57
SoRare March 3

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

57 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

Another week, another record! A total of 4,818 of you entered teams last week, so we’re closing in on the big 5k.

To celebrate, together with our partners at Sorare, we are offering an additional five cards per week. That’s 15 cards up for grabs every tournament and it costs precisely zero to enter.

Perhaps even better, we have been able to upgrade our servers after the increased demand caused a slowing down. Last week was a much smoother experience, so I am told!

Enter a team now and try to get one of those 15 cards. It only takes a few minutes and it’s totally free.

GET STARTED here

Let’s look at last week’s winner and then turn our attention to the upcoming tournament.

Our Winner

Last week was tough. Our winner, Idiocrate86, was not far short of 500 points, which is a huge total. All of his players contributed very strongly.

He picked a squad of very obvious big hitters, which paid off. There is a risk, though: the two managers who came second and third picked exactly the same team.

The tiebreaker is that Idiocrate picked his team first. So, if you are going to go for five well-known big hitters, it’s better to get your team locked in on Tuesday or Wednesday rather than wait for the Friday deadline.

This is also why many people include at least one differential who can separate them from the pack.

Entering a team for this week

It’s a really easy game to play and, to make it even easier, I’ll share some team selection thoughts for the weekend.

Fixtures

Just like Fantasy Premier League (FPL), I tend to start with looking at the fixtures. I have a tool on my website for this:

The green column on the right is the algorithm’s prediction of the team’s chances of winning.

Inter have a great fixture and are generally not quite as heavily used, so their big hitters might be good to target this week, rather than the usual Bayerns and Manchester Citys.

Both of those teams feature on this list. The algorithm expects them to win comfortably but Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen are not exactly pushovers.

Liverpool at home against West Ham United is promising, as all FPL fans will know already. Stade Rennais creep up there vs Angers – the algorithm is onto something there, as Rennes have scored eight goals over the last two games.

Lille and Barcelona round out the best of the fixtures, and both provide interesting options that will not be widely selected.

Form

The Academy makes it really easy to see how players have been doing recently. Hakan Calhanoglu has been on an average run knocking around the 50-point mark.

However, if you have been watching his recent games, you’ll note he’s been unlucky not to get a goal and/or assist. The recent scores are a quick guide and I often use them for this free-to-play Academy game. However, if/when you get more advanced in the main Sorare game, you’ll want to be checking out what really happened in recent matches to get an advantage.

I will look for something at Rennes given that juicy fixture. There is big differential potential. The in-form Martin Terrier could be a great shout. I used to follow Terrier in his time at Lyon a couple of years ago, where bad luck and injury really set his development back. It’s nice to see him finally kicking on – it’s four goals in six games for him.

Lille are promising, so defender Sven Botman and forward Jonathan Bamba would be my picks.

At Barcelona, wonderkid Pedri always looks good and he is in great form. Frankie de Jong is very consistent too. They haven’t been keeping too many clean sheets, otherwise I might have gone for Jordi Alba.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City all provide great options but it is fairly easy to see who they are just by looking at the Academy form guide.

The Final Cut

After last week, where lots of similar teams had to go to a tie-break, I’m going with what I think is a strong line-up of differentials. At least it was until I put it here on Fantasy Football Scout! Although, at least I have entered it first…

Remember the Friday deadline is at 11:00am UK time. And please share the league with your friends so we can hit 5,000 players!

ENTER A TEAM FOR FREE HERE

#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

57 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    1. Saka
    2. Cancelo
    3. Ait nouri dgw

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      3 might not be guaranteed for both games.

      Either 1 or 3

      Open Controls
    3. luk46
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  2. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Been tinkering with my wildcard and this is the best I can come up:

    Sa Pickford
    TAA James Digne Tierney RAN
    Salah Coutinho Raphinha Saka Martinelli
    Kane Jimenez Broja

    GW28:

    Sa
    TAA James Digne RAN
    Salah Coutinho Raphinha
    Kane Jimenez Broja

    Pickford; Saka, Martinelli, Tierney

    8 DGWs

    GW29:

    James -> Robertson

    Pickford
    TAA Robertson Tierney
    Salah Coutinho Raphinha Saka Martinelli
    Kane Broja

    Sa; Jimenez, Digne, RAN

    8 DGWs

    GW30:

    Coutinho -> Maddison

    Sa
    Tierney Digne RAN
    Maddison Raphinha Saka Martinelli
    Kane Jimenez

    10 GW30 players

    Feel free to roast my wildcard. Could get Willock and ASM instead of Coutinho and Broja to get 10 GW29 DGWs but probably not worth it.

    Open Controls
    1. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I like the forward planning.

      Cancelo is the only player missing that could cause you harm.

      Open Controls
  3. Bruno Commando
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    James did not play yesterday so can we say that he has a pretty good chance of playing in both games for DGW? Or should I go with the safe choice Rudiger?

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rudiger is the safe choice and that is a fact. James may only start one game of the DGW but I am going with him. He could easily outscore Rudiger over 28/9 even with one benching and longer term I am certain James will get you more points.

      Open Controls
      1. footballcandy
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        But T. Silva is just as safe as Rudiger, right? A bit cheaper

        Open Controls
        1. tommo-uk-
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          For me Rudiger is safer than Silva.

          James is explosive and might outscore them both if he plays only one game

          Open Controls
        2. Art Vandelay
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I don’t see Silva playing both DGW and then Newcastle.

          Open Controls
          1. tokara
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            The dgw games are 1 week apart

            Open Controls
            1. Art Vandelay
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yep.

              Then Newcastle 3 days later. could easily miss one of the Norwich/Newcastle games.

              Open Controls
      2. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think Rudiger is much safer and less injury risk (Silva being 37 it is easier to get a little niggle which could reduce his mins).

        Open Controls
      3. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's a good point. All we need is 1 goal from James to make up for the lack of 1CS, assuming he misses the game where Rudiger CS!

        Open Controls
    2. flava
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      James did play yesterday. He won't play both games, maybe he will get one full game, but more likely to come on in both from the bench

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh yes he did play. Fingers crossed on him starting all 28/29 games and only getting subbed when games are won!

        Open Controls
    3. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I would be happy if James only starts one game and comes off the bench in the other for the last 30 mins lets say. He can do damage from the bench against Burnley or Norwich.

      Open Controls
      1. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        It will be awesome if he can do damage from the bench!

        Open Controls
  4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play 1
    A) Foden
    B) Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. footballcandy
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      B, likes to score in big games

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. footballcandy
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Hurts to keep a DGWr (Hwang) on the bench in 28, but surely can't start him over Salah, TAA or Kane?

    I could bench Broja, JWP or Willock instead... but no, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      BB?

      Open Controls
      1. footballcandy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wildcard active... Kind of building for no chips in BGW30 as well, hence Hwang in the first place

        Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Bb

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same issue. I would play hwang

      Open Controls
  6. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    I still have WC, 2 FT & BB left and I'm still not convinced i should use a chip this week. What's your thoughts?

    Foster* (DDG)
    TAA Tierney Cancelo (Davies) (Dalot)
    Salah, Son, Mahrez, Bowen, Ramsey*
    Watkins*, Broja*, (Weghost)

    Thinking of Davies & Mahrez > Rudiger/Silva & JWP/Havertz (-4)
    6 dgw this week.
    Sounds ok or would you WC?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Wont WC

      Open Controls
  7. El_Gigante
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, TAA, Dalot, Keane, Amartey
    Salah, Son, Foden, Bowen, JWP
    Broja, Jimenez, Weghorst

    1FT. 2FH, WC, BB still left

    Dalot > Rudiger, Foden / Bowen > Raphinha for a -4? Will most likely FH in GW30

    Open Controls
  8. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Would you take Moura or Bowen out if you had to?

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Moura given seeming displaced by Vulu plus Bowen now plays GW30

      Open Controls
      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ramsay and Silva then for Moura and Dalot?

        Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Moura of cos

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
        5 mins ago

        Moura

        Open Controls
      • CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Moura

        Open Controls
    4. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Morning all.Would you WC this lot? -

      -DDG -
      -TAA--Robbo--Cancelo
      --Salah--Bowen--Saka--ESR --
      CR7--Edouard--Dennis. -

      -Steer--Dawson--Reggi--Ramsey.
      Thanks guys.

      Open Controls
    5. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Not seen many going for Havertz, any reason? Seems very nailed recently.

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        U dont get points for nail ness

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          seems better production playing f9

          Open Controls
      2. footballcandy
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm "punting" on him. Hope he starts both matches.

        Open Controls
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I don't think he is nailed at all

        Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I think I'm going for him. Like what I've seen recently

        Open Controls
      5. Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm punting on him for 28/28. FH30 then WC...

        Open Controls
    6. Bennyboy1907
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      1FT 0.6ITB

      Sa
      TAA Digne Saiss
      Salah Son Saka Raphina Ramsey
      Broja Jimenez

      Dubravka VVD Tierney Lacazette

      Thinking to BB

      VVD to Rudiger or save?

      Also who to captain?

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Think I would save as you’re going to want to reverse next GW.

        Open Controls
    7. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rip apart my WC team please - any thoughts appreciated.

      Foster (Ramsdale)
      TAA Rudiger Coady Kilman (White)
      Salah Son Saka Raphinha (Bowen)
      Kane Broja (4.4)

      Nothing in the bank, FH and BB later on.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis99
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        if you can, i'd rather sa + tierney over ramsdale + Kilman/Coady.

        Looks great though. I'd be tempted by Coutinho over Bowen, but can't really argue with Bowen tbh

        Open Controls
        1. CABAYE4
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Can’t argue with any of those thoughts but just don’t have the funds and not sure there’s much in it on any of them.

          Open Controls
    8. Louis99
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would appreciate thoughts on this WC. FH in GW30 so no issue there.

      Already played BB as well, so the deadwood isn't a problem.

      Sa - Foster
      TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - Rudiger - Livra
      Salah - Son - Coutinho - Raph - Saka
      Jimi - Broja - 4.4

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. jon.terry.tfh
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not sure if I want a 4.4 on a wc, looks good otherwise.

        Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mostly like it.

        No real clear route to Kane so assuming you are planning to go without. Could be an issue but you can’t have them all!

        Open Controls
    9. jon.terry.tfh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      On WC,plan is to bb 29 and take hit for 30.

      Dubraka
      rudiger James kilman
      raphinha Salah willock coutinho
      Kane broja jimenez
      bench: ramsdale trent saka white

      thoughts?

      Open Controls
    10. ilikewud
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Bench 1

      A) Cancelo
      B) Robertson
      C) Trent

      Open Controls
    11. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pick one for the double:
      A. Digne
      B. Livramento
      C. Coady

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    12. C_G
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      thoughts on this WC?

      Sa Foster

      White Kilman TAA Cancelo Digne

      Saka Raph Salah Son Brownhill

      Kane Broja Jay Rod

      old team:

      Sanchez De Gea

      TAA Robbo Cancelo Dalot White

      Saka Raph Salah Foden Bowen

      Antonio Dennis Edouard

      Open Controls
    13. Hazardous1983
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      start saiss or willock

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.