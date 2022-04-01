FPL Gameweek 31 team and injury news: Press conference times and live updates

We’ll be bringing you the key team news and injury updates from all the Premier League pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 31.

Eight managers spoke to the media on Thursday – those of Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton and Watford

GAMEWEEK 31 TEAM NEWS

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp has given an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and his availability for Saturday lunchtime against Watford. He won’t commit either way and calls an appearance “possible”, although Liverpool’s brutal April schedule could come into consideration.

“Trent trained yesterday, parts, and will be in full training today. We have to see what we do with it. It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible. With our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us. Physically he should be fine and now we have to make a decision about rhythm etc.”

However, he did confirm that Andrew Robertson and James Milner have recovered from illness, whilst Naby Keita (knee) will be assessed today.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Withdrawn from the Slovakia squad due to illness, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is already back in training and should be fine for the trip to Tottenham. Fabian Schar (groin) is expected to be ready, too, with Jonjo Shelvey (illness) also likely to make the matchday squad.

Callum Wilson (calf) and Kieran Trippier (foot) are still absent but Federico Fernandez (muscle) has been back in training after a minor issue.

“Fabian came back having not played and not trained, but we’ve had a couple of sessions with him so we think he’ll be fit. Martin trained with us for the first time yesterday, so we hope he’ll be fine. “We’ve got a little bit of illness in the camp, probably like most teams have around the country, but we’ve still got a couple of days before the game so we hope everyone will be OK. We had a little bit of COVID during the break, with players and staff, as most teams did, but I think it’s under control. “Jonjo has trained, he hasn’t trained every session that we’ve done because he had a bad bout of illness. Yeah, we hope he’ll be OK. “Kieran today has a scan on his foot to see how that’s healed, so, hopefully, the scan goes well, and from this day, maybe we can push him quite quickly to get back. So, hopefully, we get good news. With Callum, he’s slightly behind Kieran but he’s still making good progress. He is back on the grass running. I hope [that he’ll be back this season] but I can’t tell you with any clarity that it’s a certainty.” – Eddie Howe

NORWICH CITY

This weekend comes too soon for Max Aarons (hamstring/illness) and quite possibly Brandon Williams (ankle), whilst loanee Ozan Kabak picked up a hamstring injury on international duty that may end his time at the club.

Although Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain unavailable, Dean Smith is able to welcome back Christoph Zimmermann (eye infection) and Grant Hanley (Covid). Forward Josh Sargent will be assessed after rolling his ankle but hasn’t been ruled out.

“Ozan Kabak picked up a hamstring injury in his game against Italy (for Turkey) and he looks like he is going to be out long term. Brandon (Williams) and Max (Aarons) both got injured against Leeds. Brandon has been back on the grass, but the game might come too soon for him. Max felt his hamstring against Leeds and has been out since then.” – Dean Smith

This page will be updated throughout the day, here are the press conference times:

🗣️ | PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES (UK TIMES)



🔰 Smith – 9am

⚫️ Howe – 10am

🔴 Klopp – 12.30pm

🐓 Conte – 12.45pm

🦁 Gerrard – 1pm

🐺 Lage – 1pm

👿 Rangnick – 1.15pm

🧿 Tuchel – 1.30pm

🍬 Lampard – 1.30pm

🏆 Guardiola – 1.30pm

⚒️ Moyes – 1.30pm

🐝 Frank – 1.30pm#FFScout #FPL — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 1, 2022

