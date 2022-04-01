674
Scout Picks April 1

FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks: Three pricy attackers offset by budget buys

674 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 31 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit 7

Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) were both in the goalkeeper conversation this week: they are third and second respectively for projected points in the upcoming Gameweek. Everton’s league-worst away form gave Pope the edge in our eyes, with the Toffees to come to Turf Moor after the reigning champions hand the England international the opportunity to rack up the save points on Saturday.

With question marks over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Reece James (£6.1m) will be rushed back into Premier League action given the double-headers against Benfica and Real Madrid that await, Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) are the stand-out premium defenders this week – although it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that one of these two pricy picks gets a benching, with one eye on Tuesday. Third and fourth behind only a certain Egyptian and Alexander-Arnold for FPL returns this season, Robertson and Cancelo will also be up against the two teams who have scored the fewest number of goals in 2022.

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

  1. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you sell Son for Salah?

    1. VALDEZ
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes, how do you not have Salah at this point

  2. smash
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Think it's worth TAA to Cancelo for a FT? have a decent back up in Doherty on standby, just got a feeling Cancelo is gonna absolutely smash it 18pts plus etc.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Probably

      1. smash
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah will see if we get a squad leak before deadline, cheers

    2. VALDEZ
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes I did that, though can see Pep starting a CB at full back so kinda regret it. 50/50 call

    3. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I did it

  3. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Alright i did a -8. All done. Good luck everyone!

    Sa
    TAA, Robertson, James, Alonso
    Salah(c), Sancho, Kulusevski, Saka, Martinelli
    Kane(vc)

    Foster, Broja, Tierney, Greenwood

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Amazing team

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Cheers!

        A few players I’d like to have but pretty happy all around. Can’t have them all!

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Had to do a check on Greenwood

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Lol. I legit bought him in on gw23 WC.
        Lasted 1 week. Terrible timing that was.

  4. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Start Barnes or Martinelli?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Barnes for me. MUN conceded just under 5 chances on their right side per game in the last 4 matches (so boding well for Barnes).

    2. Gunneryank
        just now

        Barnes.

    3. Ragabolly
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Risers: Cancelo (7.0) Gordon (4.6)

      Fallers: Coutinho (7.4) Emerson Royal (4.5) Dalot (4.2)

      1. jia you
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Coutinho to punish the sellers and I guess Gordon's 4 pointer is worth the price rise 😉

        1. Gunneryank
            1 min ago

            You sure Gordon gets all 4 though?

      2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        28 mins ago

        Lads, what do I do here, not gonna WC/BB before GW 34-36. Got 1FT, 1M ITB:

        TAA+Jimenez—>Ben Johnson+Kane? (-4)?

        Could do Coutinho to Mount (-8) too.

        DDG,Foster
        Cancelo,TAA,VVD,Doherty,Livramento
        Foden,Salah,Coutinho,Saka,Kulu
        Weghorst,Dennis,Jimenez

        1. VALDEZ
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would do the -4 moves and hold off Mount

      3. WibblesTeam
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Trent Jonny Doherty Rudiger
        Salah Kulu Coutinho Raph Saka
        Kane

        Foster Coady Toney Jimenez

        1 FT, 0.1ITB, anything recommended?

        1. VALDEZ
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ramsdale to Pope?

      4. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Start White or Adams?
        Thanks guys!

        1. Gunneryank
            9 mins ago

            Tough. Argument for both if I'm honest.

          • VALDEZ
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Adams easily

        2. Gunneryank
            17 mins ago

            Gentlemen! I welcome you back this infuriating hobby!

            Yes or no.

            T. Silva, Ramsey, Lacazette > James, Salah, Gelhardt for a -8?
            I mean...i don't play forwards anyway, so...

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              I love it. Did a -8 myself.

              1. Gunneryank
                  just now

                  Sometimes you gotta risk it for the biscuit.

              2. VALDEZ
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Yep

                1. Gunneryank
                    just now

                    Cheers.

              3. VALDEZ
                • 9 Years
                12 mins ago

                Sa
                Robertson | Cancelo | Doherty
                Salah(c) | Raphinha | Saka | Kulusevski
                Kane | Weghorst | Adams

                Foster | Coady | Dewsbury-Hall | Amartey

                Good to go?
                0FT 5ITB

                Long term plans are either go big at the back or jump on KDB/Bruno, undecided.

              4. klopptimusprime
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Think I'm set on FH33, WC34 so looking at these as 2-3 week punts

                a) Trent to James
                b) Ramsdale to Pickford/DDG
                c) Ramsay to Gordon
                d) Jim to Wout/Rich
                e) other

                Ramsdale*
                TAA* | Robertson | Cancelo | Doherty | Jonny
                Salah | Saka | Kulu | Brownhill
                Kane

                Bachmann | Watkins | Ramsey | Jimenez, 1FT, 0.0m

                1. VALDEZ
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  I like A, most exciting of those options and could pay off well this week. Could also backfire massively, mind you

              5. CoracAld2831
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Team now:

                Sa
                TAA-Doherty-Saiss
                Saka-Raphinha-Salah(c)-Son(vc)-Kulusevski
                Lacazette-Jimenez

                Ramsdale-Dennis-Manquillo-B.Williams

                2 FT
                0.2m

                Please pick one of these options for this team:

                A: Jimenez, Kulusevski, B. Williams -> Weghorst, Gordon, Cancelo (-4)
                B: Jimenez, B.Williams, Ramsdale -> Weghorst, James, Foster (-4)
                C: Other, what? (Excluding FH and WC)

              6. bso
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Start White or Coutinho?

