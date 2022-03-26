76
FPL March 26

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 31 Wildcard

International breaks are always popular times for Wildcards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and with Double Gameweek 33 just around the corner, usage is about to spike again.

22.15% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip ahead of Gameweek 31, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

Here we take a look at midfielders, omitting the state-the-obvious mention of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m): the fact that he could feasibly smash the all-time FPL points record for a single season says everything about his ongoing appeal.

BUKAYO SAKA

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes 5

Bukayo Saka (£6.7m) has been in fine form for Arsenal of late, helping his side climb up to fourth spot in the Premier League with crucial goals against Aston Villa, Watford and Brentford. He now has 10 attacking returns and four double-digit hauls from Gameweek 16 onwards, averaging 6.5 points per match in that time. During that period, he’s second for shots, joint-eighth for chances created and seventh for expected goal involvement (xGI) among midfielders, and most of those ahead of him are much more expensive in FPL. He’s also, in theory, the securest route into an exciting Gunners attack – his only two benching’s this season have come off the back of fitness concerns. Despite withdrawing from the England squad after testing positive for Covid-19, the midfielder ‘should’ still be back in time for Gameweek 31, as Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture is against Crystal Palace on Monday 4 April.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m), meanwhile, is a cut-price alternative, having made his senior debut for Brazil on Thursday in their 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Chile. The youngster presents an intriguing differential to Saka, not least because his minutes-per-expected goals (xG) figure is better than all of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22. He has also now started the last 13 Premier League matches he has been available for, producing four goals and two assists.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in good form and have won six of their last seven to surge into the Premier League top four, putting them in pole position to claim the final Champions League place for next season. Some very decent fixtures book-end tricky matches in Gameweeks 34/35 (a north London derby also has to feature in the above schedule somewhere), so there are plenty of points opportunities for one of only two sides in the top six who don’t have the distractions of cup competitions at home or abroad. They also have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 against the team on the joint-longest losing run in the division – Brighton and Hove Albion – before their Double Gameweek 33.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

FPL Gameweek 17 round-up: Tuesday review, injury news and the things we learned

From Gameweek 17 onwards, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) has started 12 of the 13 Premier League matches he has been available for, producing 10 attacking returns and four double-digit hauls. Averaging 7.7 points per match in that time, his 92 FPL points is only beaten by Harry Kane (£12.5m), while 38 shots and 38 created chances ranks fifth and top respectively among all players. It’s also worth noting that De Bruyne won’t feature for Belgium during the current international break, as Roberto Martinez looks to youth and inexperience in his latest squad. For those looking to make up ground, the 7.3% owned midfielder is a tempting differential.

It must be said that there is potential for Phil Foden (£7.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) to do well, too, although with Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) and Jack Grealish (£7.5m) lurking, competition in the attacking spots is as fierce as ever. However, the penalty-taking Algerian is certainly the man in form, having netted eight goals in his last 10 league outings.

As for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side have a kind run-in, facing just one top-six opponent in their remaining nine matches, when they host Liverpool in Gameweek 32. They also have a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers to be rearranged, which will hand them a Double Gameweek later in the campaign.

SON HEUNG-MIN/DEJAN KULUSEVSKI

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond 5

Having produced a season-high haul of 15 points last time out, Son Heung-min (£10.9m) remains one of the best midfielders on offer in FPL. Notably, his Gameweek 30 brace means that he has now reached double-figures for goals at home in the top-flight and is the top home scorer in the Premier League this season, with Newcastle United up next at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m), meanwhile, has hit the ground running at Spurs following his January arrival. Playing on the right of the front three, the Swede has scored twice and also supplied five assists in seven starts, averaging 5.2 points per match. Son still bests Kulusevski for xGI and big chances since the pair first started their run in the team together (admittedly trailing him in other departments), but given the £4.6m price difference and premium candidates elsewhere, he is an appealing alternative route into Spurs’ attack.

Antonio Conte’s side have been very up and down in terms of results this year, but having beaten West Ham United on Sunday, have now secured back-to-back wins for the first time in 2022. As a result, the Lilywhites are back on track in the race for a top four place, with their attacking performance in Gameweek 30 a reminder of the firepower at the Italians disposal.

BRUNO FERNANDES/JADON SANCHO

Leeds’ defence, Sancho’s form, Barnes injury latest: FPL notes

Bruno Fernandes’ (£11.6m) form may have dipped this season but he has still managed to score nine goals and claim six assists in 27 Premier League appearances. The playmaker has been visibly more effective in Ralf Rangnick’s 4-2-3-1 formation, rather than the 4-2-2-2 previously used, and has racked up 19 created chances across his last six matches, confirming his status as Manchester United’s creator-in-chief. With two double-digit hauls in his last four outings, he also carries some form, although his premium price tag may prove a stumbling block for many.

However, the ever-improving Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) is worth a shout, too: the winger has produced five attacking returns in his last six matches and is the top-scoring Red Devils player in that period.

Now, out of all cup competitions at home and abroad, United are one of three top-seven sides who are free to concentrate solely on league matches between now and the end of the season. They face struggling Everton and Norwich City soon, along with two clubs who have packed schedules over the coming two months, Leicester City and Liverpool. In addition, there are also appealing matches against Brentford and Brighton during the run-in.

KAI HAVERTZ

Havertz delivers again as Arsenal impress in FPL Double Gameweek 29 opener 1

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) is possibly in the best form of his Chelsea career so far, having been deployed up front by Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks. The German has scored four goals in as many Premier League matches, which included a brace in the Gameweek 28 victory at Burnley, as well as setting up Mason Mount (£7.5m) at Carrow Road a few days later.

Although he may occasionally be rotated (Chelsea’s Gameweek 32 visit to Southampton looks particularly precarious with Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid either side), the Blues’ remaining schedule suggests Havertz is probably worth the risk, especially as they have two previously postponed fixtures that still need to be rearranged during the run-in.

Mount, meanwhile, produced another two assists in the recent FA Cup quarter-final win against Middlesbrough, and does feel a little more secure in the starting XI, having featured 67 times for Tuchel’s Blues, the most by any player in the current squad.

JAMES MADDISON/HARVEY BARNES

James Maddison (£6.8m) continued his impressive form in Gameweek 30, with his seventh goal in his last 14 Premier League appearances. During that time, the playmaker has also produced five assists and earnt 13 bonus points. Handed a free role off the right against Brentford, Maddison would often drift infield and find pockets of space, as he ended the match with three shots, four created chances and 40 opposition-half touches, a team-leading total, highlighting his importance in Brendan Rodgers’ new system.

Team-mate Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) has also been a reliable performer of late, having notched either a goal or assist in 10 of his last 14 Premier League outings. His next two opponents – Man Utd and Crystal Palace – have also given up most of their chances from their right-flank in the last six matches, which is a key factor in his favour over Maddison.

For Fantasy managers on the lookout for long-term investments, Leicester City have one of the most appealing runs of opponents in the final eight Gameweeks, which includes a Double Gameweek 33 against Newcastle United in Everton. Notably, they also have two fixtures to be rescheduled.

ALSO CONSIDER…

One of the few bright sparks in Everton’s season has been Anthony Gordon (£4.5m), who is probably the pick of the sub-£5.0m midfielders right now and a budget enabler if nothing else. The youngster is unbeaten for shots, chances created and xGI among his teammates since Frank Lampard took charge and is now flourishing under a manager with a track record for trusting youth at his previous clubs. The Toffees, meanwhile, are among only two sides with a Double Gameweek 31, facing West Ham and Burnley, while they also have matches against Crystal Palace and Watford still to be rearranged, which should result in further ‘doubles’.

Despite so often flattering to deceive, only six FPL midfielders, all of them much more expensive, have scored more goals than Raphinha (£6.5m) this season. In light of Patrick Bamford’s (£7.7m) latest foot injury, the Brazilian may continue to benefit from penalty-taking duties a little longer, while it’s also worth noting that he is among the top three midfielders for both goal attempts and chances created in 2021/22. The downside is that Leeds United will blank in Gameweek 33, with a particularly tough run of fixtures to follow.

With Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) just two cautions away from a two-match ban (Gameweek 33 is the cut-off for his suspension), Michael Olise (£5.4m) might be worth a look with one eye on Crystal Palace’s run from 20 April onwards, which sees the Eagles face successive matches against Newcastle United, Leeds United, Southampton and Watford, plus a Double Gameweek involving Everton that still needs to be scheduled in.

Finally, for those in search of real differential, the fit-again Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) is worth considering. The influential winger has racked up six attacking returns in just 16 Premier League appearances this term, and faces a kind run of home matches against Leeds, Brentford, Burnley, Leicester and Everton that will surely define Watford’s season.

76 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Irons

    Open Controls
  2. Mozumbus
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Jota to Diaz using FT.
      Yes or No?
      Early thoughts

      Open Controls
      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I wouldnt waste a FT on that move.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Thanks. Makes sense.

            Open Controls
      2. KaapseKloppse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Jota is on a hot run of form. But it depends what you're gonna do with the cost saving

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            Thanks. There's no much cost saving. Concerned about Jota minutes considering the value stuck. Whom do you think is not nailed out of Jota and Diaz?

            Open Controls
          • Mozumbus
              3 hours, 14 mins ago

              *most nailed

              Open Controls
          • Heres hoping x 7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Anyone know when the DGW 36/37 fixtures will be announced?

            Open Controls
            1. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              I heard after GW33 (once FA cup played).

              Open Controls
          • JohannaAdams10
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Who would you rather:

            A) De Bruyne and Kulusevski
            B) Foden and Son

            Open Controls
            1. Echoes
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 6 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            4. Arn De Gothia
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            5. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            6. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            7. Lingard’s Shin Guards
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              45 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 20 mins ago

            Playing Fantasy IPL? Come join our FFS mini-league at:
            https://fantasy.iplt20.com/season/league/join/16HWKE99QZ0102

            Open Controls
          • Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            Is James worth bringing in this week if I already own Rudiger? I dont own Cancelo, dropped him on WC so could move for him instead.

            Open Controls
            1. bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              if he is fit, he is always FPL gold.

              Open Controls
          • NateDog
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Can't believe Taylor Hawkins is dead. Easy to say in hindsight but I certainly regret not seeing Foo Fighters live yet, I guess not loving a lot of their stuff in recent years is probably what made it feel a bit less urgent. I still remember hearing One By One when I was a kid and it being one of the first albums to push me towards rock / indie rock for a number of years after listening to Nirvana from when I was like 7 thanks to my cousin. Rest in peace.

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Had the good fortune of watching them live in Lisbon. Taylor and Dave had a magical chemistry. Was so good to watch both of them perform together with Pat just standing there, smiling at them all the time. Watch the Foo Fighters documentary. Will give you great insights on how Dave felt about Taylor. Extremely sad day. May he rest in peace.

              Open Controls
          • bOttOmEdpOstrEpliEr.
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            How to know if a player is getting into form, are the fixtures turn a player into form? or an in-form player turns fixtures into his favor.
            Do only stats confirm that he is in form? or should he return?

            How to know it is just a 1 week wonder?
            How to know the player is going off form?
            sometimes it is: return-return-return-blank-blank-blank......
            but it could be also: return-return-return-blank-return...
            I always try not chasing points, but if a player scores in back to back GWs, the chance is very high that the form continues.
            What ends the form? (here in my opinion International Break is a huge factor).
            I know if you know all of these, you could be FPL winner, but i wonder if anyone has its own standards.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I think there are a lot of aspects to it. Eye-test, stats, fixtures, availability, luck, etc. A good example for me this season was Demarai Gray, I watched a couple of Everton games and saw thought he was decent and he was picking up returns, I brought him in and he did well for about 3-4 weeks, and by that stage he had decent ownership. I watched him against ManUtd and he was arguably MOTM, but at that point Everton's were beginning to worsen, and their attack was starting to wane a bit. I jumped off straight away and it ended up working out.

              Antonio was an interesting one as basically everyone had him but he kept doing nothing yet had good fixtures, so a large number of people kept holding for weeks and weeks in hope, while myself and and others didn't see things changing and got rid as we didn't see things changing, he became less involved in attacks and was wasting the few chances he got. That worked out too but honestly a lot of it can be luck. More than anything when I've made "good" decisions this season from my gut, it has been based off of watching games, like jumping on Kane early despite him not picking up returns for a while but seeing him creating and getting plenty of chances in the run up to the City game. Elyounoussi was another. It's hard to beat simply watching matches and seeing how players and teams are playing for yourself.

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              This is a really tough question to answer in the abstract. There is an element of truth to the 'fixtures breed form' adage, but I guess its usually picked up through eye test & involves a player who is comfortable/growing into their role, playing with evident confidence, and appearing to be in the right place at the right time. Sometimes they aren't necessarily getting returns (yet), but you can see it coming. This is how I felt about Havertz watching the Lille 1st leg & Carabao Cup final. The same with Kane to some degree, although I think with him the upturn in form was indicated by underlying stats for a good few weeks before he started banging again. Breaks, injuries & tactical tinkering are all big elements in disrupting form I suppose

              Open Controls
          • marcos11
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Planning on WC31 or WC32.

            DDG
            TAA Cancelo Rudiger White
            Son Maddison Raph Kulu
            Watkins Laca
            3.9 Jimenez Sanchez Gilmour

            Should l go Maddison/Jimenez > KDB/Weghorst for a hit and postpone WC or just WC this week?

            Open Controls
          • Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Sa
            TAA* James Doherty
            Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
            Kane Laca

            (Ramsdale* Broja Digne* Livra)
            2 FTs & 0.2m

            If TAA is fit:
            Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4

            If TAA out for GW31:
            TAA & Bowen ➡️ Laporte & Sancho

            Barnes for Raphinha in GW33 and have one more FT for DGW player.
            WC34 & FH between 35-38.

            Think I’m fairly settled on these transfers. Thoughts?

            Open Controls
          • Slitherene
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            2.3 ITB, 2 FT

            Foster ¦ Raya
            Rudiger Cash White
            Salah Son Raphinha* Ramsey*
            Kane Lacazette Broja
            ¦ Coady Willock Amartey

            BB left.

            What about Raphinha, Ramsey -> Sancho, Gordon?

            Open Controls
          • BobB
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Conflicted between Saka and Martinelli. The latter is potentially great value for money. 80% security of starts. Difficult.

            Open Controls
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Or just go Ødegaard

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                I went Odegard for peace of mind.

                Open Controls
                1. Gazwaz80
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Apologies for the Misspelling of his name…

                  Open Controls
                  1. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    certainly not giving you peace of mind 😉

                    Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I think I'm sticking with both through the run in. Hard to find better value than those 2

              Open Controls
          • Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Ramsdale / Sanchez
            TAA / Robertson / Doherty / Rudiger / KWP
            Salah / Son / Saka / Kulu / Raphinha
            Weghorst / Maupey / Broja

            2FT. 1.2 ITB.

            What to do with this lot? Would like Havertz for Raphinha - but .2 short. TAA to Cancelo too maybe?

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Why is Maupay there?

              Open Controls
              1. Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Had him for Brighton’s double a few weeks back. He’s cheap enough to sit in the bench I guess

                Open Controls
                1. Scots Gooner
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Wait - Maupey to Cucho and 1.5 cash makes way more sense

                  Open Controls
          • vova
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Hey guys! Hope you are all having a great day. Pretty happy with my team so far... what do you think?

            Sa Dubravka
            TAA Robertson Coady Dier White
            Salah Coutinho Saka Barnes Kulusevski
            Kane Jimenez Broja

            0.1 ITB
            1 FT

            Jiminez to Weghorst seems like the logical move, any other ideas?

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Any interest in Chelsea? Downgrading Jimenez could get you Coutinho - Havertz/Mount, or Coady/Dier - James/Rudiger

              Open Controls
              1. vova
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Good shout, although I would avoid Chelsea attackers. I expect heavy rotation with CL and FA Cup coming up.

                Open Controls
          • FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Just posting this to help the traffic so the mods can put food on the table

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              few more posts and questions please...

              Open Controls
          • THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Early thoughts on this bunch please

            Sa
            TAA Rudiger Tierney Doherty
            Salah Son Coutinho Saka
            Lacazette Broja

            Dubravka Ramsey Amartey Jimenez

            1ft 1.4itb

            Jimenez to Weghorst for the upcoming doubles?

            Open Controls
            1. drughi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              yes good move and play over tierney

              Open Controls
          • Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            54 mins ago

            Anybody falling for Weghorst this week after being trolled concerning his last d/g week disaster 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              42 mins ago

              I have BTW, love a bit of self flagellation 😉

              Open Controls
            2. JoeJitzu +42
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              He let me down very badly last time and could say reason for the red arrow so of course I will be using a valuable transfer to get him in for the far superior Lacazette!

              Open Controls
          • HD7
            • 5 Years
            46 mins ago

            When it comes to Palace midfs why isnt Zaha mentioned?

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Not sure, but he's definitely a good option

              Open Controls
          • BrockLanders
            • 7 Years
            40 mins ago

            RMT WC31 team

            Pope (Carson)
            Robbo, James, Matip, Livra, Schar
            Salah, KDB, Havertz, Martinelli, Gordon
            Kane, Mateta, Cucho

            Open Controls
            1. HD7
              • 5 Years
              23 mins ago

              What chips do you have left?

              Open Controls
              1. BrockLanders
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                BB and FH, after I use WC of course

                Open Controls
                1. HD7
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  So like me. I decided to use FH in 37 and BB in 36. Will have 6 DGWs in 33. Schar and Fraser are my lucky picks for 33.
                  Have Foster as 2nd GK due to Bb. Getting Schmeichel in around 35 too. Cancelo instead of James due to being more nailed. In midfield Salah Son Saka and Maddison. Gordon only for 31. In front Kane and Cucho. Weghorst for the initial matches and then Cucho like you.

                  Open Controls
                  1. BrockLanders
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yeah. Good strategy. I'd like a second GK but simply can't afford unless I downgrade Havertz to Mount

                    Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 mins ago

              Quite the challenge to include Salah, Kane, KDB & BB-able subs...Good job. Tempting to try upgrade Gordon but probably best to do it after BB

              Open Controls
              1. BrockLanders
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Carson obviously won't play so I'd be BBing with just 3. Still tempted to FH33 and BB36 instead. Heads fried trying to work out the best strategy ha

                Open Controls
          • fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Thoughts on alonso. He's already in my team and seemed like as a decent enough punt on WC and then he got covid. Hard to say if he's first or second choice but if he is second he might have more chance of playing anyway...

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              Too risky for me. Seems to have all out of favour aswell.

              Open Controls
              1. fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                But if you had him already, would you ditch him? I'm thinking to give him 1 or 2 weeks and see what the deal is. Saiss out seems a higher priority to me with the upcoming blank

                Open Controls
                1. BrockLanders
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  I'd hold him if I owned him tbf

                  Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              I would stick with him for now. With James & Azpi fit I dont think we'll see them play a back 4 much more if at all

              Open Controls
          • dshv
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Ddg foster
            Taa Cash Cancelo Rudiger Ait nouri
            Salah Son Saka Jwp Kulusevski
            Jimenez Lacazette Weghorst

            0.5 itb 1ft

            How to continue the game ?
            33 - FH
            34 - Wild
            36 - BB.

            Or WC now with bb 33 fh 36

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 7 Years
              23 mins ago

              I'm in a similar quandary. Tough one to know. I'd planned FH33 but not so sure now. WC31 could set things up nicely

              Open Controls
            2. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              I think there will be quite a lot of benefit to waiting to know how the doubles fall in 35, 36 and 37 so maybe WC34 is best. It's a tricky one though as I'm not too convinced by FH33 because there's a lot of good single GW fixtures that week. I'm personally going to BB 33 and FH in 36 or 37 but I've already used my WC

              Open Controls
            3. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              8 mins ago

              see my post below
              both of us dont own kane and have a few "loose ends" that could go asap
              I just dont like BB36 so for that reason i'm leaning towards wc now bb33 and fh36

              Open Controls
              1. BrockLanders
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Have you a WC draft done yet?

                Open Controls
          • HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            kinda warming to WC31, mainly because:
            - I don't own Kane
            - prefer BB33 over 36 mainly due to lack of strikers

            Question is: Is Cancelo a must on WC or can Laporte + 1m?

            Team now is:
            Ramsdale Steer
            Trent Robbo White Doherty Livra
            Salah Saka Son Raph Kulu
            Watkins Dennis Toney

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Not a must with that defense but I would prefer him over one of the Liverpool boys.

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                was eyeing laporte and spend that extra 1m not having the likes of gordon etc

                Open Controls
            2. BrockLanders
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              I'm similar with no Kane. Think BB36 could be decent but it's fairly tough on WC31 to have a reasonable bench to BB on. Especially if you're loading on Salah, James, Robbo, Havertz, KDB, Kane. Bench is gonna be Cucho, Gordon, Mateta etc..

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                can't bring myself to get any everton players especially in midfield
                at least newcastle look decent in 33 for BB and can jump off them with transfers eyeing 36
                leicester 33 is tricky as its around europa game and league is dead to them
                more inclined to forego chelsea defence for now

                Open Controls
          • Tomsk
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Cancelo. Are people who took him out on wildcards 26, 28 putting him back?
            I think I am as dangerous running without him.

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Tbh, I would much prefer to own him for the run than Liverpool boys. Obviously if you dont have anyone to get rid, then it gets tricky.

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.