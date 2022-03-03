82
Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 28 preview and transfer plans

Mark Sutherns and Andy North make a welcome return on the eve of another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline to look ahead to Double Gameweek 28 and beyond.

They’ll be discussing their own team and transfer plans, while there’ll no doubt also be a bit of chip chat as differing strategies for the run-in are debated.

The pair will be live at 9pm GMT with this latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, which you can watch via the embedded video below – just ignore the incorrect thumbnail…

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

  1. YoungPretender
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    How’s this 2nd WC draft?

    Sa
    TAA Rudiger Saiss Digne
    Salah Raphinha Willock
    Kane Broja Jimenez

    Dubravka Kulu Saka White

    Gives me 8 DGW28 + Salah, TAA & Kane
    8 DGW29 + Rudiger, Raphinha & Broja
    8 players for BGW30 (can hopefully use 2 FTs to get to 10)

    Look OK?

  2. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play TAA or James this GW?

    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      James

    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      James

  3. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you BB this team for -4?

    Sa Dubravka
    TAA James Rudiger* Coady Cancelo
    Mahrez Son JWP Coutinho Ramsey
    Broja Adams Wood*

    *Players to be brought in ahead of the GW

  4. tim
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bowen to Mount for a hit?

    Foster
    Cash Rudiger Cancelo Taa
    Bowen KDB Salah Coutincho(C)
    Dennis Broja

    Ddg Weghorst Dalot Brownhill

    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Supposedly Mount is a doubt

      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Injured?

        1. tim
          • 12 Years
          just now

          So Bowen to JWP?

  5. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mee & Weghorst >>
    Rüdiger & Laca
    Make my bench for BB
    ( Dubravka Son Rüdiger Laca)
    But it cost -12 pts
    Do it 12 DGW
    Don't would have 10 DGW Players

    1. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Save BB, save transfers

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should I go without Chelsea on this BB and carry transfer. Only .9 in bank so just short of Tierney to James/Rudiger without a hit and no obvious player to remove?

    A Play without Chelsea
    B Take hit for Rudiger/James- who would you take out?


    TAA Digne Saïss
    Son Salah Coutinho Raphinha
    Jiménez Dennis Broja

    Ramsdale Robertson Saka Tierney

    1. Kingy109
        1 min ago

        C. Tiago Silva ?

    2. HD7
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which combo scores more in 28-30 period?

      A) Son Jimi
      B) Kane Raph/Cout/

      and why do you think like this

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't know.

        What do you think?

        1. HD7
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Having Jimi and Son + Vardy in GW30 makes me prefer A

          Good time for Jimi to gets back to goals

      2. C0YS
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I like A because Son is in form and great value + Jimi is 1 of the better strikers of a lackluster bunch in that position this year

        1. HD7
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Can you please give me your viewpoint Adams or Broja?

          money isnt an issue

    3. Kingy109
        6 mins ago

        So I'm definitely doing FT Laporte to Rudiger (or James if I'm feeling brave) but I'm not sure whether to stick with Dennis or bring in Adams for a hit.

        Got Jimi and Watkins already for an old DGW forward line and looking to play 10 or 11 in BGW30 without a free hit. What do people think?

      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Damn Everton scored

      • AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Everton edge in front

        Showing their superiority there

      • Brunsvigeren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Only WC and BB left, ranked 75k (0.7 ITB, 1 FT)

        I really consider to WC this, any advice?

        Sá, Gea
        TAA, Cancelo, Laporte, Rüdiger, Duffy
        Salah, Jota, Saka, Foden, Bowen
        Dennis, King, Eduoard

        Duffy and Edouard docent play much, and tired of Dennis/King...

      • Steve McCroskey
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gents. Thoughts on this WC team? Feel completely lost.

        Sa /Dubravka

        TAA / Cancelo / James / Saiss / Livra

        Salah / Raph / Kulu / Saka / Ramsey

        Kane / Broja / Jimi

      • Mattdrid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        As much as I like Reece James, chances of him playing both games are slim right?

      • Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Advice greatly appreciated! No FH/WC left, 1.1 ITB.

        Foster*
        Digne*, Saiss*, TAA, Cancelo, Robertson
        Salah, Bowen
        Watkins*, Dennis*, Broja*

        (DDG, Bowen, Saka, Fernandes)

        A) Cancelo (!) -> Rudiger* (next week Watkins & Fernandes -> Kane* & Kulusevski*)
        B) Fernandes -> Havertz* (next week Watkins -> Kane*)
        C) Something else

        Cheers

      • Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thought it was quiet in the other thread!!!

        FH activated, let's have some fun! Any glaring gaps here? 3.3itb

        Mendy
        Rudi - Digne - Saiss
        Salah - Havertz - Coutinho - Raphina - JWP
        Jimmy - Broja

        Dubravka - Livra - TAA - Maupay

