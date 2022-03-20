184
Fixtures March 20

FPL Double Gameweek 33 schedule confirmed

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been handed confirmation of the Double Gameweek 33 schedule.

The news comes after the completion of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals, which has seen Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Liverpool progress to the last four.

As a result, the following teams will all play twice in Double Gameweek 33: Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Southampton.

However, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all guaranteed to blank.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

Salah Triple Captain, Son in: FPL Double Gameweek 26 reaction 2
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Manchester United v Norwich City
  • Southampton v Arsenal
  • Watford v Brentford
  • West Ham United v Burnley
  • Newcastle United v Leicester City
  • Liverpool v Manchester United
  • Chelsea v Arsenal
  • Everton v Leicester City
  • Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
  • Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Burnley v Southampton

TEAMS PLAYING TWICE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned
  • Arsenal: Southampton (away) + Chelsea (away)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion: Tottenham Hotspur (away) + Manchester City (away)
  • Burnley: West Ham United (away) + Southampton (home)
  • Leicester City: Newcastle United (away) + Everton (away)
  • Manchester United: Norwich City (home) + Liverpool (away)
  • Newcastle United: Leicester City (home) + Crystal Palace (home)
  • Southampton: Arsenal (home) + Burnley (away)

TEAMS THAT DON’T HAVE A FIXTURE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

West Ham’s defence, Antonio’s creativity, Lage on rotation: FPL notes 1
  • Aston Villa
  • Leeds United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

184 Comments
  1. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves ?

    Trent & Kilman > Robbo & Cancelo

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      For free yeah

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Ta

  2. DALEDOBACK
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Can I use BB IN 36 and FH in 37?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Why not?

      1. DALEDOBACK
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        You can't use two FH in consecutive gameweeks I wondered if it was the same with Bench boost and FH

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          No restriction for that

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      yes

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yes that's what I'm planning to do as well.

  3. Street Friend
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Since Weghorst joined Burnley.
    Burnley have played 10 scored 6 as a team. 3 of those coming int he same game.

    You guessed it- I’m still going to buy into the DGW trap and get him!

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      I'm not buying him.

      Because I'm one of the muppets that still have him.

      1. Street Friend
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        5 blanks ahead of the double game week blank. Respect

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Magnificent!

  4. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Any interest in Ronaldo for next three GW's.

    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Maybe on FH33.

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Like the fixtures but no money.

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Only on FH

    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I think I'm bringing him in for Jimenez

  5. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Taa to robbo or wait ?

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Wait

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You're not priced out so wait. Lots could happen this IB - injuries, COVID etc.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      why not just wait until we know more about the injury ? why pull the trigger now ? .

  6. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    3 points off being in the top 1K. I wanted that screenshot so bad!

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      It will come

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Unfortunately I’m out of chips other than BB and looking at hits to sort my team for the run in. I think that was the last chance

  7. Heres hoping x 7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    What are the expected DGW after GW33??

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      36

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      36, 37 and possibly 34 or 35 to fit in Villa vs Burnley.

  8. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Evening...2fts. 0 cash. 1 free hit that I want to use in gw36.

    Early days - but thoughts on laca and saiss to weghorst and cancelo for exact cash? Thanks

    Sa (Dubravka)
    Taa vvd rudiger doherty (saiss)
    Salah Coutinho kulusevski saka (ramsey)
    Kane laca (broja)

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      You'll find a better use.

      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Well yes, if taa out for example

        Otherwise I'm a little stuck

        Sure something will crop up

  9. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is there any chance taa will be back next gw ? Or pull the trigger taa to robbo

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Of course.

      1. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Ofcourse what ?

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Is there any chance

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      why not just wait until we know more about the injury ? why pull the trigger now ?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Robbo is unbreakable.

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        This

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No point in making decision until after press conference on Friday 1 April- might be OK or might not.

  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    thoughts on poga as a bit of a differential especially with gw33 in mind? cheers

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Good luck.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      no-no-no-no-no-no-no

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Nogba.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      great for your rivals 😉

    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      po no

    5. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wonder what he will get for a salary next season?
      What be a crazy owner to even that guy?
      Barca must be smarter than that

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Won't go there

  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Rash moves, TAA and Jimenez to Kane and Schar or Ronaldo and Doherty?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Shipped TAA last week. Im nervous he will shine in 2 weeks

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’d go for Kane and Schar, Newcastle 3 home games in a row after Spurs

  12. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I have 8 players for DGW 33 and I think am not gonna use FH for this DGW
    Arsenal 3
    Spurs 3
    Burnley 0
    Leicester City 1
    Manchester United 0
    Newcastle 1

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Spurs don't double.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        But do have a plum fixture

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        🙁

      3. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Oh sorry I read article again still think about using it not good teams to use it (Wondering)

    2. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Surely you'll have 10/11 by then using FTs? I'm in the same boat.

  13. BantasyFootball
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      FPL is such an emotional sink man... my nearest rival made up 30 points on me due to my reluctance to use a FH and my lead's now down to 19... I should still feel upbeat as I am in the lead by 19 and have an extra FH over him but this GW has made me feel downright depressed haha

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        ....Take a break & remember that the FH should be worth at least 5 points.

    • GW30 Rough with the Smooth
      RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 30.

      How did your Gameweek go?

      You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        44 mins ago

        My two transfers in this week were Maddison and Martinelli!! Both gave very contrasting emotions!!! Haha

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Ate humble pie with a last minute Raphinha > Eriksen move.

        But not bad in the end. 53 points from 6 players and just 1 point off the safety score.

        Glad there's a break to be honest. Has been a relentless couple of weeks.

      3. putana
        • 3 Years
        43 mins ago

        Transferred in Jonny, but was going to be maddison if not for ITK saying raphinha would play

      4. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        Rough... Raphinha and Martinelli, triple wolves

        Smooth - 63 without a FH.

        1. andre_c
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Did Salah, Broja > Maddison, Kane
          36 points from the pair (captained Kane) and 71 points in total, 20k green arrow
          Now just have to worry about bringing Salah back in!

      5. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Rough: Bought Eriksen in for a hit. Also own Ramsdale, Martinelli, Raphinha and Kilman. Went from 9 to 4 active players.

        Smooth: 50 net points from my 4 players. Kane (c), Son, Saka and Davies.

      6. moment
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Small 1% red arrow, avoided the free hit, avoided the temptation for a -4 for a Leicester defender, transfer of Maddison in went well. Rollercoaster week after Jiminez and Saiss left me -1 on Friday. We move.

      7. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Rough = Jimenez. -2 and 2 game ban for a ridiculous sending off decision.

        Smooth = 57, small green is ok for a no-FH with no Kane.

      8. Triggy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Definite smooth. 69 points in a free hit team: Kane captain, Son, Barnes and Saka doing the business as well as having subs for Ramsdale and Raphina.

        Even better, the free but was planned for and allowed me to play each week on its merits. 283k to 33k in the last six weeks and wild card still to play (probably after DGW 33).

        1. Triggy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          *free hit

    • putana
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      anyone know the percent of teams in top 100 k that used free hit this gw? Thanks

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        https://www.livefpl.net/chips

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        20 mins ago

        Won't be much different to top 10K so 13%ish.

        1. putana
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          youve had such a good rank all season. Cant believe ive almost caught up to you

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            Been treading water after a great start tbh. You should link your team.

            1. putana
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              i wanted to, but was a little scared about hacked teams and didnt want to risk anything

              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                just now

                I've survived this far *knocks on head*, you should be fine. Just make the password secure.

    • Corona is not good 4 U
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Three red arrows in a row and a fall from overall rank 4.764 to 13.039. The only good thing is that I have my wildcard, my free hit and my bench boost chip.

    • Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Noticed BSilva didnt play today
      Doghouse?

    • The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Whats a half decent cheap as chips frontline for the run in? Will play 4 5 1 mainly with a prem def line. Need something to fill the time.

      Broja Gelhardt Pukki

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cucho at Watford is 5.0 and been in the goals recently, Better bet than Gerdhalt

    • moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I have a horrible feeling that given I’ll FH in 36, I’m gonna end up with a Leicester TC in 33. Really testing my theory that it’s best to use it on a differential captain in a week when nobody gets above 100 EO.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Could save it maybe for Kane vs a relegated Norwich in GW38?

        1. moment
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          That is actually a very sound plan. Kane final week heroics have twice knocked me out of the top 10k at the death

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        How do you still have TC?

        That's some strong resolve. Bruno or Ronaldo in 33...

        1. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          just now

          If other chips were used in both Salah DGWs. I used FH in the first and WC in the second, both to great effect.

          With BB, FH and TC left, it's probably going to have to be BB in 33 for me. And either Kane TC in 38 or FH 38 for ultimate differential madness

      3. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        To prove that theory you’d need more than the 84 points people got for Salah TC in 26? Seems rough

        1. moment
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          I don’t need more than the 84 (because I got 56 of them). I need more than 26 against the average. Doable.
          (But yes in retrospect Salah 26 was the play).

          1. moment
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Correction - 28 vs the average. If everyone’s around about 100 EO and I own them, I only need a Barnes/Maddison/Vardy 15pter for it to pay off.

    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Early days of course but if Ramsdale misses 31 would you upgrade non playing backup keeper next gameweek instead of waiting til chips (FH33 WC34)

      1. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Maybe move on to Pope?

        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          good shout, more upside most likely than going for a backup.
          Effectively for 2 weeks only and don't have money tied to Ramsdale either.

    • BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Hope everyone's weekend has gone ok! Early doors WC33. * denotes potential DGW36 when I'll BH. No Salah is the obvious omission. Will FH37/8. Thoughts?

      Ramsdale* (Guaita)
      TAA* Cancelo* James* (White*, Dier*)
      Son* Diaz* Havertz* Mahrez* Saka*
      Kane* (Toney, Mateta)

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        DGW33 when I'll BB*

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          *Sigh* DGW36. I give up and am away to bed.

          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah no Salah on wc, you should go to bed

