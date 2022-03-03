Mark Sutherns’ FPL Double Gameweek 28 preview and transfer plans

Mark Sutherns and Andy North make a welcome return on the eve of another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline to look ahead to Double Gameweek 28 and beyond.

They’ll be discussing their own team and transfer plans, while there’ll no doubt also be a bit of chip chat as differing strategies for the run-in are debated.

The pair will be live at 9pm GMT with this latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, which you can watch via the embedded video below – just ignore the incorrect thumbnail…

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT