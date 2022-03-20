FPL Double Gameweek 33 schedule confirmed

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been handed confirmation of the Double Gameweek 33 schedule.

The news comes after the completion of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals, which has seen Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Liverpool progress to the last four.

As a result, the following teams will all play twice in Double Gameweek 33: Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Southampton.

However, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all guaranteed to blank.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United v Norwich City

Southampton v Arsenal

Watford v Brentford

West Ham United v Burnley

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Liverpool v Manchester United

Chelsea v Arsenal

Everton v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Burnley v Southampton

TEAMS PLAYING TWICE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

Arsenal: Southampton (away) + Chelsea (away)

Brighton and Hove Albion: Tottenham Hotspur (away) + Manchester City (away)

Burnley: West Ham United (away) + Southampton (home)

Leicester City: Newcastle United (away) + Everton (away)

Manchester United: Norwich City (home) + Liverpool (away)

Newcastle United: Leicester City (home) + Crystal Palace (home)

Southampton: Arsenal (home) + Burnley (away)

TEAMS THAT DON’T HAVE A FIXTURE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33

Aston Villa

Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic.

