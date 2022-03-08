UEFA Champions League Fantasy Round of 16: Tuesday preview

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy returns with the Round of 16 second legs, starting this week with Bayern vs RB Salzburg and Liverpool vs Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Then, Wednesday brings Manchester City vs Sporting and Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Captain Sensible

Tuesday 8th March – Robert Lewandowski (12.1m)

Bayern Munich have not been in good form of late. They’ve won just two of their last five and very nearly lost to Salzburg in the reverse fixture. Yet, still, this is a game it’s hard to see them not winning. Manuel Neuer is back, which should shore up the defence and Robert Lewandowski is still probably the best striker in world football. Whilst any of the Liverpool front three are also strong captaincy options this evening, Lewandowski has to be first pick because of nailedness, penalties and form across this season.

Wednesday 9th March – Karim Benzema (10.4m)

After something of a mid-season slow patch, Karim Benzema looks to be back in form. The Frenchman has three goals and three assists from his last three league games and PSG have lost two of their last three in Ligue 1. They’re certainly not invincible and, if anyone is going to break them down, it’s Benzema.

Tuesday 15th March – Sebastian Haller (9.4m)

Despite his own goal from the first leg, Sebastian Haller has still scored in every UCL game for Ajax this season. He netted a brace against RKC Waalwijk over the weekend and – despite their poor showing in the reverse leg – Ajax are a stronger team than Benfica. Back at home in Amsterdam, Haller should get the job done for Eric ten Hag’s side.

Wednesday 16th March – Reece James (5.6m)

Reece James is back, managing to transform Chelsea’s attack in just one game. In his 13th league start of the season, James grabbed his fifth goal and sixth assist, alongside a sixth clean sheet. James is an extraordinary Fantasy asset and should continue to impress in Lille.

Team News for Tuesday and Wednesday

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Manuel Neuer is set to return between the sticks for Bayern, meaning budget option Sven Ulreich moves back to the bench. Alphonso Davies, Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka have all been ruled out for this tie. Salzburg have confirmed that Jerome Onguene and Noah Okafor are out for Matthias Jaissle’s side, with Benjamin Sesko a doubt.

Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Jürgen Klopp announded yesterday that he should have a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of this tie. For Inter, Nicolo Barella is still suspended but everyone else in their Champions League squad is fit.

Manchester City vs Sporting

Man City have been struck by injuries and illness across their defence. Pep Guardiola has said that they have just 14 players available for this game. Joao Cancelo is ill, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are injured, whilst Kyle Walker is suspended. If you’re trying to bring in Sporting players, just look somewhere else.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

For Real Madrid, midfielder Casemiro is out, with Toni Kroos a doubt. Kylian Mbappe is facing a late fitness test for the visitors, whilst Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are PSG’s only other absentees.

Spot the Differential

A selection of five players with less than 5% ownership to give your team a boost up the rankings.

Marco Asensio (7.5m, 1%): If Real Madrid are to win this tie, they’ll need more than just in-form Benzema to do it. Asensio has three goals in his last five league appearances for Real and the Spaniard has looked impressive throughout that period.

Kai Havertz (9.1m, 2%): King Kai has finally settled in at Stamford Bridge. Havertz was brilliant against Lille in the reverse fixture and took his brace well against Burnley on Saturday. The German fits into the number nine role at Chelsea in a way that Romelu Lukaku simply doesn’t, which should see him nailed-on for the foreseeable future.

Dusan Vlahovic (9.5m, 3%): Ok, yes, this might be cheating as he is a new signing but the big Serbian has taken to life in Turin like a duck to water. His goal in the first minute against Villarreal was stunningly well-taken, as was his brace against Empoli. Every so often, a player comes along who simply understands how to finish. Vlahovic is one of those players.

Aymeric Laporte (5.1m, 3%): Given Man City’s complete lack of defensive options, you can be fairly sure that Aymeric Laporte is going to start tomorrow. The Spaniard has three goals in the league this season, and is playing as part of one of Europe’s best defences. For just 5.1m, he’s a great pick as City will look to shut up shop and see out 90 minutes at the Etihad.

Luis Diaz (8.1m, 1%): For Luis Diaz, see Vlahovic. I heard someone ask the other day if a player has ever taken to the Premier League better than the Colombian and there weren’t many convincing suggestions. For the Liverpool team he’s now playing in, Diaz is underpriced and under-owned. What a differential he could be.

