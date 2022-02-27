383
Metrics February 27

Free Hit v no chip: How the world’s leading FPL managers are doing in Gameweek 27

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups (where there will of course be some overlap), these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the growing number of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 27 CAPTAINCY

It’s advantage to Harry Kane (£12.2m) captainers after the Spurs striker delivered a double-digit haul against Leeds and the more widely backed Wout Weghorst (£6.6m) blanked – although the Burnley man still has a clash with a leaky Leicester backline to come on Tuesday.

Above: Captaincy stats among the top 1,000 ‘elite’ managers

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

There were zero Bench Boost/Triple Captain chips used within the top 10,000 in Gameweek 27, with only a small number of Wildcards being deployed.

Rather, this Gameweek was all about the Free Hit.

Around 45% of the leading FPL bosses activated their first or second Free Hit, with 53.26 the average score after Saturday. That’s a lead of around 14.5 points on those who didn’t play a chip this week, but the outcomes of West Ham v Wolves and Burnley v Leicester will have a big say on the final difference.

Practically zero managers in the top 10k have all five chips in hand, with over half having used two (typically the Triple Captain and the Free Hit).

Almost a third of these bosses have already activated three or more chips.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD

The ‘template’ top 10k/elite squad for Gameweek 27 should be taken with a pinch of salt given the number of Free Hits flying about; some of the players above and below will be one-week-only love affairs, such as bench fodder’s very own Daniel Amartey (£3.8m) and the heavy Burnley representation.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 27
How the world’s leading FPL managers are set up for the Blank + Double Gameweeks

TOP 10K: TEMPLATE FREE HIT SQUAD

The template Free Hit squad for Gameweek 27 has a very familiar look, as it’s the one that has been doing the rounds for most of the week on these pages and elsewhere.

Only the Spurs duo have delivered in attack so far, with Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Tino Livramento (£4.3m) doing the business at the back.

TOP 10K: AVERAGE NUMBER OF PLAYERS OWNED PER TEAM FOR GAMEWEEK 28

Last week, the average top 10k manager owned 4.35 players whose teams ‘double’ in Gameweek 28.

This has dropped to 3.53 above but again, the Free Hit data will be skewing the figures, so it’s probably safe to assume that the true number is closer to five when we factor in normal Gameweek 27 transfers being spent on the likes of Armando Broja (£5.5m).

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

  Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Hi....I'm bench boosting this week and using transfers for 30.

    Thoughts on ramsdale to sa? And vvd to rudiger / james - 4 if Chelsea double?

    Ramsdale dubravka
    Taa vvd digne saiss tierney
    Salah Saka raphinha coutinho ramsey
    Kane jiminez broja

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Could work for the goalie

      Not sure replacing VVD with CHE def for -4 as VVD double next week, risk of not gaining anything

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Both sales feel wrong

      Like, very wrong

      But Sa's double is good, and the James double would be vs Burnley and Norwich, if it does arrive

      Nothing else to do in the rest of your team

      You know what? Go for it, yes

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        As Zico says, VVD sale could backfire next GW. I do like the upside of a fit Reece vs Burnley + Norwich, though. But not Rudiger

        Also not sure Reece plays twice

        Okay, just Sa. I agree with Zico now

        Open Controls
        Flynny
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Cheers....I think the sa move could work as wolves have a better double on paper than arsenal

          You are right. Vvd to rudiger - 4 prob isn't worth it....maybe for James. But he may only play 1 of 2 games in a potential double....thanks

          Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      39 mins ago

      Looks good for BB even if you dont make any transfers

      Open Controls
      Flynny
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think vvd to james - 4 very tempting if Chelsea double and he features today....thanks

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          There's a caveat there

          He might start today because Christensen is injured. But that might not mean he starts thrice a week

          Open Controls
  dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Ddg foster
    Cancelo trent cash reguilon ait nouri
    Bowen salah son jwp saka
    Watkins jimenez weghorst

    1ft 1.3itb

    Who to remove first and for who?
    Reguilon or Bowen to ???

    Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Reguilon is out of the XI. Bowen has just one bad fixture, then a good run until GW34. Has to be Reguilon

      As for who to buy, try KWP or Livra

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Reg 100%

      Open Controls
    Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      weghorst to broja

      Open Controls
  drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best semedo replacement?

    A. Coady
    B. Ait nouri
    C. KWP

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Need a GW30 player? A or B. A is a steady option B an exciting yet risky option.

      Open Controls
      drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah with gw 30 in mind Im leaning towards coady

        Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Semedo's injury has actually reduced that risk now. Jonny's at RWB now. Marcal is a backup player

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Yep just in comparison Coady is less risky

          Open Controls
          Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            True

            Open Controls
        drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
  Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Best option here chaps?

    A) WC
    B) Brownhill, Bruno & Antonio -> Son, COUTINHO & JIMENEZ (-8)
    C) Brownhill, Bruno & Antonio -> RAPHINA, COUTINHO & Kane (-8)
    D) Something else (advice welcome!)

    Ramsdale
    Trent, Cancelo, LIVRAMENTO
    Salah, Bruno, Saka, Bowen
    Antonio, Dennis, Broja

    Ddg, Lamptey, Dawson, Brownhill
    Bank 2.7m, 1FT, WC/BB/FH left

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      C out of those options

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bruno + Antonio + Dawson to Coutinho + Kane + Ait-Nouri

      4-3-3

      Open Controls
    mdm
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  GoonerByron
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Which 2 would you prioritise out of these for DGW28?

    A - Jimenez
    B - Coutinho
    C - Raphina

    Open Controls
    tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A&B

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      In isolation I think they are in par. All three will have a fixture in 30. So it depends on your team whether you want to spread the eggs on various baskets or doubling up here and there. I trust Raphinha more than the other two.

      Open Controls
      tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        just now

        this sounds sensible

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      All three are good. None is "essential"

      Again, I agree with Zico. Depends on the rest of your team. I think Jim is likely to get the fewest points though, if all of 'em hit their ceilings

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        😆 Did we eat the same dinner menu last night?

        Open Controls
        Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Lmao

          Open Controls
  Optimus.
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    The League Cup is still a Mickey Mouse Cup in my opinion, I will only change my stance if Liverpool win.

    Open Controls
  Chelsea Norwich pencilled in for DGW28
Rotation's Alter Ego
    Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Chelsea Norwich will double in 28 if either win their FA Cup Game this midweek

    https://twitter.com/NorwichCityFC/status/1497904347576950784?t=mWq8Exm7aV7BRsCoSBaJjw&s=19

    Open Controls
    Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Chelsea play Luton ans Norwich play Liverpool

      The doubles, if at least one of them win, would be

      Chelsea: Burnley (a), Norwich (a)
      Norwich: Brentford (h), Chelsea (h)

      Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Let's wait for the IF to fulfil ... WC galore 😛

      Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      As a FH29er, this isn't good :/

      Btw to others: here is the direct link to the source (ie not via Twitter)
      https://www.canaries.co.uk/content/fixture-update-norwich-city-v-chelsea

      Open Controls
      Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Apologies yes, should have got the direct link. Ta Deulo!

        Open Controls
        Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          No worries. Thanks for the news 🙂

          Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      Thanks for this! Time to replan

      Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      More options for those looking at FH28

      Open Controls
    sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Trying to work out who benefits from this chip-wise.

      Good news for WC28-ers, bad news for WC26-ers?

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      As expected then. Would be a huge shock if Chelsea don't win so I'm anticipating this going ahead.

      Havertz and James are waiting to be brought in!

      Open Controls
    Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Good strategy would be:
      WC 28 with Chelsea players & FH 30
      or
      FH 28, somehow get through BGW 30 & WC 31 with Chelsea players in as they are great long term
      I favour the first option as I’ve already used WC to go affect & am well set up for DGWs + one Chelsea player now will be perfect
      What are others thoughts?

      Open Controls
      Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Of course my option is first one without using WC as already used

        Open Controls
    Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      So glad I missed the deadline and now I have 2 FTs to get Chelsea in

      Open Controls
  Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Thoughts on Podence over Coutinho? Additional benefit of good fixtures after GW30 to help delay a WC.

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I like Podence and cheaper as well

      Open Controls
    internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Neto threat for minutes

      Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Time for Mount and Rudiger

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Pulisic! Is Ziyech fit?

      Open Controls
      tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I am looking at a Chelsea midfielder.
        Hard to decide when Zyiech got a knock

        Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      So many risks in there... If I go there, it's a -8 to lose Cancelo + Bowen and activate BB

      But it feels wrong. DGW tunnel vision, as I need Cancelo and Bowen for the non-DGW weeks, and BB36 is still in play for me, without hits

      Open Controls
  Reinhold
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Feck this really bad news for me

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Enforced to WC?

      Open Controls
      Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        28 mins ago

        Not necessarily, could take a hit or two. But I will need to FH 29 (or wildcard), and Chelsea assets do not help towards GW30. The plan of Raphinha and Sa was perfect for that, but can't go Chelsea-less in a dgw against Norwich and Burnley

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Gotcha, yeah CHE 28 will compromise 30 team

          Open Controls
          Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Guess it makes WC 28 and BB a decent enough combo. But will then also have to FH 30, so the chips flying then

            Open Controls
            Reinhold
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Bb 29 obv

              Open Controls
          Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            I think I might wait for a fully fit James as my Digne replacement in GW31

            Gotta trust the team I already have, I guess

            Open Controls
            The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              Yeah this my decision too (with Robbo as my Digne). Get Thiago Silva now or wait for James in 31..?

              Open Controls
  FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA VVD Cash* RAN*
    Salah JWP* Raphinha*
    Kane Dennis* Broja*

    Steele Cancelo Foden Bowen
    1FT 0Itb.

    Thinking DDG->SA
    Potentially DDG+Bowen -> Dubravka+Mount (-4) thoughts?

    Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      26 mins ago

      DDG - Sa, yep. Maybe Foden - Chelsea mid?

      Open Controls
      FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Foden to Mount to avoid Dubrav and go SA. Good whout.

        Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Chelsea eh. Shame they don't have more than one good FPL asset.

    Open Controls
    Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rudiger, Ziyech is a decent combo?

      Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Lukaku essential now? 😉

    Open Controls
    Echoes
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      Lukaku not essential even if Chelsea have a triple GW tbh

      Open Controls
      Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        38 mins ago

        Flat-track bully though! 😉

        Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      7 touches against Palace

      Open Controls
      Optimus.
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        2 from kick off 😉

        Open Controls
    mdm
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Rudiger + Ziyech chelsea combo then?

    Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      I prefer Mount

      Open Controls
    FantasyClub
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I’ve held Alonso this whole time, so although I think I’d prefer Rudi for security I might just stick and do Bowen to Mount

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      21 mins ago

      Ziyech went off injured v Lille, havent seen any updates on it since. Havertz the form mid atm. Also prefer Thiago Silva to Rudi, but unsure whether to wait for James

      Open Controls
      FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I think people have too many bad memories of Kai vs NOR to get him lol

        Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Would you bench TAA or Ait Nouri(DGW) ?

    Open Controls
  Vasshin
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Help me out please… all the chips left besides tripple captain

    Here is my team

    Foster
    Cancelo Dias TAa white
    Salah son Bowen Madison
    Dennis jimenez

    Bench ddg Weghorst cornet regulion

    1. Use free hit
    2. Use wildcard
    3. Transfer cornet and Regulion to willock and coady with -4
    4. Transfer Weghorst and regulion to broja and James or rudiger with -4 if they have double

    Open Controls
  winchester
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    hi guys. used FH gw27. have 1ft and 0.4m itb. Have 1fh, wc and bb left. What could be done here? when would be the best scenario to wc+bb?

    foster
    taa cancelo saiss livra
    bruno bowen salah saka
    dennis watkins

    (ddg edouard jota* keane)

    a) jota -> raph/coutinho
    b) bowen -> raph/jwp
    c) wc?

    Open Controls
    mdm
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      WC. Also because of CHE double. BB in 29

      Open Controls
  drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Not good my plans ruined now

    Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    The app says I can’t FH this week, I should have another one. Any reason why?

    Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Can't FH twice in a row

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      39 mins ago

      Used 1st this week? Cant be back to back

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thanks both. Didn’t know that rule. Wanted to get rid of it haha

      Open Controls
  FantasyClub
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    Are Arsenal assets worth the double in 29 considering they vs Liverpool in one?

    Open Controls
  jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Really would love a wildcard with BB combo this week

    Open Controls
  Weeb Kakashi
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Saw this coming. WC'ed this week and have Thiago Silva. Mahrez> Mount now?

    Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      What’s happened?

      Open Controls
      Weeb Kakashi
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Chels Dgw

        Open Controls
    OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Early I know, GTG for next week?

    Foster*
    Trent | Robbo | Cancelo | Livra*
    Salah | Son | Raphinha* | Ramsey*
    Kane | King*

    Bachmann | Lamptey | ESR | Dobbin

    Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Just got Bowen today, do me proud lad!

    Open Controls
  cigan
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    With WC, TC and both FHs all still available - would you opt for WC or FH this week?

    Open Controls
    Weeb Kakashi
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      WC. FH next.

      Open Controls
  Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Early days, but Digne > Rudiger/James sensible?

    Digne has not impressed much. Showed signs of improvement vs. Brighton defensively, but reckon SOU/LEE give them a tricky time.

    Most likely FH30 so wouldn't affect me later (poor fixtures anyway).

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      White could alternatively go, but he has a double next (meh though), and good following fixtures.

      Open Controls
    tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Villa's defense is not too appealing, so yes from me.
      Wait for James to be fully recovered though. Game today should give some pointers.

      Open Controls
  tomasjj
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Was looking to WC this week.
    Tough environment to navigate with Chelsea assets not clear, also Wolves not offering much going forward.

    Zyiech and Thiago/Rudiger the pics considered now. Also not clear which keeper to choose, but I think a premium is not worth it.

    Sa - Foster
    Cancelo, Tierney, Coady, Robbo or Trent, ?
    Salah, JWP, Saka, Bowen, ?
    Kane, Broja, ?

    Who would you add where the ? are.

    Open Controls

