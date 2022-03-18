Three FPL differentials to consider for Blank Gameweek 30

Blank Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

FPL ownership : 0.7%

: 0.7% Price : £5.5m

: £5.5m GW30-34 fixtures: lei | che | WHU | wat | TOT

Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) has been instrumental in Brentford’s recent wins over Norwich City and Burnley.

The Dane joined the Bees on a six-month deal after his release by Inter Milan and made his first appearance as a substitute last month.

He has since played the full 90 minutes in successive victories, producing the assist for Ivan Toney’s (£6.6m) opener in the 2-0 win over the Clarets last weekend, before he later provided the pass that led to the forward being fouled for his injury-time spot kick.

Brentford’s improved form has coincided with Thomas Frank’s decision to move from a 3-5-2 to a more attacking 4-3-3 formation, with the creativity of Eriksen in a deeper midfield role key, where he can set the rhythm of his team’s attacks. Already an important part of their approach, the playmaker has amassed 80 opposition-half touches in his last two matches, at least 11 more than any team-mate.

Eriksen has produced three shots and created a modest three chances in his 218 minutes of pitch-time so far, but his dead-ball prowess is a key factor behind his appeal this week, given opponents Leicester City’s tendency to concede from set-plays, which has been apparent all year. The scheduling of the match also favours the visitors: the Foxes were in France on Thursday evening before facing the Bees on Sunday, so Frank’s side may fancy their chances at the King Power.

Brentford’s performances of late suggests they are building some momentum, and as Eriksen settles into his new surroundings, he could be a smart budget differential for our Fantasy teams.

JONNY CASTRO OTTO

FPL ownership : 0.3%

: 0.3% Price : £4.5m

: £4.5m GW30-34 fixtures: LEE | AVL | new | MCI (tbc) | bur

Following last weekend’s win at Goodison Park, Wolverhampton Wanderers have now produced successive victories and clean sheets, which has coincided with the return of Jonny Castro Otto (£4.5m) from injury.

And one of the biggest positives from those displays have been the performances of the Spaniard, who ranks joint-third and fifth among defenders for chances created and final-third touches in that time.

Additionally, only Leander Dendoncker (£4.7m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) took up a more advanced role last time out.

Due to injuries to Nelson Semedo (£4.8m) and Ki-Jana Hoever (£3.9m), Bruno Lage doesn’t currently have an experienced alternative to Jonny at right wing-back, with Chiquinho (£5.5m) stepping in during the closing stages of the Watford win, which would seemingly ensure his place in the starting XI for Blank Gameweek 30 at least.

Now, Wolves face Leeds United on Friday and are looking to make it three wins on the spin. There are appealing fixtures to follow, too, with matches against Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Burnley in the next five.

Heading into Blank Gameweek 30, it looks like Jonny will be one of the first names on Lage’s team sheet, and could be a nice differential pick for FPL managers on the lookout for a budget defender.

YOURI TIELEMANS

FPL ownership : 3.9%

: 3.9% Price : £6.4m

: £6.4m GW30-34 fixtures: BRE | mun | CRY | new + eve | AVL

Belgium international Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) has developed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League since his move to Leicester City.

Across his 19 league starts in 2021/22, he has produced six goals and two assists, averaging 4.7 points per match.

Notably, he has also posted team-leading totals for chances created and expected assists (xA), while his all-round ability lends itself to bonus points, with only eight midfielders bettering his tally of 13 across the season.

The injury situation at Leicester certainly isn’t ideal, but in the absence of Jamie Vardy (£10.3m), it may give Tielemans’ prospects a further boost, as it’s highly likely he will be on penalty-taking duties this weekend.

Despite suffering back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Rennes, Brendan Rodgers’ side had previously won four in a row, and now have an appealing run which includes home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace, before a confirmed Double Gameweek 33 which involves trips to Newcastle United and Everton. They also have two outstanding fixtures that still need to be accommodated somewhere during the run-in.

Tielemans has been a crucial player for a while now, and having been handed a breather at the Emirates last weekend, should be raring to go in Blank Gameweek 30.

