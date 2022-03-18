355
Rate My Team March 18

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The deadline for Blank Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is hours away and the questions are, as ever, coming thick and fast in our comments section.

Most of these are requests for advice on transfer dilemmas or chip strategy and so it’s with that in mind that we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next 60 minutes.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Mozumbus
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      What's the latest on Raphinha? Reference covid rumours

      
      1. tokara
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Wait for photos later i guessed

        
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Ok, thanks

            
      2. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Does Trent start v Watford? If anything it's a game where Klopp can rest him ready for the champ league game and busy schedule. Just thinking he might be worth selling this week:

        2 April - Watford
        5 April - Benfica (away)
        10 April - Man City (away)
        13 April - Benfica
        16 April - Villa
        19 April - Man Utd

        
        1. Pad Randa (The OG)
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Trent's out for multiple weeks.

          
          1. Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            And by "multiple" I doubt Klopp means "two".

            
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I presume no (if he is actually injured). No point in risking him vs. Watford.

          
      3. ArseneAllTheWay
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Willock + Broja > 4.5 mid playing this week + Toney (-4)....

        Yay or nay?

        
      4. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Cash or Gabriel?

        
        1. rdpx
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Cash send to be in blistering form

          
          1. rdpx
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Seems\\

            
      5. TKC07
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        A) TAA + Willock to RPereira + Madi for hit
        B) TAA + Willock to Amartey + Barnes for hit
        C) Any other suggestions?

        
        1. sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          35 mins ago

          Wolves Def and Barnes and option?

          
      6. rdpx
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        FH COMMENTS PLEASE

        Sa (Schmiecs)

        Cash, Coady, Amartey
        (Tierney, Mings)

        Coutinho, Son, Madisson, Saka(VC)
        (Kulusevski)

        Kane, Laca, Jiminy

        Not sure about Madisson, Amartey, or whether to play or bench Kula....

        Any help much appreciated!

        
        1. yanky
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          if u own kulu u gotta play him. instead of triple spurs attack im on a def too, also wouldnt play cash if u starting saka and laca …heres my FH…

          Sa
          Saiss Reguilon Perreira
          Son Barnes Maddison Saka Coutinho
          Kane(c) Laca

          
      7. winchester
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        hey guys! what move should be done? 1ft and 2.4m itb.

        ramsdale
        white doherty
        saka raph ramsey
        jimenez kane

        (dubravka taa rudiger targett mount salah broja)

        a) mount -> kulu or maddison/barnes ?
        b) broja ->?
        c) targett -> coady
        d) save.

        
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            A with Kulu

            
          • yanky
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            a- kulu

            
        2. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Bachman to Schmeichel for a hit for this week and beyond. Yes or No?
            Foster is the other GK

            
            1. royals forever
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Yes

              
              1. Mozumbus
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Thanks

                  
              2. Sarri-ball
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                If no wildcard yes xould you go ramsdale?

                
                1. Mozumbus
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Have got WC intact. I think Aston villa will score.

                    
              3. royals forever
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Are these nine players enough for GW30

                Ramsdale

                White Kilman

                Saka Kuluveski Ramsey Barnes

                Kane Jimenez

                or should I take a -4 to get rid of one of Digne, Rudiger, Keane, Salah, Dennis as well

                Any ideas would be welcomed

                
                1. Mozumbus
                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                    GTG

                    
                  • sulldaddy
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Id consider selling Keane.
                    Can you get Doherty?
                    A -4 hit is really a -2 of you sell a zero and bring in a player with a game

                    
                    1. Mozumbus
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        Keane has a DGW right away so it's not worth imo

                        
                  • jaywills
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                    Hi All.

                    I have 7 players this week, with 1x FH, WC, BB chips left.

                    Options:
                    A) Play 7 (keep Foden for Burnley next week) - no hit...
                    B) Broja -> Toney - For 8 Players - no hit...
                    C) Foden and J.King -> Barnes and Jiminez (-4 hit) - For 9 Players.

                    Cheers!

                    
                    1. Mozumbus
                        1 hour, 21 mins ago

                        C

                        
                    2. yanky
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      FH team, thoughts?

                      Sa
                      Saiss Reguilon Perreira
                      Son Barnes Maddison Saka Coutinho
                      Kane Laca

                      
                    3. Disturbed
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Any news on hwang?

                      
                      1. RobboKop
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Sounds like he's recovered as Large said in his presser yesterday that only 3 players were out: Semedo, Hoever and Neto. Didn't mention Hwang so gotta assume he is fit.

                        
                        1. Disturbed
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers bro

                          
                    4. Malinwa
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 22 mins ago

                      Any new on Raphina?

                      
                    5. The Yorkshire Pirlo
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      Thoughts on FH? Laca first sub

                      Sa
                      Jonny, Tierney, Pereira
                      Son, Kulu, Saka, Maddison, Barnes
                      Kane(C), Jimmy

                      
                    6. Maddamotha
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 19 mins ago

                      Reguilon or Doherty on a FH?

                      
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 10 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        Reguilon.

                        
                      2. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Regulion, this week.

                        
                        1. mcsteely
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Sessegnon out for at least 4 weeks. Reg this week and beyond

                          
                    7. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                      TAA and King>Coady and Jimenez (-4)?

                      
                      1. Mozumbus
                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                          I'd do

                          
                      2. GreennRed
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 17 mins ago

                        https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League

                        This is usually fairly up-to-date search by players or use team menus.

                        
                      3. DARE TO BISCAN
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        Think I'm saving my FH. Leaves:

                        Doherty
                        Ramsey, Kulu, Son, Saka
                        Jimi

                        (Pope, Sanch, TAA, Rudi, Robbo, Cucu, Salah, Broj, Weg 2.0)

                        a) Cucu > Coady
                        b) Son, Broj > Martinelli, Kane (-4), then TAA, Saka > James, Havertz next GW?

                        Would prefer to do Son, Jimi > Hav, Kane next GW.

                        
                        1. DandyDon
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                          b

                          
                      4. Mozumbus
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          Is Thomas nailed?

                          
                          1. Well you know, Triffic
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            No

                            
                          2. DARE TO BISCAN
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            Thomas?

                            
                            1. Mozumbus
                                55 mins ago

                                Leicester defender

                                
                                1. Belli2007
                                  • 11 Years
                                  48 mins ago

                                  The only risk to this is if Brenda decides to play Justin left back as he can play both flanks. Thomas has played a lot of games but Brenda likes the link up between Thomas, Dewsbury Hall and Barnes so he may leave it be

                                  
                                  1. Mozumbus
                                      44 mins ago

                                      Thanks a bunch

                                      
                            2. MannionUK
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              55 mins ago

                              I have this team. 2 x FT in the bank.

                              Ramsdal
                              Diet, Doherty
                              Coutinho, Martinelli, Raph
                              Kane (c) Rodrigo

                              Robbo, Havertz, Broja, Dubravka, Salah, Rudiget, Holgate

                              If Raph out...

                              Raph to Saka or keep transfer?

                              
                              1. Reacher
                                • 11 Years
                                48 mins ago

                                Keep

                                
                              2. Mozumbus
                                  46 mins ago

                                  You have two FTs, right?

                                  
                                  1. MannionUK
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Sorry, 2 free hits. 1 FT

                                    
                                • sulldaddy
                                  • 11 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  If you have 2 FT, you gotta use one or lose it.
                                  TBH id sell Raph either way for Saka

                                  
                              3. mcsteely
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                55 mins ago

                                https://twitter.com/TheSpursExpress/status/1504818384285974528

                                Sessegnon out for at least 4 weeks. Reckon that makes Regulion a better pick for this week and beyond?

                                
                              4. adams2318
                                • 10 Years
                                53 mins ago

                                Best Leicester defender for gw30 and then to cover upcoming doubles:
                                a) Thomas
                                b) Amartey
                                c) Fofana
                                Thanks

                                
                                1. Reacher
                                  • 11 Years
                                  48 mins ago

                                  D, Pereira if you have the funds

                                  
                                  1. Belli2007
                                    • 11 Years
                                    48 mins ago

                                    Or Justin

                                    
                                2. adams2318
                                  • 10 Years
                                  43 mins ago

                                  Thanks but no funds for any others. An option is to double up on Spurs with Davies (already have Doherty) but not keen long term with that, no WC.

                                  
                                  1. Reacher
                                    • 11 Years
                                    just now

                                    Amartey then, cheap as chips

                                    
                              5. Reacher
                                • 11 Years
                                49 mins ago

                                Afternoon guys,

                                A Cash & Coutinho

                                Or

                                B, Cash & Jiminez

                                Plus should the defender be Periera over cash with doubles in mind?

                                Any advice appreciated

                                
                              6. Lennox142320
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                29 mins ago

                                My team: Ramsdale, Kilman, Doherty, Raphinha, Kulu, Martinelli, Ramsey, Kane (C), Jimenez
                                Bench/not playing- Mendy, Digne, Salah, Broja, Robbo, TAA.
                                I’ve already done JWP to Kulu. If Raph is out would you suggest Raph to Barnes/Saka for a -4 to keep me at 9 players? I’ll likely FH33.

                                
                              7. RossoneriHammer
                                • 5 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                FH team?

                                Ramsdale
                                Tierney Saiss Coady
                                Son Kulu Coutinho Saka
                                Kane Toney Jimenez

                                

