FPL Gameweek 31 Scout Picks: Three pricy attackers offset by budget buys

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 31 ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENDERS

Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) were both in the goalkeeper conversation this week: they are third and second respectively for projected points in the upcoming Gameweek. Everton’s league-worst away form gave Pope the edge in our eyes, with the Toffees to come to Turf Moor after the reigning champions hand the England international the opportunity to rack up the save points on Saturday.

With question marks over whether Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Reece James (£6.1m) will be rushed back into Premier League action given the double-headers against Benfica and Real Madrid that await, Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) are the stand-out premium defenders this week – although it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that one of these two pricy picks gets a benching, with one eye on Tuesday. Third and fourth behind only a certain Egyptian and Alexander-Arnold for FPL returns this season, Robertson and Cancelo will also be up against the two teams who have scored the fewest number of goals in 2022.

