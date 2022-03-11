690
Pro Pundit Teams March 11

The players I am considering for my FPL Gameweek 29 Wildcard

Pro Pundits 29

Another Gameweek rolls by and we are now entering the final straight of the 2021/22 Premier League season. With more Double Gameweeks to come, as well as different strategies in play, it’s an exciting end to a turbulent campaign. I’m hoping that next year we see a bit more normality restored, but you never know what might be around the corner!

Anyway, things outside of our control aside, I have activated my second Wildcard of the season and am currently obsessively checking player and team data in the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to try and uncover the gems that will see me push for that top 1k finish.

But, try as I might, I’m finding it hard to build a team that veers away from the “template”. With only two teams (Arsenal and Spurs) that double in Gameweek 29 and then have a match in Blank Gameweek 30, their players are firmly on my radar. Combine that with the three Liverpool assets we all covet, and that’s effectively 8-9 of my core 11 players sorted. Boring.

As I did with my Free Hit team last week, I’ll go through my current draft, position-by-position, with some reasoning behind my picks. Hopefully, some of you will find it useful, or at least entertaining, as we approach the next deadline.

Goalkeeper and Defence

An easy choice for me in goal, as I continue to keep faith with Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), who I paid just £4.5m for back at the start of the season. I’ve decided to pair him with Martin Dubravka (£4.4m), as I’ve been impressed with Newcastle’s defensive numbers under Eddie Howe. The fixtures have been kind but over the last four Gameweeks, only Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have a better rate of expected goals conceded (xG) than Newcastle. A big chance conceded every 90 mins is also on par with Manchester City over the course of the season.

Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) does look like an interesting option for those willing to back the Toffees to get out of the mess they are currently in, mostly because of the sheer number of games they have to be rescheduled. While the defensive statistics have Everton down in 17th, conceding a big chance every 25.7 minutes (only Leeds and Norwich are worse), Pickford is making a save every 19.3 minutes, an average bettered by just two goalkeepers. If Everton can start to improve at the rear, Pickford looks set for a strong end to the season. However, given what I saw of them against Tottenham Hotspur in their last match, I don’t hold out much hope of this happening.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) is going nowhere for obvious reasons, and I’m pairing him with Andrew Robertson (£7.2m). While Diogo Jota (£8.3m) was an obvious choice a few months ago, the arrival of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) and the imminent return of Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) means that outside of Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), there’s just too much risk of rotation. Robertson is a great pick, with four assists in the last six Gameweeks. He is also the third-highest point scorer during this period, narrowly missing out to teammate Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) and the in-form Harry Kane (£12.3m).

With Matt Doherty (£4.7m) in my side, I am very much aware that I am being suckered into the hype that surrounds the Irishman. With only a handful of starts all season, and a series of below-par performances for Spurs in unfamiliar positions, it looked like Doherty would be one of the first names on Antonio Conte’s chopping block. However, with two assists against Everton (along with four chances created) to add to the goal and assist versus Leeds the week before, it looks like Doherty is the first choice in the Spurs backline. While I’m aware things can change very quickly, the likes of Eric Dier (£4.6m) and Ben Davies (£4.4m) don’t exactly fill me with much excitement. If I can get at least a few games out of Doherty, I know that watching him rampage up and down the right flank will bring back memories of old from his Wolves days. I simply cannot resist.

On the bench, I’ve currently got Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) in place for Chelsea’s incredible fixture run from Gameweek 30. While I would like to hand this spot to Reece James (£6.2m), his injury has scuppered my plans somewhat. My final spot sits with Luke Thomas (£4.3m) as Leicester have been better defensively of late: their minutes per xG conceded has improved from a season average of 58.2 mins to 80.0 over their last four matches. James Justin (£4.9m) is a threat to Thomas but having just returned from a setback to a long injury, it’s clear that his minutes will be managed, and given his versatility, there is no guarantee he usurps Thomas, who has started the last 13 games. With a good-looking fixture in Gameweek 30 and plenty of doubles to be re-arranged, I’m hopeful that Thomas keeps his place, and think he has a better chance than Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) of staying in the team when Leicester’s injured players return.

 

1

1

690 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Would you WC this team ? I also have FH and BB chips to play.

    Sanchez**
    TAA**, Tierney**, Rudiger, Cancelo
    Salah**, Saka**, Son**, Raph,
    Watkins, Broja

    Steel, Liva, Dennis, Bowen

    A) WC
    B) Play 11 above
    C) Liva to Doherty -4

    If I don't WC the plan is

    GW30 Salah & Dennis to Kane and a mid up to 5.5m (Ramsey or Martinelli) -4
    GW31 Son to Salah

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      dont WC mate.. livra to doh looks good

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      That team has 5 players maybe 6 if Bowen is fit for GW30...

      I'd be tempted to WC that, yes. I would only keep TAA, Salah, Saka, Broja, Son out of the 15 players.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Salah & Dennis to Kane and a mid up to 5.5m (Ramsey or Martinelli) option could give me 9 for GW30.

        Tierney, Doherty
        Saka, Son, Raph, Bowen, Ramsey or Martinelli
        Kane, Watkins

        Open Controls
    3. TheAbear53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      WC not worth the 4

      Open Controls
  2. aaroncfc
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    SOS!!! Overwhelmed with having 4 chips left and can't work out the best strategy to use them.

    Chips left: TC, FH, BB, WC
    1 FT 0.9M ITB

    Fabianski
    TAA James* Livramento
    Jota Salah Saka Mount Bowen*
    Watkins Broja
    (Foster Antonio Reguilon Keane*)

    Open Controls
    1. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      TC salah this gw

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      TC salah this week.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        ideally aim to BB in 36 so WC in 34/35. Use your FH when you need it. maybe 33

        Open Controls
        1. aaroncfc
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Thank you. If I TC this week and FH next week, best transfer for this week only?

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            FHing in 30 means you can punt on Chelsea or Liverpool. Havertz, Robbo, Diaz, Mount etc

            Open Controls
    3. JoTAA
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      TC Salah

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      GW29 TC Salah
      GW30 FH
      GW35 WC
      GW36 or GW37 BB

      Open Controls
      1. aaroncfc
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Thank you. If I TC this week and FH next week, best transfer for this week only?

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Tricky you lack Spurs coverage but can't see an easy way of getting Son or Kane, Bowen to Kulusevski maybe.

          Open Controls
  3. tibollom
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I cant really afford kane without messing my whole team up..1FT 1.1 ITB

    cancelo + esr to doherty + saka/kulu for -4?

    Rams bach
    TAA Cancelo white cash coady
    salah foden esr bowen son
    dcl dennis gobbins

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Move Looks good. Don't bother with Kane if your not going to (c) him

      Open Controls
    2. aaroncfc
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Go without Kane. Yo u have Son for cover. What about Foden to Saka for free?

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    I just saw that after today's price changes I can't afford Rudiger/Raphinha ➡ van Dijk/Kulusevski anymore. There's a special place in hell for people who keep doing early transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Chelsea could keep a clean sheet and I think Liverpool will concede in one of the games, probably to us.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I simply can't predict how this game will go and as a fan of course I hope we can get but a positive result. At the same time I'm trying to stay realistic and it wouldn't surprise me if they beat us again. Klopp has a recipe to win and his record speaks for itself: https://www.11v11.com/teams/liverpool/tab/opposingTeams/opposition/Arsenal/

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Indeed

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      All part of the game. I quite like the additional challenge.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        True that. I just felt like this is the safest combination I could get with available money.

        Open Controls
  5. GoonerByron
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Bench one..

    A - Rudiger
    B - Raphina
    C - Coutinho
    D - Jimenez
    E - White?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      must be D

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Diminez

      Open Controls
  6. BoroPhil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    right, is this -12 worth it
    de Gea
    TAA*, Cancelo, White*
    McNeil. Salah*, Bowen, Foden
    Broja, Weghorst, Kane*

    subs: Cucurella*, Maddison, Mee

    McNeil, Foden, Mee, de Gea to Saka*, Kulusevski*, Doherty*, Ramsdale*

    Gives me 8 doublers this week and 8 players next week (saving my FH for a DGW)

    Open Controls
  7. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Any status on Cancelo, are we liking to find out if he’s cleared for this gw?

    Looking to maximise games before wc around 32

    Would you move Cancelo to:
    Cash, maybe ship has sailed
    Doherty, not so confident on cs
    Creswell, good underlying numbers. Potentially impacted by loss of Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Doherty. Not only reliant on clean sheets

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        You think the fixtures are there for him to perform?
        I own Son and Kulu so only way to Kane is on wc

        Open Controls
  8. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    What happened to SOU? From free flowing attacking tight at the back football to being absolute shaite conceding 6 and scoring 1 in the DGW.... total mystery

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Back to reality, they will go on a run of some sh*ty performances followed by few world class performances. usual pattern for them

      Open Controls
      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Can't really argue with that

        Open Controls
  9. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    A JWP to sake
    B cancelo to doherty/robertson
    C both for -4
    D save and just play jimenez (eve)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. mirko77
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Highly likely Robertson will play only one match, tsimi the other

      Open Controls
  10. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    JWP > Kulu
    Coutinho > Saka

    for a -4, would give me this team. Solid for this week? Should I start Maupay over Broja/Weg?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo - Taa - Robbo
    Salah (c) - Son - Kulu - Saka - Raphina
    Broja - Weghourst

    DDG - Ait Nouri - Maupay - James

    Open Controls
    1. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      (Playing my FH in 30)

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Solid enough bar forwards. Would probably start Maupay as he has two games but not much in it.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yeah I've gone fairly heavy in midfield over some of the premium forwards. Okay thank you!

        Open Controls
  11. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Thoughts on James, Saiss and Coutinho to Robertson, Doherty and Kulusevski for -8?
    Would give me this lot with 9 doublers and 10 players for GW30.

    Ramsdale
    TAA Doherty Robertson Tierney
    Salah Kulusevski Raphinha Saka
    Kane Broja

    Foster Jimenez Ramsey Digne

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Could work and potentially only a -2. All decent DGW players

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Hurts losing Coutinho though but got to keep Raphinha for the Norwich game right?

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Tough one. Hurt me not having Countinho on WC. If he can't score against norwich he needs to go, though fixtures do turn for the worse GW33.

          Open Controls
  12. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Which moves are better in your opinion?
    1) Rudiger & Silva to Robertson & Doherty
    2) Rudiger & Raphinha to Doherty and Diaz/Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A mainly because of the risk factor with Diaz/Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. JoeSoap
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Doh! 1

        Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Thank you three good souls! I was leaning towards the first one as well.

      Open Controls
  13. JoeSoap
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    A. Cancelo>Doherty or VVD
    B. Cancelo/Rudiger>Doherty/Robertson (-4)
    C. Other (not playing FH GW30)

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo, TAA, Rudiger, White
    Raphina, Salah, Saka, Kulu
    Kane, Broja
    Foster, Jimmy, Saiss, Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. JoeSoap
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  14. MFC86
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Keep Cancelo on a wild card?
    Or are there better options such as Robbo?

    Open Controls
    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Robbo is better for this week. Most other weeks Cancelo matches him or outscores him.

      Open Controls
  15. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    James, Havertz > Robbo, Son for -4?

    Or go for Doherty?

    Currently only have 2x Pool and no spurs

    Open Controls
    1. aaroncfc
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Keep Havertz. He's been very dangerous recently

      Open Controls
  16. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anyone else on a WC?
    How are your teams looking?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Considering. See below. Last week hurt.

      Do you think I should WC?

      Open Controls
    2. Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I'm on this right now

      Dubravka (Schmeichel)

      TAA / Robbo / Doherty (White, Ait Nouri)

      Kulusevski / Salah / Saka / Mahrez / Gordon

      Kane / Lacazette (4.4)

      Plan of going Mahrez to a Leicester mid after, maybe even with Gordon to another.

      Open Controls
    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Did it last week. Still quite happy, though.

      Ramsdale
      White, TAA, Dier
      Saka, Fraser, Kulu, Raph, Salah
      ASM, Kane

      Dubravka, James, Coady, Broja

      Was going to BB this week, but James injury probably blown it.

      Open Controls
    4. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Currently
      Ramsdale, Raya
      TTA, Doherty, Ait Nour, Holgate, Livra
      Slah, Mane, Martinelli, Saka, Kulisevski
      Kane, Toney, Hwang
      Gives me 10 players with a FT for BGW 30
      0 in the bank
      Might get Amartey too for Livra which would maybe give me 11 but then again I will have to live with these suspect defenders in the coming gameweeks.

      Open Controls
  17. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    My failure to wildcard when I should last week meant my worst gw in living memory and a load of players I want shot of right now.

    Ddg, bachmann, Kilman, bowen, broja, king, weghorst.

    My team with 1 ft to play doesn't look awful this week though. Still have 2FH.

    Should I wc or not?

    Ddg
    Taa* davies* white* rudiger
    Son* salah* saka* bowen foden
    Broja

    (Bachmann, king, kilman, weghorst)

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        The strikers are poor, Broja been so bad lately, so much so I think he could be benched sunday.

        Open Controls
    2. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Both dead weight but which to move to Kane this GW?

      a) Watkins
      c) Jimi

      Thinking Watkins as at least Jimi has Everton.
      Worried about Jimis minutes...

      Open Controls
      1. woodywoodlington
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I'd move Watkins, without a doubt

        Open Controls
    4. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Bowen & Kilman -> Doherty & Saka (-4), then FH to get 11 next week. WC/BB for late double

      Seem reasonable? I don't seem to see many FHing next week anymore, how come?

      Open Controls
      1. footballcandy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Sounds reasonable to me!

        Open Controls
      2. woodywoodlington
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        I think the thought is there aren't enough obvious fixtures to make it worthwhile getting 11 out.

        I still have 2 FHs, though, and will definitely be FH-ing

        Open Controls
    5. footballcandy
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      RAMSDALE
      TAA-DIER-WHITE-SCHÂR
      SALAH-SON-MARTINELLI-WILLOCK-Raphinha
      KANE

      BB: DUBRAWKA, Broja, Jimenez, Kilman

      0.3 in bank. 1 x FT. I'm going to BB no matter what. But I have GW30 in mind without FH.

      a) Kilman to either Matip (uncertain starter for DGW and 30) or Everton defender with no 30 game (4.9).
      b) -4: Kilman + Raphinha to VVD and Gordon to maximize BB and DGW29, and live with the lack of players in 30.
      c) Do Jimenez to Richarlison?
      d) Save FT and BB the guys I got atm

      Kind of think Kilman needs to go since not nailed anymore (?)

      Open Controls
    6. woodywoodlington
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I'm transferring out Cancelo and Bowen for -4
      A) Robertson and Kulusevski, or
      B) Lacazette and Doherty?

      Open Controls
      1. aaroncfc
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Just do Bowen to Kulu

        Open Controls
        1. woodywoodlington
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          hmm, interesting. was thinking 2 fixtures for robertson, but maybe you're right it's not worth the 4 point hit

          Open Controls
          1. aaroncfc
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I have done the same move myself.

            Cancelo could score big against Palace. I wouldn't sell him.

            Open Controls
            1. woodywoodlington
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              thanks for thoughts

              Open Controls
    7. sarnshawn
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Using WC. Thoughts on this team?
      Ramsdale (Foster)
      TAA, Livramento, Coady, Doherty, Thomas
      Jota, Gordon, Mount, Salah, Saka
      Pukki, Lacazette, Toney

      Open Controls
      1. woodywoodlington
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Wouldn't pick Jota atm. No certainty he'll play.

        Open Controls
        1. sarnshawn
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Mane?

          Open Controls
    8. moz_1983
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Already done Bowen > Saka this week for my FT, but would it be worth doing...

      A) James > Robbo (-4)
      B) KDB > Son (-4)
      C) Both (-8)

      Cheers all.

      Open Controls
      1. aaroncfc
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A yes B no way

        Open Controls
    9. tibollom
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      a. cancelo + esr to doherty + saka/kulu for -4?
      b. foden to saka for free

      Rams bach
      TAA Cancelo white cash coady
      salah foden esr bowen son
      dcl dennis gobbins

      Open Controls

