Heung-min (£10.8m), who, despite not finding the net in his last three league appearances, is still chipping in with assists and remains a constant threat.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Armando Broja (£5.4m), meanwhile, are the best of the rest this time around as Manchester United host a Watford side who conceded four against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, while Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton squad take on rock-bottom Norwich City.

WOUT WEGHORST

