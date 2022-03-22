67
Pro Pundit Teams March 22

'How the chips have fallen': Lateriser analyses recent strategies in FPL

It’s been a good few weeks for me personally from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point of view. I’ve consumed more chips than my monthly McDonald’s allowance and it would be fair to say, it’s helped me ketchup the guys in front of me (sorry not sorry).

I still feel like I could have had more but you can’t really complain with a rise of 46k to 3.6k from Gameweeks 25 to 30, where you’re hitting weekly ranks under 300k in four successive rounds.

That said, I did want to delve deeper into how the chips have fallen and get an idea of what I’m up against in the coming weeks given that I only have one chip in hand. I also wanted to see how my competition has fared between Gameweeks 26 and 30, which has been a crucial chip period with loads of blanks and doubles in play.

There’s only one man who can help me with this data and not before long, I found myself sliding into Ragabolly’s DM’s and the great man that he is (check the interview we did with him here, it’s worth a watch), he obliged and provided me with the data I needed in looking at ‘how the chips have fallen’.

What you can see in the above image is data from the top 20k which includes the net points (includes hits that are subtracted) that the three buckets of players have scored from Gameweeks 26 to 30, the number of chips they have remaining and the number of doublers they have in place for Gameweek 31 and 33. This little image above just gives you the full lay of the land in terms of how much the early Wildcarders have scored compared to the others in terms of average gains made and what they have to defend going forward.

Some of the results definitely surprised me. What we see here is there were two primary weeks in which FPL managers used their Wildcard – in Gameweek 26 and Gameweek 28. Largely, based on how I’ve seen managers go, the Wildcarders in 26 have likely used the Free Hit chip in Gameweek 27 and the Bench Boost chip in Gameweek 28. However, some of them might not have used the Bench Boost chip in 28 given that Arsenal did not get a double in that week. That said, they have gained 17 points on average against the crowd that has likely not Wildcarded in this period and have gained six points on average on the 28 Wildcarders. This is despite them losing out on Mohamed Salah’s (£13.3m) monster haul in Gameweek 26 to the majority of the rest of the field.

My assumption and inkling is that those that have Wildcarded in Gameweek 28 trail the Gameweek 26 Wildcarders by six points because a higher percentage of 26 Wildcarders will have likely used the Bench Boost Chip which is indicated by the 28 Wildcarders having 1.69 chips remaining on average compared to the 26 Wildcarders who have 1.18.

I saw massive variance in scores in the community but looking at this data, the averages are a lot closer than I expected them to be but that may be due to the 26 Wildcarders losing to that Salah Triple Captain haul which the majority of the rest of the field might have gained in comparison.

I wanted to understand what I am up against going into the final stretch of the season. If you average out the number of chips remaining for Gameweek 28 Wildcarders and the ‘other’ bracket, it looks like approximately 70% of the Top 20k has two chips remaining on average compared to my one chip.

Based on the value above, you’re roughly 15-20 points behind against the field per chip that you have less. That said, for me, the Gameweek 26-30 period has proved one big thing. It is not about the volume of Double Gameweekers but more about the about the quality of the Double Gameweekers. If you had two of Kai Havertz (£7.9m), Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) and/or Reece James (£6.2m), you were making massive gains in Gameweek 28. If you captained one of them, even more-so. Going Harry Kane (£12.5m) over Son Heung-min (£10.9m) from Gameweeks 26 to 30 has led to an 18-point gain. If you used the Free Hit Chip in Gameweek 30 and went Kane and Son, you have gained massively on the rest of the field. It’s mainly been about a few, explosive picks who play for good teams. If I filter by total FPL points between Gameweeks 26 to 30, this is what the data shows.

The table is dominated by Tottenham Hotspur (because they played more games than anyone else), Arsenal and Liverpool (plus Havertz) who have players in there despite playing only four games. This comes down to one thing that my pod partner Zophar told me while I assembled my Gameweek 28 Wildcard. He simply said – “don’t get tunnelled into looking at just doublers. Remember, stick to one principle. Good players from good teams”.

The table above screams exactly that and being an FPL manager who punted on Richarlison (£7.5m) – who looked really lively – and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) on my Gameweek 29 Bench Boost, good players, good teams is just ringing in my ears.

We have Liverpool and Manchester City engaged in a title race. We have Spurs and Arsenal locked in a battle for Europe. Only one of the above three teams double in Gameweek 31 or 33. In addition, Liverpool, Man City and Spurs have pretty good looking home fixtures in Gameweek 33 as well. Look at Man City’s fixtures beyond Gameweek 33 and you begin to wonder whether you’re unnecessarily getting distracted looking at Burnley players. Chelsea have a great run of fixtures from Gameweek 31 onwards but if they seal their third place soon, they will likely focus more on the Champions League.

The ownership for Man City players as things stand in the top 10k will be very low. The same might apply for Chelsea. The question FPL managers need to ask is are we diving into a ‘poisoned chalice’ trying to increase the quantity of games we have and ignore the quality? It almost makes me think it might be worthwhile Free Hitting in Gameweek 33 but do we even need that many Double Gameweekers in 33 given the strong home fixtures that Spurs, Liverpool (I know, I know) and Man City have?

Early Wildcarders like me might be behind the pack in terms of number of chips left but is it a worthwhile strategy to stay in touch by just focusing on “good players, good teams” instead? The majority of the pack has about 0.2 doublers in 31 and five doublers in 33 as things stand. Do we really need that many more? More doublers also means lesser players from the ‘good teams’.

This is the question I’ll be asking myself. As always, it is a fine balance between quality and quantity and you can’t ignore the higher number of games. At least, now knowing how the chips have fallen, I’m hoping this article will help you with what to expect. A big thank you to Ragabolly again for providing me with this data.

PS: I scored a net 509 between Gameweeks 26-30. Get in! :p

  1. mkydmichael@aol.com
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Superb performance Lateriser. Really enjoy your articles. Thanks!

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Interesting piece.

    I wonder how I would've done had I WC'd 28 instead of saving it. Guess the only way to find out is at the end of the season and our final ranks.

  3. mdm
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Coady (AVL)
    B. Maddison (mun)
    C. Dier (NEW)

  4. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    59 mins ago

    Shows the difference between an Elite manager like lateriser and a Good manager like myself. Lateriser going from 46k>3.6k and me going from 57k>22k with same chip strategy, im not surprised but was hoping for same result, now awaits tough finish to the season with only one FH left.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      As lateriser said, it comes down to one or two players.

      Coutinho, Havertz, James in GW28.

      Small differences can cause big swings over a few weeks. Going Kane + Saka vs Son + Lacazette is a lot of points. Variance is still a big factor.

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        True but elite managers somehow always get those 50/50 calls right which is impressive

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          41 mins ago

          Tbf only a v few managers do it consistently each season.

          Guys like Fabio and Big Man Bakar.

          To be consistently the right side of the big judgment calls in a numbers game is really difficult.

          Even v good managers have seasons that don't land like they would like.

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          37 mins ago

          They have better track records, yes. Fabio Borges and Lateriser for instance. But even they would admit there's a large amount of luck involved.

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          And amount of time dedicated to it: looking at data, analyse every game, follow the rumours 😛 reflection from previous seasons and games etc. I did none or very limited efforts on those hence no surprise on my rank. Well done experts!

      2. HD7
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        True. I choose Son Jimi over Kane Coutinho in last weeks...

        I remember last year when I used the 2nd WC and was wondering between Iheanacho TAA Lingard
        and Vardy Neto and the cheap Liverpool defender who was on loan... and chose the 2nd plan because of Vardy. Neto got injured before the end of the first half of his game, then Iheanacho and Lingard both scored braces against each other... small margins, big differences

    2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Nah mate don't be harsh on yourself. I think it's just variance. For example, if you look at Coutinho's numbers in the last 7 games the games in the doubles are the only ones that he produced something.
      All that said LR is a legend regardless.

  5. mdm
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Jimenez -> Weghorst ? Or save FT and play Maddy (mun)?

  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Speaking of chips, anyone else here still have both free hits? DGW36 has been a lock for me for a while but I'm starting to think GW33 isn't a great option for me, or perhaps that I can manage without it (and that there's a possibility that in using it I'll get rid of good SGW players for those with doubles and end up worse off).

    I didn't want to entertain the idea before as I think it's risky and can end up disastrous but is there any merit in using it in GW38? I can't really pick out any other weeks that stand out (apart from GW37 and as you can't use them in successive weeks it's a no-go). If any teams have something to fight for then it could be useful, but I expect a lot of rotation and freak results so I imagine it'll be very hard to get right if I went for it.

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      gw38 seems like a super fun time to use a FH to me.

      i'm using my last one in gw33 - can get to better team for 36/37 than I can 33 - so figure there's more upside for me.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's fair, i think I can be set up well for both but think there's big upside for 36 and there'll be a lot on the line so I can have some fun and take a few more punts. I'll see how things look as we get closer to 33 and see if I feel I can make some gains there or not

    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      I have 2 left and am planning 33/36, however if my teams ok to go on 33, yes, 38 is a great week to use it.

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I'm already looking at bringing in Sancho this week and can likely get in a Leicester mid soon, I guess I may see how things go if I don't make any specific plans and see how it leaves me

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I’ve got Maddi and will probably do Jimi to Weg so it may pan out ok 33 for me? I’ll decide just before

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      If I had 2 it would definitely be 33 and 36.

      33 has upside there. You just need to be willing to stick your neck out and have no high EO% Liverpool or Spurs I think.

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        49 mins ago

        Agreed Camzy.

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        I think my worry is that I'd have a little too much fun with it more than anything and would disregard the majority of good SGW options!

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          That's not a reason to not play it.

          The upside is there. You just gotta be wiling to seize it.

          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            19 mins ago

            I'm contemplating keeping Son now which means no Sancho so that would certainly push me further in the direction of GW33, I'll have a think about it

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Oh come on 😛 I am going 11 DGWs starters ...

              Open Controls
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      I have two FH and no WC, and I'm probably going to use one in 31. Three Pool, Man City and Chelsea all with cracking fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Interesting idea, could definitely work out nicely. If I didn't have 2FTs I might have considered it

        Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Good idea only downside for SGW after IB is that you may get some surprises of benching, no show or even tame performances due to tiredness ...

  7. DK_13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    How does this WC look? Planning on BB33 and FHing somewhere in or after 36.

    Ederson dubravka*
    Robbo cancelo laporte rudiger white*
    Salah saka* martineli* barnes* kulu
    Kane weghost* broja*
    (*7 dgw 33)
    Just trying to go for players with something to play for and have a decent bench for BB + covid/city rotation

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    It looks on the face of it that a gw28 wildcard was on average a 10 point gain and a gw26 wildcard an 18 point gain.

    Which supports the theory that wildcarding earlier payback more.

    Of course, it depends how those holding their second wildcard do relatively over the remaining 8 or 9 games and doubles etc.

    That's just a quick look and first take on this data.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      * approx 11 points gain and 16.5 with rounding.

  9. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Diaz or Jota for the Watford game?

    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      I like Diaz

      1. Riverside Red
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        So do I..but will he start

        1. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Starter 6/7 so far

          1. Riverside Red
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            Thanks

  10. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who to play this gw?

    1. Coady - villa at home
    Or
    2. White - palace away
    ?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd expect goals for both in both games tbf.

      Local rivalries etc.

      Either more likely for attacking returns?

      Perhaps Villa a tad more likely for an off day again.

      Palace look decent enough again, but many have been down that road into their attack!

    2. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think I would just about go Coady. Arsenal are better but have a rubbish record away to Palace

  11. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Used my chips on a kind of spree as well.

    People with only BB, when to use it, 33 or 36?

    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      It depends from your team. If you have many players with DGW in 33, then why not. If not prepare for 36

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      36 IMO, depends how you're set up too but that would definitely be my aim

    3. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      36 is better as there won't be any blanks and more doubles

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      BB36 seems to be the logical one.

  12. thepancakeman123
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    I want to use my FT on Dennis to Weghorst but there's obviously doubts about Trent and James. Would you:

    A) Move one of Trent/James to Cancelo
    B) Get Weghorst with Coady and Broja as subs for Trent and James

    Sa
    Trent, Robertson, James, Rudiger
    Salah, Son, Mount, Saka, Kulusevski
    Broja

    Dubravka, Coady, Dennis, Gelhardt

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Too early to say honestly, likelihood is TAA and James will both be fine but James may be eased back and rotated in the run in too. Other issues are bound to crop up in the next 10 days with internationals so just hold off and see how things are before next weekend.

      1. thepancakeman123
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You're absolutely right in what you're saying and I'll probably just wait. I'm just impatient and paranoid about price rises/falls lol

    2. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Week after next Dennis has SOU at home. I am keeping for that reason at least for that game.

  13. HD7
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Do you think Man Utd player is essential?
    I dont want to take Kane Salah Son out as they can easily haul in their single game too. It would be really unlucky If Man Utd decide to become animas against Norwich but anything can happen. Im their fan and since Rangnick came they dont have a thumping victory

    GW33 no chips plan:

    Pope*
    Robbo Cancelo Schar*
    Salah Son Saka* Maddy* Fraser*
    Kane Weghorst*

    Subs: Foster White* Cucho Mitchel

    1. thepancakeman123
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wouldn't have a United player over any of them apart from Elanga over Fraser maybe. United are not essential at all imo

      1. HD7
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Elanga is an idea. Not sure he is so nailed though. Hope Fraser and Schar have good games

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No they are not essential.

      But for GW33 they are arguably the best captains. Fernandes and Sancho that is.

  14. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Have you been copying Zophar and Big Man Bakar's team selections this season. I watched a lot of The Wire (very good) last season and you were constantly suffering poor team selections/results.
    If not, what have you done differently this season.

  15. FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Can't see a better chip strategy than FH33 WC34 BB36 with this current setup of
    SA (Steele)
    Cancelo VVD TAA Doherty (Cash)
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Foden
    Kane (Broja Dennis)

    Do you agree? Other option is a 31WC 33BB 36FH. Grab James/Rudiger paired with Havertz plus Maddison and maybe some 33 punts. Less flexability from 34 onwards is a bit worrying with this strat in my opinion.

  16. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Breghorst capable of 3 or 4 goals given the fixtures he has?

    1. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 goal 2 assists in 9 games. 5 against mid/low opponents. Form doesnt suggest he'll get that many.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If he doesn't then Burnley are likely going down.

      If they can't sustain attacks i doubt they can defend all match and what would a few goalless draws achieve anyhow.

      If they can win a few games Leeds will be under even more pressure.

  17. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Nice article LR

    I myself went for big hits strategy in order to preserve chips for later use in the season

    GW26-40 scores: 508 (-32)
    FH used in 27
    OR 53k to 13k
    WC, BB, FH available

    Not sure whether I would gain or loss if I had used WC in GW26/28 to avoid those hits

    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      *GW26-30 scores

    2. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      But when to consume the remaining chips?

      1. Buck The Trent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe WC34/35, BB36 then FH37/38

        Effectively when comparing to LR points over GW26-30, we got similar total points but it cost me -32 to save 2 chips in WC and BB

  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Sancho worth buying?

    I'm tossing up Foden vs Sancho for a transfer this week. Would only be until GW33.

    Who scores more?
    Foden: bur LIV BHA
    Sancho: LEI eve NOR liv

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Been highly considering it for this week, 3 excellent fixtures, in decent form, no other comps to play in, DGW in 33. I don't like Foden as an option personally, I had him for an extended period earlier this season but he hasn't looked anywhere near as involved or in form for a number of weeks, if it was between them I'd go for Sancho in an instant and wouldn't think twice

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Have you also considered Benrahma?

      EVE
      bre
      BUR

      Decent 3 fixtures for the Hammers.

    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sancho I think. Less likely to be rotated too

  19. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Not far behind. 501 points in those gameweeks. 29k to 4.3k! Have FH and BB left.

  20. L S P
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    This is comforting to read as I outscored these three buckets (465pts from 26-30, rank from 59k to 30k) and have WC, BB and FH still in hand.

    Still dreaming of a Top 10k finish...

  21. 180
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Spurs vs. Newcastle doesn't strike me as a very high scoring game.

    Don't know about anyone else?

