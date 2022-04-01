369
FPL Gameweek 31 preview and transfer plans with Az and Tom

In the absence of the ill Mark Sutherns, our Members-only video this week features five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman and current high-flyer Az, who is sitting at 555th in the world.

They are discussing their own team and transfer plans for Double Gameweek 31, as well as their contrasting fortunes this season.

The ‘best’ options from the two teams with a pair of fixtures, Burnley and Everton, are also debated.

The pair were live on Friday afternoon with this latest video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout, which you can watch again via the embedded video below.

Free seven-day trials are still available for non-subscribers, which you can get here.

369 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Diddi89
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG
    Coutinho to Foden
    Sa
    Robbo / rudiger / tierney / Doherty
    Salah / raphinha/ saka / Foden (C)
    Kane / laca
    Bench: maddison, kilman, hwang.

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Set.
      Foden brave C tho

  2. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    The 1 million dollar question...

    A Weghorst
    B Cancelo -4

    Thanks lads

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  3. Hutchiniho
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who would make your perfect team ROS?

    I'm playing Telegraph fantasy. So no bench. Limited changes

    Sitting 162 in the country

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale
      Robertson, TAA, Rudiger, Cancelo
      Ramsey, Salah, Mahrez, Saka
      Kane, Broja

      Would you swap in any of these?
      Possibles, VVD, Laporte
      Kulu, Barnes, Havertz

  4. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    de gea
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger,
    Raphinha, Saka, Kulusevski, Coutinho
    Kane, Antonio, Lacazette

    Ramsdale, Barnes, Duffy, Livramento

    1ft 1.7m itb

    A Kane and Coutinho to Salah (c) and weghorst -4
    B Coutinho, Barnes, Antonio to Salah (c), Gordon, mateta -8
    C play wildcard and reshape squad

  5. The K-Man
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bench two (assuming Sa is GK):

    A) White
    B) Ayling
    C) Coady
    D) Digne
    E) Bavies

