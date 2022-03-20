FPL Double Gameweek 33 schedule confirmed

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have been handed confirmation of the Double Gameweek 33 schedule.
The news comes after the completion of this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-finals, which has seen Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Liverpool progress to the last four.
As a result, the following teams will all play twice in Double Gameweek 33: Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Southampton.
However, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all guaranteed to blank.
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33 FIXTURES
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
- Manchester United v Norwich City
- Southampton v Arsenal
- Watford v Brentford
- West Ham United v Burnley
- Newcastle United v Leicester City
- Liverpool v Manchester United
- Chelsea v Arsenal
- Everton v Leicester City
- Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
- Burnley v Southampton
TEAMS PLAYING TWICE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33
- Arsenal: Southampton (away) + Chelsea (away)
- Brighton and Hove Albion: Tottenham Hotspur (away) + Manchester City (away)
- Burnley: West Ham United (away) + Southampton (home)
- Leicester City: Newcastle United (away) + Everton (away)
- Manchester United: Norwich City (home) + Liverpool (away)
- Newcastle United: Leicester City (home) + Crystal Palace (home)
- Southampton: Arsenal (home) + Burnley (away)
TEAMS THAT DON’T HAVE A FIXTURE IN DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 33
- Aston Villa
- Leeds United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
VISUAL OVERVIEW
Our thanks to moderator Legomane for the above graphic.
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
1 hour, 34 mins ago
Thoughts on these moves ?
Trent & Kilman > Robbo & Cancelo