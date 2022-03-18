Who are the best FPL captain options for Blank Gameweek 30?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with a much smaller pool of viable captains than usual this weekend.

Blank Gameweek 30 features just four matches and only one team currently in the Premier League’s top five.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane (£12.4m) has emerged as the people’s favourite ahead of Sunday’s clash against West Ham United, but Son Heung-min (£10.9m) is an alternative option in the Tottenham Hotspur ranks, while Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) faces off against the division’s worst defence at Molineux.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see, Harry Kane’s lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll is a hugely significant one.

After producing eight attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks, the Spurs forward has attracted the support of 59.79% of votes.

Son Heung-min, meanwhile, sits in second, having been backed by 13.8% of FPL managers.

Raul Jimenez occupies third place with 4.6%, followed by Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.6m) on 4.18% and 3.14% respectively.

HARRY KANE/SON HEUNG-MIN

