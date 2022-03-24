FPL Daily: Saka out of England squad with Covid

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily, a series that services weekdays where there is no press conference round-up or Premier League match.

SAKA OUT WITH COVID

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) has withdrawn from the England squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

An ill Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George’s Park since Wednesday and has now left the camp.

The midfielder should still be back in time for Gameweek 31, as Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture is against Crystal Palace on Monday 4 April.

The current Premier League rules state that players still need to isolate for five days after testing positive, with a return to play at that point also dependent on the production of two negative tests.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Fabian Schar (£4.3m) withdrew from the Switzerland squad with an adductor issue.

INTERNATIONAL BREAK UNDERWAY

The March international break got underway in earnest on Thursday and continues through the night with World Cup qualifying action from South America.

Earlier, Son Heung-min (£10.9m) was on the scoresheet yet again as an already qualified South Korea beat Iran, while wins for Portugal and Sweden ensure that they’ll be at full strength again next Tuesday for the decisive World Cup play-off matches. Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m), Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.1m) all got extended run-outs against Turkey and will again be expected to start again next week.

In case you’re wondering why there was no Joao Cancelo (£6.9m): he was suspended but will return against North Macedonia, shock conquerors of Italy, on Tuesday.

For a full list of Premier League players who are on international duty, click the below:

