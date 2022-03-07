Spurs assets impress ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 29

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Tottenham Hotspur v Everton in our latest Scout Notes.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

SPURS RUN RIOT

With a double-header against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 29, followed by a guaranteed Gameweek 30 fixture, Spurs assets provided a timely reminder of their points scoring potential against Everton on Monday night.

Harry Kane (£12.3m), Matt Doherty (£4.7m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£6.1m) all produced double-figure hauls, while Son Heung-min (£10.8m) and half-time substitute Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) were also amongst the goals.

While the merits of Kane and Son hardly need talking up, Doherty and Kulusevski are intriguing differential options. Owned by 0.4% and 10.15% of the top 10k respectively, the duo do carry some risk of rotation, although it is worth noting that the Swedish international has now started four Premier League matches in a row, producing two goals and three assists. During that time, he has actually registered more shots than Son (10/7), with nine arriving in the box compared to the South Koreans four, although all of those were big chances.

Above: Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min’s goal threat compared over the last four matches

At this stage, however, we should point out that consistency has been a real problem for Spurs of late. For example, it was only recently that they were knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier Middlesbrough, while the likes of Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton have also beaten them in the Premier League this year.

Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m), meanwhile, picked up a knock and was replaced at the break, which Antonio Conte touched on after the match:

“Ryan Sessegnon we have to make an evaluation tomorrow and I hope nothing serious. A muscular problem. Every time with this player a run of consistency then an injury but I hope nothing serious. Sergio Reguilon came in after Covid and scored. Doherty is another player I would like to underline the improvement in.”

Discussing his team’s performance and their top four prospects, the Italian tactician also said:

“Enjoy the game tonight, but from tomorrow you have to start to think about the game against Manchester United. It will be really challenging for us. I want to see the answer about my players, about also myself. Now we have 12 games to play until the end of the season. I said to my players that it is right to take the responsibility about this. Now we are stronger, two players made us more complete (Bentancur and Kulusevski), I think we can fight for this target. It is important to have this ambition. It is not right to hide this ambition. We have to try everything, we have to see what will happen.”

EVERTON’S POOR AWAY FORM CONTINUES

Following tonight’s dismal display, Everton have now lost all three of their away games under Frank Lampard, against Newcastle United, Southampton and now Spurs. In fact, the Toffees have the division’s worst away record overall, earning just six points and failing to win any of their last 11 matches on the road.

On the night, individual errors and some woeful defending cost them, which could be good news for owners of Wolves and Newcastle United attackers, who both visit Goodison Park next in Double Gameweek 29.

The only positive Frank Lampard can take from the match was the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m), who featured for 69 minutes as he attempts to build up his fitness following a groin problem. The lack of creativity around him is a concern, however, as the Toffees have now failed to have a shot on target in two of their last three matches.

“Dominic (Calvert-Lewin) is still striving for full match fitness. We need him in the team and don’t have time to feed him in. Anthony Gordon was our standout player because of his attitude and quality. Some other performances were not up to scratch. I won’t name names. Today the team issue was we weren’t good enough. 13 games left, that’s a couple more than some other teams. I could tell there was a fear of relegation when I came in. 13 games is a lot of points, a lot of football. I looked at it, the results before I came in, some of the base stats don’t lie. They don’t change overnight. At Goodison we’ve been really good and away from home we haven’t. This challenge isn’t bigger than I expected, I knew it would be.” – Frank Lampard

Michael Keane (£4.7m), meanwhile, was subbed off at half-time, with Lampard revealing after the match that he wasn’t feeling well.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero (Sanchez 52), Dier, Davies, Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon (Reguilon 45), Kulusevski, Son (Bergwijn 67), Kane

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane (Branthwaite 45), Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, van de Beek (Mykolenko 59), Kenny, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin (Alli 69)

