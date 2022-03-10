481
Scout Squad March 10

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 29

481 Comments
Share

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Double Gameweek 29 are debated by our regular panel.

In the Scout Squad articles, Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man squad of Fantasy players with the focus solely on the upcoming Gameweek.

Their selections serve as a long list for the Scout Picks, as the players nominated will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.5m) for our final weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

*If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a ‘bus team’ Scout Picks earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICK OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 29

AZSAMTOMNEALE
GKAaron RamsdaleAaron RamsdaleAaron RamsdaleAaron Ramsdale
Jordan PickfordMartin DubravkaJordan PickfordJordan Pickford
Martin DubravkaJordan PickfordMartin DubravkaMartin Dubravka
DEFTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
Andrew RobertsonAndrew RobertsonAndrew RobertsonAndrew Robertson
Matt DohertyFabian ScharMatt DohertyMatt Doherty
Fabian ScharKyle Walker-PetersAntonio RudigerKyle Walker-Peters
Antonio RudigerLucas DigneKyle Walker-PetersJohn Stones
MIDMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Bakayo SakaSon Heung-minSon Heung-minSon Heung-min
Dejan KulusevskiBukayo SakaBukayo SakaBukayo Saka
Anthony GordonDejan KulusevskiRaphinhaAnthony Gordon
RaphinhaAnthony GordonAnthony GordonRaphinha
FWDHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry KaneHarry Kane
Alexandre LacazetteAlexandre LacazetteAlexandre LacazetteAlexandre Lacazette
Dominic Calvert-LewinAllan Saint-MaximinDominic Calvert-LewinIvan Toney
Allan Saint-MaximinIvan ToneyChris WoodChe Adams
Armando BrojaArmando BrojaArmando BrojaChris Wood

Most popular picks: Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Dubravka, Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Alexandre Lacazette (four), Kyle Walker-Peters, Matt Doherty, Son-Heung min, Raphinha, Armando Broja (three).

AZ SAID

Mendy injury latest as Chelsea defence impresses again 1

Another Double Gameweek to attack, although this time, the pool of players to select from feels quite limited.

Liverpool, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, obviously all feature prominently on this list as they chase Manchester City for the Premier League title.

However, and especially for those not Free Hitting in Gameweek 30, transfers are crucial, with only Arsenal and Spurs having a Double Gameweek in 29 and a match in Gameweek 30. With both teams in good form, investment in these teams in all areas of the pitch seems sensible.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, statistically, is the best option with a minutes-per-expected goal involvement figure of under 200 over the last six matches and indeed throughout 2021/22, which is very decent. Gabriel Martinelli does present an intriguing differential, however, with just 2.7% ownership to Saka’s 23.4%. Over the season, Martinelli has an identical minutes-per-points average as Saka (15.7), which isn’t bad considering he costs £1.2m less.

Other decisions to be made within the Spurs camp are whether to go in hard on the attack, with Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski all looking great options for this Gameweek against United and Brighton defences in poor form at the moment. Over the last six Gameweeks, Kane’s 14 minutes per point is bettered by both Son (13.6) and Kulusevski (12.5) but with five goals and an assist over this period, only a brave manager would go without him. Instead, the choice between Kulusevski and Son comes down to personal preference – and what you can do with the money saved, as £4.7m goes a long way. With not a huge amount seperating them in the attacking data, for this week’s Scout Squad I’ve gone for the in-form Swede and given the last Spurs spot to the much-maligned Matt Doherty, whose impressive attacking performances have surely warranted a place in the starting XI across both games in the Double Gameweek.

SAM SAID

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond 5

Six teams are playing twice in Gameweek 29 and the bulk of my selection comes from these sides. However, compiling these picks has made me wish that I could own more than three players from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs!

Whilst most of the FPL community is looking lovingly at Matt Doherty, I’m still not sure I completely trust the Spurs defence, even after back-to-back clean sheets. I would prefer to invest, budget allowing, in the three forward players of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane: Spurs have scored nine goals in their last two Premier League games and that trio have all returned. If you needed further convincing, Kane has banked two double-digit hauls in his last three Premier League matches for Spurs at Old Trafford and has returned in four of his last five Premier League meetings with Brighton. Son’s last Premier League visit to Old Trafford saw him deliver an 18-point haul in Spurs’ 1-6 victory, meanwhile. Finally, Kulusevski is top amongst midfielders for big chances created since Gameweek 26 (four), and his total of 24 penalty area touches is more than any other Spurs player has managed in the same period.

Whilst Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t scored since Gameweek 19, he has registered five assists in that period. He has also had more penalty area touches than any other forward since Gameweek 26. Alongside Lacazette, Bukayo Saka is the obvious Arsenal pick for this Gameweek. The midfielder has returned two double-digit hauls in his last three matches and in that period only Mohamed Salah has more penalty area touches than the Arsenal man. Aaron Ramsdale remains the most popular goalkeeper in the game and he is the perfect option for this week, especially for managers looking ahead to Gameweek 30, too.

Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the most popular picks in the game but Andrew Robertson remains a differential at just 7.3% owned. Since Gameweek 22, Robertson has supplied more crosses than any other defender and is also top for chances created.

Everton’s recent form is enough to put most FPL managers off investing. However, I think Anthony Gordon offers us a decent budget option. Lampard singled Gordon for praise after Everton’s defeat to Spurs and whilst the youngster has only started 14 games this season, his favour with the new manager bodes well. His set-piece threat increases his appeal.

TOM SAID…

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games in a row, scoring 19 goals and conceding just two, whilst also keeping five clean sheets in the process. As a result, tripling-up is a no-brainer. To be honest, I don’t think there are many ‘bad’ Reds picks this week, and I was tempted to include Sadio Mane or Luis Diaz, but I’ve opted for defensive duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, plus Mohamed Salah. During the above run, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are averaging 7.0 and 9.2 points per start respectively, while they also lead the way amongst all defenders for successful crosses, chances created and big chances created. Salah, meanwhile, is the standout captaincy option once again for obvious reasons.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have now won back-to-back matches convincingly, and while their Gameweek 29 double-header involving Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion won’t be as straightforward, another triple-up is called for. Matt Doherty has produced 32 points across his last two starts and has posted some encouraging underlying numbers during that time, registering three shots in the box and six created chances. Further forward, Dejan Kulusevski is an intriguing, cheaper alternative, but I’ve sided with premiums Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, both of whom tend to dominate Spurs’ big chances.

Arsenal also supply three picks: Aaron RamsdaleBukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette. Against Watford, the Gunners’ did look a little vulnerable at the back, but Ramsdale can at least compensate with save points should he concede. Saka and Lacazette, meanwhile, have contributed a combined eight attacking returns across their last four starts, and should get some joy on Sunday, against a Leicester City side who have kept just one clean sheet on the road all season.

Elsewhere, faith in Everton is on the wane, with the Toffees having lost seven of their last eight Premier League games. However, their Goodison Park form has generally been good under Frank Lampard, having beaten Brentford, Leeds United and… err… Boreham Wood, whilst narrowly losing out to Manchester City in Gameweek 28. A bit like Ramsdale, Jordan Pickford should at least pick up some save points, while Anthony Gordon has been their best performer of late. Dominic Calvert-Lewin does admittedly feel a bit more punty, but with limited options elsewhere in the forward category, he’s probably worth the risk with two home games.

NEALE SAID

Southampton in fine form ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 28

My piece from earlier in the week, in which I looked at the appeal of the Double Gameweek 29 also-rans, summarised my decidedly mixed thoughts on Everton, Newcastle and Brighton players. Form, fixtures and/or fatigue-led rotation were all caveats with this trio of clubs and, in a nutshell, focus was effectively limited to the goalkeepers (chiefly for save points) and Anthony Gordon for his budget-freeing potential, decent underlying stats, set-piece duties and teacher’s pet tag under Frank Lampard. We’ve seen Lampard not be afraid to use youth at Chelsea and Derby County and Gordon seems to be the Mason Mount of Merseyside, so I think he’s not a bad Bench Boost option this week, especially with Everton on home soil in both fixtures.

The in-form Andrew Robertson, who has racked up more points than any other player in any position over the last 16 Gameweeks, gets the nod over Luis Diaz as my third Liverpool asset, while Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka‘s combined 19 attacking returns in Arsenal’s last 10 games, not to mention a relative security of starts amid concerns of rotation for Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, sees the Gunners duo into my long-list.

Across north London, there are cases to be made for any number of players, including Sergio Reguilion after Ryan Sessegnon was ruled out until after the March international break. Matt Doherty‘s rate of expected goal involvement under Antonio Conte is the best of any FPL defender, so the in-form Irishman takes up one slot, while I’m a tad bewildered at the collective cooling of attitude towards Son Heung-min from the FPL community after he ‘only’ scored seven points against Everton on Monday. A proven Fantasy performer for several years, he’s averaging 6.4 points per match to Harry Kane‘s 5.3 under the current regime – although with Dejan Kulusevski now offering a substantial saving and big points potential, I’m aware that I might face a losing battle to get the South Korean into the Scout Picks XI.

Away from the doublers, and the selections of Raphinha, Kyle Walker-Peters and Che Adams are very much pencilled in, with those three players in Gameweek 28 action on Thursday. Jesse Marsch’s historic love of rotation does make me slightly concerned about Raphinha, although I liked what I saw from his close-goal proximity in the undeserved defeat to Leicester. Adams, meanwhile, has the best expected goals (xG) tally of any forward since his return to the Saints’ XI in Gameweek 23, with no-one in the division having more shots from inside the six-yard box in that time.

Ivan Toney is level with Adams for that six-yard stat (an encouraging sign, perhaps, that he’s adding threat to his game beyond spot-kick duties), and he faces a Burnley side who have conceded six goals in their last two matches and who are again without Ben Mee this weekend. With Christian Eriksen supplying the chances, Toney’s output could continue to improve in the run-in.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

481 Comments Post a Comment
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    I’ve massively lucked out with Alonso missing out. Havertz VC & TAA first on bench.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's FPL sometimes.

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Think it’s the most luck I have ever had.

        Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Same here. No James or Rudiger.

      Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Nice! Take it where you can get it

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      True. Factor in the fact you are actually a bit unlucky Alonso missed out in the first place though. That was a surprise.

      Open Controls
  2. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    T Silva + James -> Robbo and Doc (-4) and try to play through GW30 with 8 please guys (I have 2 FHs still but nothing else)?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Doc feels like a must have.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
      2. Meechoo115
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Is he nailed though? Conte is ruthless and one mistake he can be dropped. You are buying him on the assumption he is fixed for three games minimum

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 hours, 40 mins ago

            yeah, a risk for sure. Chasing the upside

            Open Controls
          2. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            I think he is. Conte very complementary of him today.

            Open Controls
      3. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        2 free hits - I would be tempted to play one next week, depend on the 8 players you have

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          hmm, ok thank you - yeah could come down to that but think I've got the main ones (inc. Kane, Raph, triple Ars)

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 48 mins ago

            We may get some GW33 fixture news ahead of GW30 - could help you decide what to do

            Open Controls
    2. Jerse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Its hard to plan when team managers are not up front with team news. Digne out with Covid Saturday without warning, and magically back to stink out my team with points on the bench.

      Stuck with him for GW30 as need to get 8 or 9 out. Cannot wait to get rid of the biggest all fart no poo player in fantasy football. Why did I get him in !

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        Those are the covid rules now, if payers can come back quickly as per national rules

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        When was he diagnosed?

        I heard he did media duties on Thursday or Friday and when did a manager have to reveal his hand to the other side?

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Maybe you fell for the fumes??

        Open Controls
      4. demob
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        I feel your pain. You are not alone

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          Many were stunk out including the Patreon posse by Digne.

          Enough people on here warned against him.

          But as ever people form their own affirmation bias.

          Open Controls
      5. jacob1989
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Am on bench boost so even if he gets 2 pts i am happy. A cs would be bonus

          Open Controls
      6. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Besides Chelsea at Norwich, all the other 3 games tonight could easily go either way.

        Anything could happen, but would Chelsea FC players be affected by today's huge news for the club?

        I guess so, it affects their plans either way.

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            Very hard call the games alright, hopefully lots of goals

            Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 12 mins ago

          WHU 1-0 down

          Open Controls
          1. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 40 mins ago

            Shaite, 10 min ago.... sorry

            Open Controls
        3. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 11 mins ago

          Digne red card tonight to make his owners suicidale. (Me included)

          Open Controls
        4. C_G
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          got the James (C) and Kulu on for Alonso no show, cant complain

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Rudi benching is just a blessing too

            Open Controls
          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 9 mins ago

            Not at all

            Open Controls
        5. Nath1210
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          Trent, Doherty, Schar, Stones
          Saka, Salah, Foden
          Weghorst, Broja, Kane

          Sa, Barnes, Cash, Ramsey

          Thoughts on a Spurs triple-up - Foden > Kulu so Doherty, Kane and Kulu or just stick with a Man City double (Stones, Foden) and Spurs double (Kane, Doherty)

          Open Controls
        6. Meechoo115
            5 hours, 10 mins ago

            Is Mane dispensable this week? Or wait until 30 to sell?

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 52 mins ago

              He’s a great differential. If it’s ti do kulu/robbo/Kane or something crazy like that then maybe worth it. Think I round hold to be honest though.

              Open Controls
          • JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 9 mins ago

            Kilman ffs. Do we think he’s dropped or just rotation?

            Open Controls
            1. jacob1989
                5 hours, 9 mins ago

                Dropped i think. Boly is back.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Party
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Has been on the bench for two games, depends on how he performs.

                  Open Controls
              • Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 8 mins ago

                If wolves keep a cleanie it's not looking good for him

                Open Controls
                1. JONALDINHO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 hours, 7 mins ago

                  Had a feeling after he was subbed last weekend he’d be benched. 1 less player for GW30 it looks

                  Open Controls
              • Il Capitano
                • 1 Year
                5 hours, 6 mins ago

                We'll know for sure after GW29 I guess, annoying if I have to sell him in 30.

                Open Controls
              • Zim0
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours, 6 mins ago

                Probably dropped unfortunately

                Open Controls
            2. jacob1989
                5 hours, 9 mins ago

                Woohoo! Digne is back and all my players starting on a bench boost.

                Open Controls
              • Nightcrawler
                • 2 Years
                5 hours, 9 mins ago

                EXCLUSIVE Images of Rudiger Cappers

                https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQdkDFdEI6s5vSjSpgA_QI3oFjVjnIkV8DcRm1qIHibcWzzFoHymzHBWuE&s=10

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  4 hours, 36 mins ago

                  This is so inane but I love it 😆

                  Open Controls
                2. Firminoooo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 30 mins ago

                  Thank you for this.

                  Open Controls
                3. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Ah ah ah

                  Open Controls
              • bench boost for every gamew…
                • 4 Years
                5 hours, 3 mins ago

                Rudiger cap benched, sound of tv switch from Chelsea to Southampton game, hoping Jwp goes mad. At least i can watch a game hoping for attacking points, not cs. Chalobah was the one to get along James it seems.

                Open Controls
                1. Dammit_182
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  I capped JWP so need him to go nuts too!

                  Open Controls
                  1. NorCal Villan
                      4 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Ditto

                      Open Controls
                2. jonnybhoy
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Kilman 1 pointer and Rudiger (C) whilst I have TAA on the bench with 12 points. Disaster

                  Open Controls
                  1. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 57 mins ago

                    O think you're not alone. TAA, or Saka or Kulu...

                    Open Controls
                    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 47 mins ago

                      Or here all of those 3 on bench and Kilman and Rudi C in XI 😀

                      Open Controls
                3. TomSaints
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 59 mins ago

                  I’m not sure I can face the inevitable Countinho haul and Newcastle beating us after a billion dollar influx

                  Open Controls
                  1. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 56 mins ago

                    No way, Soton wins 2-0

                    Open Controls
                4. fedolefan
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Can Jimenez score a brace of goals and not points for a change!!

                  Open Controls
                  1. jacob1989
                      4 hours, 23 mins ago

                      I ll take an assist. Something

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dammit_182
                        • 1 Year
                        4 hours, 21 mins ago

                        I’m just happy he starts.

                        Open Controls
                      2. jacob1989
                          4 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Actually i don't mind a blank by him or wolves also bcoz i got foster and am on bb

                          Open Controls
                    • NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 52 mins ago

                      That should've been Rudiger 🙁

                      Open Controls
                      1. jacob1989
                          4 hours, 19 mins ago

                          So chalobah was the right choice

                          Open Controls
                      2. TomSaints
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 hours, 50 mins ago

                        Should have been James to Rudiger

                        Open Controls
                      3. FCSB
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 44 mins ago

                        This currently with Son, are you:

                        1. Sticking with Son
                        2. Transferring out to get Kane
                        3. Somehow getting both

                        Open Controls
                      4. Forza Papac
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Penalty Rangers

                        Open Controls
                      5. For Fuchs Sake
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Are people doing a free hit in GW30?

                        Open Controls
                        1. NABIL - FPL otai
                          • 9 Years
                          2 hours, 59 mins ago

                          Not me

                          Open Controls
                        2. mo 10+ FFS- einzkp
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          2 hours, 58 mins ago

                          Nope. 2 FH left

                          Open Controls
                      6. Old Bull
                        • 8 Years
                        2 hours, 58 mins ago

                        Yes

                        Open Controls
                        1. Old Bull
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 56 mins ago

                          Reply fail to post above. COVID infected and nervous from watching those cleanies

                          Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.