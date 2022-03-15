99
Fixtures March 15

FPL Double Gameweeks 31 and 33 announced

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ plans were thrown into further disarray on Tuesday afternoon with the announcement of two more Double Gameweeks.

Gameweek 31 is a confirmed ‘double’ for Burnley and Everton.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 31 FIXTURES

Additional fixtures have also been added for Gameweek 33, as detailed below.

However, it’s worth noting that this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final results can impact these matches, and in some cases, will determine who ‘doubles’ and perhaps even ‘blanks’.

As it stands, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are the only teams guaranteed to ‘double’.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers could possibly ‘blank’.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES (SUBJECT TO FA CUP RESULTS)

Fortunately, all of the Gameweek 33 fixtures will be confirmed after this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals, so we won’t have to wait too long before the picture becomes clearer.

FA CUP QUARTER-FINALS

  • Middlesbrough v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Everton
  • Southampton v Manchester City
  • Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

