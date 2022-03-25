16
The Leicester defenders who passed the eye test in FPL Gameweek 30

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 30, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

Leicester City’s full-backs often play such an important part in their attack that they struggled to get into their rhythm in the absence of key players such as Timothy Castagne (£5.3m), James Justin (£4.9m) and Ricardo Pereira (£5.2m).

Having returned and played together against Brentford in Gameweek 30, both Castagne and Justin showed what the Foxes have been missing so far – the added bite going forward.

Despite the rarity of clean sheets, these defensive options might still offer us genuine attacking potential.

TIMOTHY CASTAGNE

This season, Luke Thomas (£4.3m) playing at left-back showed time and again that he remains some way off the Premier League level. Offensively, he was at times unable to provide sufficient support for Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) down the left, often leaving Leicester too one-dimensional in attack.

The return of Timothy Castagne, however, provided the much-needed penetration that was lacking in his younger teammate’s game.

With the Belgian back in the side, Leicester could now create a much more effective overload on the left flank.

Depending on Barnes’ movement, Castagne had the option of either making a more penetrative diagonal run into the box or an overlapping run on the outside when the winger occasionally drifted inside. Hence, creating a much more fluid look in this Leicester attack.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s (£7.0m) hybrid striker/playmaker role in the team could also not be overlooked as his tendency to drop deep allowed the other players to make runs forward. Due to Castagne’s overlap, Barnes then had the license to drift centrally.

When called for, Iheanacho would also drift wide which gave Castagne the opportunity to make inroads into the opposition penalty area.

As Brentford’s backline was still in a bit of disarray, Castagne attempted to exploit Ethan Pinnock’s (£4.5m) blind spot with a smart diagonal run into the box.

Apparently, Castagne had struck an almost telepathic-like understanding with Iheanacho. As the Nigerian forward dropped deeper, Castagne would then occupy the space in behind almost as if he was being pulled into it.

The innovation involved in his all-round movement makes him such an exciting defensive pick.

He then capped off an accomplished overall performance with a wonder strike from outside the box. The significance of the first touch that set up the goal initially could not be overlooked either.

Even though Castagne failed to register a single touch or goal attempt inside the box, his overall movement hints at a player ready to take on more offensive responsibilities. Considering he was just coming back from injury, it also came as little surprise he took the slower approach towards match sharpness.

JAMES JUSTIN

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.