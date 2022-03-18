443
Captain Sensible March 18

Who are the best FPL captain options for Blank Gameweek 30?

443 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are faced with a much smaller pool of viable captains than usual this weekend.

Blank Gameweek 30 features just four matches and only one team currently in the Premier League’s top five.

Unsurprisingly, Harry Kane (£12.4m) has emerged as the people’s favourite ahead of Sunday’s clash against West Ham United, but Son Heung-min (£10.9m) is an alternative option in the Tottenham Hotspur ranks, while Raul Jimenez (£7.6m) faces off against the division’s worst defence at Molineux.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

As you can see, Harry Kane’s lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll is a hugely significant one.

After producing eight attacking returns in the last four Gameweeks, the Spurs forward has attracted the support of 59.79% of votes.

Son Heung-min, meanwhile, sits in second, having been backed by 13.8% of FPL managers.

Raul Jimenez occupies third place with 4.6%, followed by Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.6m) on 4.18% and 3.14% respectively.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

443 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    1FT, 2.0 ITB:

    *Ramsdale - Bachmann
    TAA - Cancelo - *Coady - *White - Livramento
    Salah - *Raph - *Saka - *Kulusevski - *Douglas Luiz
    *Kane - *Antonio - Wood

    A - Wood to Toney
    B - Wood to Jimenez
    C - Livramento to Doherty
    D - Livramento to Leicester defender
    E - two of the above (-4)
    F - other?

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    1 FH (want to keep my FH for GW 33)
    FT = Jota > Son

    Take a -4? =gives me 8 players GW30
    a) Dennis > Jimi
    b) Livra > Coady
    c) Other?
    d) No hit

    Lloris
    Doherty - White
    Kulu - Saka - Raph
    Laca

    Foster - TAA - Rudiger - Salah - Jota - Livra - Dennis

    Open Controls
  3. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any pressers today?

    Open Controls
  4. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Spurs fan but what a crazy job moyes has done, felt bad for him after United debarkle so glad he’s turned it round

    Pushing for top 4 in the late stages of europa league is an incredible job with a small club like West Ham

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ooooh, just waiting for some hammers to take the bait…

      Open Controls
    2. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Debacle*

      Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thinking I’m going in with just the ten this week. Can’t see a defender being worth a -4, GTG?

    Ramsdale
    Saiss Doherty
    Saka Martinelli Kulu Raphinha Ramsey
    Kane(c) Jimenez

    Sanchez Keane TAA Robertson Broja

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Agree unless there is a problem with raphinia

      Open Controls
  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Had no idea there was a game tonight.

    That was close.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nearly got me as well

      Open Controls
    2. Dammit_182
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mate, 1/4 of the ‘game weeks’ fixtures are tonight. Points galore!

      Open Controls
  7. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    I am getting Doherty and Kane in my FH.

    Kulu or Son for the final spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Kulu in great form

      Open Controls
  8. JBG
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mount + Borja to Martinelli + Lacazette for -4 worth it?

    Kinda want to keep Mount if Chelsea get a DGW 33, but can get him back someway so not too bothered.

    Bottomed last page.

    Open Controls
  9. dshv
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH30 .. what to change?

    Sa
    Tierney Saiss Doherty
    Son Eriksen Maddison Martinelli
    Lacazette Toney Kane(c)

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Any reason choosing Maddison over Barnes

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I would consider:

      Saka over Martinelli
      Barnes over Maddison
      Coutinho over Eriksen

      Open Controls
  10. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) (GW30) Salah + Dennis --> Kane + Neves (-4), Son --> Salah (GW31)
    B) Save FT

    Fielding 10 atm..

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. harrysponge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale
      Ait Nouri, Amartey, Doherty
      Son (c), Raph, Saka, Kulev
      Lacazette, Jimi

      Subs: TAA, Salah, Dennis, Rudiger, Dubravka

      Open Controls
  11. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Show me your FH teams!

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  12. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best Captain:
    A. Son
    B. Kane

    1 week punt on (GW31 to Weghorst)
    A. Jimenez
    B. Bamford
    C. Antonio
    D. Iheanacho
    E. Toney
    F. Ings
    G. Watkins
    H. Save transfer (play 8)

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B1

      Open Controls
  13. sunzip14
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Adams > Toney (-4), do it or not?

    A) Yes
    B) No

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    just now

    FH this lot or make 1-2 transfers and try to get a team together?

    Ramsdale
    Tierney
    Raphinha - Kulusevski - Saka
    Kane - Toney

    (De Gea) - (Salah - TAA -  Robertson - Rüdiger - King - Gray - Livramento) - 1 FT

    Cheers!

    Open Controls

