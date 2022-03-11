679
Spot the Differential March 11

Martinelli can provide value FPL route into Arsenal’s appealing fixtures

679 Comments
Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Arsenal, Everton and Liverpool, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

FPL Gameweek 17 review: Martinelli update, bargain Broja and Antonio's blank
  • FPL ownership: 2.8%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: LEI + LIV | avl | cry | BHA | sou

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) is back on the Fantasy radar after netting at Watford on Sunday.

Now, the cut-price midfielder presents an intriguing differential to Bukayo Saka (£6.6m), not least because his minutes-per-expected goal involvement (xGI) figure is better than all of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22.

It’s also worth noting that Martinelli has an identical minutes-per-points average as Saka (15.7), which isn’t bad considering he costs £1.3m less, while his seven big chances from Gameweek 13 onwards is only bettered by Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) amongst team-mates.

Positional rival Emile Smith Rowe (£5.8m) will presumably be free from Covid-19 in time for the weekend, but Martinelli has started each of the last 11 Premier League matches he has been available for, producing four goals and two assists, which is encouraging for those backing the Brazilian winger to shine.

As for Arsenal, they have won their last four Premier League matches in a row, and now take on Leicester City (h) and Liverpool (h) in Gameweek 29, before facing Aston Villa (a), Crystal Palace (a) and Brighton and Hove Albion (h). In fact, their schedule right through until the end of the season is favourable, with two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to fit in somewhere.

Martinelli offers a budget route into Arsenal’s attack for this double-header, and could be a useful differential in the coming weeks too.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Calvert-Lewin, Wolves and his Gameweek 2 plans 6
  • FPL ownership: 3.1%
  • Price: £7.7m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: WOL + NEW | – | whu | MUN | –

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) has struggled for form since returning from injury, but now faces back-to-back home matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United in Double Gameweek 29.

Everton’s problematic away form continued at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, but it is worth noting that their Goodison Park performances under Frank Lampard have generally been good.

The former Chelsea man oversaw a convincing 3-0 victory over Leeds United in his first Premier League home fixture last month, seven days after beginning his reign with a comprehensive Goodison FA Cup success (4-1) against Brentford. Events conspired against them versus Manchester City in Gameweek 27, but there were many positives to take from their display.

As for Calvert-Lewin, he started the 2021/22 campaign in good form, scoring in each of the opening three Gameweeks, but then early momentum was halted after an injury that saw him sidelined up until January. Since his return, the England international has failed to find the back of the net in his six appearances, but has racked up 12 shots in the box, two big chances and 1.99 expected goals (xG), all team-leading totals.

Given their position – they are currently one place and one point above the relegation zone – these two home matches are crucial for Everton, and if they are to get back on track, there is a decent chance Calvert-Lewin will be central to it.

LUIS DIAZ

Returning Sarr among the FPL differentials for Double Gameweek 26
  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW29-33 fixtures: bha + ars | – | WAT | mci | avl

Luis Diaz (£8.0m) has hit the ground running at Liverpool following his January move from Porto.

Since making his first Premier League start in Gameweek 24, the Colombian winger has racked up 17 goal attempts, 11 shots in the box, five efforts on target, two big chances and 37 penalty area touches. He has also created nine chances, whilst amongst all team-mates, only Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) has received more passes in the final third.

At this stage, we should emphasise the rotation risk associated with the player. With Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) nearing a return to action, it’s at least five players competing for three spots in attack, perhaps leaving the likes of Diaz and Diogo Jota (£8.3m), maybe even premium option Sadio Mane (£11.7m), open to a spot of rotation. However, Diaz’s ability on the pitch has been clear for all to see, and if he were to get 120-ish minutes across the two matches, that could be enough for him to haul.

Liverpool return to Premier League action in Double Gameweek 29 when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, as they aim to keep the pressure on table-toppers Manchester City. That’s followed by a Gameweek 30 blank, although they do have an appealing Anfield encounter against Watford to follow. For those looking further ahead, the Reds will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

Adding Diaz to Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Salah – both of whom are locked into most Fantasy sides – is an appealing move this week, and could pay off given Liverpool’s attacking firepower.

679 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Is it worth bringing in Robbo this week for another -4 or wait until GW31?

    No FH in GW30 and plans are:

    A. James > Doherty/Robbo
    B. Havertz > Kulu

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think I’d roll the FT, but can’t say it’s a bad move

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks, it would mean a -8 in total, with 10 players for GW30.

        Open Controls
  2. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hi all,
    JWP > Kulu
    Coutinho > Saka

    for a -4, would give me this team. Solid for this week? Should I start Maupay over Broja/Weg?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - Taa - Robbo
    Salah (c) - Son - Kulu - Saka - Raphina
    Broja - Weghourst

    DDG - Ait Nouri - Maupay - James

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I did JWP - Kulu. You’re brave taking out Couts though, though Saka could be a rank killer so I see the conundrum.

      And all your forwards are useless so I doesn’t matter 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I am, he's in the form of his life.. I could keep Coutinho to be fair and try shift one of my forwards but yeah.. not ideal

        Open Controls
  3. subhojit123
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    How nailed is matip for the double?
    Shud I go matip Or doherty?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Konate & Virigl not in training help Matips chances of two starts, but if Virgil isn't going to play, I wouldn't want Matip.

      Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Klopp hinting at a breakdown/stall in Salah's contract talks.

    Covid in the Liverpool camp.

    Virgil missing from training, him being out would disrupt the whole team.

    Time to look elsewhere for captaincy? Avoid bringing in Robertson/tripling up?

    Open Controls
    1. Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      source for virg's covid?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Klopp didn't say who had Covid.

        Open Controls
    2. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah.

      Without facts then I stick to my first thoughts and thats Salah C

      Open Controls
    3. Couch to 5k
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Trying to work out who to bring in as third Liv, VVD seemed a sensible bet to play both games but maybe just go with Robbo instead then?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Two away games, tougher than DGW26 and FAC to follow, Robbo should start both games and Tsimikas vs Forest, he's better to own than Virgil.

        Lets see if more comes out later, training pics etc to see if Virgil is back training, him out would be bad for all Liverpool assets.

        Open Controls
    4. lugs
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saka captain for me, two home games vs 2 attacking teams should mean goals, if VVD is out then that's even better

      Open Controls
  5. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Dubravka - Ramsdale
    TAA - James - Rudi - T. Silva - Kilman
    Salah - Fraser - Kulu - Gordon - Raph
    Kane - Adams - Broja

    Thinking of playing BB this week. Best option from the below considering this?

    A) James > Robbo (free)
    B) James & Kilman > Robbo & Doherty (-4)
    C) James & Adams > Robbo & Lacazette (-4)
    D) James & Raph > Robbo & Saka (-4)
    E) James, Raph & Adams > Robbo, Saka & Lacazette (-8)
    F) James, Kilman & Adams > Robbo, Doherty & Lacazette (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      E just about takes it I think. Only because of BB

      Open Controls
      1. grennans2
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. Would you remove Fraser over Raph actually?

        Open Controls
  6. Confusedleedsfan
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    How’s this looking for this DGW and beyond? 2FHs and a BB left, but no WC

    Doubler*

    Ramsdale*

    TAA* - Robbo* - Romero* - KWP

    Salah* - Saka* - Kulu* - Martinelli* - Havertz

    Kane*

    (schmicheal - Recce James - Broja - Hwang)

    Open Controls
  7. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    -8 James > VVD worth it to BB this lot?

    Ramsdale*

    TAA*, Doherty*, White*

    Salah*, Kulusevski*, Willock*, Saka*

    Kane*, Broja, Adams

    Subs: Dubravka*, James, Rudiger, Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I personally prefer to BB on a large DGW like GW36 usually is. Have time to prep for it when fix are released.

      Open Controls
    2. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldn’t BB that

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      VVD missed training yesterday, can you afford Robbo?

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Missing 0.2... Anything else worth it or BB at a later date?

        Open Controls
  8. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rams
    Taa vvd cancelo digne rudi
    Ramsey raph salah kdb (bowen)
    Weg (broja denis)

    Which ?

    A) kdb cancelo/digne -4 to son doherty
    B) bowen digne -4 to kulu/saka/havertz doherty
    C) ramsey cancelo -4 to kulu/saka doherty
    D) ramsey bowen -4 to kulu saka

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  9. b91jh
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Raph to Kulu (-4)
    B) James to Robbo (-4)
    C) Stick

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Need to see team...

      Open Controls
      1. b91jh
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA Doc Tierney
        Salah Son Raph Coutinho
        Broja Jimenez Laca

        Dubravka James Ramsey Saiss

        1.0itb, ft used

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A

          Open Controls
    2. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. I’m personally sticking with James. He’ll only miss two matches. Just bench him

      Open Controls
    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Those with 2 fh's anyone not playing it in gw30. Will there be better weeks.
    I'll have 9 after a -4 but really all the key players and fixtures don't appear too appealing.

    Open Controls
    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have 2 and not currently due to use it in 30

      Open Controls
    2. Couch to 5k
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I debated not using one of them as I can get 7 or 8 out, but seems wise to have bench options

      Open Controls
    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm trying not to at the moment, but not sure if it's harming my team...

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Absolutely hold, 30 looks so meh for FH.

      33/36/37 better DGWs to come for FH!

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes it's a tough call but feel that I'll be topping up with average players but you never know.

        Open Controls
  11. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    With VVD missing training, what do you think to these moves for -8:

    VVD to Doherty
    Son to Saka
    Jimenez to Kane

    Yay or nay?

    Open Controls
  12. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Who scores more this week? Fraser or Raphina?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      just now

      well Raph has Norwich while Fraser has Chelsea so on paper its not even close

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If only I was good at predicting points. On current form, Fraser

      Open Controls
  13. GE
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    1) James -> Doherty
    2) James and Dennis -> Robertson and Max 5.1 forward (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2 for me

      Open Controls
  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you BB?
    Pope Weghorst Broja Saiss

    Already used WC so it's tempting to take some money out of my bench

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      2,2,2,6. Not worth it imo.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah not worth it, sorry

      Open Controls
  15. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Just a question, I've got a squad of 12 outfield players. For the final spot on my bench I have the option of;

    A) Richardson + 0.2 ITB
    B) Broja + 1.1 ITB

    I've already used my BB, what would you do?

    My thoughts are;

    - Richardson is obviously deadweight, but the 1.1ITB would come in handy
    - Broja plays so could bail me out but I think he's just a 2pointer player.

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ugh. Sorry I mean;

      A) Richardson + 1.1 ITB
      B) Broja + 0.2 ITB

      Open Controls
  16. Bubbles1985
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Have Son and Doherty...

    Is Kane needed too or Bowen to Kulu for -4?

    Used my ft for James to Doherty

    Open Controls
  17. Hect.OR 98th
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Had a league colleague take a 36 point hit last week and end up with over 160 points!

    Anyway, I'm considering some hits this week, to make a push to get into the top 100k.

    1.Weghorst to Kane
    2.Bowen to Martinelli
    3.Cancelo to Doherty
    4.DDG to Ramsdale

    Would be for a -12. 2 and 3 would be needed to fund 1, but 4 is optional. Would give me 8 confirmed starters for next week as well, because at the moment I'd have only 4, maybe 5 if Bowen is fit. The way I see it is that I am getting four DGW players this week, and 4 playing players for next week, so the hits should pay for themselves. Good plan?

    Open Controls
  18. tommo-uk-
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Thought my 3 gw planning was going well, now I’m sat with James, VVD and Cancelo as doubts.

    My ML rival nailed his free hit and closed the gap massively.

    Nightmare.

    Open Controls

