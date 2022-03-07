144
Scout Notes March 7

Spurs assets impress ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 29

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Tottenham Hotspur v Everton in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

SPURS RUN RIOT

With a double-header against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 29, followed by a guaranteed Gameweek 30 fixture, Spurs assets provided a timely reminder of their points scoring potential against Everton on Monday night.

Harry Kane (£12.3m), Matt Doherty (£4.7m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) all produced double-figure hauls, while Son Heung-min (£10.8m) and half-time substitute Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) were also amongst the goals.

While the merits of Kane and Son hardly need talking up, Doherty and Kulusevski are intriguing differential options. Owned by 0.4% and 10.15% of the top 10k respectively, the duo do carry some risk of rotation, although it is worth noting that the Swedish international has now started four Premier League matches in a row, producing two goals and three assists. During that time, he has actually registered more shots than Son (10/7), with nine arriving in the box compared to the South Koreans four, although all of those were big chances.

Above: Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min’s goal threat compared over the last four matches

At this stage, however, we should point out that consistency has been a real problem for Spurs of late. For example, it was only recently that they were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough, while the likes of Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have also beaten them in the Premier League this year.

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m), meanwhile, picked up a knock and was replaced at the break, which Antonio Conte touched on after the match:

“Ryan Sessegnon we have to make an evaluation tomorrow and I hope nothing serious. A muscular problem. Every time with this player a run of consistency then an injury but I hope nothing serious. Sergio Reguilon came in after Covid and scored. Doherty is another player I would like to underline the improvement in.”

Discussing his team’s performance and their top four prospects, the Italian tactician also said:

“Enjoy the game tonight, but from tomorrow you have to start to think about the game against Manchester United. It will be really challenging for us. I want to see the answer about my players, about also myself. Now we have 12 games to play until the end of the season. I said to my players that it is right to take the responsibility about this.

Now we are stronger, two players made us more complete (Bentancur and Kulusevski), I think we can fight for this target. It is important to have this ambition. It is not right to hide this ambition. We have to try everything, we have to see what will happen.”

EVERTON’S POOR AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Following tonight’s dismal display, Everton have now lost all three of their away games under Frank Lampard, against Newcastle United, Southampton and now Spurs. In fact, the Toffees have the division’s worst away record overall, earning just six points and failing to win any of their last 11 matches on the road.

On the night, individual errors and some woeful defending cost them, which could be good news for owners of Wolves and Newcastle United attackers, who both visit Goodison Park next in Double Gameweek 29.

The only positive Frank Lampard can take from the match was the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m), who featured for 69 minutes as he attempts to build up his fitness following a groin problem. The lack of creativity around him is a concern, however, as the Toffees have now failed to have a shot on target in two of their last three matches.

“Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is still striving for full match fitness. We need him in the team and don’t have time to feed him in. Anthony Gordon was our standout player because of his attitude and quality. Some other performances were not up to scratch. I won’t name names. Today the team issue was we weren’t good enough.

13 games left, that’s a couple more than some other teams. I could tell there was a fear of relegation when I came in. 13 games is a lot of points, a lot of football. I looked at it, the results before I came in, some of the base stats don’t lie. They don’t change overnight. At Goodison we’ve been really good and away from home we haven’t. This challenge isn’t bigger than I expected, I knew it would be.” – Frank Lampard

Michael Keane (£4.7m), meanwhile, was subbed off at half-time, with Lampard revealing after the match that he wasn’t feeling well.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero (Sanchez 52), Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon (Reguilon 45), Kulusevski, Son (Bergwijn 67), Kane

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane (Branthwaite 45), Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, van de Beek (Mykolenko 59), Kenny, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Alli 69)

  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Any suggestions here folks? 1ft, 0itb. Wc, fh, bb available.

    LLORIS
    TAA TIERNEY cancelo
    SALAH MANE SAKA GRAY coutinho
    LACA broja

    foster saiss digne Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Coutinho to Kulu?

      Open Controls
    2. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Tierney to Doherty, is a move I am also considering.

      Open Controls
      1. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Lol. Sideway

        Open Controls
  2. FPL Doctor
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    What happened to Romero?

    Open Controls
    1. Ruinenlust
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Subbed before 60 so no CS

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Doctor
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Was there an injury?

        Open Controls
        1. Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          YC

          Open Controls
  3. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Unless SOU and JWP provide evidence that the drubbing against Villa was a once off, imma go JWP to Kulu.

    Open Controls
  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    a) De Gea + Bowen + Jimenez ---> Lloris + Kulu + Richarlison (-8)
    b) If I were to get Richarlison, is it better to sell Dennis or Jimenez??
    Jimenez has the extra fixture in GW30, but would free up more funds.

    Open Controls
  5. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Was going through the fixtures list on fpl website and from gw33 onwards all the fixtures in a GW are scheduled for the same day and same time...any specific reason for this?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Television time not announced yet. Will be changed after that.

      Open Controls
  6. Norco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I know it's early transfer talk, but I have the exact cash to do the following -4:

    Digne + Ramsey > White + Kulu

    Would give 9 DGW:
    Dubravka
    Robertson VvD Rudiger White (Saiss)
    Salah Son Saka Raph Kulu
    Laca (Jimenez Broja)

    Pull the trigger?

    Open Controls
  7. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Any early thoughts on this please?
    1 FT, 0.1 ITB. Currently have 6 DGWers in 29 and 9 starters in BGW30 (won't FH).

    Ramsdale*
    TAA* Silva Digne
    Salah* Son* Saka* Raphinha Mount
    Lacazette* Broja

    Dubravka Jimenez Kilman Coady

    A) Save FT
    B) Mount > Gordon/Kulusevski (would become Maddison/Barnes in 30)
    C) Jimenez > Richarlison (would probably reverse it in 30)
    D) Digne > Davies
    E) smth else?

    Open Controls
  8. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    3 weeks ago this double for spurs wouldnt be that appealing for me and i would prob only get in son. Now im looking at united and brighton as if 2 spurs is the minimum to save rank

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I am still going with Son only. The knee jerk reaction was the idea of Fraser > Kulusevski; but over time I explained myself that the scoreline was partly due to the fallibility of Everton, and keeping a Newcastle player could be a good differential for GW29 (since they play against Everton).

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Everton is actually decent at home. Spurs is also super inconsistent. I think they could do well with United reeling and Brighton also out of sorts

        Open Controls
        1. putana
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          brighton have looked pretty bad defensively. Could be a similar scoreline to todays game

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          True that. United and Brighton are also lucrative fixtures, especially if United tries to press like they did against City.

          Open Controls
  9. TKC07
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    If RJames starts again Vs NOR, would you do James to Doherty for a hit if you BB29 and not FH30?

    Open Controls
    1. L'Aeroplanino
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
  10. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Can't wait to have Kane, Vardy, Lacazette with the FH in GW30 - with all of them getting in form. Do you think a team like the following will have enough upside over non-FHers? Those who aren't using FH chip, how much of the following are you trying to cover?

    FH plan for 30:
    Schmeichel
    Gabriel | Doherty | Saiss
    Son | Saka | Coutinho | Maddison
    Kane | Vardy | Lacazette
    (Sa | Ramsey | Cash | Cresswell)

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      What would be a template non-FH team? I want to know because that would help me decide whether or not I will FH in 30 - and that, in turn, will decide my transfers this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        it depends on your team and remaining chips, less so about everyone else's team

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed completely. Just wanted to check the upside against the average using a FH. Of course, there's an obvious upside against my current team where I could, let's say, field 8 players. But, if I don't gain much against the average, it makes little sense to use my FH.

          Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Saiss Digne Amartey/Spurs/Arsenal def
        Son Raph Cout Saka Kulu/Ramsey
        Jimmy/Kane

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          So, the difference will mostly involve Leicester players. And they have nothing to play for in the league any more. Hmm.

          Open Controls
    2. L'Aeroplanino
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Seeing that I currently only have 5/6 players in GW30 it is already 10 points gain immediately

      non-FHers will have money tied up in non-playing big hitters (Salah, etc.)

      20-30 points gain should be realistic

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Plenty will sell Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          And buy whom? Vardy? Lacazette? Kane will be almost in every team. And no premium mids playing that week. That will also require a -4 hit or 2 saved FTs.

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            -4 is hardly an obstacle in a BGW and even back to get Salah in 31

            Open Controls
  11. BS03
    • 1 Year
    45 mins ago

    hey guys who to bench:

    A) rudiger (new H)
    B) broja (wat H)
    C) raph (lee H)

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wouldn't bench Raph against that Leeds defence.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably A.

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      C. because can't bench Broja or Rudiger. Norwich are getting slightly tighter at the back and Leeds don't have the quality to support Raphinha.

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Original Sin
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raph plays for Leeds, how will be play against Leeds? I think he plays against Norwich?

      Open Controls
    5. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you use a bench boost
    On Dubravka Weghorst Coutinho Watkins? Or wait til 36
    Total 8 dgwers

    Ramsdale

    TAA Cancelo Rudiger James Tierney

    Salah Son Kulusevski Saka

    Broja

    Dubravka Weghorst Coutinho

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sorry missed Watkins in the full 15 listing.

      Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      there will be better opportunities to use BB. your choice though

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks you are probably right. But if I could free up some bench cash I could get better options. That’s the problem with WC a few weeks ago with no definite plan of when I would BB. Usually I WC the week before a BB.

        Open Controls
  13. FPL ElasticO
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any news on Digne? Is he available against Leeds?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Suspect he will be available, picked is another question.

      Open Controls
  14. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Got Rudiger over James as he's the safe pick. Look what happened

    Should i get Doherty over Davies/Dier for spurs double and have some fun? expecting to get fully burnt though 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Original Sin
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Is he nailed?

      Open Controls
  15. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Raphinha to Kulusevski worth a -4 for GW29?

    Open Controls
  16. egan
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Help me pick one pls:
    A. Coady > Doherty
    B. Thiago Silva > Robertson
    C. Both but with -4

    Open Controls
  17. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save FT or get in Kulusevski?

    Raya ¦ Foster
    VvD Rudiger Cash
    Salah Son Raphinha Willock
    Kane Broja
    ¦ Ramsey Coady Amartey

    0.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's Lacazette as well!

      Open Controls
    2. Original Sin
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am also thinking if Raph to Kulu is worth the -4. Raph play against Norwich

      Open Controls
  18. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Would you BB Dubravka x2, Doherty x2, Kilman and Ramsey?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.