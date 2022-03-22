63
FPL March 22

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 31 Wildcard

International breaks are always popular times for Wildcards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and with Double Gameweek 33 on the horizon, usage is about to spike again.

Not far off 20% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip ahead of Gameweek 31, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

NICK POPE

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit 7

Nick Pope (£5.4m) has been Burnley’s most reliable Fantasy performer this season, claiming 91 points.

It’s a fairly modest total that ranks joint-10th among goalkeepers, largely due to a shaky start which saw the Clarets keep just one clean sheet across the opening 12 rounds.

However, from Gameweek 14 onwards, the England international has rediscovered his best form, producing a further six clean sheets and averaging an impressive 4.8 points per start, a tally only bettered by Alisson (£6.0m) among first-choice ‘keepers.

Burnley’s style of play – low pass completion among defenders, few goals scored at the other end – also works to Pope’s advantage on the Bonus Points System (BPS), with his total of eight in 2021/22 only surpassed by Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m), Alisson and Jose Sa (£5.3m).

Sean Dyche’s side, meanwhile, have a nice blend of quantity and quality of fixture ahead: they have more matches (five) and Double Gameweeks (two) than any other team in the next three rounds. These include meetings with rock-bottom Norwich City, an Everton side with the league’s worst away record and a potentially ‘on the beach’ Southampton outfit who have lost their last four matches in all competitions.

Defensively, only one team (Brighton and Hove Albion) below eighth in the table have conceded fewer goals than their 38, while their total of seven clean sheets ranks a pretty decent joint-ninth overall.

DAVID DE GEA

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

David de Gea (£5.1m) has been one of Manchester United’s best performers this season, with his eye-catching saves drawing attention.

Since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival in Gameweek 15, the Spaniard is averaging 4.2 points per start, while his +5.0 expected goals (xG) prevented tally is better than any other goalkeeper.

Notably, his 80.8% save percentage is only trumped by Alisson and Sa among first-choice stoppers, with his 59 saves a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils.

Questions have understandably been raised over United’s defence, having conceded 40 goals across the season so far. However, they have allowed just 16 in 15 Premier League matches under Rangnick – including five clean sheets – and six of those arrived in their last two games against table-toppers Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, out of all cup competitions at home and abroad, United are one of three top-seven sides who are free to concentrate solely on league matches between now and the end of the season. They too face struggling Everton and Norwich, along with two clubs who have packed schedules over the coming two months, Leicester City and Liverpool. In addition, there are also appealing matches against Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace during the run-in.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) could be a decent pick for those on a Wildcard with Leicester City scheduled to play twice in Double Gameweek 33 against Newcastle United and Everton.

Notably, the Foxes have also played fewer matches than the majority of other clubs in the division, increasing the likelihood of further ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 36/37.

Brendan Rodgers’ side aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form, but have kept two clean sheets in their last four matches, a period which has seen the Dane rack up 16 saves, averaging 5.3 points per start.

Across the season, it’s also worth noting that Schmeichel ranks fourth for saves (97) and joint-fourth for bonus (8), which is more encouraging for those eyeing him up and hoping to capitalise on those additional fixtures.

Another appealing factor is that he is nailed, which certainly isn’t the case for any of Leicester’s defenders, in light of the return to fitness of Jonny Evans (£5.4m), Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) and James Justin (£4.9m).

ALSO CONSIDER

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

Aaron Ramsdale was missing from Arsenal’s matchday squad altogether in Gameweek 30, and has since pulled out of international duty because of fitness concerns. Mikel Arteta confirmed before kick-off that FPL’s most-owned goalkeeper has a hip injury, saying “… he will be out for a few weeks. He wasn’t comfortable in the last 50 minutes against Liverpool.” He is obviously a doubt for Gameweek 31, then, but if he were to make a recovery, he instantly becomes one of the best ‘keeper options for those on a Wildcard.

Ramsdale kept his 12th clean sheet of the Premier League season in Gameweek 29, which is some feat considering Arsenal still have 10 games to play and the only goalkeepers with more are Ederson (£6.1m) and Alisson. As a result, the England international is averaging 4.9 points per match, the second-best figure among first-choice ’keepers.

The Gunners are in good form and have only lost two of their last 12 Premier League games. That has seen them shoot up the table and into the top four, and with no cup or European fixtures in the coming months, they just have Premier League games to concentrate on. They also have two decent fixtures up next (one of which is against the team on the joint-longest losing run in the division, Brighton) before their Double Gameweek 33.

Martin Dubravka (£4.4m), meanwhile, is a reasonable budget pick, whose form has picked up following the arrival of Eddie Howe. In his last nine appearances, he has kept three clean sheets, averaging 4.1 points per start, while his +1.90 xG prevented figure ranks fifth among ‘keepers.

Newcastle United get to play three games in succession on Tyneside between Gameweeks 32 and 33, while they also have appealing away trips to Norwich and Burnley during the run-in.

63 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    When are DGWs?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      There was an article...

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      GW31 and 33 to start with

      Open Controls
    3. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/21/fpl-blank-and-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      The real question is when isn't there a DGW? Don't think there has been a 'normal' gameweek since November.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Are you sure..

        Open Controls
  2. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour ago

    Which teams will have dgw at dgw 36

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ben Crellin is your best shot

      Open Controls
    2. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Palace, Villa, Watford, Leicester to name a few

      Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    No Guaita? That guy has got 8, 9 points but I keep benching him!

    Open Controls
  4. HD7
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Here is the plan I made for my chips.
    I would be quite happy to analyze it with you, mates:)

    WC31, BB36, FH37
    6DGW players in DGW 33

    Pope Foster
    Robbo Cancelo Schar White Mitchell
    Salah Son Saka Maddy Fraser
    Kane Weghorst Cucho

    GW34 Pope to Schmeichel
    GW35 Weghorst to Mateta
    36 Fraser to Zaha; Schar to Fofana/Amartey

    FH37

    Open Controls
    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      This is my overview:

      (-) No TAA, too much forecasting, only Cancelo from City and no Chelsea, FH37 with Leicester Chelsea and Villa may be a trap.
      (+) Going through 33 and preparing for 36 from now because we know the teams in 36/37. Focus on players that will be motivated - Spurs Arsenal

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      It's a good plan tbh.. maximising DGW potential and all.. just remember that planning FTs after WC rarely works.. you could easily go -12 to fix things up but still not really a bad thing. It requires patience and if you have it then it might work.

      My only concern is that the players you are planning to get are not really high impact players on FPL.. I could be wrong but remember teams like Palace Soton and Villa (like you mention trap) can easily go up in Xbeach by that moment. I prefer targeting teams fighting for title, top 4 or pl survival. Nways good luck!

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks for your input, Nabil. I see all the aspects you mentioned and I agree. Though If I play WC later I will more or less focus on the same teams. The good part for me here is I can focus early on Burnley matches and GW33 withiut using chips. Obviously I will hope 37 mentioned teams will still have a purpose. Maybe a Man Utd player in 33 wont be a bad idea too. But you cant have em all

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Kane to Ronaldo is your answer 😛

          Open Controls
  5. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    No mention of Lloris? I'll take that. Thank you 😀

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I did have a good look at him, and I'm not completely against it, I just think there are better options on a WC.

      Pope, for example, has two extra matches in the next three rounds. Then there is Doherty who is much cheaper.

      Open Controls
  6. King Kohli
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    When would you play BB with this squad?
    Also have a FH left.

    Sa Sanchez
    TAA James Gabriel Doherty Lowton
    Salah Son Saka Raphinha Gordon
    Kane King Broja
    2 FT 0.1 ITB

    Current thinking is to take a couple of hits and play BB in gw 33 and FH 36.

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Good thinking.. Sa Raph King out and you're good to BB33

      Open Controls
  7. FPL MAN 123
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    G2G? Any opinions welcome! I know James and TAA possibly injured although leaving them in with bench to cover.

    Foster
    TAA | James | VVD
    Salah (c) | Kulu | Saka | Barnes | Ramsey
    Kane | Weghorst

    Ramsdale | Broja | White | Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Very

      Open Controls
  8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Looks like Matip will rise tonight. My planned transfer and I kept the exact funds to transfer Amartey out for him. Go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Liverpool will hopefully play 2 games per week until the end of the season so Konate will play here and there. Good option though if you have bench cover.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        36 mins ago

        What he said

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Have a proper bench. I think he is the best sub 5.0 defense option in the game.

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Doherty Tierney White and Coady say hi..

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Have triple Spurs already.
            Have Tierney.
            Coady: Planning to only go with teams that have something to play for.

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              just now

              I see

              Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      looks like he is not part of international squad, so go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Perfect. Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. Ooh Ah Cantona
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I'd hold off and lose him to the price rise. Man city 32 you'd want to bench him, then you've got 33 doubles.
          There's always 4.7 Chalobah, he looks like he's getting a little run. If you've got no WC though it's different

          Open Controls
  9. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone with 1 FH and BB left? Struggling to decide which one to use in GW33 and GW36.

    Sa Pickford
    TAA Robbo Doherty White RAN
    Salah Saka Barnes Raphinha Kulu
    Kane Jimenez Broja

    Doing Jimenez & RAN -> Weghorst & James this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      I could get this team with -4 for GW33 BB:

      Schmeichel
      TAA Cancelo James White
      Salah Saka Fraser Barnes
      Kane Weghorst

      Pickford (LEI); Broja(ARS, bur), Kulu (BHA), Doherty (BHA)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        Definitely worth a BB

        Open Controls
        1. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          If you compare to BB36 below, which one do you prefer?

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Weghorst doubling again in 36? Basically same players.. like Kulu and White switched.. could work too

            Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Looks good. I like the Fraser pick. I will go with him too in 33. I am building a team towards BB37. FH 36. Planned team for 33:

        Pope
        TAA Cancelo Tierney
        Salah Son Saka Martinelli Fraser
        Kane Weghorst

        Lewis Davies Matip Gelhardt

        Open Controls
        1. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If you compare to BB36 below, which one do you prefer? How does your BB37 team look like?

          Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      GW36 BB team could be something like this with -4:

      Schmeichel
      TAA Cancelo James Rudiger
      Salah Saka Barnes Kulu Bernardo
      Vardy

      Pickford (lei, CRY); White (LEE, tot), Weghorst (AVL, SOU), Broja (bre)

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        I like this one more.

        Open Controls
      2. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        This is wrong, Weghorst doesn't play against SOU in GW36

        Open Controls
  10. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    If you only have one free hit left, when is best to play it? 33? 36? Or neither?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      i think 36 due to better options

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      36

      Open Controls
    3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      36

      Open Controls
  11. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Reece James back next gameweek?! I’m chasing but I want to have him before the rest do!

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Based on TT comments, should be

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Could be saved for the UCL match midweek after the game. Hasn't fared spectacularly in successive starts after an injury.

      Open Controls
  12. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Crazy to do lacazette, coutinho and TAA > gelhardt, Salah and Cancelo for a minus 12 ?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Means i can get saka in as third arsenal player and coutinho blanks in gw 33

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hmmm toughie. Cout to Saka, Laca to anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Could go coutinho and tierney> Cancelo and Saka for minus 8 but means No Salah against watford

            Open Controls
  13. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    Freehit, or WC at gw 33?
    or none?

    Lloris
    Trent rudiger cancelo
    Raphinha saka mane salah kulu
    Weg laca

    Foster davies white dennis

    Open Controls
  14. Devos
      19 mins ago

      Perfect article to ask this question:

      What goalkeeper should I get for the next 3 gameweeks?
      I have Pickford right now and will WC in GW34.

      a) Pope immedietly
      b) Pickford for GW31, then De Gea
      c) Pickford for GW31, then Schmeichel
      d) Pickford for GW31, then Ramsdale
      e) Pickford for GW31, then Dubravka
      f) other

      Thanks for your input!

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        E. Or maybe D if fit but seems unlikely

        Open Controls
    • HD7
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you have Son
      would you get Kane or Ronaldo for the next 3 GWs?

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nabil its your idea:)

        Open Controls
      2. C0YS
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Kane

        Open Controls
    • Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I know there's a bunch of us holding TC in our back pocket.
      Who else is using it in 37 predicted Leicester double?

      Open Controls
    • C0YS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Pick 1 from each category to build towards BB36:

      1) Mount or Havertz
      2) Rudiger or Thiago Silva
      3) Pukki or Cucho

      Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Genuinely think the goalie pick on WC is still Ramsdale.

      Many people bought him at 4.5m and if you did, I see no reason to switch. He has good fixtures for the rest of the season including 2 doubles and he's a BPS magnet. Arsenal defense is strong and the team has a lot to play for. Just one extra CS where he gets 3 bonus will covers a more expensive keeper like Pope who concedes most games especially away from home.

      Ramsdale - Foster is what I'd go at present but maybe more DGW announcements might change it depending on getting a BB keeper for 36.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He's injured though.

        Open Controls

