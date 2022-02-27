Free Hit v no chip: How the world’s leading FPL managers are doing in Gameweek 27

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 27 CAPTAINCY

It’s advantage to Harry Kane (£12.2m) captainers after the Spurs striker delivered a double-digit haul against Leeds and the more widely backed Wout Weghorst (£6.6m) blanked – although the Burnley man still has a clash with a leaky Leicester backline to come on Tuesday.

Above: Captaincy stats among the top 1,000 ‘elite’ managers

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There were zero Bench Boost/Triple Captain chips used within the top 10,000 in Gameweek 27, with only a small number of Wildcards being deployed.

Rather, this Gameweek was all about the Free Hit.

Around 45% of the leading FPL bosses activated their first or second Free Hit, with 53.26 the average score after Saturday. That’s a lead of around 14.5 points on those who didn’t play a chip this week, but the outcomes of West Ham v Wolves and Burnley v Leicester will have a big say on the final difference.

Practically zero managers in the top 10k have all five chips in hand, with over half having used two (typically the Triple Captain and the Free Hit).

Almost a third of these bosses have already activated three or more chips.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD

The ‘template’ top 10k/elite squad for Gameweek 27 should be taken with a pinch of salt given the number of Free Hits flying about; some of the players above and below will be one-week-only love affairs, such as bench fodder’s very own Daniel Amartey (£3.8m) and the heavy Burnley representation.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 27

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

The template Free Hit squad for Gameweek 27 has a very familiar look, as it’s the one that has been doing the rounds for most of the week on these pages and elsewhere.

Only the Spurs duo have delivered in attack so far, with Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Tino Livramento (£4.3m) doing the business at the back.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 28

Last week, the average top 10k manager owned 4.35 players whose teams ‘double’ in Gameweek 28.

This has dropped to 3.53 above but again, the Free Hit data will be skewing the figures, so it’s probably safe to assume that the true number is closer to five when we factor in normal Gameweek 27 transfers being spent on the likes of Armando Broja (£5.5m).

